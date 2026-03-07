We've got everything you need to pick, or change, your Fantasy Classic team

(Clockwise from left): Jagga Smith, Sam Flanders, Harry Sheezel and Josh Lindsay. Pictures: AFL Photos

Confirmed round one rookies

To be added as announced

Opening Round rookies

Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000) – scored 82 points

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000) – 76 points

Leo Lombard (FWD, $230,000) – 75 points

Jai Serong (DEF, $274,000) – 72 points

Ty Gallop (FWD, $263,000) – 64 points

Michael Sellwood (DEF, $230,000) – 61 points

Zane Zakostelsky (DEF/RUC, $230,000) – 55 points

Harry Dean (DEF, $342,000) – 48 points

Phoenix Gothard (FWD, $230,000) – 46 points

Oscar Adams (DEF, $260,000) – 44 points

Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $346,000) – 42 points

Malcolm Rosas jnr (FWD, $350,000) – 40 points

Cooper Hynes (FWD, $267,000) – 38 points

Arthur Jones (MID/FWD, $327,000) – 31 points

Josaia Delana (FWD, $232,000) – 13 points

Wil Parker (DEF, $302,000) – plays v St Kilda on Sunday night

Jack Carroll (MID, $332,000) – plays v Collingwood on Sunday night

- Every club previewed

- Roy's February team reveal

- Fantasy Freako's rookie notes: 14 cash cows to keep tabs on

- Every position previewed

- The best recruits to target in Fantasy

- AFL Fantasy for dummies

- Stocks up, stocks down after match simulations

- Assessing the cheaper Fantasy ruck options

- The Fantasy cash cows to track

- Calvin's February team reveal

- The breakout options you must consider

- Trap or treat? The verdict on the 50 most-owned players

- The unique targets as backline options dwindle

- Fantasy cheat sheet: Points, CBAs, kick-ins, more

- Pre-season wrap: Locks, bargains, surprise packets, more

- Warnie's March team reveal

- More than $300K worth of prizes on offer in AFL Fantasy

- Madness or magic? Ranking the Fantasy mid-pricers

- The Traders' call as big ruck decision faces coaches

- Opening Round Fantasy takeaways: Locks, rookies, roles, more

Zak Butters celebrates a goal during the AAMI Community Series match between West Coast and Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park on February 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

