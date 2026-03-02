ONE LAST dress rehearsal before the season proper begins and AFL Fantasy coaches are fine tuning their teams based on what they saw.
Although AFL Fantasy commences in round one and we still get a look at five more games in Opening Round, there is plenty of data that can help inform decisions from the AAMI Community Series.
Who is getting the time in the middle for their clubs via centre bounce attendances (CBAs)? Who is getting the bonus plus-three from the kick-ins (KIs)? Who scored well based on their time on ground (TOG)?
We've got it all compiled for each club to help you make the big calls for 2026.
Note: Melbourne v Richmond was abandoned in the third quarter.
Opponent: Fremantle
Points for: 1468 (ninth most)
Points against: 1338 (15th most)
CBAs: 25 - Josh Rachele 18, Charlie Edwards 17, Lachlan McAndrew 17, Jordan Dawson 16, Ben Keays 11, Billy Dowling 9, Toby Murry 8, Chayce Jones 4.
Kick-ins (play on): Wayne Milera 4 (4), Josh Worrell 3 (3), Hugh Bond 2 (2), Nick Murray 2 (2).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Rory Laird
|
$971,000
|
DEF
|
111
|
82
|
1.4
|
8,748
|
Jordan Dawson
|
$1,156,000
|
MID
|
107
|
77
|
1.4
|
10,804
|
Josh Rachele
|
$655,000
|
FWD
|
95
|
86
|
1.1
|
6,895
|
Wayne Milera
|
$756,000
|
DEF
|
90
|
89
|
1.0
|
8,400
|
Josh Worrell
|
$790,000
|
DEF
|
88
|
91
|
1.0
|
8,977
|
Lachlan McAndrew
|
$286,000
|
RUC
|
81
|
69
|
1.2
|
3,531
|
Luke Pedlar
|
$435,000
|
FWD
|
76
|
83
|
0.9
|
5,724
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
$728,000
|
FWD
|
75
|
77
|
1.0
|
9,707
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
$622,000
|
FWD
|
70
|
77
|
0.9
|
8,886
|
Ben Keays
|
$831,000
|
FWD
|
62
|
86
|
0.7
|
13,403
|
Charlie Edwards
|
$230,000
|
DEF/MID
|
60
|
79
|
0.8
|
3,833
|
Hugh Bond
|
$313,000
|
DEF
|
58
|
88
|
0.7
|
5,397
|
Luke Nankervis
|
$616,000
|
MID
|
57
|
72
|
0.8
|
10,807
|
Toby Murray
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
52
|
53
|
1.0
|
4,423
|
Brayden Cook
|
$344,000
|
MID/FWD
|
48
|
80
|
0.6
|
7,167
|
Max Michalanney
|
$575,000
|
DEF
|
48
|
73
|
0.7
|
11,979
|
Taylor Walker
|
$645,000
|
FWD
|
45
|
82
|
0.5
|
14,333
|
Nick Murray
|
$395,000
|
DEF
|
43
|
77
|
0.6
|
9,186
|
Jordon Butts
|
$276,000
|
DEF
|
41
|
95
|
0.4
|
6,732
|
Billy Dowling
|
$522,000
|
MID/FWD
|
40
|
56
|
0.7
|
13,050
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
$266,000
|
FWD
|
39
|
62
|
0.6
|
6,821
|
Zac Taylor
|
$429,000
|
FWD
|
32
|
52
|
0.6
|
13,406
|
Lachlan Sholl
|
$761,000
|
MID
|
26
|
34
|
0.8
|
29,269
|
Chayce Jones
|
$533,000
|
MID
|
24
|
79
|
0.3
|
22,208
Opponent: Gold Coast
Points for: 1591 (sixth most)
Points against: 1354 (14th most)
CBAs: 37 - Lachie Neale 29, Josh Dunkley 25, Zane Zakostelsky 20, Zac Bailey 18, Cody Curtin 17, Will Ashcroft 17, Hugh McCluggage 14, Levi Ashcroft 8.
Kick-ins (play on): Darcy Wilmot 8 (8), Bruce Reville 2 (2), Jarrod Berry 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Lachie Neale
|
$992,000
|
MID
|
108
|
83
|
1.3
|
9,185
|
Levi Ashcroft
|
$781,000
|
MID
|
104
|
72
|
1.4
|
7,510
|
Charlie Cameron
|
$559,000
|
FWD
|
104
|
74
|
1.4
|
5,375
|
Josh Dunkley
|
$1,128,000
|
MID
|
103
|
80
|
1.3
|
10,951
|
Darcy Wilmot
|
$835,000
|
DEF
|
99
|
78
|
1.3
|
8,434
|
Zac Bailey
|
$876,000
|
MID/FWD
|
91
|
80
|
1.1
|
9,626
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
$452,000
|
FWD
|
89
|
79
|
1.1
|
5,079
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
$1,072,000
|
MID
|
83
|
45
|
1.8
|
12,916
|
Zane Zakostelsky
|
$230,000
|
DEF/RUC
|
81
|
60
|
1.4
|
2,840
|
Bruce Reville
|
$461,000
|
MID
|
69
|
87
|
0.8
|
6,681
|
Jarrod Berry
|
$892,000
|
MID
|
68
|
69
|
1.0
|
13,118
|
Logan Morris
|
$605,000
|
FWD
|
66
|
62
|
1.1
|
9,167
|
Kai Lohmann
|
$486,000
|
FWD
|
61
|
74
|
0.8
|
7,967
|
Keidean Coleman
|
$559,000
|
DEF
|
58
|
83
|
0.7
|
9,638
|
Jaspa Fletcher
|
$871,000
|
DEF
|
56
|
86
|
0.7
|
15,554
|
Will Ashcroft
|
$1,002,000
|
MID
|
54
|
58
|
0.9
|
18,556
|
Darragh Joyce
|
$352,000
|
DEF
|
48
|
95
|
0.5
|
7,333
|
Darcy Gardiner
|
$437,000
|
DEF
|
47
|
88
|
0.5
|
9,298
|
Ty Gallop
|
$263,000
|
FWD
|
45
|
86
|
0.5
|
5,844
|
Cody Curtin
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
44
|
79
|
0.6
|
5,227
|
James Tunstill
|
$254,000
|
MID
|
31
|
27
|
1.1
|
8,194
|
Shadeau Brain
|
$275,000
|
DEF
|
25
|
66
|
0.4
|
11,000
|
Conor McKenna
|
$538,000
|
FWD
|
21
|
70
|
0.3
|
25,619
|
Sam Marshall
|
$439,000
|
MID
|
19
|
67
|
0.3
|
23,105
|
Will McLachlan
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
13
|
37
|
0.4
|
17,692
|
Luke Lloyd
