ONE LAST dress rehearsal before the season proper begins and AFL Fantasy coaches are fine tuning their teams based on what they saw.

Although AFL Fantasy commences in round one and we still get a look at five more games in Opening Round, there is plenty of data that can help inform decisions from the AAMI Community Series.

FANTASY
Pre-season Fantasy wrap: Locks, bargains, surprise packets, more

Who is getting the time in the middle for their clubs via centre bounce attendances (CBAs)? Who is getting the bonus plus-three from the kick-ins (KIs)? Who scored well based on their time on ground (TOG)?

We've got it all compiled for each club to help you make the big calls for 2026.

Note: Melbourne v Richmond was abandoned in the third quarter.

Opponent: Fremantle
Points for: 1468 (ninth most)
Points against: 1338 (15th most)
CBAs: 25 - Josh Rachele 18, Charlie Edwards 17, Lachlan McAndrew 17, Jordan Dawson 16, Ben Keays 11, Billy Dowling 9, Toby Murry 8, Chayce Jones 4.
Kick-ins (play on): Wayne Milera 4 (4), Josh Worrell 3 (3), Hugh Bond 2 (2), Nick Murray 2 (2).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Rory Laird

$971,000

DEF

111

82

1.4

8,748

Jordan Dawson

$1,156,000

MID

107

77

1.4

10,804

Josh Rachele

$655,000

FWD

95

86

1.1

6,895

Wayne Milera

$756,000

DEF

90

89

1.0

8,400

Josh Worrell

$790,000

DEF

88

91

1.0

8,977

Lachlan McAndrew

$286,000

RUC

81

69

1.2

3,531

Luke Pedlar

$435,000

FWD

76

83

0.9

5,724

Alex Neal-Bullen

$728,000

FWD

75

77

1.0

9,707

Darcy Fogarty

$622,000

FWD

70

77

0.9

8,886

Ben Keays

$831,000

FWD

62

86

0.7

13,403

Charlie Edwards

$230,000

DEF/MID

60

79

0.8

3,833

Hugh Bond

$313,000

DEF

58

88

0.7

5,397

Luke Nankervis

$616,000

MID

57

72

0.8

10,807

Toby Murray

$230,000

FWD

52

53

1.0

4,423

Brayden Cook

$344,000

MID/FWD

48

80

0.6

7,167

Max Michalanney

$575,000

DEF

48

73

0.7

11,979

Taylor Walker

$645,000

FWD

45

82

0.5

14,333

Nick Murray

$395,000

DEF

43

77

0.6

9,186

Jordon Butts

$276,000

DEF

41

95

0.4

6,732

Billy Dowling

$522,000

MID/FWD

40

56

0.7

13,050

Mitchell Marsh

$266,000

FWD

39

62

0.6

6,821

Zac Taylor

$429,000

FWD

32

52

0.6

13,406

Lachlan Sholl

$761,000

MID

26

34

0.8

29,269

Chayce Jones

$533,000

MID

24

79

0.3

22,208
Opponent: Gold Coast
Points for: 1591 (sixth most)
Points against: 1354 (14th most)
CBAs: 37 - Lachie Neale 29, Josh Dunkley 25, Zane Zakostelsky 20, Zac Bailey 18, Cody Curtin 17, Will Ashcroft 17, Hugh McCluggage 14, Levi Ashcroft 8.
Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Wilmot 8 (8), Bruce Reville 2 (2), Jarrod Berry 1 (0).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Lachie Neale

$992,000

MID

108

83

1.3

9,185

Levi Ashcroft

$781,000

MID

104

72

1.4

7,510

Charlie Cameron

$559,000

FWD

104

74

1.4

5,375

Josh Dunkley

$1,128,000

MID

103

80

1.3

10,951

Darcy Wilmot

$835,000

DEF

99

78

1.3

8,434

Zac Bailey

$876,000

MID/FWD

91

80

1.1

9,626

Lincoln McCarthy

$452,000

FWD

89

79

1.1

5,079

Hugh McCluggage

$1,072,000

MID

83

45

1.8

12,916

Zane Zakostelsky

$230,000

DEF/RUC

81

60

1.4

2,840

Bruce Reville

$461,000

MID

69

87

0.8

6,681

Jarrod Berry

$892,000

MID

68

69

1.0

13,118

Logan Morris

$605,000

FWD

66

62

1.1

9,167

Kai Lohmann

$486,000

FWD

61

74

0.8

7,967

Keidean Coleman

$559,000

DEF

58

83

0.7

9,638

Jaspa Fletcher

$871,000

DEF

56

86

0.7

15,554

Will Ashcroft

$1,002,000

MID

54

58

0.9

18,556

Darragh Joyce

$352,000

DEF

48

95

0.5

7,333

Darcy Gardiner

$437,000

DEF

47

88

0.5

9,298

Ty Gallop

$263,000

FWD

45

86

0.5

5,844

Cody Curtin

$230,000

FWD

44

79

0.6

5,227

James Tunstill

$254,000

MID

31

27

1.1

8,194

Shadeau Brain

$275,000

DEF

25

66

0.4

11,000

Conor McKenna

$538,000

FWD

21

70

0.3

25,619

Sam Marshall

$439,000

MID

19

67

0.3

23,105

Will McLachlan

$230,000

FWD

13

37

0.4

17,692

Luke Lloyd

$230,000

FWD

4

17

0.2

57,500
Opponent: Geelong
Points for: 1901 (most)
Points against: 1418 (13th most)
CBAs: 28 - George Hewett 19, Jagga Smith 18, Marc Pittonet 18, Patrick Cripps 16, Sam Walsh 16, Cooper Lord 14, Liam Reidy 10, Ashton Moir 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Mitch McGovern 2 (2), Jordan Boyd 1 (1), Lewis Young 1 (1), Wade Derksen 1 (1).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Jagga Smith

