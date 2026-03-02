All the Fantasy points, CBAs, kick-ins, time on ground from the AAMI Community Series

Luke Davies-Uniacke is tackled by Patrick Lipinski during North Melbourne's AAMI Community Series clash against Collingwood on February 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE LAST dress rehearsal before the season proper begins and AFL Fantasy coaches are fine tuning their teams based on what they saw.

Although AFL Fantasy commences in round one and we still get a look at five more games in Opening Round, there is plenty of data that can help inform decisions from the AAMI Community Series.

Who is getting the time in the middle for their clubs via centre bounce attendances (CBAs)? Who is getting the bonus plus-three from the kick-ins (KIs)? Who scored well based on their time on ground (TOG)?

We've got it all compiled for each club to help you make the big calls for 2026.

Note: Melbourne v Richmond was abandoned in the third quarter.

Opponent: Fremantle

Points for: 1468 (ninth most)

Points against: 1338 (15th most)

CBAs: 25 - Josh Rachele 18, Charlie Edwards 17, Lachlan McAndrew 17, Jordan Dawson 16, Ben Keays 11, Billy Dowling 9, Toby Murry 8, Chayce Jones 4.

Kick-ins (play on): Wayne Milera 4 (4), Josh Worrell 3 (3), Hugh Bond 2 (2), Nick Murray 2 (2).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Rory Laird $971,000 DEF 111 82 1.4 8,748 Jordan Dawson $1,156,000 MID 107 77 1.4 10,804 Josh Rachele $655,000 FWD 95 86 1.1 6,895 Wayne Milera $756,000 DEF 90 89 1.0 8,400 Josh Worrell $790,000 DEF 88 91 1.0 8,977 Lachlan McAndrew $286,000 RUC 81 69 1.2 3,531 Luke Pedlar $435,000 FWD 76 83 0.9 5,724 Alex Neal-Bullen $728,000 FWD 75 77 1.0 9,707 Darcy Fogarty $622,000 FWD 70 77 0.9 8,886 Ben Keays $831,000 FWD 62 86 0.7 13,403 Charlie Edwards $230,000 DEF/MID 60 79 0.8 3,833 Hugh Bond $313,000 DEF 58 88 0.7 5,397 Luke Nankervis $616,000 MID 57 72 0.8 10,807 Toby Murray $230,000 FWD 52 53 1.0 4,423 Brayden Cook $344,000 MID/FWD 48 80 0.6 7,167 Max Michalanney $575,000 DEF 48 73 0.7 11,979 Taylor Walker $645,000 FWD 45 82 0.5 14,333 Nick Murray $395,000 DEF 43 77 0.6 9,186 Jordon Butts $276,000 DEF 41 95 0.4 6,732 Billy Dowling $522,000 MID/FWD 40 56 0.7 13,050 Mitchell Marsh $266,000 FWD 39 62 0.6 6,821 Zac Taylor $429,000 FWD 32 52 0.6 13,406 Lachlan Sholl $761,000 MID 26 34 0.8 29,269 Chayce Jones $533,000 MID 24 79 0.3 22,208

Opponent: Gold Coast

Points for: 1591 (sixth most)

Points against: 1354 (14th most)

CBAs: 37 - Lachie Neale 29, Josh Dunkley 25, Zane Zakostelsky 20, Zac Bailey 18, Cody Curtin 17, Will Ashcroft 17, Hugh McCluggage 14, Levi Ashcroft 8.

Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Wilmot 8 (8), Bruce Reville 2 (2), Jarrod Berry 1 (0).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Lachie Neale $992,000 MID 108 83 1.3 9,185 Levi Ashcroft $781,000 MID 104 72 1.4 7,510 Charlie Cameron $559,000 FWD 104 74 1.4 5,375 Josh Dunkley $1,128,000 MID 103 80 1.3 10,951 Darcy Wilmot $835,000 DEF 99 78 1.3 8,434 Zac Bailey $876,000 MID/FWD 91 80 1.1 9,626 Lincoln McCarthy $452,000 FWD 89 79 1.1 5,079 Hugh McCluggage $1,072,000 MID 83 45 1.8 12,916 Zane Zakostelsky $230,000 DEF/RUC 81 60 1.4 2,840 Bruce Reville $461,000 MID 69 87 0.8 6,681 Jarrod Berry $892,000 MID 68 69 1.0 13,118 Logan Morris $605,000 FWD 66 62 1.1 9,167 Kai Lohmann $486,000 FWD 61 74 0.8 7,967 Keidean Coleman $559,000 DEF 58 83 0.7 9,638 Jaspa Fletcher $871,000 DEF 56 86 0.7 15,554 Will Ashcroft $1,002,000 MID 54 58 0.9 18,556 Darragh Joyce $352,000 DEF 48 95 0.5 7,333 Darcy Gardiner $437,000 DEF 47 88 0.5 9,298 Ty Gallop $263,000 FWD 45 86 0.5 5,844 Cody Curtin $230,000 FWD 44 79 0.6 5,227 James Tunstill $254,000 MID 31 27 1.1 8,194 Shadeau Brain $275,000 DEF 25 66 0.4 11,000 Conor McKenna $538,000 FWD 21 70 0.3 25,619 Sam Marshall $439,000 MID 19 67 0.3 23,105 Will McLachlan $230,000 FWD 13 37 0.4 17,692 Luke Lloyd $230,000 FWD 4 17 0.2 57,500