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
4
|
17
|
0.2
|
57,500
Opponent: Geelong
Points for: 1901 (most)
Points against: 1418 (13th most)
CBAs: 28 - George Hewett 19, Jagga Smith 18, Marc Pittonet 18, Patrick Cripps 16, Sam Walsh 16, Cooper Lord 14, Liam Reidy 10, Ashton Moir 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Mitch McGovern 2 (2), Jordan Boyd 1 (1), Lewis Young 1 (1), Wade Derksen 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Jagga Smith
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
118
|
81
|
1.5
|
1,949
|
Patrick Cripps
|
$931,000
|
MID
|
117
|
84
|
1.4
|
7,957
|
Cooper Lord
|
$630,000
|
MID
|
114
|
72
|
1.6
|
5,526
|
Elijah Hollands
|
$668,000
|
FWD
|
108
|
86
|
1.3
|
6,185
|
George Hewett
|
$1,037,000
|
MID
|
104
|
76
|
1.4
|
9,971
|
Sam Walsh
|
$977,000
|
MID
|
99
|
68
|
1.5
|
9,869
|
Oliver Hollands
|
$799,000
|
DEF
|
91
|
83
|
1.1
|
8,780
|
Zac Williams
|
$643,000
|
FWD
|
88
|
69
|
1.3
|
7,307
|
Francis Evans
|
$616,000
|
FWD
|
84
|
56
|
1.5
|
7,333
|
Wade Derksen
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
83
|
88
|
0.9
|
2,771
|
Oliver Florent
|
$629,000
|
MID
|
80
|
77
|
1.0
|
7,863
|
Lewis Young
|
$493,000
|
DEF
|
75
|
88
|
0.9
|
6,573
|
Mitch McGovern
|
$657,000
|
DEF
|
72
|
63
|
1.1
|
9,125
|
Marc Pittonet
|
$671,000
|
RUC
|
70
|
70
|
1.0
|
9,586
|
Campbell Chesser
|
$555,000
|
MID
|
66
|
76
|
0.9
|
8,409
|
Brodie Kemp
|
$594,000
|
FWD
|
64
|
86
|
0.7
|
9,281
|
Harry McKay
|
$821,000
|
FWD
|
63
|
73
|
0.9
|
13,032
|
Liam Reidy
|
$394,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
62
|
66
|
0.9
|
6,355
|
Ben Ainsworth
|
$615,000
|
FWD
|
61
|
73
|
0.8
|
10,082
|
Adam Saad
|
$703,000
|
DEF
|
56
|
69
|
0.8
|
12,554
|
Will Hayward
|
$585,000
|
FWD
|
54
|
33
|
1.6
|
10,833
|
Harry Dean
|
$342,000
|
DEF
|
47
|
74
|
0.6
|
7,277
|
Talor Byrne
|
$230,000
|
MID/FWD
|
43
|
49
|
0.9
|
5,349
|
Jordan Boyd
|
$485,000
|
DEF
|
40
|
50
|
0.8
|
12,125
|
Ashton Moir
|
$426,000
|
FWD
|
24
|
64
|
0.4
|
17,750
|
Lachie Fogarty
|
$584,000
|
FWD
|
18
|
29
|
0.6
|
32,444
Opponent: North Melbourne
Points for: 1433 (12th most)
Points against: 1637 (fifth most)
CBAs: 28 - Darcy Cameron 23, Ned Long 20, Patrick Lipinski 17, Beau McCreery 14, Ed Allan 9, Dan Houston 8, Lachlan Sullivan 5, Oscar Steene 5, Tyan Prindable 5, Harry Perryman 4, Josh Daicos 2.
Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 6 (5), Josh Daicos 5 (4), Dan Houston 3 (3), Isaac Quaynor 3 (3), Billy Frampton 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Josh Daicos
|
$988,000
|
DEF
|
99
|
80
|
1.2
|
9,980
|
Edward Allan
|
$508,000
|
MID
|
83
|
74
|
1.1
|
6,120
|
Patrick Lipinski
|
$702,000
|
MID/FWD
|
83
|
73
|
1.1
|
8,458
|
Ned Long
|
$808,000
|
MID
|
81
|
74
|
1.1
|
9,975
|
Dan Houston
|
$701,000
|
DEF
|
74
|
80
|
0.9
|
9,473
|
Wil Parker
|
$302,000
|
DEF
|
74
|
84
|
0.9
|
4,081
|
Darcy Cameron
|
$1,070,000
|
RUC
|
73
|
73
|
1.0
|
14,658
|
Beau McCreery
|
$568,000
|
FWD
|
73
|
69
|
1.1
|
7,781
|
Isaac Quaynor
|
$630,000
|
DEF
|
69
|
80
|
0.9
|
9,130
|
Lachlan Sullivan
|
$460,000
|
FWD
|
66
|
80
|
0.8
|
6,970
|
Harry Perryman
|
$660,000
|
DEF
|
65
|
78
|
0.8
|
10,154
|
Jack Buller
|
$481,000
|
FWD
|
60
|
88
|
0.7
|
8,017
|
Joel Cochran
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
55
|
68
|
0.8
|
4,182
|
Billy Frampton
|
$445,000
|
DEF
|
51
|
96
|
0.5
|
8,725
|
Charlie West
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
51
|
71
|
0.7
|
4,510
|
Brayden Maynard
|
$696,000
|
DEF
|
47
|
63
|
0.7
|
14,809
|
Daniel McStay
|
$593,000
|
FWD
|
47
|
78
|
0.6
|
12,617
|
Harry DeMattia
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
44
|
68
|
0.6
|
5,227
|
Lachie Schultz
|
$804,000
|
FWD
|
43
|
67
|
0.6
|
18,698
|
Oscar Steene
|
$230,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
43
|
48
|
0.9
|
5,349
|
Roan Steele
|
$381,000
|
MID
|
41
|
80
|
0.5
|
9,293
|
William Hayes
|
$359,000
|
FWD
|
33
|
83
|
0.4
|
10,879
|
Sam Swadling
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
31
|
24
|
1.3
|
7,419
|
Tyan Prindable
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
23
|
20
|
1.2
|
10,000
|
Harvey Harrison
|
$300,000
|
FWD
|
20
|
79
|
0.3
|
15,000
|
Tew Jiath
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
4
|
24
|
0.2
|
57,500
Opponent: St Kilda
Points for: 1449 (11th most)
Points against: 1713 (second most)
CBAs: 29 - Lachie Blakiston 25, Darcy Parish 21, Sam Durham 20, Jye Caldwell 19, Archie Roberts 16, Zach Merrett 10, Peter Wright 3, Archer May 1, Dyson Sharp 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 5 (2), Zach Merrett 2 (2), Zach Reid 2 (2), Zak Johnson 2 (2), Andrew McGrath 2 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Archie Roberts