$230,000

MID

118

81

1.5

1,949

Patrick Cripps

$931,000

MID

117

84

1.4

7,957

Cooper Lord

$630,000

MID

114

72

1.6

5,526

Elijah Hollands

$668,000

FWD

108

86

1.3

6,185

George Hewett

$1,037,000

MID

104

76

1.4

9,971

Sam Walsh

$977,000

MID

99

68

1.5

9,869

Oliver Hollands

$799,000

DEF

91

83

1.1

8,780

Zac Williams

$643,000

FWD

88

69

1.3

7,307

Francis Evans

$616,000

FWD

84

56

1.5

7,333

Wade Derksen

$230,000

DEF

83

88

0.9

2,771

Oliver Florent

$629,000

MID

80

77

1.0

7,863

Lewis Young

$493,000

DEF

75

88

0.9

6,573

Mitch McGovern

$657,000

DEF

72

63

1.1

9,125

Marc Pittonet

$671,000

RUC

70

70

1.0

9,586

Campbell Chesser

$555,000

MID

66

76

0.9

8,409

Brodie Kemp

$594,000

FWD

64

86

0.7

9,281

Harry McKay

$821,000

FWD

63

73

0.9

13,032

Liam Reidy

$394,000

RUC/FWD

62

66

0.9

6,355

Ben Ainsworth

$615,000

FWD

61

73

0.8

10,082

Adam Saad

$703,000

DEF

56

69

0.8

12,554

Will Hayward

$585,000

FWD

54

33

1.6

10,833

Harry Dean

$342,000

DEF

47

74

0.6

7,277

Talor Byrne

$230,000

MID/FWD

43

49

0.9

5,349

Jordan Boyd

$485,000

DEF

40

50

0.8

12,125

Ashton Moir

$426,000

FWD

24

64

0.4

17,750

Lachie Fogarty

$584,000

FWD

18

29

0.6

32,444
Opponent: North Melbourne
Points for: 1433 (12th most)
Points against: 1637 (fifth most)
CBAs: 28 - Darcy Cameron 23, Ned Long 20, Patrick Lipinski 17, Beau McCreery 14, Ed Allan 9, Dan Houston 8, Lachlan Sullivan 5, Oscar Steene 5, Tyan Prindable 5, Harry Perryman 4, Josh Daicos 2.
Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 6 (5), Josh Daicos 5 (4), Dan Houston 3 (3), Isaac Quaynor 3 (3), Billy Frampton 1 (1).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Josh Daicos

$988,000

DEF

99

80

1.2

9,980

Edward Allan

$508,000

MID

83

74

1.1

6,120

Patrick Lipinski

$702,000

MID/FWD

83

73

1.1

8,458

Ned Long

$808,000

MID

81

74

1.1

9,975

Dan Houston

$701,000

DEF

74

80

0.9

9,473

Wil Parker

$302,000

DEF

74

84

0.9

4,081

Darcy Cameron

$1,070,000

RUC

73

73

1.0

14,658

Beau McCreery

$568,000

FWD

73

69

1.1

7,781

Isaac Quaynor

$630,000

DEF

69

80

0.9

9,130

Lachlan Sullivan

$460,000

FWD

66

80

0.8

6,970

Harry Perryman

$660,000

DEF

65

78

0.8

10,154

Jack Buller

$481,000

FWD

60

88

0.7

8,017

Joel Cochran

$230,000

DEF

55

68

0.8

4,182

Billy Frampton

$445,000

DEF

51

96

0.5

8,725

Charlie West

$230,000

FWD

51

71

0.7

4,510

Brayden Maynard

$696,000

DEF

47

63

0.7

14,809

Daniel McStay

$593,000

FWD

47

78

0.6

12,617

Harry DeMattia

$230,000

MID

44

68

0.6

5,227

Lachie Schultz

$804,000

FWD

43

67

0.6

18,698

Oscar Steene

$230,000

RUC/FWD

43

48

0.9

5,349

Roan Steele

$381,000

MID

41

80

0.5

9,293

William Hayes

$359,000

FWD

33

83

0.4

10,879

Sam Swadling

$230,000

MID

31

24

1.3

7,419

Tyan Prindable

$230,000

MID

23

20

1.2

10,000

Harvey Harrison

$300,000

FWD

20

79

0.3

15,000

Tew Jiath

$230,000

DEF

4

24

0.2

57,500
Opponent: St Kilda
Points for: 1449 (11th most)
Points against: 1713 (second most)
CBAs: 29 - Lachie Blakiston 25, Darcy Parish 21, Sam Durham 20, Jye Caldwell 19, Archie Roberts 16, Zach Merrett 10, Peter Wright 3, Archer May 1, Dyson Sharp 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 5 (2), Zach Merrett 2 (2), Zach Reid 2 (2), Zak Johnson 2 (2), Andrew McGrath 2 (1).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Archie Roberts

