Richmond completes its list with the signing of a young defender from the Western Jets

Thomas Burton in action during the Western Jets' Talent League clash against the Northern Knights on August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG defender Tom Burton has won a rookie spot at Richmond before the start of the season after training with the Tigers over summer.

Burton was overlooked in the national and rookie drafts last year, despite an impressive campaign for the Western Jets where he averaged 29 disposals.

A small running defender and midfielder, Burton was named in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year and took out the Jets best and fairest award after an impressive campaign.

He also averaged 15.5 disposals for Vic Metro at the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships and had 20 possessions for the Marsh AFL National Academy against Richmond back in April.

He also impressed as an under-age player in 2024, including a 26-disposal game for Team Heppell in the Marsh AFL National Futures game on the MCG on 2024 Grand Final day.

Eastern Ranges 202cm utility Marcus Krasnadamskis had also trained with the Tigers over the summer, but Burton has won the race to the rookie spot.

2026 SSP signings*

Carlton - Wade Derksen, Elijah Hollands

Fremantle - Mason Cox, Chris Scerri

Greater Western Sydney - Jayden Laverde

Hawthorn - Flynn Perez

Melbourne - Paddy Cross

North Melbourne - Tom Blamires

Port Adelaide - Balyn O'Brien, Mitch Zadow

Richmond - Tom Burton

West Coast - Finlay Macrae, Milan Murdock, Deven Robertson, Harry Schoenberg

Western Bulldogs - Will Lewis

* signing deadline Mon Mar 2