|
$901,000
|
DEF
|
106
|
75
|
1.4
|
8,500
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
$900,000
|
MID
|
88
|
80
|
1.1
|
10,227
|
Jye Caldwell
|
$1,087,000
|
MID
|
87
|
74
|
1.2
|
12,494
|
Lachlan Blakiston
|
$399,000
|
DEF
|
86
|
81
|
1.1
|
4,640
|
Zak Johnson
|
$513,000
|
DEF
|
86
|
77
|
1.1
|
5,965
|
Sam Durham
|
$822,000
|
MID
|
85
|
75
|
1.1
|
9,671
|
Kyle Langford
|
$718,000
|
FWD
|
79
|
86
|
0.9
|
9,089
|
Zach Merrett
|
$1,078,000
|
MID
|
76
|
78
|
1.0
|
14,184
|
Darcy Parish
|
$759,000
|
MID
|
70
|
76
|
0.9
|
10,843
|
Andrew McGrath
|
$786,000
|
DEF
|
67
|
78
|
0.9
|
11,731
|
Jaxon Prior
|
$655,000
|
DEF
|
67
|
76
|
0.9
|
9,776
|
Mason Redman
|
$900,000
|
DEF
|
64
|
75
|
0.9
|
14,063
|
Jayden Nguyen
|
$314,000
|
DEF
|
62
|
72
|
0.9
|
5,065
|
Zach Reid
|
$791,000
|
DEF
|
57
|
81
|
0.7
|
13,877
|
Dyson Sharp
|
$302,000
|
MID
|
50
|
76
|
0.7
|
6,040
|
Peter Wright
|
$776,000
|
FWD
|
50
|
63
|
0.8
|
15,520
|
Nate Caddy
|
$562,000
|
FWD
|
47
|
93
|
0.5
|
11,957
|
Max Kondogiannis
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
37
|
67
|
0.6
|
6,216
|
Hussien El Achkar
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
36
|
73
|
0.5
|
6,389
|
Angus Clarke
|
$653,000
|
DEF/MID
|
31
|
77
|
0.4
|
21,065
|
Archer May
|
$490,000
|
FWD
|
30
|
19
|
1.6
|
16,333
|
Jacob Farrow
|
$314,000
|
DEF/MID
|
29
|
52
|
0.6
|
10,828
|
Archie Perkins
|
$597,000
|
FWD
|
21
|
40
|
0.5
|
28,429
|
Xavier Duursma
|
$826,000
|
MID
|
14
|
42
|
0.3
|
59,000
|
Saad El-Hawli
|
$450,000
|
MID
|
12
|
22
|
0.5
|
37,500
|
Ben McKay
|
$409,000
|
DEF
|
12
|
91
|
0.1
|
34,083
Opponent: Adelaide
Points for: 1338 (15th most)
Points against: 1468 (ninth most)
CBAs: 25 - Luke Jackson 17, Hayden Young 16, Andrew Brayshaw 15, Caleb Serong 14, Mason Cox 12, Shai Bolton 10, Matthew Johnson 8, Murphy Reid 7, Neil Erasmus 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Clark 6 (5), Heath Chapman 5 (3), Judd McVee 2 (2), Bailey Banfield 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Josh Treacy
|
$658,000
|
FWD
|
104
|
88
|
1.2
|
6,327
|
Murphy Reid
|
$581,000
|
FWD
|
100
|
82
|
1.2
|
5,810
|
Hayden Young
|
$916,000
|
MID
|
99
|
75
|
1.3
|
9,253
|
Luke Jackson
|
$995,000
|
RUC
|
91
|
78
|
1.2
|
10,934
|
Neil Erasmus
|
$596,000
|
MID
|
86
|
76
|
1.1
|
6,930
|
Mason Cox
|
$497,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
69
|
70
|
1.0
|
7,203
|
Shai Bolton
|
$734,000
|
MID/FWD
|
68
|
74
|
0.9
|
10,794
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
$1,060,000
|
MID
|
64
|
78
|
0.8
|
16,563
|
Caleb Serong
|
$970,000
|
MID
|
64
|
78
|
0.8
|
15,156
|
Jordan Clark
|
$946,000
|
DEF
|
63
|
76
|
0.8
|
15,016
|
Bailey Banfield
|
$556,000
|
DEF
|
58
|
79
|
0.7
|
9,586
|
Matthew Johnson
|
$740,000
|
MID
|
55
|
77
|
0.7
|
13,455
|
Heath Chapman
|
$562,000
|
DEF
|
47
|
78
|
0.6
|
11,957
|
Hugh Davies
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
45
|
77
|
0.6
|
5,111
|
Judd McVee
|
$571,000
|
DEF
|
45
|
77
|
0.6
|
12,689
|
Michael Frederick
|
$617,000
|
FWD
|
43
|
75
|
0.6
|
14,349
|
Corey Wagner
|
$674,000
|
MID
|
42
|
79
|
0.5
|
16,048
|
Jye Amiss
|
$430,000
|
FWD
|
39
|
74
|
0.5
|
11,026
|
Patrick Voss
|
$575,000
|
FWD
|
37
|
84
|
0.4
|
15,541
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
$663,000
|
MID
|
33
|
68
|
0.5
|
20,091
|
Oscar McDonald
|
$472,000
|
DEF
|
32
|
86
|
0.4
|
14,750
|
Tobyn Murray
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
26
|
64
|
0.4
|
8,846
|
Brandon Walker
|
$439,000
|
DEF
|
16
|
72
|
0.2
|
27,438
|
Joshua Draper
|
$330,000
|
DEF
|
12
|
33
|
0.4
|
27,500
Opponent: Carlton
Points for: 1418 (13th most)
Points against: 1901 (most)
CBAs: 28 - Tom Atkins 23, James Worpel 18, Max Holmes 14, George Stevens 12, Tanner Bruhn 12, Mitch Edwards 11, Sam De Koning 10, Shannon Neale 4, Mark Blicavs 3, Shaun Mannagh 2, Jhye Clark 1, Mitch Knevitt 1, Ollie Dempsey 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 2 (1), Jack Martin 1 (1), Max Holmes 1 (1), Tanner Bruhn 1 (1), Zach Guthrie 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
$517,000
|
MID
|
108
|
70
|
1.5
|
4,787
|
Tom Atkins
|
$921,000
|
MID
|
101
|
74
|
1.4
|
9,119
|
Max Holmes
|
$1,059,000
|
MID
|
98
|
79
|
1.2
|
10,806
|
Lawson Humphries
|
$740,000
|
DEF
|
83
|
79
|
1.1
|
8,916
|
George Stevens
|
$419,000
|
MID
|
74
|
40
|
1.9
|
5,662
|
Shaun Mannagh
|
$924,000
|
FWD
|
73
|
73
|
1.0
|
12,658
|
James Worpel
|
$775,000
|
MID
|
73
|
80
|
0.9
|
10,616
|
Tom Stewart
|
$844,000
|
DEF
|
72
|
85
|
0.8
|
11,722
|
Jack Martin
|
$766,000
|
FWD
|
71
|
63
|
1.1
|
10,789
|
Jhye Clark
|
$451,000
|
MID
|
60
|
72
|
0.8
|
7,517
