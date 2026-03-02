Our reporters have their say on who makes the cut for your team's first game of the 2026 season

WITH the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season about to blast off, our experts have put their selectors' hats on to pick your club's best team for their first match of the year.

Ten teams kick off their season this week during Opening Round, while the rest will begin their campaign in round one.

Who's in, who's out, who's unlucky, who's sidelined with injury, and who is up for a red-hot debut?

Did we get it right? Check it out.

B: Max Michalanney, Nick Murray, Josh Worrell

HB: Wayne Milera, Jordon Butts, Rory Laird

C: Isaac Cumming, Jordan Dawson, Callum Ah Chee

HF: Alex Neal-Bullen, Riley Thilthorpe, Luke Pedlar

F: Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty, Ben Keays

Foll: Lachlan McAndrew, Josh Rachele, Jake Soligo

I/C: Toby Murray, Charlie Edwards, Hugh Bond, James Peatling, Mitch Hinge

Emerg: Reilly O'Brien, Luke Nankervis, Brayden Cook, Mitchell Marsh

Midfielder Jake Soligo is expected to be in the round one mix after undergoing a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat. His availability would be a significant boost in a midfield that will be without Izak Rankine (suspension) and Dan Curtin (knee). Callum Ah Chee is pushing to return from a hamstring injury and would slot onto a wing with the ability to roam forward and provide an aerial threat. The No.1 ruck role looks to be Lachlan McAndrew's but the Crows could also use the fifth bench spot to play impressive tall Toby Murray, protecting star forward Riley Thilthorpe from ruck duties. Jordon Butts covers the loss of Mark Keane (leg) in defence, with Mitch Hinge a versatile inclusion for round one after experiencing back soreness. Charlie Edwards adds to the midfield depth after an impressive summer and could debut, while Hugh Bond looks slightly ahead of Luke Nankervis as a defensive option. - Nathan Schmook

B: Ryan Lester, Harris Andrews, Noah Answerth

HB: Jaspa Fletcher, Darcy Gardiner, Dayne Zorko

C: Jarrod Berry, Hugh McCluggage, Levi Ashcroft

HF: Zac Bailey, Ty Gallop, Cam Rayner

F: Charlie Cameron, Oscar Allen, Logan Morris

Foll: Darcy Fort, Lachie Neale, Josh Dunkley

I/C: Darcy Wilmot, Will Ashcroft, Bruce Reville, Keidean Coleman, Kai Lohmann

Emerg: Darragh Joyce, Sam Marshall, Conor McKenna, Cody Curtin

Despite missing injured bookends Jack Payne and Eric Hipwood, along with ruck recruit Sam Draper, the Lions will field an extremely strong team to face the Western Bulldogs in Opening Round. Former West Coast captain Oscar Allen will play after being sidelined with concussion during the pre-season, as will veteran Ryan Lester. The biggest question for Chris Fagan is should Noah Answerth be selected after just one VFL practice match? After overcoming a ruptured Achilles tendon, Answerth is the perfect replacement for the departed Brandon Starcevich, but whether he has enough conditioning is the question. Keidean Coleman has likely done enough to regain a place in the 23 after two injury-interrupted years, while Bruce Reville sealed his spot with a magnificent performance against Gold Coast last week. - Michael Whiting

B: Harry Dean, Jacob Weitering, Adam Saad

HB: Zac Williams, Lewis Young, Ollie Florent

C: Ollie Hollands, George Hewett, Jagga Smith

HF: Ben Ainsworth, Harry McKay, Elijah Hollands

F: Lachie Fogarty, Brodie Kemp, Will Hayward

Foll: Marc Pittonet, Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh

I/C: Mitch McGovern, Liam Reidy, Campbell Chesser, Cooper Lord, Francis Evans

Emerg: Talor Byrne, Hudson O'Keeffe, Ashton Moir, Wade Derksen

It could be a Carlton side with as many as seven new faces, and perhaps even more. Jacob Weitering's fitness will be the big concern for the Blues as he races back from a fractured rib sustained at AAMI AFL Origin, while Nick Haynes (ankle) is already sidelined. Harry Dean is a strong chance for a senior debut, but could vie with Wade Derksen for that final backline spot with Lewis Young appearing to have worked his way back into contention. Recruits Ollie Florent, Ben Ainsworth, Will Hayward, Liam Reidy and Campbell Chesser are all in the frame to play, while Jagga Smith is a certainty to debut. The midfield looks a touch light, especially with Adam Cerra sidelined. But the forward line is far more dynamic, with Talor Byrne and Ashton Moir also in the mix. Lachie Cowan (calf), Blake Acres (shoulder), Nic Newman (suspended), Matt Carroll (hamstring) and Matt Cottrell (knee) are all either likely to be sidelined or have already been ruled out. – Riley Beveridge

