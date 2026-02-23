Elijah Hollands at Carlton training on January 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has given Elijah Hollands another opportunity, confirming the signing of the former top-10 pick and former Greater Western Sydney tall Wade Derksen.

Hollands, 23, was delisted at the end of 2025 with a year remaining on his contract amid off-field issues, but given a chance to train with the club during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

The Blues confirmed the signing of Hollands, the No.7 pick in 2020, and Derksen on Monday.

Hollands has played 41 AFL games, including 27 for the Blues across the past two years, while Derksen is yet to make his debut at the top level.

"Elijah has attacked this pre-season with a real purpose and professionalism, and today's announcement is a true testament to the commitment he has made," Carlton's head of list management Nick Austin said.

"From the moment last season came to a close, his attitude, preparation and competitiveness have been at the level we expect. Elijah has real X-factor, with the capacity to play not only in the forward line but through the middle of the ground, which is a benefit for us.

"Wade has shown significant development over the past few seasons. His versatility, athleticism and work rate stood out throughout this pre-season, and we believe he has the attributes to add real value to our squad.

"Both players now have another opportunity at the elite level and we look forward to seeing to seeing them make the most of that this season in the navy blue."

The dual signing comes after small forward Jesse Motlop was placed on the inactive list after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in January.