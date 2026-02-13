Check out the best photos from the clubs' official team photo days, as snapped by the AFL Photos team

Clockwise (L-R): Toby Bedford and Clayton Oliver; Craig McRae with daughter Maggie and Darcy Moore; Tom De Koning and Charlie Banfield; North Melbourne players having fun. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH Opening Round fast approaching, the crew has been on the road capturing your club's official photos before the season kicks off.

From fresh faces to familiar stars, we've rounded up a bunch of the best bunch pics from each club, as snapped by the AFL Photos team.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL PICTURE GALLERIES HERE

Note: There are still more clubs to be captured over the next couple of weeks. Check back to see snaps from the remaining clubs later in February.

Still to come

Will Ashcroft poses for a photo during Brisbane's official team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena on January 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jarrod Berry, Cam Rayner and Will Ashcroft during Brisbane's 2026 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Draper poses during Brisbane's 2026 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

Levi Ashcroft and Harris Andrews during Brisbane's 2026 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Draper (left) and Eric Hipwood during Brisbane's 2026 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

Matt Duffy, Oliver Florent, Harry Dean, Will Hayward and Jack Ison share a laugh during Carlton's 2026 team photo day at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Patrick Cripps poses during Carlton's 2026 team photo day at Ikon Park on February 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Michael Voss laughs during Carlton's 2026 team photo day at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Adam Saad and Nic Newman during Carlton's 2026 team photo day at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Harry McKay poses during Carlton's 2026 team photo day at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Daicos poses during Collingwood's 2026 team photo day at the KGM Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Craig McRae with daughters Charlie and Maggie during Collingwood's 2026 team photo day at the KGM Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Dan Houston during Collingwood's 2026 team photo day at the KGM Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniel McStay and Jeremy Howe with his child during Collingwood's 2026 team photo day at the KGM Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Brayden Maynard poses during Collingwood's 2026 team photo day at the KGM Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Durham poses during Essendon's official team photo day at the Hangar on February 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Nic Martin during Essendon's official team photo day at the Hangar on February 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrew McGrath poses during Essendon's official team photo day at the Hangar on February 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Zak Johnson looks on as Jayden Nguyen and Archer Day-Wicks embrace during Essendon's official team photo day at the Hangar on February 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Xavier Duursma poses during Essendon's official team photo day at the Hangar on February 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Alex Pearce, Justin Longmuir and Andrew Brayshaw during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Adam Sweid during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Treacy during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Mason Cox during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Pat Voss during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Still to come

Still to come

Toby Bedford (left) and Clayton Oliver embrace during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the VAILO Community Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Adam Kingsley during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the VAILO Community Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Leek Aleer poses during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the VAILO Community Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Brent Daniels and Stephen Coniglio during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the VAILO Community Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Players look on during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the GIANTS HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

Still to come

Jack Steele poses during Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Brody Mihocek and Kysaiah Pickett during Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Max Gawn and Steven King during Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Xavier Lindsay poses during Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Harvey Langford during Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne players pose for a fun photo during the Kangaroos' 2026 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Parker during North Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos

Colby McKercher poses during North Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos

Harry Sheezel poses during North Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos

Tristan Xerri, Luke Davies-Uniacke and Luke McDonald share a laugh during North Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos

Still to come

Adem Yze with team mascots during Richmond's official team photo day at Punt Road Oval on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Lalor poses during Richmond's official team photo day at Punt Road Oval on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond players share the love during the club's official team photo day at Punt Road Oval on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Lynch poses during Richmond's official team photo day at Punt Road Oval on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Grlj poses during Richmond's official team photo day at Punt Road Oval on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom De Koning poses during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Dan Butler, Callum Wilkie, Ross Lyon, Jack Sinclair and Mason Wood during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitch Owens poses during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Higgins, Liam Henry and Darcy Wilson during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Callum Wilkie poses during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie Curnow poses during Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: Phil Hillyard

James Rowbottom poses during Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

Jake Lloyd with his daughter Pia and son River at Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Peter Ladhams during Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Papley poses during Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrew McQualter during West Coast's 2026 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Liam Baker during West Coast's 2026 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Harley Reid poses during West Coast's 2026 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Willem Duursma during West Coast's 2026 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

The team pose for a group photo during West Coast's 2026 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Still to come