B: Brayden Maynard, Billy Frampton, Isaac Quaynor

HB: Scott Pendlebury, Darcy Moore, Harry Perryman

C: Josh Daicos, Nick Daicos, Steele Sidebottom

HF: Beau McCreery, Dan McStay, Pat Lipinski

F: Jamie Elliott, Tim Membrey, Lachie Schultz

Foll: Darcy Cameron, Jordan De Goey, Ned Long

I/C: Dan Houston, Jack Crisp, Jeremy Howe, Jack Buller, Lachie Sullivan

Emerg: Roan Steele, Ed Allan, Wil Parker, Reef McInnes

Collingwood can't plan for Bobby Hill again this year, but the forward line is now set to include Jack Buller in 2026 after his move from Sydney. Craig McRae will spin the magnets across half-back and half-forward with Scott Pendlebury, Dan Houston, Jack Crisp, Josh Daicos and Steele Sidebottom all set for multiple roles this year. Reef McInnes and Harvey Harrison have recovered from knee reconstructions and will push to play regular senior football this year. – Josh Gabelich

B: Mason Redman, Ben McKay, Jayden Nguyen

HB: Zak Johnson, Zach Reid, Andrew McGrath

C: Xavier Duursma, Darcy Parish, Brayden Fiorini

HF: Jye Caldwell, Nate Caddy, Kyle Langford

F: Hussien El Achkar, Peter Wright, Isaac Kako

Foll: Lachie Blakiston, Sam Durham, Zach Merrett

I/C: Archie Roberts, Jacob Farrow, Jaxon Prior, Dyson Sharp, Matt Guelfi

Emerg: Archie Perkins, Max Kondogiannis, Angus Clarke, Elijah Tsatas

The Bombers will start their season relatively healthy. Jordan Ridley is out for the medium term with his latest soft-tissue setback so Essendon will need to prepare for a block without him. Sullivan Robey is also not in yet given his cautious pre-season after a back injury, but he will take little time to break into the senior team. Archie Perkins may not be match conditioned for round one after an interrupted summer but looking ahead will be able to get into their forward half. Jacob Farrow, Dyson Sharp and Hussien El Achkar have warranted spots in their best line-up and fellow draftee Max Kondogiannis isn't far off either. Jayden Nguyen, as a pocket rocket stopper, and Zak Johnson, a distributor, deserve spots in the back half, making for a very young team. Isaac Kako is racing the clock to be back from a hamstring injury for round one against the Hawks but looms as a breakout player for the Bombers this year. - Cal Twomey

B: Heath Chapman, Alex Pearce, Luke Ryan

HB: Jordan Clark, Brennan Cox, Judd McVee

C: Neil Erasmus, Caleb Serong, Corey Wagner

HF: Shai Bolton, Josh Treacy, Murphy Reid

F: Sam Switkowski, Jye Amiss, Pat Voss

Foll: Luke Jackson, Hayden Young, Andrew Brayshaw

I/C: Sean Darcy, Jaeger O'Meara, Michael Frederick, Matt Johnson, Karl Worner

Emerg: Mason Cox, Brandon Walker, Bailey Banfield, Tobyn Murray

The Dockers are blessed with depth and competition for spots on every line, with big decisions looming in defence and the ruck. If Luke Ryan needs more match minutes after shoulder surgery, Brandon Walker is a fit and in-form replacement who could easily be there round one. If Walker's form demands selection regardless, Karl Worner could be the unlucky defender to miss, despite a strong summer of his own. Luke Jackson should start as the No.1 ruck given Sean Darcy's limited preparation, but the Dockers are comfortable using the fifth spot on the bench for a second ruck who plays less minutes, opening the door for Darcy after a calf injury. Mason Cox is clearly ready to play if needed. In attack, Sam Switkowski (concussion) would step back in if ready, but draftee Tobyn Murray has impressed in a similar role. Bailey Banfield can play all over the ground and is a definite option the Dockers could go with. The midfield looks locked, with Neil Erasmus and Corey Wagner impressing as starting wingers, and Jaeger O'Meara and Matt Johnson able to rotate as inside and outside midfielders. – Nathan Schmook