|
Mitchell Edwards
|
$230,000
|
RUC
|
56
|
54
|
1.0
|
4,107
|
Jack Henry
|
$632,000
|
DEF
|
56
|
85
|
0.7
|
11,286
|
Oisin Mullin
|
$489,000
|
DEF/MID
|
55
|
87
|
0.6
|
8,891
|
Zach Guthrie
|
$805,000
|
DEF
|
52
|
79
|
0.7
|
15,481
|
Mark O'Connor
|
$676,000
|
DEF
|
51
|
76
|
0.7
|
13,255
|
Mitch Knevitt
|
$495,000
|
MID
|
48
|
54
|
0.9
|
10,313
|
Oliver Henry
|
$430,000
|
FWD
|
45
|
86
|
0.5
|
9,556
|
Connor O'Sullivan
|
$603,000
|
DEF
|
39
|
92
|
0.4
|
15,462
|
Jay Polkinghorne
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
37
|
64
|
0.6
|
6,216
|
Shannon Neale
|
$643,000
|
FWD
|
34
|
63
|
0.5
|
18,912
|
Mark Blicavs
|
$744,000
|
RUC
|
31
|
89
|
0.3
|
24,000
|
Oliver Dempsey
|
$763,000
|
MID
|
30
|
86
|
0.3
|
25,433
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
$667,000
|
FWD
|
29
|
18
|
1.6
|
23,000
|
Sam De Koning
|
$586,000
|
DEF
|
23
|
75
|
0.3
|
25,478
|
Brad Close
|
$566,000
|
FWD
|
19
|
77
|
0.2
|
29,789
Opponent: Brisbane
Points for: 1354 (14th most)
Points against: 1591 (sixth most)
CBAs: 37 - Christian Petracca 27, Noah Anderson 25, Jarrod Witts 23, Alex Davies 21, Wil Powell 21, Ned Moyle 10, Bailey Humphrey 6, Touk Miller 5, Will Graham 5, Jed Walter 4, Lachie Weller 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Bodhi Uwland 5 (4), Joel Jeffrey 4 (4), Daniel Rioli 2 (2), John Noble 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Christian Petracca
|
$948,000
|
MID/FWD
|
88
|
83
|
1.1
|
10,773
|
Jarrod Witts
|
$969,000
|
RUC
|
88
|
57
|
1.5
|
11,011
|
Sam Clohesy
|
$652,000
|
MID
|
87
|
77
|
1.1
|
7,494
|
Noah Anderson
|
$1,044,000
|
MID
|
77
|
73
|
1.1
|
13,558
|
Leonardo Lombard
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
71
|
82
|
0.9
|
3,239
|
John Noble
|
$953,000
|
DEF
|
69
|
80
|
0.9
|
13,812
|
Touk Miller
|
$955,000
|
MID
|
68
|
73
|
0.9
|
14,044
|
Bailey Humphrey
|
$717,000
|
MID/FWD
|
65
|
82
|
0.8
|
11,031
|
Wil Powell
|
$701,000
|
DEF
|
64
|
60
|
1.1
|
10,953
|
Daniel Rioli
|
$747,000
|
DEF
|
63
|
77
|
0.8
|
11,857
|
Ben Long
|
$652,000
|
FWD
|
60
|
87
|
0.7
|
10,867
|
Joel Jeffrey
|
$794,000
|
DEF
|
58
|
85
|
0.7
|
13,690
|
Lachie Weller
|
$571,000
|
MID
|
55
|
80
|
0.7
|
10,382
|
Jed Walter
|
$397,000
|
FWD
|
54
|
73
|
0.7
|
7,352
|
Sam Collins
|
$544,000
|
DEF
|
53
|
77
|
0.7
|
10,264
|
Bodhi Uwland
|
$662,000
|
DEF
|
53
|
82
|
0.6
|
12,491
|
Mac Andrew
|
$587,000
|
DEF
|
46
|
90
|
0.5
|
12,761
|
Alex Davies
|
$611,000
|
MID
|
42
|
66
|
0.6
|
14,548
|
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|
$458,000
|
FWD
|
38
|
77
|
0.5
|
12,053
|
Zeke Uwland
|
$346,000
|
DEF/MID
|
33
|
67
|
0.5
|
10,485
|
Lachlan Gulbin
|
$383,000
|
FWD
|
32
|
27
|
1.2
|
11,969
|
Ben King
|
$528,000
|
FWD
|
29
|
66
|
0.4
|
18,207
|
Ned Moyle
|
$643,000
|
RUC
|
26
|
27
|
1.0
|
24,731
|
Will Graham
|
$578,000
|
FWD
|
22
|
57
|
0.4
|
26,273
|
Oscar Adams
|
$260,000
|
DEF
|
8
|
63
|
0.1
|
32,500
|
Jy Farrar
|
$565,000
|
FWD
|
5
|
32
|
0.2
|
113,000
Opponent: Sydney
Points for: 1465 (10th most)
Points against: 1581 (seventh most)
CBAs: 26 - Toby Greene 20, Stephen Coniglio 18, Clayton Oliver 17, Nick Madden 17, Harry Rowston 15, Jake Riccardi 9, Jack Ough 6, Xavier O’Halloran 2.
Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Ash 6 (6), Lachie Whitfield 3 (3), Connor Idun 2 (2), Jayden Laverde 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Toby Greene
|
$850,000
|
FWD
|
98
|
69
|
1.4
|
8,673
|
Lachie Ash
|
$1,050,000
|
DEF
|
86
|
77
|
1.1
|
12,209
|
Jake Stringer
|
$561,000
|
FWD
|
82
|
77
|
1.1
|
6,841
|
Connor Idun
|
$763,000
|
DEF
|
75
|
100
|
0.8
|
10,173
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
$783,000
|
MID
|
74
|
74
|
1.0
|
10,581
|
Jayden Laverde
|
$689,000
|
DEF
|
73
|
83
|
0.9
|
9,438
|
Harry Rowston
|
$544,000
|
MID
|
73
|
71
|
1.0
|
7,452
|
James Leake
|
$262,000
|
DEF/FWD
|
70
|
86
|
0.8
|
3,743
|
Jack Buckley
|
$579,000
|
DEF
|
66
|
65
|
1.0
|
8,773
|
Ryan Angwin
|
$695,000
|
MID
|
63
|
86
|
0.7
|
11,032
|
Max Gruzewski
|
$361,000
|
FWD
|
62
|
84
|
0.7
|
5,823
|
Nicholas Madden
|
$525,000
|
RUC
|
62
|
77
|
0.8
|
8,468
|
Clayton Oliver
|
$941,000
|
MID
|
58
|
63
|
0.9
|
16,224
|
Harvey Thomas
|
$537,000
|
FWD
|
57
|
84
|
0.7
|
9,421
|
Phoenix Gothard
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
55
|
86
|
0.6
|
4,182
|
Josaia Delana
|
$232,000
|
FWD
|
53
|
74
|
0.7
|
4,377
|
Xavier O'Halloran
|
$603,000
|
MID
|
45
|
87
|
0.5
|
13,400
|
Jesse Hogan
|
$685,000
|
FWD
|
43
|
64
|
0.7
|
15,930
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
$1,104,000
|
DEF
|
43
|
46
|
0.9
|
25,674
|
Harry Himmelberg
|
$820,000
|
DEF
|
41
|
36
|
1.1
|
20,000
|
Harrison Oliver
