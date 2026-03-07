THERE is still plenty of time to pick your AFL Fantasy team.
Confirmed round one rookies
To be added as announced
Opening Round rookies
Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000) – scored 82 points
Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000) – 76 points
Leo Lombard (FWD, $230,000) – 75 points
Jai Serong (DEF, $274,000) – 72 points
Ty Gallop (FWD, $263,000) – 64 points
Michael Sellwood (DEF, $230,000) – 61 points
Zane Zakostelsky (DEF/RUC, $230,000) – 55 points
Harry Dean (DEF, $342,000) – 48 points
Phoenix Gothard (FWD, $230,000) – 46 points
Oscar Adams (DEF, $260,000) – 44 points
Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $346,000) – 42 points
Malcolm Rosas jnr (FWD, $350,000) – 40 points
Cooper Hynes (FWD, $267,000) – 38 points
Arthur Jones (MID/FWD, $327,000) – 31 points
Josaia Delana (FWD, $232,000) – 13 points
Wil Parker (DEF, $302,000) – plays v St Kilda on Sunday night
Jack Carroll (MID, $332,000) – plays v Collingwood on Sunday night
- Every club previewed
- Roy's February team reveal
- Fantasy Freako's rookie notes: 14 cash cows to keep tabs on
- Every position previewed
- The best recruits to target in Fantasy
- AFL Fantasy for dummies
- Stocks up, stocks down after match simulations
- Assessing the cheaper Fantasy ruck options
- The Fantasy cash cows to track
- Calvin's February team reveal
- The breakout options you must consider
- Trap or treat? The verdict on the 50 most-owned players
- The unique targets as backline options dwindle
- Fantasy cheat sheet: Points, CBAs, kick-ins, more
- Pre-season wrap: Locks, bargains, surprise packets, more
- Warnie's March team reveal
- More than $300K worth of prizes on offer in AFL Fantasy
- Madness or magic? Ranking the Fantasy mid-pricers
- The Traders' call as big ruck decision faces coaches
- Opening Round Fantasy takeaways: Locks, rookies, roles, more