Opponent: Geelong

Points for: 1901 (most)

Points against: 1418 (13th most)

CBAs: 28 - George Hewett 19, Jagga Smith 18, Marc Pittonet 18, Patrick Cripps 16, Sam Walsh 16, Cooper Lord 14, Liam Reidy 10, Ashton Moir 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Mitch McGovern 2 (2), Jordan Boyd 1 (1), Lewis Young 1 (1), Wade Derksen 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Jagga Smith $230,000 MID 118 81 1.5 1,949 Patrick Cripps $931,000 MID 117 84 1.4 7,957 Cooper Lord $630,000 MID 114 72 1.6 5,526 Elijah Hollands $668,000 FWD 108 86 1.3 6,185 George Hewett $1,037,000 MID 104 76 1.4 9,971 Sam Walsh $977,000 MID 99 68 1.5 9,869 Oliver Hollands $799,000 DEF 91 83 1.1 8,780 Zac Williams $643,000 FWD 88 69 1.3 7,307 Francis Evans $616,000 FWD 84 56 1.5 7,333 Wade Derksen $230,000 DEF 83 88 0.9 2,771 Oliver Florent $629,000 MID 80 77 1.0 7,863 Lewis Young $493,000 DEF 75 88 0.9 6,573 Mitch McGovern $657,000 DEF 72 63 1.1 9,125 Marc Pittonet $671,000 RUC 70 70 1.0 9,586 Campbell Chesser $555,000 MID 66 76 0.9 8,409 Brodie Kemp $594,000 FWD 64 86 0.7 9,281 Harry McKay $821,000 FWD 63 73 0.9 13,032 Liam Reidy $394,000 RUC/FWD 62 66 0.9 6,355 Ben Ainsworth $615,000 FWD 61 73 0.8 10,082 Adam Saad $703,000 DEF 56 69 0.8 12,554 Will Hayward $585,000 FWD 54 33 1.6 10,833 Harry Dean $342,000 DEF 47 74 0.6 7,277 Talor Byrne $230,000 MID/FWD 43 49 0.9 5,349 Jordan Boyd $485,000 DEF 40 50 0.8 12,125 Ashton Moir $426,000 FWD 24 64 0.4 17,750 Lachie Fogarty $584,000 FWD 18 29 0.6 32,444

Opponent: North Melbourne

Points for: 1433 (12th most)

Points against: 1637 (fifth most)

CBAs: 28 - Darcy Cameron 23, Ned Long 20, Patrick Lipinski 17, Beau McCreery 14, Ed Allan 9, Dan Houston 8, Lachlan Sullivan 5, Oscar Steene 5, Tyan Prindable 5, Harry Perryman 4, Josh Daicos 2.

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 6 (5), Josh Daicos 5 (4), Dan Houston 3 (3), Isaac Quaynor 3 (3), Billy Frampton 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Josh Daicos $988,000 DEF 99 80 1.2 9,980 Edward Allan $508,000 MID 83 74 1.1 6,120 Patrick Lipinski $702,000 MID/FWD 83 73 1.1 8,458 Ned Long $808,000 MID 81 74 1.1 9,975 Dan Houston $701,000 DEF 74 80 0.9 9,473 Wil Parker $302,000 DEF 74 84 0.9 4,081 Darcy Cameron $1,070,000 RUC 73 73 1.0 14,658 Beau McCreery $568,000 FWD 73 69 1.1 7,781 Isaac Quaynor $630,000 DEF 69 80 0.9 9,130 Lachlan Sullivan $460,000 FWD 66 80 0.8 6,970 Harry Perryman $660,000 DEF 65 78 0.8 10,154 Jack Buller $481,000 FWD 60 88 0.7 8,017 Joel Cochran $230,000 DEF 55 68 0.8 4,182 Billy Frampton $445,000 DEF 51 96 0.5 8,725 Charlie West $230,000 FWD 51 71 0.7 4,510 Brayden Maynard $696,000 DEF 47 63 0.7 14,809 Daniel McStay $593,000 FWD 47 78 0.6 12,617 Harry DeMattia $230,000 MID 44 68 0.6 5,227 Lachie Schultz $804,000 FWD 43 67 0.6 18,698 Oscar Steene $230,000 RUC/FWD 43 48 0.9 5,349 Roan Steele $381,000 MID 41 80 0.5 9,293 William Hayes $359,000 FWD 33 83 0.4 10,879 Sam Swadling $230,000 MID 31 24 1.3 7,419 Tyan Prindable $230,000 MID 23 20 1.2 10,000 Harvey Harrison $300,000 FWD 20 79 0.3 15,000 Tew Jiath $230,000 DEF 4 24 0.2 57,500

Opponent: St Kilda

Points for: 1449 (11th most)

Points against: 1713 (second most)