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
40
|
48
|
0.8
|
5,750
|
Jake Riccardi
|
$715,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
40
|
62
|
0.6
|
17,875
|
Conor Stone
|
$485,000
|
DEF
|
36
|
55
|
0.7
|
13,472
|
Jack Ough
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
31
|
30
|
1.0
|
7,419
|
Oliver Hannaford
|
$230,000
|
MID/FWD
|
20
|
84
|
0.2
|
11,500
|
Oskar Taylor
|
$294,000
|
DEF
|
19
|
34
|
0.6
|
15,474
Opponent: Western Bulldogs
Points for: 1642 (eighth most)
Points against: 1546 (fourth most)
CBAs: 33 - Jai Newcombe 28, Lloyd Meek 24, Conor Nash 16, Connor Macdonald 13, Josh Weddle 13, Cam Mackenzie 10, Josh Ward 9, Mabior Chol 9, Dylan Moore 5, Nick Watson 4, Blake Hardwick 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Scrimshaw 3 (3), Josh Battle 2 (2), Blake Hardwick 2 (1), James Sicily 1 (1), Jarman Impey 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Jarman Impey
|
$810,000
|
DEF
|
105
|
71
|
1.5
|
7,714
|
Jai Newcombe
|
$907,000
|
MID
|
98
|
78
|
1.3
|
9,255
|
Josh Ward
|
$796,000
|
MID
|
97
|
74
|
1.3
|
8,206
|
Connor Macdonald
|
$714,000
|
FWD
|
86
|
77
|
1.1
|
8,302
|
Jack Scrimshaw
|
$564,000
|
DEF
|
80
|
86
|
0.9
|
7,050
|
James Sicily
|
$830,000
|
DEF
|
76
|
86
|
0.9
|
10,921
|
Josh Battle
|
$737,000
|
DEF
|
72
|
88
|
0.8
|
10,236
|
Lloyd Meek
|
$978,000
|
RUC
|
70
|
68
|
1.0
|
13,971
|
Nick Watson
|
$523,000
|
FWD
|
68
|
76
|
0.9
|
7,691
|
Dylan Moore
|
$858,000
|
FWD
|
65
|
76
|
0.9
|
13,200
|
Sam Butler
|
$489,000
|
MID/FWD
|
63
|
75
|
0.8
|
7,762
|
Blake Hardwick
|
$658,000
|
DEF
|
63
|
76
|
0.8
|
10,444
|
Mabior Chol
|
$627,000
|
FWD
|
61
|
77
|
0.8
|
10,279
|
Noah Mraz
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
60
|
84
|
0.7
|
3,833
|
Conor Nash
|
$777,000
|
MID
|
58
|
71
|
0.8
|
13,397
|
Cam Mackenzie
|
$656,000
|
MID
|
55
|
63
|
0.9
|
11,927
|
Josh Weddle
|
$731,000
|
DEF
|
55
|
83
|
0.7
|
13,291
|
Jack Ginnivan
|
$790,000
|
FWD
|
50
|
51
|
1.0
|
15,800
|
Jack Gunston
|
$777,000
|
FWD
|
50
|
65
|
0.8
|
15,540
|
Massimo D'Ambrosio
|
$739,000
|
MID
|
49
|
80
|
0.6
|
15,082
|
Bailey Macdonald
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
44
|
70
|
0.6
|
5,227
|
Harry Morrison
|
$744,000
|
MID
|
43
|
61
|
0.7
|
17,302
|
Mitch Lewis
|
$420,000
|
FWD
|
24
|
76
|
0.3
|
17,500
|
Matt Hill
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
20
|
22
|
0.9
|
11,500
|
Aidan Schubert
|
$262,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
18
|
42
|
0.4
|
14,556
|
Finn Maginness
|
$513,000
|
FWD
|
16
|
22
|
0.7
|
32,063
Opponent: Richmond
Points for: 836* (18th most)
Points against: 931* (17th most)
CBAs: 21 - Max Gawn 19, Caleb Windsor 12, Trent Rivers 12, Jack Steele 11, Kysaiah Pickett 11, Tom Sparrow 9, Harvey Langford 7, Tom McDonald 2, Koltyn Tholstrup 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Xavier Lindsay 4 (4), Christian Salem 1 (1), Changkuoth Jiath 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Jack Steele
|
$1,006,000
|
MID
|
62
|
87
|
0.7
|
16,226
|
Jacob van Rooyen
|
$563,000
|
FWD
|
61
|
90
|
0.7
|
9,230
|
Trent Rivers
|
$865,000
|
DEF
|
56
|
38
|
1.5
|
15,446
|
Caleb Windsor
|
$565,000
|
DEF
|
56
|
85
|
0.7
|
10,089
|
Changkuoth Jiath
|
$563,000
|
DEF
|
51
|
80
|
0.6
|
11,039
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
$915,000
|
MID/FWD
|
50
|
91
|
0.5
|
18,300
|
Christian Salem
|
$975,000
|
DEF
|
50
|
56
|
0.9
|
19,500
|
Bayley Fritsch
|
$665,000
|
FWD
|
45
|
90
|
0.5
|
14,778
|
Xavier Lindsay
|
$550,000
|
MID
|
45
|
90
|
0.5
|
12,222
|
Max Gawn
|
$1,188,000
|
RUC
|
43
|
91
|
0.5
|
27,628
|
Blake Howes
|
$459,000
|
DEF
|
43
|
81
|
0.5
|
10,674
|
Ed Langdon
|
$778,000
|
MID/FWD
|
42
|
94
|
0.4
|
18,524
|
Bailey Laurie
|
$274,000
|
FWD
|
40
|
64
|
0.6
|
6,850
|
Harvey Langford
|
$658,000
|
MID
|
38
|
84
|
0.5
|
17,316
|
Tom Sparrow
|
$641,000
|
FWD
|
38
|
91
|
0.4
|
16,868
|
Kade Chandler
|
$720,000
|
FWD
|
32
|
83
|
0.4
|
22,500
|
Latrelle Pickett
|
$306,000
|
FWD
|
26
|
81
|
0.3
|
11,769
|
Daniel Turner
|
$610,000
|
DEF
|
26
|
89
|
0.3
|
23,462
|
Harry Sharp
|
$321,000
|
FWD
|
23
|
41
|
0.6
|
13,957
|
Tom McDonald
|
$624,000
|
DEF
|
21
|
42
|
0.5
|
29,714
|
Jake Lever
|
$553,000
|
DEF
|
20
|
97
|
0.2
|
27,650
|
Koltyn Tholstrup
|
$555,000
|
FWD
|
16
|
57
|
0.3
|
34,688
|
Harrison Petty
|
$505,000
|
FWD
|
11
|
96
|
0.1
|
45,909
|
Luker Kentfield
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
1
|
3
|
0.3
|
230,000
Opponent: Collingwood
Points for: 1637 (fifth most)
Points against: 1433 (12th most)
CBAs: 28- Luke Davies-Uniacke 23, Tristan Xerri 23, Finn O’Sullivan 20, Harry Sheezel 17, Luke Urquhart 15, Tom Powell 9, Callum Coleman-Jones 5.
