CARLTON and Richmond meet in the traditional opening to round one at the MCG on Thursday night, with both sides having a point to prove.

The Blues were handed an early reality check when they were unable to keep pace with Sydney in Opening Round, suffering yet another second-half fadeout in the spiteful season-opener.

They will be out to avoid a repeat of last year when they lost their opening four matches of the season, which began with a shock loss to the Tigers and set the tone for a mostly disappointing season.

Richmond begins its campaign with reason to hope that it can fast-track its rebuild with a new batch of blossoming talent set to play alongside an experienced core.

The Tigers stunned the Blues in the corresponding fixture last season and surprised many by going on to win five matches for the year, but they might now turn their focus toward reducing the gap between their best and worst.

The Blues have dropped recruit Liam Reidy after one game for his new club. The ex-Docker played just 61 per cent game time against Sydney last week and has been replaced in the Blues side by fellow ruck Hudson O'Keefe.

Lachie Cowan (calf) and Matt Carroll (hamstring) have been recalled, while Adam Saad (hamstring) and Ashton Moir (omitted) are the other outs for the Blues.

Top-10 draft pick Sam Grlj will make his debut for Richmond and key defender Noah Balta has been included after overcoming a hamstring injury, but veteran defender Nick Vlastuin (managed) has been ruled out.