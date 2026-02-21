What did Roy take away from the match simulations?

Connor Macdonald during Hawthorn's match simulation against Geelong on February 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE PAST week marked our first 'genuine' hit-out against outside opposition for the year, a clear signal that we're lifting the intensity another level as the real season approaches ... AKA turning it up a notch.

While some may view these fixtures as little more than polished intraclubs, they still offer valuable insight. We get an early read on potential role shifts, how prepared rookies are to handle stronger, more mature bodies, and where recruits and free agents are likely to slot into their new club structures.

Roy takes a look at one stocks up from each game and a handful of stocks down that caught the eye. Be sure to listen to the podcast for plenty more player discussion.

Note: With no official stats from these games, the Heff Scores below come from our mate Heff, who did his best to take stats and add up the scores! Not all heroes wear capes!

Stocks up

Connor Macdonald (FWD, $714,000): There has been plenty of pre season hype that C-Mac would fill the midfield vacancy at the Hawks and it was a positive sign when he started in there. He mixed it up between there and the forward line, collecting around 24 disposals for a Heff Score of 110.

Keidean Coleman (DEF, $559,000): Some may argue that this should be a stocks down given the talented Lion played the majority of the game in a dirty half forward role. I loved the way he moved, however, taking eight marks on his way to 70 Heffs. Priced at an average of 53.3.

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000): The former No.29 pick threw his hat in the ring with some impressive work off half back. After averaging 71 in the VFL last year, he looked right at home with 22 possessions, six marks and 82 Heffs.

Lachie Jaques during the Western Bulldogs' match simulation against Sydney on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Flanders (FWD, $716,000): Just when you thought his stocks couldn't go any higher, the former Sun debuted for the Saints with a match sim revenge game. He didn't waste any time reminding them what they lost with 31 disposals, eight marks, five tackles and 129 Heffs. He played predominately midfield where we want him, but wasn't afraid to push back for a kick either.

Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $322,000): I have been all over the Tigers youngster this pre-season, but even I was taken back with how comfortable he looked. He took full advantage of a number of best 22 defenders missing, but he will be hard to leave out given the speed and drive he provided out of the back half. He racked up 28 disposals and seven marks for a whopping 98 Heffs. He looked more than capable of holding down a spot on our grounds.

Harry Rowston (MID, $544,000): Rowston was the main beneficiary of the Giants midfield crisis, playing through the middle as a regular CBA attender and making the most of it with 26 disposals and 94 Heffs. He will be one to watch next week, priced at an average of 51.9.

Kysaiah Pickett (MID/FWD, $915,000): Suited up on the back of Origin representation and went whack! He was at his eye-catching best, putting his hand up as a premium forward option given he doesn't have an early bye. His CBAs were down on what we came to expect last season but he hit the scoreboard to make up for it with five goals to go with his 28 disposals on his way to 127.

Lachlan McAndrew (RUC, $286,000): We couldn't, could we? I've talked all pre-season about not wanting to invest in the ruck department until we get a better idea of how the rule changes will affect ruck output. And the Crows big man may have put his hand up for a way to do it, albeit a high-risk option. Is he in the mix for R2 after a sold performance, which included 13 disposals, 18 hit outs and 73 Heffs?

Tom McCarthy (DEF, $876,000): It looks like his first pre-season at the Eagles has paid dividends, making himself right at home in the midfield where he appeared to be the number one CBA guy. He had a well balanced game consisting of 15 disposals, five marks, five tackles and a goal for 75.

Stocks Down

Lloyd Meek (RUCK, $978,000): There could be draft implications after last year's top-scoring Hawk took a back seat to Ned Reeves (RUCK, $842,000). Certainly something to keep an eye on.

Adam Cerra (MID, $997,000): Remove the Blues midfielder from your draft list. Unfortunately, he injured his hamstring which may cost him up to eight weeks.

Jarrod Witts (RUCK, $969,000): The days of being a safe 90 as a late draft pick may be over as we saw Ned Moyle (RUCK, $643,000) play more than his fair share of time in the ruck.

Patrick Retschko (MID, $230,000): Maybe we need to keep a closer eye on him than expected after being confident of a round one start. He sat out the first half before playing an impressive second half. Close watch next week.

Patrick Retschko is seen during Richmond's training session on January 8, 2026. Picture: Richmond FC/Instagram

Brent Daniels (FWD, $793,000): After appearing to be a great draft slider coming off injury, unfortunately the hard working forward went down with a hamstring complaint.

Caleb Windsor (DEF, $565,000): This sounds harsh, but it's only because I am so interested in starting him. The role was there but the accumulation was not. I am concerned he may be an elite impact guy moving forward. Happy to be proven wrong next week.

Will Brodie (MID, $457,000): Those hunting Brodie were hoping to see him rack up and take his opportunities with both hands. Remains one to watch given JHF's foot concerns, but will need to lift next week.

