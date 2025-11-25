West Coast adds to its midfield group with the signing of three recently delisted players

Deven Robertson during the Round 22 match between Brisbane and Adelaide at The Gabba, August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has boosted its midfield by confirming the signings of experienced trio Deven Robertson, Finlay Macrae and Harry Schoenberg.

The trio was signed on the opening day of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) and will bring a total of 130 games of AFL experience to the club, as well as a combined 17 seasons on a list.

The SSP window, which runs until February 20, opened on Monday and allows clubs to add extra players to their list following the national and rookie drafts last week.

The triple signing had been expected, with AFL.com.au reporting West Coast's interest in Macrae earlier this month.

Finlay Macrae at three-quarter time of the match between Port Melbourne and Collingwood at ETU Stadium in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast received four extra rookie spots – along with an end-of-first-round draft pick – as part of a special assistance package granted by the AFL at the end of September and have been scouring the market for midfielders to assist its climb up the ladder.

Robertson was officially delisted by Brisbane last month after 47 games at the Lions, including the 2023 Grand Final.

The Eagles had considered picking up the midfielder during the trade period, but opted instead to use one of their extra rookie spots on the 24-year-old.

Macrae endured an injury-interrupted final season at Collingwood, dealing with a shoulder injury across the pre-season before undergoing a reconstruction in April, which restricted him to six VFL games in 2025.

Harry Schoenberg is tackled by Oliver Florent during the match between Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The No.19 pick in the 2020 draft, he managed just 21 appearances for the Pies after struggling to cement a place.

Schoenberg, 24, played 62 games for the Crows over six years after being selected at pick No.24 in the 2019 draft.

He played just one senior match this season as the tactical substitute in the round 23 win over Collingwood.

"Having these three experienced players who are all hungry for opportunity at the highest level, will continue lifting the standards of the group and accelerate the development of the younger players and draftees," Eagles list boss Matt Clarke said.

Last week, the Eagles picked up Willem Duurmsa, Cooper Duff-Tytler and Josh Lindsay in the first round of the Telstra AFL Draft before picking up Sam Allen and Tylah Williams as well as rookie draftee Fred Rodriguez.