$901,000

DEF

106

75

1.4

8,500

Brayden Fiorini

$900,000

MID

88

80

1.1

10,227

Jye Caldwell

$1,087,000

MID

87

74

1.2

12,494

Lachlan Blakiston

$399,000

DEF

86

81

1.1

4,640

Zak Johnson

$513,000

DEF

86

77

1.1

5,965

Sam Durham

$822,000

MID

85

75

1.1

9,671

Kyle Langford

$718,000

FWD

79

86

0.9

9,089

Zach Merrett

$1,078,000

MID

76

78

1.0

14,184

Darcy Parish

$759,000

MID

70

76

0.9

10,843

Andrew McGrath

$786,000

DEF

67

78

0.9

11,731

Jaxon Prior

$655,000

DEF

67

76

0.9

9,776

Mason Redman

$900,000

DEF

64

75

0.9

14,063

Jayden Nguyen

$314,000

DEF

62

72

0.9

5,065

Zach Reid

$791,000

DEF

57

81

0.7

13,877

Dyson Sharp

$302,000

MID

50

76

0.7

6,040

Peter Wright

$776,000

FWD

50

63

0.8

15,520

Nate Caddy

$562,000

FWD

47

93

0.5

11,957

Max Kondogiannis

$230,000

DEF

37

67

0.6

6,216

Hussien El Achkar

$230,000

FWD

36

73

0.5

6,389

Angus Clarke

$653,000

DEF/MID

31

77

0.4

21,065

Archer May

$490,000

FWD

30

19

1.6

16,333

Jacob Farrow

$314,000

DEF/MID

29

52

0.6

10,828

Archie Perkins

$597,000

FWD

21

40

0.5

28,429

Xavier Duursma

$826,000

MID

14

42

0.3

59,000

Saad El-Hawli

$450,000

MID

12

22

0.5

37,500

Ben McKay

$409,000

DEF

12

91

0.1

34,083
Opponent: Adelaide
Points for: 1338 (15th most)
Points against: 1468 (ninth most)
CBAs: 25 - Luke Jackson 17, Hayden Young 16, Andrew Brayshaw 15, Caleb Serong 14, Mason Cox 12, Shai Bolton 10, Matthew Johnson 8, Murphy Reid 7, Neil Erasmus 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Clark 6 (5), Heath Chapman 5 (3), Judd McVee 2 (2), Bailey Banfield 1 (1).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Josh Treacy

$658,000

FWD

104

88

1.2

6,327

Murphy Reid

$581,000

FWD

100

82

1.2

5,810

Hayden Young

$916,000

MID

99

75

1.3

9,253

Luke Jackson

$995,000

RUC

91

78

1.2

10,934

Neil Erasmus

$596,000

MID

86

76

1.1

6,930

Mason Cox

$497,000

RUC/FWD

69

70

1.0

7,203

Shai Bolton

$734,000

MID/FWD

68

74

0.9

10,794

Andrew Brayshaw

$1,060,000

MID

64

78

0.8

16,563

Caleb Serong

$970,000

MID

64

78

0.8

15,156

Jordan Clark

$946,000

DEF

63

76

0.8

15,016

Bailey Banfield

$556,000

DEF

58

79

0.7

9,586

Matthew Johnson

$740,000

MID

55

77

0.7

13,455

Heath Chapman

$562,000

DEF

47

78

0.6

11,957

Hugh Davies

$230,000

DEF

45

77

0.6

5,111

Judd McVee

$571,000

DEF

45

77

0.6

12,689

Michael Frederick

$617,000

FWD

43

75

0.6

14,349

Corey Wagner

$674,000

MID

42

79

0.5

16,048

Jye Amiss

$430,000

FWD

39

74

0.5

11,026

Patrick Voss

$575,000

FWD

37

84

0.4

15,541

Jaeger O'Meara

$663,000

MID

33

68

0.5

20,091

Oscar McDonald

$472,000

DEF

32

86

0.4

14,750

Tobyn Murray

$230,000

FWD

26

64

0.4

8,846

Brandon Walker

$439,000

DEF

16

72

0.2

27,438

Joshua Draper

$330,000

DEF

12

33

0.4

27,500
Opponent: Carlton
Points for: 1418 (13th most)
Points against: 1901 (most)
CBAs: 28 - Tom Atkins 23, James Worpel 18, Max Holmes 14, George Stevens 12, Tanner Bruhn 12, Mitch Edwards 11, Sam De Koning 10, Shannon Neale 4, Mark Blicavs 3, Shaun Mannagh 2, Jhye Clark 1, Mitch Knevitt 1, Ollie Dempsey 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 2 (1), Jack Martin 1 (1), Max Holmes 1 (1), Tanner Bruhn 1 (1), Zach Guthrie 1 (0).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Tanner Bruhn

