Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round one teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Max Gawn poses for a photo during Melbourne's official team photo day on January 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL Fantasy season is here.

The first lockout of the season is on Thursday night when the MCG clash between Carlton and Richmond begins.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

So, what do coaches need to know? What are the big issues? And who are the best captains for round one?

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round one teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.