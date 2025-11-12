The match-ups, venues and times have been confirmed for Gather Round 2026 in South Australia

Izak Rankine in action during Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE will host Carlton to open Gather Round next year, while Port Adelaide and St Kilda will wrap up the huge round five.

The round, which will run from April 9-12, will return to Barossa Park again, with matches also being held at Adelaide Oval and Norwood Oval.

The Crows will open the round for the fourth consecutive year, and will meet the Blues for a second time.

Adelaide Oval will also host a huge Friday night clash between Collingwood and Fremantle.

Saturday will see games played at three venues as North Melbourne takes on Brisbane at Barossa Park and Sydney meets Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, with two matches – Essendon v Melbourne and Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs – to be played at Adelaide Oval.

It is the third time the Bombers and Demons will meet at Gather Round.

Geelong takes on West Coast at Norwood Oval to begin Sunday before Greater Western Sydney meets Richmond at Barossa Park.

The round will wrap up with a big Sunday night game once more with the Power hosting the Saints.

"We are thrilled to be returning to South Australia for our third Gather Round, it truly is the best of our game and it gets bigger and better each year," AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.

"Gather Round has become more than a weekend of footy, it's a celebration of community, connection, and everything we love about the game. Fans don't want to miss a moment of it.

A general view of Barossa Park during Richmond's clash against Fremantle in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Barossa Park delivered a magnificent experience last year, showcasing the best of what the region has to offer and this time around it is set to deliver another two big games.

"We know visitors travel from all over Australia to experience the buzz of Gather Round with fans not wanting to miss out and everyone wanting to be a part of it."

Thursday, April 9

Adelaide v Carlton, Adelaide Oval (SEVEN), 7.40pm AEST/7.10pm ACST

Friday, April 10

Collingwood v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval (SEVEN), 7.40pm AEST/7.10pm ACST

Saturday, April 11

North Melbourne v Brisbane, Barossa Park (FOX), 12.35pm AEST/12.05pm ACST

Essendon v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval (FOX), 1.15pm AEST/12.45pm ACST

Sydney v Gold Coast, Norwood Oval (FOX), 4.15pm AEST/3.45pm ACST

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval (FOX), 7.35pm AEST/7.05pm ACST

Sunday, April 12

Geelong v West Coast, Norwood Oval (FOX), 12.30pm AEST/12pm ACST

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond, Barossa Park (SEVEN), 3.15pm AEST/2.45pm ACST

Port Adelaide v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval (SEVEN), 7.15pm AEST/6.45pm ACST