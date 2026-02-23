The Power have signed Balyn O'Brien and Mitch Zadow

Balyn O'Brien in action at Port Adelaide training. Picture: Matt Sampson

PORT Adelaide has added Balyn O'Brien and Mitch Zadow to its list as pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) signings.

The Power overlooked former No.6 pick Jaidyn Stephenson, instead opting to sign O'Brien and Zadow.

Former Geelong midfielder Ted Clohesy has also missed out.

A tough defender, O'Brien, who turned 19 last month, played six SANFL games for Norwood last year.

East Fremantle product Zadow, 21, has played 21 WAFL games, kicking 20 goals.

Zadow produced a strong finish to last year, booting 12 majors in his last seven games.

"Mitch and Balyn have worked really hard to earn this opportunity," Port list manager Jason Cripps said.

"Mitch is a 21-year-old who we monitored in the back half of last year when his footy with East Fremantle really grew.

"He is a very clean ball handler below his knees and has hit the scoreboard on a consistent basis displaying a combination of power and work rate in the front half.

"He shows strong defensive intent and hunts the opposition when the ball spills or on turnover.

"Balyn had a consistent season in the SANFL under 18s and national champs, before breaking into the Norwood league side and holding his place through the finals.

"He has sound defensive instincts and proved himself as being hard to play on. He has the size and athleticism to allow him to defend a variety of types and showed his strength in the air.

"Thank you to Jaidyn Stephenson, Ted Clohesy and Blake Oudshoorn-Bennier for training with us across the pre-season. We wish all three boys the very best for the future."