CBAs: 29 - Lachie Blakiston 25, Darcy Parish 21, Sam Durham 20, Jye Caldwell 19, Archie Roberts 16, Zach Merrett 10, Peter Wright 3, Archer May 1, Dyson Sharp 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 5 (2), Zach Merrett 2 (2), Zach Reid 2 (2), Zak Johnson 2 (2), Andrew McGrath 2 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Archie Roberts $901,000 DEF 106 75 1.4 8,500 Brayden Fiorini $900,000 MID 88 80 1.1 10,227 Jye Caldwell $1,087,000 MID 87 74 1.2 12,494 Lachlan Blakiston $399,000 DEF 86 81 1.1 4,640 Zak Johnson $513,000 DEF 86 77 1.1 5,965 Sam Durham $822,000 MID 85 75 1.1 9,671 Kyle Langford $718,000 FWD 79 86 0.9 9,089 Zach Merrett $1,078,000 MID 76 78 1.0 14,184 Darcy Parish $759,000 MID 70 76 0.9 10,843 Andrew McGrath $786,000 DEF 67 78 0.9 11,731 Jaxon Prior $655,000 DEF 67 76 0.9 9,776 Mason Redman $900,000 DEF 64 75 0.9 14,063 Jayden Nguyen $314,000 DEF 62 72 0.9 5,065 Zach Reid $791,000 DEF 57 81 0.7 13,877 Dyson Sharp $302,000 MID 50 76 0.7 6,040 Peter Wright $776,000 FWD 50 63 0.8 15,520 Nate Caddy $562,000 FWD 47 93 0.5 11,957 Max Kondogiannis $230,000 DEF 37 67 0.6 6,216 Hussien El Achkar $230,000 FWD 36 73 0.5 6,389 Angus Clarke $653,000 DEF/MID 31 77 0.4 21,065 Archer May $490,000 FWD 30 19 1.6 16,333 Jacob Farrow $314,000 DEF/MID 29 52 0.6 10,828 Archie Perkins $597,000 FWD 21 40 0.5 28,429 Xavier Duursma $826,000 MID 14 42 0.3 59,000 Saad El-Hawli $450,000 MID 12 22 0.5 37,500 Ben McKay $409,000 DEF 12 91 0.1 34,083

Opponent: Adelaide

Points for: 1338 (15th most)

Points against: 1468 (ninth most)

CBAs: 25 - Luke Jackson 17, Hayden Young 16, Andrew Brayshaw 15, Caleb Serong 14, Mason Cox 12, Shai Bolton 10, Matthew Johnson 8, Murphy Reid 7, Neil Erasmus 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Clark 6 (5), Heath Chapman 5 (3), Judd McVee 2 (2), Bailey Banfield 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Josh Treacy $658,000 FWD 104 88 1.2 6,327 Murphy Reid $581,000 FWD 100 82 1.2 5,810 Hayden Young $916,000 MID 99 75 1.3 9,253 Luke Jackson $995,000 RUC 91 78 1.2 10,934 Neil Erasmus $596,000 MID 86 76 1.1 6,930 Mason Cox $497,000 RUC/FWD 69 70 1.0 7,203 Shai Bolton $734,000 MID/FWD 68 74 0.9 10,794 Andrew Brayshaw $1,060,000 MID 64 78 0.8 16,563 Caleb Serong $970,000 MID 64 78 0.8 15,156 Jordan Clark $946,000 DEF 63 76 0.8 15,016 Bailey Banfield $556,000 DEF 58 79 0.7 9,586 Matthew Johnson $740,000 MID 55 77 0.7 13,455 Heath Chapman $562,000 DEF 47 78 0.6 11,957 Hugh Davies $230,000 DEF 45 77 0.6 5,111 Judd McVee $571,000 DEF 45 77 0.6 12,689 Michael Frederick $617,000 FWD 43 75 0.6 14,349 Corey Wagner $674,000 MID 42 79 0.5 16,048 Jye Amiss $430,000 FWD 39 74 0.5 11,026 Patrick Voss $575,000 FWD 37 84 0.4 15,541 Jaeger O'Meara $663,000 MID 33 68 0.5 20,091 Oscar McDonald $472,000 DEF 32 86 0.4 14,750 Tobyn Murray $230,000 FWD 26 64 0.4 8,846 Brandon Walker $439,000 DEF 16 72 0.2 27,438 Joshua Draper $330,000 DEF 12 33 0.4 27,500

Opponent: Carlton

Points for: 1418 (13th most)

Points against: 1901 (most)

CBAs: 28 - Tom Atkins 23, James Worpel 18, Max Holmes 14, George Stevens 12, Tanner Bruhn 12, Mitch Edwards 11, Sam De Koning 10, Shannon Neale 4, Mark Blicavs 3, Shaun Mannagh 2, Jhye Clark 1, Mitch Knevitt 1, Ollie Dempsey 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 2 (1), Jack Martin 1 (1), Max Holmes 1 (1), Tanner Bruhn 1 (1), Zach Guthrie 1 (0).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Tanner Bruhn $517,000 MID 108 70 1.5 4,787 Tom Atkins $921,000 MID 101 74 1.4 9,119 Max Holmes $1,059,000 MID 98 79 1.2 10,806 Lawson Humphries $740,000 DEF 83 79 1.1 8,916 George Stevens $419,000 MID 74 40 1.9 5,662 Shaun Mannagh $924,000 FWD 73 73 1.0 12,658 James Worpel $775,000 MID 73 80 0.9 10,616 Tom Stewart $844,000 DEF 72 85 0.8 11,722 Jack Martin $766,000 FWD 71 63 1.1 10,789 Jhye Clark $451,000 MID 60 72 0.8 7,517 Mitchell Edwards $230,000 RUC 56 54 1.0 4,107 Jack Henry $632,000 DEF 56 85 0.7 11,286 Oisin Mullin $489,000 DEF/MID 55 87 0.6 8,891 Zach Guthrie $805,000 DEF 52 79 0.7 15,481 Mark O'Connor $676,000 DEF 51 76 0.7 13,255 Mitch Knevitt $495,000 MID 48 54 0.9 10,313 Oliver Henry $430,000 FWD 45 86 0.5 9,556 Connor O'Sullivan $603,000 DEF 39 92 0.4 15,462 Jay Polkinghorne $230,000 FWD 37 64 0.6 6,216 Shannon Neale $643,000 FWD 34 63 0.5 18,912 Mark Blicavs $744,000 RUC 31 89 0.3 24,000 Oliver Dempsey $763,000 MID 30 86 0.3 25,433 Patrick Dangerfield $667,000 FWD 29 18 1.6 23,000 Sam De Koning $586,000 DEF 23 75 0.3 25,478 Brad Close $566,000 FWD 19 77 0.2 29,789