$517,000

MID

108

70

1.5

4,787

Tom Atkins

$921,000

MID

101

74

1.4

9,119

Max Holmes

$1,059,000

MID

98

79

1.2

10,806

Lawson Humphries

$740,000

DEF

83

79

1.1

8,916

George Stevens

$419,000

MID

74

40

1.9

5,662

Shaun Mannagh

$924,000

FWD

73

73

1.0

12,658

James Worpel

$775,000

MID

73

80

0.9

10,616

Tom Stewart

$844,000

DEF

72

85

0.8

11,722

Jack Martin

$766,000

FWD

71

63

1.1

10,789

Jhye Clark

$451,000

MID

60

72

0.8

7,517

Mitchell Edwards

$230,000

RUC

56

54

1.0

4,107

Jack Henry

$632,000

DEF

56

85

0.7

11,286

Oisin Mullin

$489,000

DEF/MID

55

87

0.6

8,891

Zach Guthrie

$805,000

DEF

52

79

0.7

15,481

Mark O'Connor

$676,000

DEF

51

76

0.7

13,255

Mitch Knevitt

$495,000

MID

48

54

0.9

10,313

Oliver Henry

$430,000

FWD

45

86

0.5

9,556

Connor O'Sullivan

$603,000

DEF

39

92

0.4

15,462

Jay Polkinghorne

$230,000

FWD

37

64

0.6

6,216

Shannon Neale

$643,000

FWD

34

63

0.5

18,912

Mark Blicavs

$744,000

RUC

31

89

0.3

24,000

Oliver Dempsey

$763,000

MID

30

86

0.3

25,433

Patrick Dangerfield

$667,000

FWD

29

18

1.6

23,000

Sam De Koning

$586,000

DEF

23

75

0.3

25,478

Brad Close

$566,000

FWD

19

77

0.2

29,789
Opponent: Brisbane
Points for: 1354 (14th most)
Points against: 1591 (sixth most)
CBAs: 37 - Christian Petracca 27, Noah Anderson 25, Jarrod Witts 23, Alex Davies 21, Wil Powell 21, Ned Moyle 10, Bailey Humphrey 6, Touk Miller 5, Will Graham 5, Jed Walter 4, Lachie Weller 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Bodhi Uwland 5 (4), Joel Jeffrey 4 (4), Daniel Rioli 2 (2), John Noble 1 (1).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Christian Petracca

$948,000

MID/FWD

88

83

1.1

10,773

Jarrod Witts

$969,000

RUC

88

57

1.5

11,011

Sam Clohesy

$652,000

MID

87

77

1.1

7,494

Noah Anderson

$1,044,000

MID

77

73

1.1

13,558

Leonardo Lombard

$230,000

FWD

71

82

0.9

3,239

John Noble

$953,000

DEF

69

80

0.9

13,812

Touk Miller

$955,000

MID

68

73

0.9

14,044

Bailey Humphrey

$717,000

MID/FWD

65

82

0.8

11,031

Wil Powell

$701,000

DEF

64

60

1.1

10,953

Daniel Rioli

$747,000

DEF

63

77

0.8

11,857

Ben Long

$652,000

FWD

60

87

0.7

10,867

Joel Jeffrey

$794,000

DEF

58

85

0.7

13,690

Lachie Weller

$571,000

MID

55

80

0.7

10,382

Jed Walter

$397,000

FWD

54

73

0.7

7,352

Sam Collins

$544,000

DEF

53

77

0.7

10,264

Bodhi Uwland

$662,000

DEF

53

82

0.6

12,491

Mac Andrew

$587,000

DEF

46

90

0.5

12,761

Alex Davies

$611,000

MID

42

66

0.6

14,548

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

$458,000

FWD

38

77

0.5

12,053

Zeke Uwland

$346,000

DEF/MID

33

67

0.5

10,485

Lachlan Gulbin

$383,000

FWD

32

27

1.2

11,969

Ben King

$528,000

FWD

29

66

0.4

18,207

Ned Moyle

$643,000

RUC

26

27

1.0

24,731

Will Graham

$578,000

FWD

22

57

0.4

26,273

Oscar Adams

$260,000

DEF

8

63

0.1

32,500

Jy Farrar

$565,000

FWD

5

32

0.2

113,000
Opponent: Sydney
Points for: 1465 (10th most)
Points against: 1581 (seventh most)
CBAs: 26 - Toby Greene 20, Stephen Coniglio 18, Clayton Oliver 17, Nick Madden 17, Harry Rowston 15, Jake Riccardi 9, Jack Ough 6, Xavier O’Halloran 2.
Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Ash 6 (6), Lachie Whitfield 3 (3), Connor Idun 2 (2), Jayden Laverde 1 (1).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Toby Greene

