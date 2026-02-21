The Traders run through their takeaways from the nine unofficial practice matches

Isaac Heeney handpasses the ball ahead of Matthew Kennedy during the match simulation between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THINGS went up a notch over the past week as clubs put their intraclub games behind them and took on an actual opponent.

While some Origin players were absent from their club's hitout, it was a chance to get some eyes on roles and the pecking order for the year.

From Connor Macdonald with midfield time for the Hawks in the first game on Monday, watching Jagga Smith make an impact in his first game for the Blues and new Saint Sam Flanders racking up Fantasy points for fun in his 'revenge' game against the Suns, there was plenty to discuss.

Role, rather than the Fantasy points that were scored, was the key thing that Calvin, Roy and Warnie were watching.

But they took it all with a grain of salt.

Kieren Briggs kicked five goals for the Giants, but what will his ruck split be after they started with Jake Riccardi as the main man in the first quarter? Kysaiah Pickett also kicked five goals for the Dees, but attended fewer centre ball-ups than he did last season.

A big question was raised about whether Lachlan McAndrew could be an on-field ruck in Fantasy Classic sides. It comes with risk, but if he's No.1 for the Crows, he could unlock some dollars to be used elsewhere.

AFL.com.au's Nathan Schmook was on the ground for the Fremantle v West Coast game and gives his Fantasy take on what he saw.

