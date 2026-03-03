Sydney and Carlton players jump for the ball during the round 10 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on May 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LONG wait is over as the 2026 season begins with an Opening Round now made up of five matches and played across three states.

Sydney and Carlton launch the season on Thursday night as dual Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow comes up against his former club for the first time and in his 150th match.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Gold Coast will be out to make an early statement against Geelong on Friday, while Brisbane will unfurl its premiership flag before hosting the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night.

As footy returns, here is what to look out for and a tip for each match.

Learn More 03:20

Sydney v Carlton, SCG

Thursday, March 5, 7.30pm AEDT

Last time: Sydney 11.12 (78) d Carlton 9.8 (62), R10 2025

What it means

Sydney will be out to quickly put a horror season behind it after paying a hefty price for an early injury crisis before showing glimpses of its best form as the year wore on. The new-look Swans have backed more players to settle into their familiar roles in coach Dean Cox's second season in charge while hoping that a showstopping spearhead can again light up the SCG.

Carlton made a huge call in letting a two-time Coleman medallist leave but has added to its depth and valuable haul of draft picks that will help future-proof the club. The Blues will need no reminder of the slow start they made last season when they lost their opening four matches though they might prefer to forget their record at the SCG with only two wins at the venue since 1993.

Game shapers

Charlie Curnow begins life in Sydney with a point to prove after booting 32 goals in a disappointing last season with Carlton before being the key figure in a lucrative trade deal. The dual Coleman medallist has hit the ground running at his second club while catching the eye on the training track and in pre-season hitouts but will face a mental as much as physical test against his former side.

Will Hayward had to be convinced to move to Carlton as part of the last-minute trade deal that saw Curnow move in the opposite direction after he spent nine seasons at Sydney. The versatile and dynamic forward booted 229 career goals and, like Ollie Florent who has also moved across from the Swans, will be out to remind his former teammates of just what they have lost.

Early tip: Sydney by 27 points

Charlie Curnow during the match simulation between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Geelong, People First Stadium

Friday, March 6, 7.05pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 9.7 (61) d Gold Coast 5.7 (37), R13 2025

What it means

Gold Coast will need to embrace the pressure that comes with mounting expectation after finishing in the top eight for the first time and adding a finals win to a historic campaign. The Suns have strengthened their top tier of talent and will have an early opportunity to test whether the changes can push them closer to the premiership contenders as they face last year's beaten Grand Finalists.

Geelong has largely flown under the radar since being overrun by Brisbane in last year's decider but with few list changes can expect to once again be right in the mix for the top four. The Cats will be wary of the rising Suns after losing their last two meetings against them away from home but with a midfield bolstered by James Worpel can send an early reminder that they remain in contention.

Game shapers

Christian Petracca is making a fresh start at Gold Coast after a decorated 11 seasons at Melbourne petered out even as he averaged 25.4 disposals and kicked 18 goals last year. The 30-year-old arrived at the Suns for a hefty price at the trade table but will be worth every pick and penny if he can get back to his best as a dynamic midfielder-forward and help the club win a maiden flag.

Bailey Smith was always likely to rise to the occasion of AAMI AFL Origin and gathered 25 disposals for Victoria before being sidelined last week with a calf injury. The 25-year-old was an instant hit in his first season with Geelong as he led the League for average disposals (31.3) and inside-50s (6.4), and is fit to play again as last year's runners-up seek a fast start against the Suns.

Early tip: Gold Coast by seven points

Christian Petracca in action during Gold Coast's AAMI Community Series clash against Brisbane on February 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn, Engie Stadium

Saturday, March 7, 4.15pm AEDT

Last time: Hawthorn 16.11 (107) d GWS Giants 13.10 (88), FW1 2025

What it means

Greater Western Sydney set itself to leap higher this season after three promising campaigns fell short at finals time. But the Giants' plans have been thrown into disarray as injuries have mounted up, including to reigning club champion Tom Green. GWS can show it still has improvement to come as it faces a Hawthorn side that knocked it out of finals in week one last year but has its own injury concerns.