$850,000

FWD

98

69

1.4

8,673

Lachie Ash

$1,050,000

DEF

86

77

1.1

12,209

Jake Stringer

$561,000

FWD

82

77

1.1

6,841

Connor Idun

$763,000

DEF

75

100

0.8

10,173

Stephen Coniglio

$783,000

MID

74

74

1.0

10,581

Jayden Laverde

$689,000

DEF

73

83

0.9

9,438

Harry Rowston

$544,000

MID

73

71

1.0

7,452

James Leake

$262,000

DEF/FWD

70

86

0.8

3,743

Jack Buckley

$579,000

DEF

66

65

1.0

8,773

Ryan Angwin

$695,000

MID

63

86

0.7

11,032

Max Gruzewski

$361,000

FWD

62

84

0.7

5,823

Nicholas Madden

$525,000

RUC

62

77

0.8

8,468

Clayton Oliver

$941,000

MID

58

63

0.9

16,224

Harvey Thomas

$537,000

FWD

57

84

0.7

9,421

Phoenix Gothard

$230,000

FWD

55

86

0.6

4,182

Josaia Delana

$232,000

FWD

53

74

0.7

4,377

Xavier O'Halloran

$603,000

MID

45

87

0.5

13,400

Jesse Hogan

$685,000

FWD

43

64

0.7

15,930

Lachie Whitfield

$1,104,000

DEF

43

46

0.9

25,674

Harry Himmelberg

$820,000

DEF

41

36

1.1

20,000

Harrison Oliver

$230,000

DEF

40

48

0.8

5,750

Jake Riccardi

$715,000

RUC/FWD

40

62

0.6

17,875

Conor Stone

$485,000

DEF

36

55

0.7

13,472

Jack Ough

$230,000

MID

31

30

1.0

7,419

Oliver Hannaford

$230,000

MID/FWD

20

84

0.2

11,500

Oskar Taylor

$294,000

DEF

19

34

0.6

15,474
Opponent: Western Bulldogs
Points for: 1642 (eighth most)
Points against: 1546 (fourth most)
CBAs: 33 - Jai Newcombe 28, Lloyd Meek 24, Conor Nash 16, Connor Macdonald 13, Josh Weddle 13, Cam Mackenzie 10, Josh Ward 9, Mabior Chol 9, Dylan Moore 5, Nick Watson 4, Blake Hardwick 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Scrimshaw 3 (3), Josh Battle 2 (2), Blake Hardwick 2 (1), James Sicily 1 (1), Jarman Impey 1 (1).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Jarman Impey

$810,000

DEF

105

71

1.5

7,714

Jai Newcombe

$907,000

MID

98

78

1.3

9,255

Josh Ward

$796,000

MID

97

74

1.3

8,206

Connor Macdonald

$714,000

FWD

86

77

1.1

8,302

Jack Scrimshaw

$564,000

DEF

80

86

0.9

7,050

James Sicily

$830,000

DEF

76

86

0.9

10,921

Josh Battle

$737,000

DEF

72

88

0.8

10,236

Lloyd Meek

$978,000

RUC

70

68

1.0

13,971

Nick Watson

$523,000

FWD

68

76

0.9

7,691

Dylan Moore

$858,000

FWD

65

76

0.9

13,200

Sam Butler

$489,000

MID/FWD

63

75

0.8

7,762

Blake Hardwick

$658,000

DEF

63

76

0.8

10,444

Mabior Chol

$627,000

FWD

61

77

0.8

10,279

Noah Mraz

$230,000

DEF

60

84

0.7

3,833

Conor Nash

$777,000

MID

58

71

0.8

13,397

Cam Mackenzie

$656,000

MID

55

63

0.9

11,927

Josh Weddle

$731,000

DEF

55

83

0.7

13,291

Jack Ginnivan

$790,000

FWD

50

51

1.0

15,800

Jack Gunston

$777,000

FWD

50

65

0.8

15,540

Massimo D'Ambrosio

$739,000

MID

49

80

0.6

15,082

Bailey Macdonald

$230,000

DEF

44

70

0.6

5,227

Harry Morrison

$744,000

MID

43

61

0.7

17,302

Mitch Lewis

$420,000

FWD

24

76

0.3

17,500

Matt Hill

$230,000

DEF

20

22

0.9

11,500

Aidan Schubert

$262,000

RUC/FWD

18

42

0.4

14,556

Finn Maginness

$513,000

FWD

16

22

0.7

32,063
Opponent: Richmond
Points for: 836* (18th most)
Points against: 931* (17th most)
CBAs: 21 - Max Gawn 19, Caleb Windsor 12, Trent Rivers 12, Jack Steele 11, Kysaiah Pickett 11, Tom Sparrow 9, Harvey Langford 7, Tom McDonald 2, Koltyn Tholstrup 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Xavier Lindsay 4 (4), Christian Salem 1 (1), Changkuoth Jiath 1 (0).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Jack Steele

$1,006,000

MID

62

87

0.7

16,226

Jacob van Rooyen

$563,000

FWD

61

90

0.7

9,230

Trent Rivers

$865,000

DEF

56

38

1.5

15,446

Caleb Windsor

$565,000

DEF

56

85

0.7

10,089

Changkuoth Jiath

$563,000

DEF

51

80

0.6

11,039

Kysaiah Pickett

$915,000

MID/FWD

50

91

0.5

18,300

Christian Salem

$975,000

DEF

50

56

0.9

19,500

Bayley Fritsch

$665,000

FWD

45

90

0.5

14,778

Xavier Lindsay

$550,000

MID

45

90

0.5

12,222

Max Gawn

$1,188,000

RUC

43

91

0.5

27,628

Blake Howes

$459,000

DEF

43

81

0.5

10,674

Ed Langdon

$778,000

MID/FWD

42

94

0.4

18,524

Bailey Laurie

$274,000

FWD

40

64

0.6

6,850

Harvey Langford

$658,000

MID

38

84

0.5

17,316

Tom Sparrow

$641,000

FWD

38

91

0.4

16,868

Kade Chandler

$720,000

FWD

32

83

0.4

22,500

Latrelle Pickett

$306,000

FWD

26

81

0.3

11,769

Daniel Turner

$610,000

DEF

26

89

0.3

23,462

Harry Sharp

$321,000

FWD

23

41

0.6

13,957

Tom McDonald

$624,000

DEF

21

42

0.5

29,714

Jake Lever

$553,000

DEF

20

97

0.2

27,650

Koltyn Tholstrup

$555,000

FWD

16

57

0.3

34,688

Harrison Petty

$505,000

FWD

11

96

0.1

45,909

Luker Kentfield

$230,000

FWD

1

3

0.3

230,000
Opponent: Collingwood
Points for: 1637 (fifth most)
Points against: 1433 (12th most)
CBAs: 28- Luke Davies-Uniacke 23, Tristan Xerri 23, Finn O’Sullivan 20, Harry Sheezel 17, Luke Urquhart 15, Tom Powell 9, Callum Coleman-Jones 5.
Kick-ins (play on): Robert Hansen Jr 2 (1), Cooper Harvey 1 (1), Caleb Daniel 1 (0), Luke Parker 1 (0).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Luke Davies-Uniacke