Kick-ins (play on): Robert Hansen Jr 2 (1), Cooper Harvey 1 (1), Caleb Daniel 1 (0), Luke Parker 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
$920,000
|
MID
|
124
|
86
|
1.4
|
7,419
|
Harry Sheezel
|
$1,145,000
|
MID/FWD
|
109
|
76
|
1.4
|
10,505
|
Jy Simpkin
|
$872,000
|
MID/FWD
|
105
|
90
|
1.2
|
8,305
|
Tom Powell
|
$912,000
|
MID
|
96
|
80
|
1.2
|
9,500
|
Tom Blamires
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
92
|
78
|
1.2
|
2,500
|
Cameron Zurhaar
|
$605,000
|
FWD
|
84
|
80
|
1.1
|
7,202
|
Lachy Dovaston
|
$290,000
|
FWD
|
81
|
73
|
1.1
|
3,580
|
Robert Hansen Jr
|
$348,000
|
MID/FWD
|
76
|
84
|
0.9
|
4,579
|
Finn O'Sullivan
|
$564,000
|
DEF/MID
|
76
|
74
|
1.0
|
7,421
|
Tristan Xerri
|
$1,101,000
|
RUC
|
66
|
69
|
1.0
|
16,682
|
Nick Larkey
|
$615,000
|
FWD
|
65
|
83
|
0.8
|
9,462
|
Charlie Comben
|
$500,000
|
DEF
|
64
|
96
|
0.7
|
7,813
|
Jacob Konstanty
|
$457,000
|
FWD
|
64
|
79
|
0.8
|
7,141
|
Dylan Stephens
|
$670,000
|
MID
|
62
|
81
|
0.8
|
10,806
|
Caleb Daniel
|
$892,000
|
DEF
|
59
|
74
|
0.8
|
15,119
|
Jack Darling
|
$536,000
|
FWD
|
55
|
47
|
1.2
|
9,745
|
Griffin Logue
|
$494,000
|
DEF
|
54
|
83
|
0.7
|
9,148
|
Luke Parker
|
$909,000
|
MID
|
53
|
82
|
0.6
|
17,151
|
Cooper Trembath
|
$500,000
|
FWD
|
50
|
46
|
1.1
|
10,000
|
Callum Coleman-Jones
|
$230,000
|
RUC
|
49
|
31
|
1.6
|
4,694
|
Zane Duursma
|
$325,000
|
DEF/FWD
|
44
|
66
|
0.7
|
7,386
|
Paul Curtis
|
$745,000
|
FWD
|
33
|
62
|
0.5
|
22,576
|
Toby Pink
|
$496,000
|
DEF
|
31
|
93
|
0.3
|
16,000
|
Luke Urquhart
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
31
|
66
|
0.5
|
7,419
|
Bailey Scott
|
$469,000
|
MID
|
9
|
10
|
0.9
|
52,111
|
Cooper Harvey
|
$442,000
|
FWD
|
5
|
10
|
0.5
|
88,400
Opponent: West Coast
Points for: 1693 (third most)
Points against: 1316 (16th most)
CBAs: 35 - Connor Rozee 28, Dante Visentini 27, Willem Drew 24, Jack Watkins 23, Zak Butters 23, Ollie Lord 6, Jason Horne-Francis 4, Jack Whitlock 2, Will Lorenz 2, Jase Burgoyne 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Kane Farrell 4 (4), Todd Marshall 3 (1), Connor Rozee 2 (2), Jackson Mead 2 (0), Lachie Jones 1 (1), Logan Evans 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Zak Butters
|
$1,047,000
|
MID
|
152
|
67
|
2.3
|
6,888
|
Connor Rozee
|
$1,092,000
|
DEF/MID
|
149
|
80
|
1.9
|
7,329
|
Willem Drew
|
$788,000
|
MID
|
104
|
60
|
1.7
|
7,577
|
Jackson Mead
|
$538,000
|
MID
|
93
|
77
|
1.2
|
5,785
|
Jase Burgoyne
|
$778,000
|
DEF/MID
|
83
|
85
|
1.0
|
9,373
|
Todd Marshall
|
$394,000
|
FWD
|
82
|
82
|
1.0
|
4,805
|
Mitch Georgiades
|
$727,000
|
FWD
|
79
|
80
|
1.0
|
9,203
|
Dante Visentini
|
$539,000
|
RUC
|
75
|
77
|
1.0
|
7,187
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
$862,000
|
MID
|
72
|
64
|
1.1
|
11,972
|
Darcy Byrne-Jones
|
$593,000
|
FWD
|
71
|
66
|
1.1
|
8,352
|
Kane Farrell
|
$818,000
|
DEF
|
70
|
84
|
0.8
|
11,686
|
Jack Watkins
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
69
|
73
|
0.9
|
3,333
|
Logan Evans
|
$518,000
|
DEF
|
68
|
90
|
0.8
|
7,618
|
Jacob Wehr
|
$548,000
|
DEF/MID
|
68
|
91
|
0.7
|
8,059
|
Jack Whitlock
|
$368,000
|
FWD
|
64
|
68
|
0.9
|
5,750
|
Lachie Jones
|
$452,000
|
DEF
|
61
|
79
|
0.8
|
7,410
|
Joe Berry
|
$415,000
|
FWD
|
59
|
75
|
0.8
|
7,034
|
Joe Richards
|
$685,000
|
FWD
|
59
|
64
|
0.9
|
11,610
|
Ollie Lord
|
$308,000
|
FWD
|
54
|
85
|
0.6
|
5,704
|
Aliir Aliir
|
$597,000
|
DEF
|
40
|
96
|
0.4
|
14,925
|
Ewan Mackinlay
|
$574,000
|
MID
|
40
|
80
|
0.5
|
14,350
|
Will Lorenz
|
$437,000
|
MID
|
34
|
22
|
1.5
|
12,853
|
Corey Durdin
|
$425,000
|
FWD
|
28
|
44
|
0.6
|
15,179
|
Harrison Ramm
|
$268,000
|
DEF
|
16
|
88
|
0.2
|
16,750
|
Mitch Zadow
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
3
|
23
|
0.1
|
76,667
Opponent: Melbourne
Points for: 931* (17th most)
Points against: 896* (18th most)
CBAs: 21 - Toby Nankervis 17, Sam Lalor 15, Tim Taranto 15, Jacob Hopper 14, Jack Ross 12, Campbell Gray 4, Sam Cumming 3, Tyler Sonsie 3, Seth Campbell 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Sam Banks 3 (3), Ben Miller 1 (1), Jayden Short 1 (1), Tom Brown 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Jayden Short
|
$913,000
|
DEF
|
79
|
92
|
0.9
|
11,557
|
Kane McAuliffe
|
$656,000
|
MID
|
66
|
92
|
0.7
|
9,939
|
Nathan Broad
|
$638,000
|
DEF
|
65
|
66
|
1.0
|
9,815
|
Toby Nankervis
|
$956,000
|
RUC
|
62
|
85
|
0.7
|
15,419
|
Jack Ross
|
$767,000
|
MID/FWD
|
52
|
76
|
0.7
|
14,750
|
Tim Taranto
|
$985,000
|
MID
|
52
|
79
