The team from AFL.com.au predict who at your club is poised to rise to new heights this season

Clockwise from left: Isaac Kako, Alix Tauru, Harvey Langford, Tom McCarthy. Pictures: AFL Photos

WE'VE seen glimpses, the moments, the sparks of brilliance, but who out of your club's young guns is set to take the leap in 2026?

We've taken a look at the players that have given us a taste of what they're capable of, but just haven't quite yet had that breakout season that puts them on a whole new level.

Luke Nankervis

Adelaide’s backline contained several of its most improved players in 2025, and Nankervis could join them in 2026 after excelling as a half-back this pre-season. There is plenty of excitement internally about the hard-working 22-year-old's prospects after shifting from the wing late last year and working hard on the physical and mental sides of the game. Noticeably stronger ahead of his fifth season, Nankervis has read the ball well but also proved a handful defensively, impressing housemate and regular opponent Josh Rachele. Hugh Bond is another to look out for as he establishes himself as a lockdown small defender after 12 games in his three seasons. - Nathan Schmook

Luke Nankervis warms up before Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Ty Gallop

There’s a few candidates here for the two-time premiers, with Levi Ashcroft an obvious choice, but we’re looking at Gallop. The Sunshine Coast product played six games in his debut season, including the Grand Final win against Geelong, but it was his three-goal haul in the preliminary final triumph over Collingwood that put him on the map. With Eric Hipwood sidelined for half a season as he overcomes knee surgery, Gallop should get plenty of chances to establish himself in the Lions forward line alongside Oscar Allen and Logan Morris. Don’t expect big bags from a second year forward, but his contested marking, tenacious pressure and willingness to compete will win fans over and have him as a regular contributor. - Michael Whiting

Ty Gallop celebrates a goal during the semi-final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba on September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jagga Smith

It's no surprise, but 2026 is all about Smith. After his debut AFL season was ended before it began by an ACL injury in a scratch match, the former No.3 pick has seamlessly slotted back into Carlton's plans for both the long and short-term future. Smith has looked a class above in the Blues' match sim hitouts across the summer, while he was at ease with the pace of the game in his first practice match against the Lions last Wednesday night. Smith can win the footy, has a beautiful step out of traffic and gives coach Michael Voss options both through the midfield and across half-forward. - Riley Beveridge

Roan Steele

The knock on Collingwood's list is the youth, aside from Nick Daicos. Can the likes of Ed Allan, Harry DeMattia, Joel Cochran or Charlie West become regular senior players in 2026? All are fighting for a spot in Opening Round. Steele joined the Magpies via last year's Mid-Season Rookie Draft, made his debut a month later and played five senior games, including both finals. The 23-year-old's stocks have risen across the pre-season at Olympic Park and he looks poised for more senior football this year. The Magpies need more from the players they selected in the first round of recent drafts. The jury is still out on most of them. But in Steele, they have found an unassuming runner who could become a permanent fixture under Craig McRae this year. - Josh Gabelich

Roan Steele celebrates after Collingwood's win over Carlton at the MCG in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Isaac Kako

A hamstring injury has left Kako racing the clock to be ready for round one against Hawthorn. The Bombers want him there, a year on since his debut in the corresponding game, but won't risk him if he's not ready. That aside, Kako has been a standout over summer during Essendon's pre-season, moving into some more midfield matchplay and showing his growth ahead of year two. The small forward played every game last year and kicked 15 goals, and has the power, vibrancy and talent to be an impact at centre bounces occasionally having had a taste of that towards the end of 2025. – Callum Twomey

Isaac Kako poses for a photo during Essendon's official team photo day on February 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Neil Erasmus

In a midfield stacked with stars, Erasmus has not looked out of place this summer and has enjoyed some match simulation sessions where he's been the pick of the bunch. Starved of consistent opportunity in his three seasons, Erasmus showed what he is capable of late last year, particularly against Port Adelaide in round 22, with the midfielder rewarded with a three-year contract extension. Erasmus is a good size at 190cm, a strong runner, and capable of playing inside midfield and forward. The wing looks his likely home this season, however, rotating through centre bounces. The opportunity should be there, and the 22-year-old is ready to take it. - Nathan Schmook

