Oh snap! The best pics from your team's photo day
Check out the best photos from the clubs' official team photo days, as snapped by the AFL Photos team
Clockwise (L-R): Toby Bedford and Clayton Oliver; Craig McRae with daughter Maggie and Darcy Moore; Tom De Koning and Charlie Banfield; North Melbourne players having fun. Pictures: AFL Photos
WITH Opening Round fast approaching, the crew has been on the road capturing your club's official photos before the season kicks off.
From fresh faces to familiar stars, we've rounded up a bunch of the best bunch pics from each club, as snapped by the AFL Photos team.
>> CHECK OUT THE FULL PICTURE GALLERIES HERE Note: There are still more clubs to be captured over the next couple of weeks. Check back to see snaps from the remaining clubs later in February.
Still to come
Will Ashcroft poses for a photo during Brisbane's official team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena on January 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Jarrod Berry, Cam Rayner and Will Ashcroft during Brisbane's 2026 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos
Sam Draper poses during Brisbane's 2026 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos
Levi Ashcroft and Harris Andrews during Brisbane's 2026 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos
Sam Draper (left) and Eric Hipwood during Brisbane's 2026 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos
Matt Duffy, Oliver Florent, Harry Dean, Will Hayward and Jack Ison share a laugh during Carlton's 2026 team photo day at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos
Patrick Cripps poses during Carlton's 2026 team photo day at Ikon Park on February 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Michael Voss laughs during Carlton's 2026 team photo day at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos
Adam Saad and Nic Newman during Carlton's 2026 team photo day at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos
Harry McKay poses during Carlton's 2026 team photo day at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos
Josh Daicos poses during Collingwood's 2026 team photo day at the KGM Centre. Picture: AFL Photos
Craig McRae with daughters Charlie and Maggie during Collingwood's 2026 team photo day at the KGM Centre. Picture: AFL Photos
Dan Houston during Collingwood's 2026 team photo day at the KGM Centre. Picture: AFL Photos
Daniel McStay and Jeremy Howe with his child during Collingwood's 2026 team photo day at the KGM Centre. Picture: AFL Photos
Brayden Maynard poses during Collingwood's 2026 team photo day at the KGM Centre. Picture: AFL Photos
Sam Durham poses during Essendon's official team photo day at the Hangar on February 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Nic Martin during Essendon's official team photo day at the Hangar on February 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Andrew McGrath poses during Essendon's official team photo day at the Hangar on February 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Zak Johnson looks on as Jayden Nguyen and Archer Day-Wicks embrace during Essendon's official team photo day at the Hangar on February 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Xavier Duursma poses during Essendon's official team photo day at the Hangar on February 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Alex Pearce, Justin Longmuir and Andrew Brayshaw during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Adam Sweid during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Josh Treacy during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Mason Cox during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Pat Voss during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Still to come
Still to come
Toby Bedford (left) and Clayton Oliver embrace during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the VAILO Community Centre. Picture: AFL Photos
Adam Kingsley during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the VAILO Community Centre. Picture: AFL Photos
Leek Aleer poses during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the VAILO Community Centre. Picture: AFL Photos
Brent Daniels and Stephen Coniglio during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the VAILO Community Centre. Picture: AFL Photos
Players look on during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at the GIANTS HQ. Picture: AFL Photos
Still to come
Jack Steele poses during Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos
Brody Mihocek and Kysaiah Pickett during Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos
Max Gawn and Steven King during Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos
Xavier Lindsay poses during Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos
Harvey Langford during Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos
North Melbourne players pose for a fun photo during the Kangaroos' 2026 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos
Luke Parker during North Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos
Colby McKercher poses during North Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos
Harry Sheezel poses during North Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos
Tristan Xerri, Luke Davies-Uniacke and Luke McDonald share a laugh during North Melbourne's 2026 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos
Still to come
Adem Yze with team mascots during Richmond's official team photo day at Punt Road Oval on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Sam Lalor poses during Richmond's official team photo day at Punt Road Oval on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Richmond players share the love during the club's official team photo day at Punt Road Oval on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Tom Lynch poses during Richmond's official team photo day at Punt Road Oval on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Sam Grlj poses during Richmond's official team photo day at Punt Road Oval on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos
Tom De Koning poses during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos
Dan Butler, Callum Wilkie, Ross Lyon, Jack Sinclair and Mason Wood during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos
Mitch Owens poses during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos
Jack Higgins, Liam Henry and Darcy Wilson during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos
Callum Wilkie poses during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos
Charlie Curnow poses during Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: Phil Hillyard
James Rowbottom poses during Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: AFL Photos
Jake Lloyd with his daughter Pia and son River at Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Peter Ladhams during Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: AFL Photos
Tom Papley poses during Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: AFL Photos
Andrew McQualter during West Coast's 2026 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos
Liam Baker during West Coast's 2026 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos
Harley Reid poses during West Coast's 2026 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos
Willem Duursma during West Coast's 2026 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos
The team pose for a group photo during West Coast's 2026 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos
Still to come