Opponent: Brisbane

Points for: 1354 (14th most)

Points against: 1591 (sixth most)

CBAs: 37 - Christian Petracca 27, Noah Anderson 25, Jarrod Witts 23, Alex Davies 21, Wil Powell 21, Ned Moyle 10, Bailey Humphrey 6, Touk Miller 5, Will Graham 5, Jed Walter 4, Lachie Weller 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Bodhi Uwland 5 (4), Joel Jeffrey 4 (4), Daniel Rioli 2 (2), John Noble 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Christian Petracca $948,000 MID/FWD 88 83 1.1 10,773 Jarrod Witts $969,000 RUC 88 57 1.5 11,011 Sam Clohesy $652,000 MID 87 77 1.1 7,494 Noah Anderson $1,044,000 MID 77 73 1.1 13,558 Leonardo Lombard $230,000 FWD 71 82 0.9 3,239 John Noble $953,000 DEF 69 80 0.9 13,812 Touk Miller $955,000 MID 68 73 0.9 14,044 Bailey Humphrey $717,000 MID/FWD 65 82 0.8 11,031 Wil Powell $701,000 DEF 64 60 1.1 10,953 Daniel Rioli $747,000 DEF 63 77 0.8 11,857 Ben Long $652,000 FWD 60 87 0.7 10,867 Joel Jeffrey $794,000 DEF 58 85 0.7 13,690 Lachie Weller $571,000 MID 55 80 0.7 10,382 Jed Walter $397,000 FWD 54 73 0.7 7,352 Sam Collins $544,000 DEF 53 77 0.7 10,264 Bodhi Uwland $662,000 DEF 53 82 0.6 12,491 Mac Andrew $587,000 DEF 46 90 0.5 12,761 Alex Davies $611,000 MID 42 66 0.6 14,548 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan $458,000 FWD 38 77 0.5 12,053 Zeke Uwland $346,000 DEF/MID 33 67 0.5 10,485 Lachlan Gulbin $383,000 FWD 32 27 1.2 11,969 Ben King $528,000 FWD 29 66 0.4 18,207 Ned Moyle $643,000 RUC 26 27 1.0 24,731 Will Graham $578,000 FWD 22 57 0.4 26,273 Oscar Adams $260,000 DEF 8 63 0.1 32,500 Jy Farrar $565,000 FWD 5 32 0.2 113,000

Opponent: Sydney

Points for: 1465 (10th most)

Points against: 1581 (seventh most)

CBAs: 26 - Toby Greene 20, Stephen Coniglio 18, Clayton Oliver 17, Nick Madden 17, Harry Rowston 15, Jake Riccardi 9, Jack Ough 6, Xavier O’Halloran 2.

Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Ash 6 (6), Lachie Whitfield 3 (3), Connor Idun 2 (2), Jayden Laverde 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Toby Greene $850,000 FWD 98 69 1.4 8,673 Lachie Ash $1,050,000 DEF 86 77 1.1 12,209 Jake Stringer $561,000 FWD 82 77 1.1 6,841 Connor Idun $763,000 DEF 75 100 0.8 10,173 Stephen Coniglio $783,000 MID 74 74 1.0 10,581 Jayden Laverde $689,000 DEF 73 83 0.9 9,438 Harry Rowston $544,000 MID 73 71 1.0 7,452 James Leake $262,000 DEF/FWD 70 86 0.8 3,743 Jack Buckley $579,000 DEF 66 65 1.0 8,773 Ryan Angwin $695,000 MID 63 86 0.7 11,032 Max Gruzewski $361,000 FWD 62 84 0.7 5,823 Nicholas Madden $525,000 RUC 62 77 0.8 8,468 Clayton Oliver $941,000 MID 58 63 0.9 16,224 Harvey Thomas $537,000 FWD 57 84 0.7 9,421 Phoenix Gothard $230,000 FWD 55 86 0.6 4,182 Josaia Delana $232,000 FWD 53 74 0.7 4,377 Xavier O'Halloran $603,000 MID 45 87 0.5 13,400 Jesse Hogan $685,000 FWD 43 64 0.7 15,930 Lachie Whitfield $1,104,000 DEF 43 46 0.9 25,674 Harry Himmelberg $820,000 DEF 41 36 1.1 20,000 Harrison Oliver $230,000 DEF 40 48 0.8 5,750 Jake Riccardi $715,000 RUC/FWD 40 62 0.6 17,875 Conor Stone $485,000 DEF 36 55 0.7 13,472 Jack Ough $230,000 MID 31 30 1.0 7,419 Oliver Hannaford $230,000 MID/FWD 20 84 0.2 11,500 Oskar Taylor $294,000 DEF 19 34 0.6 15,474