Neil Erasmus kicks a goal during Fremantle and Gold Coast on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jhye Clark

It's been a slow burn for the No.8 pick in the 2022 draft but 21-year-old Clark has the experience and maturity to make a real impact in 2026. He earned a recall as a substitute for the Cats' run to the Grand Final last year and came into the starting 22 after Tom Stewart's injury in the prelim. There's an opportunity in the midfield if he's good enough to take it. Has only once cracked 20 disposals in his 26 senior matches, but has proven dominant at state league level, averaging almost 28 disposals in 10 VFL games last year. Geelong will be looking to refresh its midfield and Clark's talent should be a key part of that. - Michael Rogers

Jhye Clark during the match simulation between Geelong and Hawthorn at the Kennedy Community Centre on February 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Leo Lombard

Lombard played just four senior games in his first season, but after a standout pre-season, is set to explode in 2026. Taken at No.9 in the 2024 AFL Draft, the Gold Coast Academy graduate won the club’s first 2km time trial on return from the off-season break. Ben Ainsworth, Connor Budarick and Sam Flanders were all part of the Suns’ forward line at the end of last season, but have all since departed, paving the way for some new faces inside 50. Lombard not only has the endurance to run up the ground and then back to goal, but he also has blistering pace and an excellent sidestep. He should start the season in the 23 and has every chance to make a half-forward spot his own. - Michael Whiting

Leo Lombard celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Fremantle at People First Stadium in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Joe Fonti

The Giants have been raving about the form of young defender Fonti across the summer. After 22 games across his first two seasons on the club's list, Fonti is starting to put his athletic traits to good use and looks to be a lock for Adam Kingsley's Opening Round side. His aerial ability at 189cm means he can complement key defensive options like Sam Taylor, Jack Buckley and Harry Himmelberg, while he can also run and adds penetration off half-back. His power and aerobic capabilities have even seen him spend stints of the summer on a wing. Watch for Fonti to become a regular in 2026. - Riley Beveridge

Joe Fonti receives his debut guernsey ahead of round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Connor Macdonald

The obvious answer here is Macdonald - and it's easy to see why. Heading into his fifth season and with 90 games already under his belt, the 23-year-old epitomises exactly what Hokball is all about - fast, exciting and with a sense of flair. It's those traits that Hawthorn could use in the midfield this season, with Macdonald poised to spend a lot more time there away from his usual role as a half-forward as Will Day continues his recovery from a dislocated shoulder. A best-on-ground performance in last Monday's match sim against Geelong, where he picked up 20+ disposals and a goal, only highlighted his potential as one of the players to watch in 2026. - Brandon Cohen

Connor Macdonald celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Brisbane in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Harvey Langford

The powerful young Demon showed plenty in his debut season, finishing fourth in the Telstra AFL Rising Star, but he has every chance to make a huge impact on Melbourne’s season under new coach Steven King. Langford averaged 18 disposals and kicked 14 goals largely from the wing last year but he made his mark at under-18s level as a tall inside midfielder. That’s where he is set to spend much of 2026 in the absence of traded stars Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver, and injured veteran Jack Viney. Langford played 22 games last year but only made 61 appearances at centre bounces (ranked seventh at Melbourne), compared to Oliver (446 appearances, ranked first), Petracca (430, second) and Kysaiah Pickett (388, third). Also keep an eye on Caleb Windsor, who was earmarked to take off from half-back in this column last year but has shown plenty as a line-breaking mid in the pre-season to date. - Michael Rogers

Harvey Langford celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Riley Hardeman