B: Jack Henry, Sam De Koning, Lawson Humphries

HB: Tom Stewart, Connor O'Sullivan, Tanner Bruhn

C: Ollie Dempsey, Max Holmes, Oisin Mullin

HF: Shaun Mannagh, Shannon Neale, Gryan Miers

F: Patrick Dangerfield, Jeremy Cameron, Brad Close

Foll: Mark Blicavs, Bailey Smith, Tom Atkins

I/C: Mark O'Connor, James Worpel, Zach Guthrie, Rhys Stanley, Jack Martin

Emerg: Jay Polkinghorne, Jake Kolodjashnij, Jhye Clark, Jack Bowes

All eyes this week will be on a trio of key Cats, with Bailey Smith, Jeremy Cameron and Gryan Miers all racing the clock to be fit to face the Suns. Coach Chris Scott confirmed on Monday night that Smith and Cameron will play and that Miers is likely, which is a boost in the front half given the absence of Tyson Stengle for the start of the 2026 campaign after his interrupted pre-season. The move of Tanner Bruhn to half-back looms as the major tactical shift for Chris Scott this year - Ollie Dempsey can also be expected to spend plenty of time on the ball - while Jay Polkinghorne seems likely to get a taste of AFL level early in the year after an impressive pre-season. - Martin Smith

B: Joel Jeffrey, Sam Collins, Bodhi Uwland

HB: Daniel Rioli, Mac Andrew, John Noble

C: Lachie Weller, Wil Powell, Ethan Read

HF: Bailey Humphrey, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Touk Miller

F: Leo Lombard, Ben King, Ben Long

Foll: Jarrod Witts, Noah Anderson, Christian Petracca

I/C: Zeke Uwland, Sam Clohesy, Alex Davies, Will Graham, Jy Farrar

Emerg: Oscar Adams, Nick Holman, Ben Jepson, Ned Moyle

Losing Jed Walter to suspension slightly upsets Damien Hardwick’s team for Opening Round, but it does pave the way for a return to the two-tall forward structure the Suns used late last season. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has done enough in his first few months at the club to partner Ben King, while Ethan Read could also drift forward, although he has spent most of his pre-season learning the wing role. Wil Powell will play in the midfield, suddenly a more important role with Matt Rowell's (broken finger) absence. Leo Lombard has grabbed the small forward role, with Jy Farrar also set to play in the front half in Walter's absence. Zeke Uwland should get an Opening Round debut, able to switch between half-back and wing. - Michael Whiting

B: Joe Fonti, Jack Buckley, Connor Idun

HB: Lachie Whitfield, Harry Himmelberg, Lachie Ash

C: Harvey Thomas, Stephen Coniglio, Ryan Angwin

HF: Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Xavier O'Halloran

F: Jake Stringer, Aaron Cadman, Callum Brown

Foll: Jake Riccardi, Clayton Oliver, Finn Callaghan

I/C: Phoenix Gothard, Harry Rowston, Jayden Laverde, Kieren Briggs, Josaia Delana

Emerg: Conor Stone, James Leake, Max Gruzewski, Nick Madden

Injury clouds much of what the Giants will do to begin the season. Finn Callaghan (hip) is expected to be declared fit to play, easing the side's midfield headaches in the absence of Tom Green (knee) and Josh Kelly (hip). Both of Brent Daniels (hamstring) and Toby Bedford (hamstring) are unlikely, though, potentially leading to a Phoenix Gothard debut and another opportunity for youngster Josaia Delana. Defensive duo Sam Taylor (hamstring) and Leek Aleer (groin) are also likely to miss, with Jayden Laverde expected to be called upon. Joe Fonti will also suit up down back after an impressive summer. The club has trialled Jake Riccardi as a ruck across pre-season, so expect that to continue, with Harry Rowston, Xavier O'Halloran and Ryan Angwin tipped for more prominent midfield roles. Darcy Jones (knee), Cody Angove (hamstring) and Toby McMullin (hamstring) are also expected to be sidelined for the start of the campaign. – Riley Beveridge