Hawthorn cemented its place among the top half teams last year and pushed into the top four during finals but enters this campaign with growing concerns around its midfield. The Hawks' best 23 has arguably taken a step backwards with the players that departed at the end of last season, but they will get an early indication of where they sit in the pecking order against the undermanned Giants.

Game shapers

Clayton Oliver will have an opportunity to answer his critics after being nudged out the door at Melbourne and landing next to a gaping hole in the Greater Western Sydney midfield. The plan was for three-time All-Australian to be part of a one-two punch with Green but he will now anchor the Giants injury-riddled onball brigade that begins the season with backs to the wall.

Josh Ward is still making his way in the Hawthorn midfield but will be called on to shoulder much more of the load this year. The Hawks failed to strengthen their onball brigade in the off-season, while James Worpel moved to Geelong and Will Day is again injured.

Early tip: GWS by nine points

Clayton Oliver in action during GWS' match sim clash with Collingwood on Friday, February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs, Gabba

Saturday, March 7, 6.35pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 12.14 (86) d Western Bulldogs 12.4 (76), R19 2025

What it means

Brisbane begins its back-to-back premiership defence with typical questions over whether the side can maintain the hunger to challenge again even while being the hunted each week. Yet the Lions list looks even stronger than last year with free agents Oscar Allen and Sam Draper added alongside Academy pick Dan Annable, and a young crop of existing talents with considerable upside.

The Western Bulldogs will be out to bounce back from a frustrating campaign where they paid a huge price for too often failing to beat the other finals contenders while brushing aside the lesser lights. The Dogs get the ideal opportunity to show that they can improve in that key area as they begin their season against the reigning premiers while boasting a best 23 packed with top-end talent.

Game shapers

Lachie Neale will be eager to let his football do the talking after personal issues led to him being in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. The dual Brownlow medallist made a barnstorming entrance the last time he stepped on to a field, with 17 disposals in a half as the Lions romped to the premiership, and again looked in fine touch during the AAMI Community Series.

Marcus Bontempelli showed all the signs of a leader who has found a fire in the belly after the Western Bulldogs lost their grip on a finals spot late last season. The Dogs skipper looks primed to hit the ground running after injury forced him to make a delayed start to last year's campaign and tuned up with 29 disposals and six clearances in the AAMI Community Series clash with Hawthorn.

Early tip: Brisbane by 17 points

Lachie Neale in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, on February 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda v Collingwood, MCG

Sunday, March 8, 7.20pm AEDT

Last time: Collingwood 16.12 (108) d St Kilda 11.8 (74), R15 2025

What it means

St Kilda will be one of the teams to watch this year, whichever way it goes, after the club took a punt to revamp its list with the recruitment of multiple seasoned players. The Saints have added mature bodies to a promising young core of players but still have a huge leap to make to reach the finals after only two of their nine wins last year came against teams that finished above their 12th place.

Collingwood continues to edge closer to a cliff edge as its experienced but inevitably ageing side mounts yet another campaign with a premiership in mind. The Magpies lack the star power of the other contenders while still having most of the stalwarts that have led them to success in the past, but will begin their season undermanned in defence with Darcy Moore and Jeremy Howe ruled out.

Game shapers

Tom De Koning arrived at St Kilda as a high-priced free agent and gets an early opportunity on a grand stage to show that he can live up to that top billing. The former Carlton ruck-forward had a calf injury through the pre-season and looked underdone in the AAMI Community Series but will be out to make an immediate impact – and go some way to justifying his pay packet – in his Saints debut.

Nick Daicos looks primed to pick up where he left off after another stellar season as he starred in the return of AFL Origin with 38 disposals and seven clearances. But a familiar reality check could be waiting in the season-opener. The 23-year-old has not had it all his own way against St Kilda with Marcus Windhager one tagger who has been able to limit Daicos's influence more than most.

Early tip: Collingwood by 14 points