Hardeman was unlucky not to get a Rising Star nomination in the back half of last season, such was his consistency in North Melbourne's backline. But expect him to become a prominent part of the Kangas' plans in 2026. Hardeman is viewed internally among the list of young high-end talent at Arden Street, having established himself as a key part of coach Alastair Clarkson's plans by the end of last year. He's a competitor in defensive match-ups, plus he has the speed, power and kicking ability to help the side transition from across half-back. After 20 games across his first two years on the club's list, expect this season to be the one where Hardeman starts to earn more external recognition. - Riley Beveridge

Riley Hardeman in action during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Joe Berry

Port might have a new coach in Josh Carr, but they still have a fairly established best outfit, leaving Berry as the obvious candidate here. The clever small forward got 12 games in his first season, showing glimpses of his speed and clever ball use. If the team gets a little more luck with injury, and continuity around the ground, it’s easy to paint a scenario where the under-18 All-Australian can have a bigger impact at the feet of Mitch Georgiades, Jack Lukosius and co. After being drafted by Port with high hopes back in 2021, this could also be the year Josh Sinn makes a jump after playing 20 games last season. - Michael Whiting

Joe Berry attempts to evade Sean Darcy during round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Ross

An unusual choice for "breakout" given he's now 25, but Ross is now coming into his eighth season at the top level, and has been added to the leadership group for the first time. His versatility has arguably worked against him in years gone by, unable to consistently settle in one spot while he rotated between half-forward, the wing and the occasional stint onball. He looks set for an extended stint as an inside midfielder, and was particularly strong in the match simulation against Essendon, doing all the little things right and imposing himself on the contest. – Sarah Black

Jack Ross celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Alix Tauru

'The Flying Viking’ is a big moniker to live up to, but from what we saw of Tauru in 2025, he's well on his way to living up to the name. Playing 10 games in his debut season, the 193cm defender provided plenty of highlights with his shock of blond hair, aerial ability and willingness to throw himself at every high ball that came his way. With a taste for the big time and another pre-season under his belt, expect Tauru to come out firing in 2026. St Kilda's key defenders have been a ragtag bunch in recent years with the departure of Josh Battle to Hawthorn and injuries to Dougal Howard, so the stage is set for Tauru to literally soar to new heights. - Sophie Welsh

Jai Serong

This season is Serong's fifth in the AFL and the 23-year-old could be ready to launch. Stuck behind a star-studded Hawthorn backline, Serong didn't play a senior game in 2025 but dominated at VFL level before the Swans won a three-club chase for his signature. A mobile intercepting defender who can play tall or small - he also spent time on the wing at the Hawks - Serong has impressed internally over the pre-season and could squeeze veteran Dane Rampe out of Sydney's best 23 early in the year. He went under the radar during the trade period, but Serong could prove to be one of the recruits of the year. - Martin Smith

Jai Serong in action during Sydney's training session on January 23, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Tom McCarthy

Everything mid-season draftee McCarthy has done this pre-season points to a breakout 2026 in a new midfield role. Introduced last year as a half-back, McCarthy returned for the summer in outstanding shape and was described by new high performance manager Phil Merriman as an athletic "beast". As football drills ramped up, Andrew McQualter was “amazed” by the 25-year-old’s poise and decision-making, weaving through traffic and using his kicking skills creatively. Had 31 disposals on debut and proved capable as a contested ball-winner last year, but expect a new level in 2026 after his first AFL pre-season. - Nathan Schmook

Tom McCarthy on his AFL debut for West Coast against Carlton in R14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

James O'Donnell

O'Donnell has raced to 48 senior games since leaving cricket to return to footy early in 2023. The now 23-year-old has settled into a key defender under Luke Beveridge and after a full pre-season looks poised to become vital to the Western Bulldogs' success in 2026. The club scoured the market for more key defensive support last year, but didn't land anyone. O'Donnell has the athletic gifts and nous to become a gun player. Can he take the next step this winter? Jordan Croft also looks poised for a breakout campaign after playing the final two games of 2025 to build momentum into the summer, although a toe injury has interrupted another pre-season for the father-son recruit. - Josh Gabelich