|
0.7
|
18,942
|
Sam Banks
|
$831,000
|
DEF
|
50
|
42
|
1.2
|
16,620
|
Tom Lynch
|
$551,000
|
FWD
|
49
|
94
|
0.5
|
11,245
|
Jacob Hopper
|
$884,000
|
MID
|
48
|
55
|
0.9
|
18,417
|
James Trezise
|
$487,000
|
MID
|
48
|
91
|
0.5
|
10,146
|
Sam Lalor
|
$567,000
|
FWD
|
42
|
87
|
0.5
|
13,500
|
Sam Grlj
|
$322,000
|
DEF/MID
|
39
|
67
|
0.6
|
8,256
|
Hugo Ralphsmith
|
$594,000
|
MID
|
39
|
94
|
0.4
|
15,231
|
Maurice Rioli
|
$435,000
|
FWD
|
36
|
88
|
0.4
|
12,083
|
Tom Brown
|
$599,000
|
DEF
|
25
|
52
|
0.5
|
23,960
|
Seth Campbell
|
$613,000
|
FWD
|
25
|
79
|
0.3
|
24,520
|
Rhyan Mansell
|
$613,000
|
FWD
|
23
|
94
|
0.2
|
26,652
|
Ben Miller
|
$607,000
|
DEF
|
23
|
96
|
0.2
|
26,391
|
Steely Green
|
$381,000
|
FWD
|
22
|
79
|
0.3
|
17,318
|
Tyler Sonsie
|
$604,000
|
MID/FWD
|
21
|
48
|
0.4
|
28,762
|
Josh Gibcus
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
18
|
92
|
0.2
|
12,778
|
Harry Armstrong
|
$319,000
|
FWD
|
13
|
90
|
0.1
|
24,538
|
Campbell Gray
|
$370,000
|
DEF
|
13
|
15
|
0.9
|
28,462
|
Sam Cumming
|
$326,000
|
MID
|
11
|
12
|
0.9
|
29,636
|
Luke Trainor
|
$576,000
|
DEF
|
10
|
34
|
0.3
|
57,600
Opponent: Essendon
Points for: 1713 (second most)
Points against: 1449 (11th most)
CBAs: 29 - Tom De Koning 20, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 18, Mattaes Phillipou 17, Sam Flanders 17, Jack Macrae 13, Hugo Garcia 12, Rowan Marshall 9, Marcus Windhager 8, Max Hall 2.
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Sinclair 5 (5), Marcus Windhager 3 (3), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 2 (2).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Jack Sinclair
|
$1,057,000
|
DEF
|
149
|
83
|
1.8
|
7,094
|
Marcus Windhager
|
$860,000
|
MID
|
140
|
87
|
1.6
|
6,143
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
$1,163,000
|
DEF
|
120
|
79
|
1.5
|
9,692
|
Tom De Koning
|
$889,000
|
RUC
|
103
|
79
|
1.3
|
8,631
|
Sam Flanders
|
$716,000
|
FWD
|
91
|
79
|
1.2
|
7,868
|
Mitch Owens
|
$633,000
|
FWD
|
90
|
82
|
1.1
|
7,033
|
Jack Macrae
|
$954,000
|
MID
|
86
|
61
|
1.4
|
11,093
|
Mattaes Phillipou
|
$610,000
|
FWD
|
76
|
84
|
0.9
|
8,026
|
Liam Ryan
|
$599,000
|
FWD
|
69
|
77
|
0.9
|
8,681
|
Hugo Garcia
|
$687,000
|
MID
|
67
|
57
|
1.2
|
10,254
|
Rowan Marshall
|
$1,110,000
|
RUC
|
67
|
79
|
0.8
|
16,567
|
Alix Tauru
|
$442,000
|
DEF
|
67
|
79
|
0.8
|
6,597
|
Max Hall
|
$694,000
|
FWD
|
65
|
84
|
0.8
|
10,677
|
Jack Carroll
|
$332,000
|
MID
|
59
|
79
|
0.7
|
5,627
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
$703,000
|
DEF
|
58
|
45
|
1.3
|
12,121
|
Jack Higgins
|
$545,000
|
FWD
|
58
|
68
|
0.9
|
9,397
|
Liam Stocker
|
$491,000
|
DEF
|
58
|
80
|
0.7
|
8,466
|
Hugh Boxshall
|
$576,000
|
MID
|
53
|
78
|
0.7
|
10,868
|
Isaac Keeler
|
$384,000
|
FWD
|
49
|
84
|
0.6
|
7,837
|
Darcy Wilson
|
$668,000
|
MID/FWD
|
39
|
80
|
0.5
|
17,128
|
Anthony Caminiti
|
$564,000
|
DEF
|
37
|
100
|
0.4
|
15,243
|
Mason Wood
|
$721,000
|
MID/FWD
|
34
|
65
|
0.5
|
21,206
|
Cooper Sharman
|
$667,000
|
FWD
|
32
|
65
|
0.5
|
20,844
|
Charlie Banfield
|
$230,000
|
MID/FWD
|
27
|
35
|
0.8
|
8,519
|
Callum Wilkie
|
$846,000
|
DEF
|
19
|
11
|
1.7
|
44,526
Opponent: Greater Western Sydney
Points for: 1581 (seventh most)
Points against: 1465 (10th most)
CBAs: 26 - Brodie Grundy 18, Justin McInerney 16, Angus Sheldrick 15, Chad Warner 15, James Rowbottom 15, Isaac Heeney 8, Peter Ladhams 7, James Jordan 6, Errol Gulden 2, Joel Amartey 1, Nick Blakey 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Nick Blakey 5 (5), Riley Bice 4 (4), Callum Mills 1 (1), Jai Serong 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Angus Sheldrick
|
$651,000
|
MID
|
117
|
78
|
1.5
|
5,564
|
James Rowbottom
|
$824,000
|
MID
|
106
|
76
|
1.4
|
7,774
|
Brodie Grundy
|
$1,122,000
|
RUC
|
88
|
58
|
1.5
|
12,750
|
Isaac Heeney
|
$1,016,000
|
MID
|
86
|
65
|
1.3
|
11,814
|
Nick Blakey
|
$892,000
|
DEF
|
82
|
74
|
1.1
|
10,878
|
Sam Wicks
|
$587,000
|
DEF
|
77
|
79
|
1.0
|
7,623
|
James Jordon
|
$597,000
|
MID
|
76
|
72
|
1.1
|
7,855
|
Riley Bice
|
$595,000
|
DEF
|
69
|
80
|
0.9
|
8,623
|
Corey Warner
|
$519,000
|
MID/FWD
|
68
|
67
|
1.0
|
7,632
|
Peter Ladhams
|
$534,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
67
|
37
|
1.8
|
7,970
|
Chad Warner
|
$924,000
|
MID
|
62
|
87
|
0.7
|
14,903
|
Matt Roberts
|
$868,000
|
DEF
|
61
|
86
|
0.7
|
14,230
|
Justin McInerney
|
$824,000
|
MID/FWD
|
60
|
85
|
0.7
|
13,733
|
Jai Serong
|
$274,000
|
DEF
|
60
|
85
|
0.7
|
4,567
|
Caiden Cleary