Opponent: Western Bulldogs

Points for: 1642 (eighth most)

Points against: 1546 (fourth most)

CBAs: 33 - Jai Newcombe 28, Lloyd Meek 24, Conor Nash 16, Connor Macdonald 13, Josh Weddle 13, Cam Mackenzie 10, Josh Ward 9, Mabior Chol 9, Dylan Moore 5, Nick Watson 4, Blake Hardwick 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Scrimshaw 3 (3), Josh Battle 2 (2), Blake Hardwick 2 (1), James Sicily 1 (1), Jarman Impey 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Jarman Impey $810,000 DEF 105 71 1.5 7,714 Jai Newcombe $907,000 MID 98 78 1.3 9,255 Josh Ward $796,000 MID 97 74 1.3 8,206 Connor Macdonald $714,000 FWD 86 77 1.1 8,302 Jack Scrimshaw $564,000 DEF 80 86 0.9 7,050 James Sicily $830,000 DEF 76 86 0.9 10,921 Josh Battle $737,000 DEF 72 88 0.8 10,236 Lloyd Meek $978,000 RUC 70 68 1.0 13,971 Nick Watson $523,000 FWD 68 76 0.9 7,691 Dylan Moore $858,000 FWD 65 76 0.9 13,200 Sam Butler $489,000 MID/FWD 63 75 0.8 7,762 Blake Hardwick $658,000 DEF 63 76 0.8 10,444 Mabior Chol $627,000 FWD 61 77 0.8 10,279 Noah Mraz $230,000 DEF 60 84 0.7 3,833 Conor Nash $777,000 MID 58 71 0.8 13,397 Cam Mackenzie $656,000 MID 55 63 0.9 11,927 Josh Weddle $731,000 DEF 55 83 0.7 13,291 Jack Ginnivan $790,000 FWD 50 51 1.0 15,800 Jack Gunston $777,000 FWD 50 65 0.8 15,540 Massimo D'Ambrosio $739,000 MID 49 80 0.6 15,082 Bailey Macdonald $230,000 DEF 44 70 0.6 5,227 Harry Morrison $744,000 MID 43 61 0.7 17,302 Mitch Lewis $420,000 FWD 24 76 0.3 17,500 Matt Hill $230,000 DEF 20 22 0.9 11,500 Aidan Schubert $262,000 RUC/FWD 18 42 0.4 14,556 Finn Maginness $513,000 FWD 16 22 0.7 32,063

Opponent: Richmond

Points for: 836* (18th most)

Points against: 931* (17th most)

CBAs: 21 - Max Gawn 19, Caleb Windsor 12, Trent Rivers 12, Jack Steele 11, Kysaiah Pickett 11, Tom Sparrow 9, Harvey Langford 7, Tom McDonald 2, Koltyn Tholstrup 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Xavier Lindsay 4 (4), Christian Salem 1 (1), Changkuoth Jiath 1 (0).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Jack Steele $1,006,000 MID 62 87 0.7 16,226 Jacob van Rooyen $563,000 FWD 61 90 0.7 9,230 Trent Rivers $865,000 DEF 56 38 1.5 15,446 Caleb Windsor $565,000 DEF 56 85 0.7 10,089 Changkuoth Jiath $563,000 DEF 51 80 0.6 11,039 Kysaiah Pickett $915,000 MID/FWD 50 91 0.5 18,300 Christian Salem $975,000 DEF 50 56 0.9 19,500 Bayley Fritsch $665,000 FWD 45 90 0.5 14,778 Xavier Lindsay $550,000 MID 45 90 0.5 12,222 Max Gawn $1,188,000 RUC 43 91 0.5 27,628 Blake Howes $459,000 DEF 43 81 0.5 10,674 Ed Langdon $778,000 MID/FWD 42 94 0.4 18,524 Bailey Laurie $274,000 FWD 40 64 0.6 6,850 Harvey Langford $658,000 MID 38 84 0.5 17,316 Tom Sparrow $641,000 FWD 38 91 0.4 16,868 Kade Chandler $720,000 FWD 32 83 0.4 22,500 Latrelle Pickett $306,000 FWD 26 81 0.3 11,769 Daniel Turner $610,000 DEF 26 89 0.3 23,462 Harry Sharp $321,000 FWD 23 41 0.6 13,957 Tom McDonald $624,000 DEF 21 42 0.5 29,714 Jake Lever $553,000 DEF 20 97 0.2 27,650 Koltyn Tholstrup $555,000 FWD 16 57 0.3 34,688 Harrison Petty $505,000 FWD 11 96 0.1 45,909 Luker Kentfield $230,000 FWD 1 3 0.3 230,000

Opponent: Collingwood

Points for: 1637 (fifth most)

Points against: 1433 (12th most)

CBAs: 28- Luke Davies-Uniacke 23, Tristan Xerri 23, Finn O’Sullivan 20, Harry Sheezel 17, Luke Urquhart 15, Tom Powell 9, Callum Coleman-Jones 5.