B: Blake Hardwick, Tom Barrass, Josh Battle

HB: Karl Amon, James Sicily, Jarman Impey

C: Massimo D'Ambrosio, Josh Ward, Josh Weddle

HF: Dylan Moore, Mitch Lewis, Jack Ginnivan

F: Nick Watson, Mabior Chol, Jack Gunston

Foll: Lloyd Meek, Conor Nash, Connor Macdonald

I/C: Harry Morrison, Jack Scrimshaw, Finn Maginness, Sam Butler, Bailey Macdonald

Emerg: Ned Reeves, Calsher Dear, Henry Hustwaite, Aidan Schubert

Hawthorn's already thin midfield stocks have taken a massive hit for its opener against GWS, with co-captain Jai Newcombe missing due to suspension (pending a challenge at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night), and Cam Mackenzie sidelined with concussion. It places more importance on Connor Macdonald to step up, while Nick Watson, Dylan Moore and Josh Weddle are also set for stints through the middle. Calsher Dear has been low on confidence, according to his coach Sam Mitchell, and is unlikely to feature against the Giants. One of the biggest questions facing the Hawks brains trust will be whether to play Lloyd Meek and Ned Reeves in tandem in the ruck, though it appears more likely they'll opt for another runner on the bench, especially against a fleet-footed Giants outfit, rather than a tall. - Brandon Cohen

B: Blake Howes, Jake Lever, Daniel Turner

HB: Xavier Lindsay, Harry Petty, Trent Rivers

C: Ed Langdon, Jack Steele, Caleb Windsor

HF: Tom Sparrow, Brody Mihocek, Kade Chandler

F: Latrelle Pickett, Jacob van Rooyen, Bayley Fritsch

Foll: Max Gawn, Harvey Langford, Kysaiah Pickett

I/C: Christian Salem, Xavier Taylor, Koltyn Tholstrup, Harry Sharp, Tom McDonald

Emerg: Changkuoth Jiath, Jake Melksham, Bailey Laurie, Tom Matthews

Melbourne's round one side will unveil a fresh-faced midfield mix, with Kozzy Pickett set to feature heavily alongside emerging pair Harvey Langford and Caleb Windsor, recruit Jack Steele and defender Trent Rivers. Exciting forward Latrelle Pickett has shown enough in the Demons' two pre-season games to warrant a round one debut, while off-season recruit Brody Mihocek should clear concussion protocols to make his first appearance in the red and blue. There are, however, notable absentees. Jai Culley is racing the clock to be fit to face St Kilda after he fractured his arm last month, but it looks unlikely at this stage. Jack Viney (Achilles) won't be seen until at least round eight, while Jake Bowey (Lisfranc) is targeting a mid-season return. Promising key forward Luker Kentfield was on track for an early-season debut but faces a stint on the sidelines after injuring his knee in the opening minutes of the AAMI Community Series match on Friday. First-round pick Xavier Taylor didn't feature a great deal in either pre-season match so a round one debut seems unlikely, but he'll be given ample opportunity in his first season. Although never expected to play a meaningful part in the Demons' plans in 2026, Steven May hung up the boots on the eve of the season. - Alison O'Connor

B: Caleb Daniel, Griffin Logue, Luke McDonald

HB: Finn O'Sullivan, Charlie Comben, Colby McKercher

C: Jy Simpkin, Harry Sheezel, Dylan Stephens

HF: Lachy Dovaston, Jack Darling, Zane Duursma

F: Paul Curtis, Nick Larkey, Cam Zurhaar

Foll: Tristan Xerri, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Tom Powell