|
$495,000
|
FWD
|
59
|
56
|
1.1
|
8,390
|
Callum Mills
|
$944,000
|
DEF
|
57
|
64
|
0.9
|
16,561
|
Tom Papley
|
$650,000
|
FWD
|
56
|
55
|
1.0
|
11,607
|
Dane Rampe
|
$582,000
|
DEF
|
53
|
71
|
0.7
|
10,981
|
Logan McDonald
|
$432,000
|
FWD
|
50
|
74
|
0.7
|
8,640
|
Joel Amartey
|
$534,000
|
FWD
|
46
|
74
|
0.6
|
11,609
|
Lewis Melican
|
$483,000
|
DEF
|
45
|
80
|
0.6
|
10,733
|
Charlie Curnow
|
$690,000
|
FWD
|
36
|
69
|
0.5
|
19,167
|
Tom McCartin
|
$583,000
|
DEF
|
32
|
71
|
0.5
|
18,219
|
Malcolm Rosas
|
$350,000
|
FWD
|
30
|
79
|
0.4
|
11,667
|
Errol Gulden
|
$1,073,000
|
MID
|
23
|
19
|
1.2
|
46,652
|
Joel Hamling
|
$348,000
|
DEF
|
15
|
61
|
0.2
|
23,200
Opponent: Port Adelaide
Points for: 1316 (16th most)
Points against: 1693 (third most)
CBAs: 35 - Matt Flynn 29, Deven Robertson 28, Harley Reid 25, Elliot Yeo 22, Tom McCarthy 21, Willem Duursma 8, Cooper Duff-Tytler 5, Archer Reid 1, Finlay Macrae 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Maric 3 (3), Josh Lindsay 2 (2), Lucca Grego 1 (1), Tylar Young 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Harley Reid
|
$700,000
|
MID
|
82
|
81
|
1.0
|
8,537
|
Tom McCarthy
|
$876,000
|
DEF
|
77
|
76
|
1.0
|
11,377
|
Josh Lindsay
|
$278,000
|
DEF
|
76
|
87
|
0.9
|
3,658
|
Matt Flynn
|
$826,000
|
RUC
|
73
|
80
|
0.9
|
11,315
|
Deven Robertson
|
$232,000
|
FWD
|
73
|
86
|
0.8
|
3,178
|
Liam Baker
|
$833,000
|
DEF
|
72
|
75
|
1.0
|
11,569
|
Jamie Cripps
|
$610,000
|
FWD
|
71
|
76
|
0.9
|
8,592
|
Finlay Macrae
|
$293,000
|
MID/FWD
|
71
|
66
|
1.1
|
4,127
|
Ryan Maric
|
$789,000
|
DEF
|
70
|
94
|
0.7
|
11,271
|
Willem Duursma
|
$350,000
|
MID
|
67
|
78
|
0.9
|
5,224
|
Hamish Davis
|
$424,000
|
MID
|
59
|
81
|
0.7
|
7,186
|
Tylar Young
|
$558,000
|
DEF
|
59
|
77
|
0.8
|
9,458
|
Jake Waterman
|
$755,000
|
FWD
|
57
|
93
|
0.6
|
13,246
|
Jobe Shanahan
|
$487,000
|
FWD
|
56
|
73
|
0.8
|
8,696
|
Tom Cole
|
$697,000
|
DEF
|
51
|
91
|
0.6
|
13,667
|
Sandy Brock
|
$462,000
|
DEF
|
48
|
90
|
0.5
|
9,625
|
Elliot Yeo
|
$667,000
|
MID
|
47
|
65
|
0.7
|
14,191
|
Matthew Owies
|
$460,000
|
FWD
|
42
|
73
|
0.6
|
10,952
|
Cooper Duff-Tytler
|
$338,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
35
|
73
|
0.5
|
9,657
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
$320,000
|
MID
|
34
|
75
|
0.5
|
9,412
|
Lucca Grego
|
$429,000
|
DEF
|
31
|
59
|
0.5
|
13,839
|
Archer Reid
|
$375,000
|
FWD
|
29
|
80
|
0.4
|
12,931
|
Jacob Newton
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
26
|
43
|
0.6
|
8,846
|
Harry Edwards
|
$432,000
|
DEF
|
10
|
27
|
0.4
|
43,200
Opponent: Hawthorn
Points for: 1642 (fourth most)
Points against: 1546 (eighth most)
CBAs: 33 - Marcus Bontempelli 27, Tim English 27, Ed Richards 25, Matt Kennedy 22, Tom Liberatore 14, Joel Freijah 7, Louis Emmett 4, Ryley Sanders 4, Jordan Croft 2.
Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 2 (2), Rory Lobb 2 (2), Connor Budarick 1 (1), Lachie Jaques 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Tim English
|
$1,162,000
|
RUC
|
131
|
77
|
1.7
|
8,870
|
Tom Liberatore
|
$1,044,000
|
MID
|
115
|
85
|
1.4
|
9,078
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
$1,013,000
|
MID
|
112
|
81
|
1.4
|
9,045
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
$1,167,000
|
MID
|
102
|
83
|
1.2
|
11,441
|
Ed Richards
|
$1,014,000
|
MID
|
96
|
83
|
1.2
|
10,563
|
Buku Khamis
|
$501,000
|
DEF/FWD
|
91
|
94
|
1.0
|
5,505
|
Ryley Sanders
|
$694,000
|
MID/FWD
|
85
|
66
|
1.3
|
8,165
|
Joel Freijah
|
$748,000
|
MID/FWD
|
83
|
76
|
1.1
|
9,012
|
Connor Budarick
|
$506,000
|
FWD
|
81
|
80
|
1.0
|
6,247
|
Bailey Williams
|
$805,000
|
DEF/MID
|
81
|
83
|
1.0
|
9,938
|
Lachlan Bramble
|
$696,000
|
DEF
|
75
|
79
|
0.9
|
9,280
|
Rory Lobb
|
$578,000
|
DEF
|
67
|
96
|
0.7
|
8,627
|
Lachie Jaques
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
63
|
79
|
0.8
|
3,651
|
Oskar Baker
|
$590,000
|
DEF/MID
|
59
|
67
|
0.9
|
10,000
|
Jordan Croft
|
$478,000
|
FWD
|
58
|
80
|
0.7
|
8,241
|
Arthur Jones
|
$327,000
|
MID/FWD
|
58
|
75
|
0.8
|
5,638
|
Aaron Naughton
|
$753,000
|
FWD
|
56
|
85
|
0.7
|
13,446
|
Michael Sellwood
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
55
|
81
|
0.7
|
4,182
|
Cooper Hynes
|
$267,000
|
FWD
|
53
|
80
|
0.7
|
5,038
|
Rhylee West
|
$688,000
|
FWD
|
52
|
74
|
0.7
|
13,231
|
Sam Davidson
|
$693,000
|
MID
|
33
|
63
|
0.5
|
21,000
|
James O'Donnell
|
$480,000
|
DEF
|
28
|
80
|
0.4
|
17,143
|
Louis Emmett
|
$246,000
|
RUC
|
8
|
54
|
0.1
|
30,750