$920,000

MID

124

86

1.4

7,419

Harry Sheezel

$1,145,000

MID/FWD

109

76

1.4

10,505

Jy Simpkin

$872,000

MID/FWD

105

90

1.2

8,305

Tom Powell

$912,000

MID

96

80

1.2

9,500

Tom Blamires

$230,000

MID

92

78

1.2

2,500

Cameron Zurhaar

$605,000

FWD

84

80

1.1

7,202

Lachy Dovaston

$290,000

FWD

81

73

1.1

3,580

Robert Hansen Jr

$348,000

MID/FWD

76

84

0.9

4,579

Finn O'Sullivan

$564,000

DEF/MID

76

74

1.0

7,421

Tristan Xerri

$1,101,000

RUC

66

69

1.0

16,682

Nick Larkey

$615,000

FWD

65

83

0.8

9,462

Charlie Comben

$500,000

DEF

64

96

0.7

7,813

Jacob Konstanty

$457,000

FWD

64

79

0.8

7,141

Dylan Stephens

$670,000

MID

62

81

0.8

10,806

Caleb Daniel

$892,000

DEF

59

74

0.8

15,119

Jack Darling

$536,000

FWD

55

47

1.2

9,745

Griffin Logue

$494,000

DEF

54

83

0.7

9,148

Luke Parker

$909,000

MID

53

82

0.6

17,151

Cooper Trembath

$500,000

FWD

50

46

1.1

10,000

Callum Coleman-Jones

$230,000

RUC

49

31

1.6

4,694

Zane Duursma

$325,000

DEF/FWD

44

66

0.7

7,386

Paul Curtis

$745,000

FWD

33

62

0.5

22,576

Toby Pink

$496,000

DEF

31

93

0.3

16,000

Luke Urquhart

$230,000

MID

31

66

0.5

7,419

Bailey Scott

$469,000

MID

9

10

0.9

52,111

Cooper Harvey

$442,000

FWD

5

10

0.5

88,400
Opponent: West Coast
Points for: 1693 (third most)
Points against: 1316 (16th most)
CBAs: 35 - Connor Rozee 28, Dante Visentini 27, Willem Drew 24, Jack Watkins 23, Zak Butters 23, Ollie Lord 6, Jason Horne-Francis 4, Jack Whitlock 2, Will Lorenz 2, Jase Burgoyne 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Kane Farrell 4 (4), Todd Marshall 3 (1), Connor Rozee 2 (2), Jackson Mead 2 (0), Lachie Jones 1 (1), Logan Evans 1 (1).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Zak Butters

$1,047,000

MID

152

67

2.3

6,888

Connor Rozee

$1,092,000

DEF/MID

149

80

1.9

7,329

Willem Drew

$788,000

MID

104

60

1.7

7,577

Jackson Mead

$538,000

MID

93

77

1.2

5,785

Jase Burgoyne

$778,000

DEF/MID

83

85

1.0

9,373

Todd Marshall

$394,000

FWD

82

82

1.0

4,805

Mitch Georgiades

$727,000

FWD

79

80

1.0

9,203

Dante Visentini

$539,000

RUC

75

77

1.0

7,187

Jason Horne-Francis

$862,000

MID

72

64

1.1

11,972

Darcy Byrne-Jones

$593,000

FWD

71

66

1.1

8,352

Kane Farrell

$818,000

DEF

70

84

0.8

11,686

Jack Watkins

$230,000

MID

69

73

0.9

3,333

Logan Evans

$518,000

DEF

68

90

0.8

7,618

Jacob Wehr

$548,000

DEF/MID

68

91

0.7

8,059

Jack Whitlock

$368,000

FWD

64

68

0.9

5,750

Lachie Jones

$452,000

DEF

61

79

0.8

7,410

Joe Berry

$415,000

FWD

59

75

0.8

7,034

Joe Richards

$685,000

FWD

59

64

0.9

11,610

Ollie Lord

$308,000

FWD

54

85

0.6

5,704

Aliir Aliir

$597,000

DEF

40

96

0.4

14,925

Ewan Mackinlay

$574,000

MID

40

80

0.5

14,350

Will Lorenz

$437,000

MID

34

22

1.5

12,853

Corey Durdin

$425,000

FWD

28

44

0.6

15,179

Harrison Ramm

$268,000

DEF

16

88

0.2

16,750

Mitch Zadow

$230,000

FWD

3

23

0.1

76,667
Opponent: Melbourne
Points for: 931* (17th most)
Points against: 896* (18th most)
CBAs: 21 - Toby Nankervis 17, Sam Lalor 15, Tim Taranto 15, Jacob Hopper 14, Jack Ross 12, Campbell Gray 4, Sam Cumming 3, Tyler Sonsie 3, Seth Campbell 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Sam Banks 3 (3), Ben Miller 1 (1), Jayden Short 1 (1), Tom Brown 1 (1).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Jayden Short

