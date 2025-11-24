Tom McGuane is one of several undrafted players offered a training spot at AFL clubs over summer in bid to win a list spot for 2026

Tom McGuane in action during the Marsh AFL National Futures game on Grand Final day, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM McGuane is set to get a chance to land a spot on an AFL list after being overlooked last week, with the son of former Magpies star Mick to train with Adelaide.

McGuane, 18, was not selected by Collingwood under father-son rules and went undrafted at last week's intake, but the Crows are set to give the ball-getting midfielder an opportunity to impress via the pre-season supplemental selection period.

A host of players have been invited to trial at clubs with vacant list spots in coming weeks, with Richmond having Western Jets midfielder Tom Burton and Eastern Ranges ruckman Marcus Krasnadamskis to the club.



As AFL.com.au revealed, at least another five players have been invited to train at other clubs.

St Kilda will have talented medium forward Oskar Ainsworth train after he missed out on being drafted last week, with the Western Jets goalkicker to join former Bomber Tex Wanganeen at the Saints in vying to win a rookie position.

Oskar Ainsworth in action during Western Jets' clash with Murray Bushrangers in the 2025 Coates Talent League. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle has two players who will trial for a rookie position, with VFL small forward Chris Scerri and young ruckman Zac Harding both set to train with the Dockers.

Scerri is a goalkicker who had AFL interest in the draft and was due to train part-time with the Tigers after signing with their VFL team, while Harding has been on the radar of recruiters over the past 12 months. Both are 19 years old.

Former Kangaroo and Magpie Jaidyn Stephenson trained at Port Adelaide on Monday in a bid to join a third AFL club, but the Power have also invited two more potential recruits to train over summer.

Jaidyn Stephenson in action during the match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Norwood defender Balyn O'Brien is there as well as 21-year-old East Fremantle forward Mitchell Zadow.

The SSP window opened on Monday and runs until February 20, allowing clubs a final chance to add extra players to their list before the 2026 season.



AFL.com.au revealed last week ex-Pie Mason Cox would be signing with the Dockers, which was confirmed by the club on Monday, and that former Crow Harry Schoenberg would be joining Deven Robertson and Fin Macrae in joining the Eagles. West Coast will confirm the trio's signings in coming days, with Jayden Laverde (GWS) also confirmed on Monday as a SSP recruit.