Kick-ins (play on): Robert Hansen Jr 2 (1), Cooper Harvey 1 (1), Caleb Daniel 1 (0), Luke Parker 1 (0).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Luke Davies-Uniacke $920,000 MID 124 86 1.4 7,419 Harry Sheezel $1,145,000 MID/FWD 109 76 1.4 10,505 Jy Simpkin $872,000 MID/FWD 105 90 1.2 8,305 Tom Powell $912,000 MID 96 80 1.2 9,500 Tom Blamires $230,000 MID 92 78 1.2 2,500 Cameron Zurhaar $605,000 FWD 84 80 1.1 7,202 Lachy Dovaston $290,000 FWD 81 73 1.1 3,580 Robert Hansen Jr $348,000 MID/FWD 76 84 0.9 4,579 Finn O'Sullivan $564,000 DEF/MID 76 74 1.0 7,421 Tristan Xerri $1,101,000 RUC 66 69 1.0 16,682 Nick Larkey $615,000 FWD 65 83 0.8 9,462 Charlie Comben $500,000 DEF 64 96 0.7 7,813 Jacob Konstanty $457,000 FWD 64 79 0.8 7,141 Dylan Stephens $670,000 MID 62 81 0.8 10,806 Caleb Daniel $892,000 DEF 59 74 0.8 15,119 Jack Darling $536,000 FWD 55 47 1.2 9,745 Griffin Logue $494,000 DEF 54 83 0.7 9,148 Luke Parker $909,000 MID 53 82 0.6 17,151 Cooper Trembath $500,000 FWD 50 46 1.1 10,000 Callum Coleman-Jones $230,000 RUC 49 31 1.6 4,694 Zane Duursma $325,000 DEF/FWD 44 66 0.7 7,386 Paul Curtis $745,000 FWD 33 62 0.5 22,576 Toby Pink $496,000 DEF 31 93 0.3 16,000 Luke Urquhart $230,000 MID 31 66 0.5 7,419 Bailey Scott $469,000 MID 9 10 0.9 52,111 Cooper Harvey $442,000 FWD 5 10 0.5 88,400

Opponent: West Coast

Points for: 1693 (third most)

Points against: 1316 (16th most)

CBAs: 35 - Connor Rozee 28, Dante Visentini 27, Willem Drew 24, Jack Watkins 23, Zak Butters 23, Ollie Lord 6, Jason Horne-Francis 4, Jack Whitlock 2, Will Lorenz 2, Jase Burgoyne 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Kane Farrell 4 (4), Todd Marshall 3 (1), Connor Rozee 2 (2), Jackson Mead 2 (0), Lachie Jones 1 (1), Logan Evans 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Zak Butters $1,047,000 MID 152 67 2.3 6,888 Connor Rozee $1,092,000 DEF/MID 149 80 1.9 7,329 Willem Drew $788,000 MID 104 60 1.7 7,577 Jackson Mead $538,000 MID 93 77 1.2 5,785 Jase Burgoyne $778,000 DEF/MID 83 85 1.0 9,373 Todd Marshall $394,000 FWD 82 82 1.0 4,805 Mitch Georgiades $727,000 FWD 79 80 1.0 9,203 Dante Visentini $539,000 RUC 75 77 1.0 7,187 Jason Horne-Francis $862,000 MID 72 64 1.1 11,972 Darcy Byrne-Jones $593,000 FWD 71 66 1.1 8,352 Kane Farrell $818,000 DEF 70 84 0.8 11,686 Jack Watkins $230,000 MID 69 73 0.9 3,333 Logan Evans $518,000 DEF 68 90 0.8 7,618 Jacob Wehr $548,000 DEF/MID 68 91 0.7 8,059 Jack Whitlock $368,000 FWD 64 68 0.9 5,750 Lachie Jones $452,000 DEF 61 79 0.8 7,410 Joe Berry $415,000 FWD 59 75 0.8 7,034 Joe Richards $685,000 FWD 59 64 0.9 11,610 Ollie Lord $308,000 FWD 54 85 0.6 5,704 Aliir Aliir $597,000 DEF 40 96 0.4 14,925 Ewan Mackinlay $574,000 MID 40 80 0.5 14,350 Will Lorenz $437,000 MID 34 22 1.5 12,853 Corey Durdin $425,000 FWD 28 44 0.6 15,179 Harrison Ramm $268,000 DEF 16 88 0.2 16,750 Mitch Zadow $230,000 FWD 3 23 0.1 76,667

Opponent: Melbourne

Points for: 931* (17th most)

Points against: 896* (18th most)

