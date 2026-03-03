Murphy Reid, Sam Lalor and Darcy Parish. Pictures: AFL Photos

MID-PRICERS … what a relationship we have had over the years!

They can make, or break, your season.

For the purpose of my top 10, I am categorising mid-priced players as those available between $350,000 and $800,000.

Roy's top 10 mid-pricers

10. Sam Lalor (FWD, $567,000)

Priced at: 54.1

Capable of: 75+

Lalor got going after a slow start against Melbourne, racking up 15 disposals in just over two quarters. His CBA count of 15 was an equal-high for Richmond midfielders on the back of a ripping pre-season which suggest a positive role adjustment. There won't be a lot of easy disposals at the Tigers this year, but he will put a good 20-plus on last year's average.

Sam Lalor in action during Richmond's AAMI Community Series clash against Melbourne on February 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

9. Murphy Reid (FWD, $581,000)

Priced at: 55.4

Capable of: 75+

We all know the Fremantle youngster oozes class up the ground, but we got a look at what he can do through the middle of the ground against Adelaide and he certainly added another dimension to their talented midfield mix. He attended seven CBAs and spent plenty of time up the ground, collecting 30 disposals and taking five marks for 100.

Murphy Reid tackles Jordan Dawson during Fremantle's AAMI Community Series clash against Adelaide on February 28, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

8. Josh Rachele (FWD, $655,000)

Priced at: 62.5

Capable of: 80+

For years we have heard about more midfield time, but if the match-up with Freo is anything to go by, the time may be now. Rachele attended a team-high 18 CBAs and was busy, tallying 18 disposals, five marks and six tackles for a score of 95. There are flags, like the return of Izak Rankine to the Adelaide line-up, but he certainly did enough to prove his worth in the middle.

Josh Rachele during the match simulation between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval, on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

7. Connor Macdonald (FWD, $714,000)

Priced at: 68.1

Capable of: 80+

Macdonald has made the most of the midfield void at the Hawks over the pre-season and has done enough to maintain that role to start the season. He attended 13 CBAs against the Western Bulldogs and converted them to an impressive score of 86 from 22 disposals. It was a good score considering he only took one mark which is below what he usually produces.

Connor Macdonald during Hawthorn's match simulation against Geelong on February 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

6. Harry Rowston (MID, $544,000)

Priced at: 51.9

Capable of: 80+

The youngster's breakout has moved ahead of schedule due to the decimated midfield at Greater Western Sydney and he will grab the opportunity with both hands. The increased opportunity was there to be seen against Sydney as he attended 15 CBAs on his way to 19 disposals and 73 points to be the Giants' sixth highest scorer.

Harry Rowston kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

5. Caleb Windsor (DEF, $565,000)

Priced at: 53.9

Capable of: 80+

A good old traditional third-year breakout for the highly touted Dee. A big off-season shake-up has left plenty of opportunities through the middle of the ground and Windsor looks to be one of the major beneficiaries. He collected 15 disposals in a little over two quarters against the Tigers to go with three marks and a goal for a score of 56 which included 12 CBAs. His role looks great and gives him every opportunity to put 30 points on his average.

Caleb Windsor in action during Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

4. Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $610,000)

Priced at: 58.2

Capable of: 80+

The Saint is playing through the middle and we saw at the end of 2024 what he can do in that role when his body allows it. He has had a great pre-season and earned a spot in the CBA rotation, attending 17 against Essendon where he had the ball on a string for 29 disposals. He converted it to a solid score of 76 and will flourish with the Saints playing a more attacking style. It was also nice to see the shackles were off in that game, playing 84 per cent game time.

Mattaes Phillipou in action during St Kilda's match simulation against Gold Coast on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

3. Darcy Parish (MID, $759,000)

Priced at: 72.4

Capable of: 90+

The former premium has had a great pre-season which will allow him to return to his best at Essendon. He looked comfortable against the Saints, attending 21 CBAs and collecting 21 disposals for a score of 70. Basically, with Parish at this price, if he is fit and playing midfield, he is a bargain.

Darcy Parish poses for a photo during Essendon's official team photo day on February 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

2. Lachlan Blakiston (DEF, $399,000)

Priced at: 30

Capable of: 75+

Crisis creates opportunity and the Bombers have a vacancy in the ruck department. Enter the 27-year-old who has had a great pre-season in the ruck role and certainly looked the part against the Saints, showing great athleticism on his way to 16 disposals and 21 hitouts for an impressive score of 86. He is a must have.

Lachlan Blakiston during the R21 match between Essendon and Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

1. Sam Flanders (FWD/MID, $716,000)

Priced at: 58.2

Capable of: 100

The former Sun is set to return to the midfield at the Saints and he will dominate as a result. He attended 17 CBAs against the Bombers and finished the games as the Saints' sixth best scorer with 91 from 27 disposals and seven marks to back up a monster performance in the previous week's match sim.

Sam Flanders during St Kilda's official team photo day at RSEA Park on January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

In the mix

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $517,000)

Geelong is hard to trust. If he plays across half-back in Opening Round, he will force his way into the top 10.

Harley Reid (MID, $700,000)

Absolute gun, I love him but it's tough going at West Coast, especially when you are the No.1 target.

Keidean Coleman (DEF, $559,000)

He will be great, but there are some lingering questions around role, whether it be forward or lockdown duties in defence.