$913,000

DEF

79

92

0.9

11,557

Kane McAuliffe

$656,000

MID

66

92

0.7

9,939

Nathan Broad

$638,000

DEF

65

66

1.0

9,815

Toby Nankervis

$956,000

RUC

62

85

0.7

15,419

Jack Ross

$767,000

MID/FWD

52

76

0.7

14,750

Tim Taranto

$985,000

MID

52

79

0.7

18,942

Sam Banks

$831,000

DEF

50

42

1.2

16,620

Tom Lynch

$551,000

FWD

49

94

0.5

11,245

Jacob Hopper

$884,000

MID

48

55

0.9

18,417

James Trezise

$487,000

MID

48

91

0.5

10,146

Sam Lalor

$567,000

FWD

42

87

0.5

13,500

Sam Grlj

$322,000

DEF/MID

39

67

0.6

8,256

Hugo Ralphsmith

$594,000

MID

39

94

0.4

15,231

Maurice Rioli

$435,000

FWD

36

88

0.4

12,083

Tom Brown

$599,000

DEF

25

52

0.5

23,960

Seth Campbell

$613,000

FWD

25

79

0.3

24,520

Rhyan Mansell

$613,000

FWD

23

94

0.2

26,652

Ben Miller

$607,000

DEF

23

96

0.2

26,391

Steely Green

$381,000

FWD

22

79

0.3

17,318

Tyler Sonsie

$604,000

MID/FWD

21

48

0.4

28,762

Josh Gibcus

$230,000

DEF

18

92

0.2

12,778

Harry Armstrong

$319,000

FWD

13

90

0.1

24,538

Campbell Gray

$370,000

DEF

13

15

0.9

28,462

Sam Cumming

$326,000

MID

11

12

0.9

29,636

Luke Trainor

$576,000

DEF

10

34

0.3

57,600
Opponent: Essendon
Points for: 1713 (second most)
Points against: 1449 (11th most)
CBAs: 29 - Tom De Koning 20, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 18, Mattaes Phillipou 17, Sam Flanders 17, Jack Macrae 13, Hugo Garcia 12, Rowan Marshall 9, Marcus Windhager 8, Max Hall 2.
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Sinclair 5 (5), Marcus Windhager 3 (3), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 2 (2).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Jack Sinclair

$1,057,000

DEF

149

83

1.8

7,094

Marcus Windhager

$860,000

MID

140

87

1.6

6,143

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

$1,163,000

DEF

120

79

1.5

9,692

Tom De Koning

$889,000

RUC

103

79

1.3

8,631

Sam Flanders

$716,000

FWD

91

79

1.2

7,868

Mitch Owens

$633,000

FWD

90

82

1.1

7,033

Jack Macrae

$954,000

MID

86

61

1.4

11,093

Mattaes Phillipou

$610,000

FWD

76

84

0.9

8,026

Liam Ryan

$599,000

FWD

69

77

0.9

8,681

Hugo Garcia

$687,000

MID

67

57

1.2

10,254

Rowan Marshall

$1,110,000

RUC

67

79

0.8

16,567

Alix Tauru

$442,000

DEF

67

79

0.8

6,597

Max Hall

$694,000

FWD

65

84

0.8

10,677

Jack Carroll

$332,000

MID

59

79

0.7

5,627

Ryan Byrnes

$703,000

DEF

58

45

1.3

12,121

Jack Higgins

$545,000

FWD

58

68

0.9

9,397

Liam Stocker

$491,000

DEF

58

80

0.7

8,466

Hugh Boxshall

$576,000

MID

53

78

0.7

10,868

Isaac Keeler

$384,000

FWD

49

84

0.6

7,837

Darcy Wilson

$668,000

MID/FWD

39

80

0.5

17,128

Anthony Caminiti

$564,000

DEF

37

100

0.4

15,243

Mason Wood

$721,000

MID/FWD

34

65

0.5

21,206

Cooper Sharman

$667,000

FWD

32

65

0.5

20,844

Charlie Banfield

$230,000

MID/FWD

27

35

0.8

8,519

Callum Wilkie

$846,000

DEF

19

11

1.7

44,526
Opponent: Greater Western Sydney
Points for: 1581 (seventh most)
Points against: 1465 (10th most)
CBAs: 26 - Brodie Grundy 18, Justin McInerney 16, Angus Sheldrick 15, Chad Warner 15, James Rowbottom 15, Isaac Heeney 8, Peter Ladhams 7, James Jordan 6, Errol Gulden 2, Joel Amartey 1, Nick Blakey 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Nick Blakey 5 (5), Riley Bice 4 (4), Callum Mills 1 (1), Jai Serong 1 (1).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Angus Sheldrick