CBAs: 21 - Toby Nankervis 17, Sam Lalor 15, Tim Taranto 15, Jacob Hopper 14, Jack Ross 12, Campbell Gray 4, Sam Cumming 3, Tyler Sonsie 3, Seth Campbell 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Banks 3 (3), Ben Miller 1 (1), Jayden Short 1 (1), Tom Brown 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Jayden Short $913,000 DEF 79 92 0.9 11,557 Kane McAuliffe $656,000 MID 66 92 0.7 9,939 Nathan Broad $638,000 DEF 65 66 1.0 9,815 Toby Nankervis $956,000 RUC 62 85 0.7 15,419 Jack Ross $767,000 MID/FWD 52 76 0.7 14,750 Tim Taranto $985,000 MID 52 79 0.7 18,942 Sam Banks $831,000 DEF 50 42 1.2 16,620 Tom Lynch $551,000 FWD 49 94 0.5 11,245 Jacob Hopper $884,000 MID 48 55 0.9 18,417 James Trezise $487,000 MID 48 91 0.5 10,146 Sam Lalor $567,000 FWD 42 87 0.5 13,500 Sam Grlj $322,000 DEF/MID 39 67 0.6 8,256 Hugo Ralphsmith $594,000 MID 39 94 0.4 15,231 Maurice Rioli $435,000 FWD 36 88 0.4 12,083 Tom Brown $599,000 DEF 25 52 0.5 23,960 Seth Campbell $613,000 FWD 25 79 0.3 24,520 Rhyan Mansell $613,000 FWD 23 94 0.2 26,652 Ben Miller $607,000 DEF 23 96 0.2 26,391 Steely Green $381,000 FWD 22 79 0.3 17,318 Tyler Sonsie $604,000 MID/FWD 21 48 0.4 28,762 Josh Gibcus $230,000 DEF 18 92 0.2 12,778 Harry Armstrong $319,000 FWD 13 90 0.1 24,538 Campbell Gray $370,000 DEF 13 15 0.9 28,462 Sam Cumming $326,000 MID 11 12 0.9 29,636 Luke Trainor $576,000 DEF 10 34 0.3 57,600

Opponent: Essendon

Points for: 1713 (second most)

Points against: 1449 (11th most)

CBAs: 29 - Tom De Koning 20, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 18, Mattaes Phillipou 17, Sam Flanders 17, Jack Macrae 13, Hugo Garcia 12, Rowan Marshall 9, Marcus Windhager 8, Max Hall 2.

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Sinclair 5 (5), Marcus Windhager 3 (3), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 2 (2).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Jack Sinclair $1,057,000 DEF 149 83 1.8 7,094 Marcus Windhager $860,000 MID 140 87 1.6 6,143 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera $1,163,000 DEF 120 79 1.5 9,692 Tom De Koning $889,000 RUC 103 79 1.3 8,631 Sam Flanders $716,000 FWD 91 79 1.2 7,868 Mitch Owens $633,000 FWD 90 82 1.1 7,033 Jack Macrae $954,000 MID 86 61 1.4 11,093 Mattaes Phillipou $610,000 FWD 76 84 0.9 8,026 Liam Ryan $599,000 FWD 69 77 0.9 8,681 Hugo Garcia $687,000 MID 67 57 1.2 10,254 Rowan Marshall $1,110,000 RUC 67 79 0.8 16,567 Alix Tauru $442,000 DEF 67 79 0.8 6,597 Max Hall $694,000 FWD 65 84 0.8 10,677 Jack Carroll $332,000 MID 59 79 0.7 5,627 Ryan Byrnes $703,000 DEF 58 45 1.3 12,121 Jack Higgins $545,000 FWD 58 68 0.9 9,397 Liam Stocker $491,000 DEF 58 80 0.7 8,466 Hugh Boxshall $576,000 MID 53 78 0.7 10,868 Isaac Keeler $384,000 FWD 49 84 0.6 7,837 Darcy Wilson $668,000 MID/FWD 39 80 0.5 17,128 Anthony Caminiti $564,000 DEF 37 100 0.4 15,243 Mason Wood $721,000 MID/FWD 34 65 0.5 21,206 Cooper Sharman $667,000 FWD 32 65 0.5 20,844 Charlie Banfield $230,000 MID/FWD 27 35 0.8 8,519 Callum Wilkie $846,000 DEF 19 11 1.7 44,526

Opponent: Greater Western Sydney

Points for: 1581 (seventh most)

Points against: 1465 (10th most)

CBAs: 26 - Brodie Grundy 18, Justin McInerney 16, Angus Sheldrick 15, Chad Warner 15, James Rowbottom 15, Isaac Heeney 8, Peter Ladhams 7, James Jordan 6, Errol Gulden 2, Joel Amartey 1, Nick Blakey 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Nick Blakey 5 (5), Riley Bice 4 (4), Callum Mills 1 (1), Jai Serong 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Angus Sheldrick $651,000 MID 117 78 1.5 5,564 James Rowbottom $824,000 MID 106 76 1.4 7,774 Brodie Grundy $1,122,000 RUC 88 58 1.5 12,750 Isaac Heeney $1,016,000 MID 86 65 1.3 11,814 Nick Blakey $892,000 DEF 82 74 1.1 10,878 Sam Wicks $587,000 DEF 77 79 1.0 7,623 James Jordon $597,000 MID 76 72 1.1 7,855 Riley Bice $595,000 DEF 69 80 0.9 8,623 Corey Warner $519,000 MID/FWD 68 67 1.0 7,632 Peter Ladhams $534,000 RUC/FWD 67 37 1.8 7,970 Chad Warner $924,000 MID 62 87 0.7 14,903 Matt Roberts $868,000 DEF 61 86 0.7 14,230 Justin McInerney $824,000 MID/FWD 60 85 0.7 13,733 Jai Serong $274,000 DEF 60 85 0.7 4,567 Caiden Cleary $495,000 FWD 59 56 1.1 8,390 Callum Mills $944,000 DEF 57 64 0.9 16,561 Tom Papley $650,000 FWD 56 55 1.0 11,607 Dane Rampe $582,000 DEF 53 71 0.7 10,981 Logan McDonald $432,000 FWD 50 74 0.7 8,640 Joel Amartey $534,000 FWD 46 74 0.6 11,609 Lewis Melican $483,000 DEF 45 80 0.6 10,733 Charlie Curnow $690,000 FWD 36 69 0.5 19,167 Tom McCartin $583,000 DEF 32 71 0.5 18,219 Malcolm Rosas $350,000 FWD 30 79 0.4 11,667 Errol Gulden $1,073,000 MID 23 19 1.2 46,652 Joel Hamling $348,000 DEF 15 61 0.2 23,200