I/C: Luke Parker, Toby Pink, Tom Blamires, Jacob Konstanty, Cooper Trembath

Emerg: Bailey Scott, Luke Urquhart, Callum Coleman-Jones, Robert Hansen jnr

There will likely be a couple of round one debutants at North Melbourne, with Lachy Dovaston and Tom Blamires both in the frame. They could help form a more dynamic forward line, with Zane Duursma another youngster looking to establish himself as an AFL regular. Charlie Spargo (shoulder) is facing an uphill battle to prove his fitness, while Aidan Corr (calf) and Riley Hardeman (ankle) are also doubtful down back. George Wardlaw (hamstring) would obviously be a walk-up start if fit. However, Luke McDonald (wrist) is likely to put himself in the mix. Cooper Trembath and Callum Coleman-Jones will vie to be Tristan Xerri's back-up as the ruck-forward option. Young duo Taylor Goad (ankle) and Blake Thredgold (foot) had been considered a chance for early-season football, before injuries derailed their summer. – Riley Beveridge

B: Todd Marshall, Harrison Ramm, Lachie Jones

HB: Kane Farrell, Aliir Aliir, Connor Rozee

C: Jase Burgoyne, Miles Bergman, Jacob Wehr

HF: Darcy Byrne-Jones, Jack Lukosius, Joe Richards

F: Joe Berry, Mitch Georgiades, Ollie Lord

Foll: Dante Visentini, Zak Butters, Jason Horne-Francis

I/C: Logan Evans, Willem Drew, Ewan Mackinlay, Corey Durdin, Jackson Mead

Emerg: Esava Ratugolea, Ollie Wines, Will Lorenz, Jordon Sweet

A new coach in Josh Carr and some young faces into the Port mix to start 2026. Jack Lukosius and Miles Bergman missed Sunday's AAMI Community Series win over West Coast, but are hopeful of returning for round one, while Todd Marshall is now locked in as a defender. Joining him in a slightly reshaped backline is youngster Harrison Ramm, who made his debut in the final round of last season, impressing in a win against Gold Coast. Dante Visentini looks set to win the ruck position after a strong pre-season, although Jordon Sweet is right around the mark. Corey Durdin has done just enough after moving from Carlton to get into Carr's 23 to face North Melbourne on March 15. - Michael Whiting

B: Nathan Broad, Ben Miller, Josh Gibcus

HB: Sam Banks, Noah Balta, Jayden Short

C: Kane McAuliffe, Sam Lalor, Hugo Ralphsmith

HF: Jack Ross, Jonty Faull, Rhyan Mansell

F: Harry Armstrong, Tom Lynch, Seth Campbell

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Jacob Hopper, Tim Taranto

I/C: Tyler Sonsie, Campbell Gray, Sam Grlj, Maurice Rioli jnr, Tom Brown

Emerg: Luke Trainor, James Trezise, Patrick Retschko, Liam Fawcett

After missing Richmond's most recent practice match, Noah Balta (hamstring) has been listed in the club's injury list as available for round one. Mykelti Lefau has been handed a club suspension for round one, with the versatile Campbell Gray the likely cover. Luke Trainor and Liam Fawcett were the 25th and 26th players in the practice game, with Fawcett not getting any game time before the game was cancelled. We have yet to see Nick Vlastuin (ankle) in a practice game, while first-round draftee Sam Cumming (shoulder) will miss at least a month. Sam Grlj has shown enough promising signs off half-back to earn a debut - Sarah Black

B: Callum Wilkie, Jack Silvagni, Anthony Caminiti

HB: Jack Sinclair, Alix Tauru, Marcus Windhager

C: Mason Wood, Sam Flanders, Bradley Hill

HF: Hugh Boxshall, Rowan Marshall, Max Hall

F: Jack Higgins, Mitchito Owens, Liam Ryan

Foll: Tom De Koning, Mattaes Phillipou, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

I/C: Jack Macrae, Liam Stocker, Hugo Garcia, Cooper Sharman, Darcy Wilson

Emerg: Ryan Byrnes, Isaac Keeler, Jack Carroll, Charlie Banfield

Expect to see the full complement of the Saints’ big recruits unveiled for the Opening Round match against Collingwood. Tom De Koning, Liam Ryan and Sam Flanders all excelled during pre-season hitouts, while Jack Silvagni is on track to return from concussion protocols in time for the clash. While Max King remains the only big name unavailable for the game against the Pies, several Saints are under an injury cloud after Saturday’s practice match against Essendon. The Saints are confident Callum Wilkie will be fine after playing less than a quarter due to a calf cork, with Brad Hill also tipped to play after missing the hitout through illness. Ryan Byrnes impressed on a wing before injuring his ankle during the third term, and if fit to play, is an option if Hill doesn't get up, while Isaac Keeler is a next best replacement for Silvagni or Wilkie. - Sophie Welsh

