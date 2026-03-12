The teams for Friday and Saturday's round one matches are in, plus squads for Sunday's games

Jeremy Cameron, Hayden Young and Finn Callaghan.

GEELONG has recalled superstar duo Jeremy Cameron and Patrick Dangerfield for Saturday's clash against Fremantle after both missed Opening Round due to injury.

The Dockers have named their own star in Hayden Young, as well as captain Alex Pearce, despite the midfielder missing training earlier in the week with a lower leg problem, but overlooked All-Australian Luke Ryan.

In other round one selection news, Finn Callaghan (soreness) has been selected despite missing Greater Western Sydney training on Thursday, while Ryley Sanders will line up against him after missing the Western Bulldogs' win over Brisbane with concussion.

Aside from regaining Cameron (quad) and Dangerfield (calf), the Cats have also named young ruckman Mitch Edwards to debut.

In Saturday night's blockbuster against Collingwood at the MCG, Adelaide will have Riley Thilthorpe at its disposal after the power forward overcame a back problem.

As revealed by AFL.com.au earlier on Thursday, Brisbane will debut No.6 draft pick Daniel Annable and have recalled Lincoln McCarthy after almost two years on the sidelines among five changes for its clash with Sydney.

Logan Morris is also missing with injury as the Lions face an unchanged Swans.

Hawthorn has decided to go with two rucks for Friday night's grudge match against Essendon, selecting Ned Reeves to partner Lloyd Meek, among two changes to the team beaten by the Giants.

In Sunday's matches, Melbourne has named Kysaiah Pickett as he deals with personal issues, with opponent St Kilda naming Liam Stocker on its extended bench as it loses Rowan Marshall to concussion.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Essendon v Hawthorn at the MCG, 7.40pm AEDT

ESSENDON

B: J.Prior 25 B.McKay 32 Z.Reid 31

HB: A.Roberts 21 M.Redman 27 A.McGrath - C 1

C: X.Duursma 28 J.Caldwell 6 B.Fiorini 8

HF: S.Durham 22 N.Caddy 30 A.Perkins 16

F: H.El Achkar 33 P.Wright 20 K.Langford 4

Foll: L.Blakiston 46 D.Parish 3 Z.Merrett 7

I/C: D.Sharp 15 A.May 26 M.Kondogiannis 29 Z.Johnson 40 J.Nguyen 42

Emerg: J.Farrow 2 M.Guelfi 35 S.El-Hawli 41

HAWTHORN

In: C.Mackenzie, N.Reeves

Out: H.Morrison (omitted), F.Maginness (omitted)

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: W.Lewis, R.Sanders

Out: A.Jones (concussion), J.Croft (injured)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 4.15pm AEDT

GEELONG

In: J.Cameron, P.Dangerfield, M.Edwards

Out: M.Knevitt (omitted), J.Worpel (finger), O.Henry (omitted)

FREMANTLE

B: K.Worner 23 O.McDonald 21 H.Chapman 5

HB: J.Clark 6 A.Pearce - C 25 J.McVee 17

C: C.Wagner 34 A.Brayshaw 8 M.Johnson 44

HF: I.Dudley 43 P.Voss 20 S.Switkowski 39

F: S.Bolton 10 J.Treacy 35 M.Reid 16

Foll: S.Darcy 4 L.Jackson 9 C.Serong 3

I/C: B.Walker 31 J.Amiss 24 N.O'Driscoll 30 N.Erasmus 28 H.Young 26

Emerg: M.Cox 18 B.Banfield 41 H.Davies 12

Sydney v Brisbane at the SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: Nil

BRISBANE

In: S.Draper, L.McCarthy, D.Annable, J.Tunstill, N.Answerth

Out: D.Gardiner (suspension), H.Andrews (suspension), H.McCluggage (calf), Z.Bailey (suspension), L.Morris (hand)

Collingwood v Adelaide at the MCG, 7.35pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: Nil

Out: Nil

ADELAIDE

B: W.Milera 30 J.Butts 41 H.Bond 21

HB: N.Murray 9 J.Worrell 24 R.Laird 29

C: B.Cook 15 J.Dawson - C 12 I.Cumming 44

HF: L.Pedlar 10 R.Thilthorpe 7 C.Ah Chee 4

F: J.Rachele 8 T.Walker 13 D.Fogarty 32

Foll: L.McAndrew 42 S.Berry 3 J.Soligo 14

I/C: T.Murray 39 J.Peatling 25 A.Neal-Bullen 28 M.Michalanney 16 B.Keays 2

Emerg: C.Jones 1 L.Nankervis 27 J.Borlase 35

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: T.Pink 32 G.Logue 19 C.Comben 30

HB: F.O'Sullivan 2 C.Daniel 5 T.Blamires 39

C: J.Simpkin 12 T.Powell 24 D.Stephens 15

HF: P.Curtis 25 C.Trembath 47 J.Konstanty 41

F: C.Zurhaar 44 N.Larkey - C 20 L.Dovaston 1

Foll: T.Xerri 38 L.Davies-Uniacke 9 H.Sheezel 3

I/C: Z.Duursma 7 C.McKercher 10 L.McDonald 11 C.Coleman-Jones 21 L.Parker 26 J.Darling 27 Z.Banch 45 R.Hansen Jr 46

PORT ADELAIDE

B: L.Jones 34 E.Ratugolea 27 T.Marshall 4

HB: M.Bergman 14 A.Aliir 21 K.Farrell 6

C: J.Burgoyne 7 C.Rozee - C 1 J.Wehr 15

HF: J.Horne-Francis 18 M.Georgiades 19 J.Berry 5

F: D.Byrne-Jones 33 J.Whitlock 17 J.Richards 35

Foll: D.Visentini 38 Z.Butters 9 W.Drew 28

I/C: C.Durdin 44 J.Mead 3 O.Lord 30 J.Lukosius 12 J.Sweet 24 E.Mackinlay 31 L.Evans 22 J.Watkins 37

Melbourne v St Kilda at the MCG, 3.15pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

B: H.Petty 35 J.Lever 8 B.Howes 22

HB: C.Jiath 14 D.Turner 10 C.Salem 3

C: X.Lindsay 5 J.Steele 9 E.Langdon 15

HF: K.Pickett 36 J.van Rooyen 2 T.Sparrow 32

F: B.Fritsch 31 B.Mihocek 28 K.Chandler 37

Foll: M.Gawn - C 11 C.Windsor 6 H.Langford 4

I/C: K.Tholstrup 12 J.Culley 13 J.Melksham 18 T.Rivers 24 T.McDonald 25 M.Heath 27 H.Sharp 30 L.Pickett 33

ST KILDA

In: L.Stocker, I.Keeler, A.Dodson, C.Banfield

Out: R.Marshall (concussion)

Gold Coast v West Coast at People First Stadium, 5.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Walter, N.Moyle, C.Graham

Out: Nil

WEST COAST

B: R.Ginbey 7 T.Young 20 B.Allan 26

HB: L.Duggan - C 14 B.Hough 19 J.Lindsay 5

C: H.Davis 38 E.Yeo 6 D.Robertson 40

HF: J.Graham 17 J.Shanahan 35 W.Duursma 1

F: A.Reid 22 J.Waterman 2 J.Cripps 15

Foll: M.Flynn 25 H.Reid 9 T.McCarthy 18

I/C: T.Kelly 11 C.Duff-Tytler 21 R.Maric 23 T.Cole 28 R.Bazzo 33 F.Macrae 45 J.Newton 46 M.Murdock 47