Opponent: Port Adelaide

Points for: 1316 (16th most)

Points against: 1693 (third most)

CBAs: 35 - Matt Flynn 29, Deven Robertson 28, Harley Reid 25, Elliot Yeo 22, Tom McCarthy 21, Willem Duursma 8, Cooper Duff-Tytler 5, Archer Reid 1, Finlay Macrae 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Maric 3 (3), Josh Lindsay 2 (2), Lucca Grego 1 (1), Tylar Young 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Harley Reid $700,000 MID 82 81 1.0 8,537 Tom McCarthy $876,000 DEF 77 76 1.0 11,377 Josh Lindsay $278,000 DEF 76 87 0.9 3,658 Matt Flynn $826,000 RUC 73 80 0.9 11,315 Deven Robertson $232,000 FWD 73 86 0.8 3,178 Liam Baker $833,000 DEF 72 75 1.0 11,569 Jamie Cripps $610,000 FWD 71 76 0.9 8,592 Finlay Macrae $293,000 MID/FWD 71 66 1.1 4,127 Ryan Maric $789,000 DEF 70 94 0.7 11,271 Willem Duursma $350,000 MID 67 78 0.9 5,224 Hamish Davis $424,000 MID 59 81 0.7 7,186 Tylar Young $558,000 DEF 59 77 0.8 9,458 Jake Waterman $755,000 FWD 57 93 0.6 13,246 Jobe Shanahan $487,000 FWD 56 73 0.8 8,696 Tom Cole $697,000 DEF 51 91 0.6 13,667 Sandy Brock $462,000 DEF 48 90 0.5 9,625 Elliot Yeo $667,000 MID 47 65 0.7 14,191 Matthew Owies $460,000 FWD 42 73 0.6 10,952 Cooper Duff-Tytler $338,000 RUC/FWD 35 73 0.5 9,657 Harry Schoenberg $320,000 MID 34 75 0.5 9,412 Lucca Grego $429,000 DEF 31 59 0.5 13,839 Archer Reid $375,000 FWD 29 80 0.4 12,931 Jacob Newton $230,000 FWD 26 43 0.6 8,846 Harry Edwards $432,000 DEF 10 27 0.4 43,200

Opponent: Hawthorn

Points for: 1642 (fourth most)

Points against: 1546 (eighth most)

CBAs: 33 - Marcus Bontempelli 27, Tim English 27, Ed Richards 25, Matt Kennedy 22, Tom Liberatore 14, Joel Freijah 7, Louis Emmett 4, Ryley Sanders 4, Jordan Croft 2.

Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 2 (2), Rory Lobb 2 (2), Connor Budarick 1 (1), Lachie Jaques 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Tim English $1,162,000 RUC 131 77 1.7 8,870 Tom Liberatore $1,044,000 MID 115 85 1.4 9,078 Matthew Kennedy $1,013,000 MID 112 81 1.4 9,045 Marcus Bontempelli $1,167,000 MID 102 83 1.2 11,441 Ed Richards $1,014,000 MID 96 83 1.2 10,563 Buku Khamis $501,000 DEF/FWD 91 94 1.0 5,505 Ryley Sanders $694,000 MID/FWD 85 66 1.3 8,165 Joel Freijah $748,000 MID/FWD 83 76 1.1 9,012 Connor Budarick $506,000 FWD 81 80 1.0 6,247 Bailey Williams $805,000 DEF/MID 81 83 1.0 9,938 Lachlan Bramble $696,000 DEF 75 79 0.9 9,280 Rory Lobb $578,000 DEF 67 96 0.7 8,627 Lachie Jaques $230,000 DEF 63 79 0.8 3,651 Oskar Baker $590,000 DEF/MID 59 67 0.9 10,000 Jordan Croft $478,000 FWD 58 80 0.7 8,241 Arthur Jones $327,000 MID/FWD 58 75 0.8 5,638 Aaron Naughton $753,000 FWD 56 85 0.7 13,446 Michael Sellwood $230,000 DEF 55 81 0.7 4,182 Cooper Hynes $267,000 FWD 53 80 0.7 5,038 Rhylee West $688,000 FWD 52 74 0.7 13,231 Sam Davidson $693,000 MID 33 63 0.5 21,000 James O'Donnell $480,000 DEF 28 80 0.4 17,143 Louis Emmett $246,000 RUC 8 54 0.1 30,750