FB: Sam Wicks, Lewis Melican, Dane Rampe

HB: Nick Blakey, Tom McCartin, Callum Mills

C: Errol Gulden, Chad Warner, Justin McInerney

HF: James Jordon, Logan McDonald, Tom Papley

FF: Malcolm Rosas jnr, Charlie Curnow, Joel Amartey

Foll: Brodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney, James Rowbottom

I/C: Jai Serong, Angus Sheldrick, Riley Bice, Jake Lloyd, Matt Roberts

Emerg: Hayden McLean, Corey Warner, Caiden Cleary, Peter Ladhams

Sydney's preferred forward set-up has become clearer in the past few weeks, with Charlie Curnow settling in nicely and fellow recruit Malcolm Rosas jnr also impressing as a small pressure player. Logan McDonald looks set to start in the forward 50 as well, despite him training all over the ground in the summer, while Curnow's arrival means Hayden McLean looks set to be squeezed out. Others to impress in the practice games were Angus Sheldrick, whose selection in midfield could allow the likes of Heeney and Warner to spend more time forward, while Jai Serong has caught the eye both on the wing and as a third tall in defence. Braeden Campbell, Harry Cunningham and Ned Bowman (who has been training in defence) would have been in the frame if not for injury, but it's an otherwise full squad to choose from for Dean Cox. - Martin Smith

B: Brandon Starcevich, Tylar Young, Reuben Ginbey

HB: Brady Hough, Harry Edwards, Josh Lindsay

C: Willem Duursma, Harley Reid, Hamish Davis

HF: Elliot Yeo, Jobe Shanahan, Jack Graham

F: Jamie Cripps, Jake Waterman, Jacob Newton

Foll: Matt Flynn, Tom McCarthy, Deven Robertson

I/C: Elijah Hewett, Liam Duggan, Tim Kelly, Cooper Duff-Tytler, Bo Allan

Emerg: Archer Reid, Ryan Maric, Matt Owies, Harry Schoenberg

The Eagles will be without co-captain Liam Baker in round one, opening a spot for young defender/wingman Bo Allan after a WAFL practice match on the weekend. From there, the club needs to make decisions on several players who have been limited by injury in recent weeks. Sandy Brock can replace Harry Edwards if the latter remains in concussion protocols. Co-captain Liam Duggan has been managed conservatively after a head knock in training but is on track for round one. Tim Kelly was a pre-season standout before recent hamstring tightness. Likewise Reuben Ginbey, who is managing an inflamed toe joint that should recover in time for the season-opener against Gold Coast. Brandon Starcevich should be there after increasing his training loads following a calf strain, with Jack Graham returning from a minor hamstring injury. Elijah Hewett and Brady Hough played a WAFL practice game at the weekend as preparation to start the season. The club's recent draftees have proved they are ready to debut, but a decision will need to be made between Cooper Duff-Tytler and Archer Reid. Elliot Yeo is named forward given he is spending a lot of time as a deep target, but he will certainly rotate in centre bounces. – Nathan Schmook

B: Connor Budarick, James O'Donnell, Lachie Bramble

HB: Bailey Dale, Rory Lobb, Joel Freijah

C: Bailey Williams, Marcus Bontempelli, Oskar Baker

HF: Rhylee West, Aaron Naughton, Matt Kennedy

F: Jordan Croft, Sam Darcy, Arthur Jones

Foll: Tim English, Ed Richards, Tom Liberatore

I/C: Ryley Sanders, Cooper Hynes, Lachie Jaques, Buku Khamis, Josh Dolan

Emerg: Luke Cleary, Laith Vandermeer, Sam Davidson, Louis Emmett

Bailey Dale and Sam Darcy both need to prove their fitness to start the year but are expected to be fit to face Brisbane. Connor Budarick will slot straight into the backline, while Buku Khamis put his hand up for a spot in defence after missing out on a move to Carlton. Lachie Jaques is ready for senior football after a full pre-season, while Jordan Croft's two performances in the pre-season matches prove he is over the toe injury that impacted his summer, and he's poised to impact in 2026. – Josh Gabelich