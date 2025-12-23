Jordan De Goey, Zac Bailey, Zak Butters and Sam Lalor. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FESTIVE season is upon us and clubs have been furiously writing to Santa about what they'd like most in 2026.

While a premiership cup is high on the agenda for most teams, others would simply love nothing more than a healthy list heading into next season.

Will your club's Christmas wish come true?

The Crows had good health for much of 2025, but one man they'd like to see get a little more luck next year is Josh Rachele. The electric half-forward suffered a serious knee injury late in the campaign, and despite making a cameo in the semi-final loss to Hawthorn, was a minimal factor in the second half of the season. After bowing out in September with two poor losses, a full season from the game-changing Rachele would be a huge boost to a team that is looking for more spark around the ball. – Michael Whiting

Josh Rachele (centre) celebrates in the rooms with teammates after winning the match between Sydney and Adelaide at the SCG in round 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The back-to-back premiers don't want for much, but they would love the long-term signature of free agent Zac Bailey early into the new year. The game-changing half-forward is coming off a career-best season in which he earned his first All-Australian jacket and is already fielding massive offers from rival clubs. Although Bailey's radar was a little wonky on Grand Final day, his 3.6 from 23 disposals perfectly illustrated the damage he could create against the competition's toughest opponents. Among a team full of stars, his ability to play half-forward and midfield is integral to the Lions' desire for ongoing success. – Michael Whiting

(L-R) Josh Dunkley, Zac Bailey and Cam Rayner celebrate during the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

There could surely be no bigger gift for Blues fans this Christmas than the re-signing of star midfielder Sam Walsh. Walsh will become a free agent at the end of 2026 and has been in no hurry to get to his contract decision. He is set to have some extreme offers, with Geelong pursuing the 25-year-old. The No.1 pick of the 2018 draft, Walsh was limited to just 14 games this year – the fewest he has managed in a single season in his career – and while the Blues would love him back and at his best, it's his signature which would bring the most Christmas joy. – Dejan Kalinic

Sam Walsh in action during the R23 match between Carlton and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jordan De Goey has dealt with two injury-interrupted campaigns since he became a premiership player in 2023, with hamstring, hip and groin issues limiting him to 24 appearances in two years. But his performance in the qualifying final in Adelaide reminded the AFL world that he is still a match-winner. If the soon-to-be 30-year-old can play 20+ games in 2026, it could define how far Collingwood progress next year. Craig McRae will be hoping De Goey can bank a decent pre-season first and then start planning for how to use him best. - Josh Gabelich

Jordan De Goey in action during Collingwood's clash with Adelaide in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Could Santa finally deliver what has seemingly eluded the Bombers for years? After seasons and seasons plagued by injuries, Essendon will be dreaming of a better run in the medical room in 2026. The Bombers were so hard hit in 2025 that it led to off-field change with Mathew Inness arriving as their new head of high performance and medical, and David Regan appointed senior strength and conditioning coach. While 15 debutants gave Essendon the chance to expose some young talent in 2025, it will surely be hoping it can see more of the likes of Jye Caldwell, Zach Reid, Darcy Parish, Jordan Ridley, Kyle Langford, Ben McKay and Nik Cox in 2026. – Dejan Kalinic

Mat Inness speaks to Essendon players at training on November 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

At the very top of Fremantle's wishlist is an uninterrupted, injury-free year for midfield gun Hayden Young. When fit, he's arguably the Dockers' most influential player and his availability could be the difference between scraping into finals again or launching a genuine deep September run. Young played just nine games last season, but he made them count - none more so than July's Western Derby where he won the Glendinning-Allan Medal despite being subbed. If Santa delivers a healthy Young, the Dockers' hopes of a top-four finish suddenly look very real. - Alison O'Connor

Hayden Young celebrates a goal during the R20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on July 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

There's not much that the Cats want for after two Grand Finals and a preliminary final finish in the past four years, but a better run with injuries wouldn't go astray. A clean bill of health late in the season made up for a torrid time in the first half of the campaign, with veterans Jake Kolodjashnij, Jed Bews and the since-delisted Cam Guthrie among those hardest hit. But top of Santa's delivery list at the Cattery is a fully fit Toby Conway, whose back troubles have impeded a highly promising AFL career in the ruck. If Patrick Dangerfield can defy Father Time and reproduce last season's prelim final magic a few more times in 2026, that also wouldn't hurt. - Michael Rogers

Toby Conway handballs during Geelong's clash against Richmond in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Following its first trip to the finals and the off-season acquisitions of Christian Petracca and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Gold Coast will have the brightest spotlight shone on it in 2026. One piece that could solidify the Suns as a genuine premiership contender is a breakout season for lanky forward Ethan Read. The 20-year-old made huge strides last season as a sidekick for Ben King that could also give Jarrod Witts a small rest in the ruck and his ceiling looks sky high. Read doesn't have to kick bags of goals, but being a reliable target inside 50 would help King and continue to solve questions marks around Gold Coast's forward setup. – Michael Whiting

Ethan Read celebrates during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A healthy season for Jesse Hogan would be amazing for the Giants. The 2024 Coleman Medal winner was a shell of himself over the back half of last season as he battled a foot injury that kept him out of some games and severely impacted his movement in others. Despite this, Hogan finished with 46 goals from 16 games to again show he is one of the best key forwards in the competition. With Aaron Cadman rapidly ascending alongside him, a healthy Hogan, who will turn 31 just prior to the season, would again make the Giants a dangerous premiership aspirant in 2026. – Michael Whiting