$651,000

MID

117

78

1.5

5,564

James Rowbottom

$824,000

MID

106

76

1.4

7,774

Brodie Grundy

$1,122,000

RUC

88

58

1.5

12,750

Isaac Heeney

$1,016,000

MID

86

65

1.3

11,814

Nick Blakey

$892,000

DEF

82

74

1.1

10,878

Sam Wicks

$587,000

DEF

77

79

1.0

7,623

James Jordon

$597,000

MID

76

72

1.1

7,855

Riley Bice

$595,000

DEF

69

80

0.9

8,623

Corey Warner

$519,000

MID/FWD

68

67

1.0

7,632

Peter Ladhams

$534,000

RUC/FWD

67

37

1.8

7,970

Chad Warner

$924,000

MID

62

87

0.7

14,903

Matt Roberts

$868,000

DEF

61

86

0.7

14,230

Justin McInerney

$824,000

MID/FWD

60

85

0.7

13,733

Jai Serong

$274,000

DEF

60

85

0.7

4,567

Caiden Cleary

$495,000

FWD

59

56

1.1

8,390

Callum Mills

$944,000

DEF

57

64

0.9

16,561

Tom Papley

$650,000

FWD

56

55

1.0

11,607

Dane Rampe

$582,000

DEF

53

71

0.7

10,981

Logan McDonald

$432,000

FWD

50

74

0.7

8,640

Joel Amartey

$534,000

FWD

46

74

0.6

11,609

Lewis Melican

$483,000

DEF

45

80

0.6

10,733

Charlie Curnow

$690,000

FWD

36

69

0.5

19,167

Tom McCartin

$583,000

DEF

32

71

0.5

18,219

Malcolm Rosas

$350,000

FWD

30

79

0.4

11,667

Errol Gulden

$1,073,000

MID

23

19

1.2

46,652

Joel Hamling

$348,000

DEF

15

61

0.2

23,200
Opponent: Port Adelaide
Points for: 1316 (16th most)
Points against: 1693 (third most)
CBAs: 35 - Matt Flynn 29, Deven Robertson 28, Harley Reid 25, Elliot Yeo 22, Tom McCarthy 21, Willem Duursma 8, Cooper Duff-Tytler 5, Archer Reid 1, Finlay Macrae 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Maric 3 (3), Josh Lindsay 2 (2), Lucca Grego 1 (1), Tylar Young 1 (1).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Harley Reid

$700,000

MID

82

81

1.0

8,537

Tom McCarthy

$876,000

DEF

77

76

1.0

11,377

Josh Lindsay

$278,000

DEF

76

87

0.9

3,658

Matt Flynn

$826,000

RUC

73

80

0.9

11,315

Deven Robertson

$232,000

FWD

73

86

0.8

3,178

Liam Baker

$833,000

DEF

72

75

1.0

11,569

Jamie Cripps

$610,000

FWD

71

76

0.9

8,592

Finlay Macrae

$293,000

MID/FWD

71

66

1.1

4,127

Ryan Maric

$789,000

DEF

70

94

0.7

11,271

Willem Duursma

$350,000

MID

67

78

0.9

5,224

Hamish Davis

$424,000

MID

59

81

0.7

7,186

Tylar Young

$558,000

DEF

59

77

0.8

9,458

Jake Waterman

$755,000

FWD

57

93

0.6

13,246

Jobe Shanahan

$487,000

FWD

56

73

0.8

8,696

Tom Cole

$697,000

DEF

51

91

0.6

13,667

Sandy Brock

$462,000

DEF

48

90

0.5

9,625

Elliot Yeo

$667,000

MID

47

65

0.7

14,191

Matthew Owies

$460,000

FWD

42

73

0.6

10,952

Cooper Duff-Tytler

$338,000

RUC/FWD

35

73

0.5

9,657

Harry Schoenberg

$320,000

MID

34

75

0.5

9,412

Lucca Grego

$429,000

DEF

31

59

0.5

13,839

Archer Reid

$375,000

FWD

29

80

0.4

12,931

Jacob Newton

$230,000

FWD

26

43

0.6

8,846

Harry Edwards

$432,000

DEF

10

27

0.4

43,200
Opponent: Hawthorn
Points for: 1642 (fourth most)
Points against: 1546 (eighth most)
CBAs: 33 - Marcus Bontempelli 27, Tim English 27, Ed Richards 25, Matt Kennedy 22, Tom Liberatore 14, Joel Freijah 7, Louis Emmett 4, Ryley Sanders 4, Jordan Croft 2.
Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 2 (2), Rory Lobb 2 (2), Connor Budarick 1 (1), Lachie Jaques 1 (1).

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Tim English

$1,162,000

RUC

131

77

1.7

8,870

Tom Liberatore

$1,044,000

MID

115

85

1.4

9,078

Matthew Kennedy

$1,013,000

MID

112

81

1.4

9,045

Marcus Bontempelli

$1,167,000

MID

102

83

1.2

11,441

Ed Richards

$1,014,000

MID

96

83

1.2

10,563

Buku Khamis

$501,000

DEF/FWD

91

94

1.0

5,505

Ryley Sanders

$694,000

MID/FWD

85

66

1.3

8,165

Joel Freijah

$748,000

MID/FWD

83

76

1.1

9,012

Connor Budarick

$506,000

FWD

81

80

1.0

6,247

Bailey Williams

$805,000

DEF/MID

81

83

1.0

9,938

Lachlan Bramble

$696,000

DEF

75

79

0.9

9,280

Rory Lobb

$578,000

DEF

67

96

0.7

8,627

Lachie Jaques

$230,000

DEF

63

79

0.8

3,651

Oskar Baker

$590,000

DEF/MID

59

67

0.9

10,000

Jordan Croft

$478,000

FWD

58

80

0.7

8,241

Arthur Jones

$327,000

MID/FWD

58

75

0.8

5,638

Aaron Naughton

$753,000

FWD

56

85

0.7

13,446

Michael Sellwood

$230,000

DEF

55

81

0.7

4,182

Cooper Hynes

$267,000

FWD

53

80

0.7

5,038

Rhylee West

$688,000

FWD

52

74

0.7

13,231

Sam Davidson

$693,000

MID

33

63

0.5

21,000

James O'Donnell

$480,000

DEF

28

80

0.4

17,143

Louis Emmett

$246,000

RUC

8

54

0.1

30,750