Jesse Hogan looks on during round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The first and most obvious wish for all Hawthorn fans is for Will Day to have an injury-free season. The star midfielder featured just six times in 2025 before succumbing to bone stress in his foot. His health and availability will be crucial as the Hawks look to take another step in September. Equally as important for the club's long-term future will be securing a new deal for Josh Weddle, who comes out of contract at the end of 2026. As first reported by AFL.com.au in October, Essendon has made a massive play for the 21-year-old with a seven-year offer in the realm of $10 million. Holding onto the young gun would be a very welcome Christmas present. - Brandon Cohen

Will Day celebrates a goal with his Hawthorn teammates during the Hawks' clash with GWS in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

For Dees fans, next season is less about instant success and more about optimism for what's to come. While they're not expected to be world beaters just yet, everyone will be curious to see what the new era under Steven King could look like. Big calls were made during the trade period with the exit of superstars Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver, while Melbourne made some astute decisions bringing in Jack Steele, Brody Mihocek and Changkuoth Jiath. The Demons also pulled a draft surprise, taking Latrelle Pickett, cousin of Kozzy, with their first pick of the night. After a summer of significant change, Dees fans' expectations are modest and even small signs of progress will feel like a win. But if a faster-than-expected rise is wrapped under the tree, fans certainly won't complain. - Alison O'Connor

Kozzy and Latrelle Pickett after Latrelle was drafted at pick No.12 in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

There are plenty of Christmas gifts that would satisfy North fans after a lean few years but No.1 on the list would be the emergence of a genuine A-grade weapon. Harry Sheezel has franked his status among the comp's finest players, and Luke Davies-Uniacke is unstoppable on his day, but those days can be unpredictable. Could Zane Duursma take the leap in his third year? Will Colby McKercher explode into the powerful goalkicking mid that he projected as? Can Finn O'Sullivan lift after a fine first year, and impact the game more often with his decision-making, skill and aerial ability? The talent is there, but for the Roos faithful to get what they really want – more wins – that talent needs to go to the next level. – Michael Rogers

Finn O'Sullivan in action during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

If Zak Butters' signature on a fat new deal at Alberton isn't top of the Christmas list for Port Adelaide fans, then we don't know what is. The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of 2026 and will clearly be the hottest free agent in the competition as a host of clubs including the Western Bulldogs and Geelong come clamouring to lure him back to Victoria. The dual All-Australian says he's in "no rush" to make a decision on his future, despite having an offer of around $14 million over eight years on the table that would be one of the biggest deals in AFL history. Clear signs of improvement under new coach Josh Carr will go a long way towards that goal as the Power look to retain the three-time club champion. - Brandon Cohen

Zak Butters celebrates a goal for Port Adelaide against Essendon in R16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond exposed plenty of youth in Adem Yze's second year at Punt Road, but some played more than others. To fast-track the rebuild, the Tigers will be aiming for Sam Lalor, Josh Smillie and Harry Armstrong to play more in 2026 after all struggled with soft tissue issues this year. Lalor is back to full fitness after hamstring surgery, Smillie is still recovering from a quad operation, while Taj Hotton played the final seven games after overcoming a knee reconstruction and could be a Rising Star contender in 2026. Then there is Josh Gibcus. After three years wiped out by major injuries, can the former top-10 pick realise his potential? Richmond selected Sam Cumming and Sam Grlj at pick No.7 and No.8 in November's Telstra AFL Draft and will be hoping to expose them to plenty of senior football next year. - Josh Gabelich

St Kilda’s wishlist is unchanged from last year, with a fully fit Max King again the top priority. King did not feature at all in 2025, and is facing a delayed start to the 2026 season after undergoing yet another surgery on his knee in December. Signed onto a monster deal all the way through until 2032, King's past three seasons have been dogged by persistent knee and shoulder injuries. The Saints will be keen to actually get some return on their massive long-term investment in King, especially as they move into an exciting era for the club. - Sophie Welsh

Max King after the round 14 match between Brisbane and St Kilda at The Gabba, June 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It can't be just a coincidence that Sydney's late-season surge in 2025 came after Errol Gulden returned from injury. The silky wingman missed the first 14 rounds of the season after he suffered a serious ankle injury in a pre-season game and the Swans were 8-2 after his return as they launched an ambitious - and ultimately unsuccessful - bid to play finals. It would be of huge frustration to coach Dean Cox that his side's season ended just as their two-time All-Australian was starting to hit his straps following the long lay-off. If Gulden can stay fit for most or all of 2026, it could be the difference between a deep September run and another underwhelming season. - Martin Smith

Errol Gulden in action during the round 20 match between Sydney and GWS at Engie Stadium on July 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Given his season was over before it began, it is easy to forget just how much the Eagles missed Elliot Yeo in 2025. Not only is the two-time All-Australian a destructive force in his own right, but the flow-on effect to the rest of West Coast's midfield group is immense. Yeo's return should take the heat off young star Harley Reid as he looks to make a greater impact in the middle, while the likes of Liam Baker (who, it has to be said, has spent some time training in defence this summer), Tim Kelly and Jack Graham should also benefit from having Yeo leading the way in the midfield again. The Eagles have boosted their midfield depth with some rookie recruits over summer so they will hopefully be better served in that department in 2026, but it is Yeo who Andrew McQualter will be most keen to see in his rotation again. - Martin Smith

Elliot Yeo celebrates a goal during the R22 match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Ninja Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Cody Weightman missed all of 2025 due to five different knee surgeries and isn't out of the woods just yet, but the gun forward looms as the big wildcard for the Bulldogs in 2026. The 24-year-old kicked 36.10 in 2022 and 34.18 in 2023 and was tracking towards All-Australian contention before a nasty elbow injury and then the knee troubles. If Luke Beveridge's side is going to leap from outside the eight to genuine premiership contenders, they will need someone like Weightman to spike. Imagine the livewire working closely with Sam Darcy in 2026. - Josh Gabelich