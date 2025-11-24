Lachie Neale celebrates a goal during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Geelong on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

N TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett unpack the biggest on-field headlines from the 2025 season.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Despite ruling himself out for the season, Lachie Neale came back for the GF and had a big impact

- Tom Stewart missed the Grand Final due to concussion

- Scott Pendlebury lasted just minutes in the prelim after tearing his calf

- The middle finger salute made a comeback, but Jeremy McGovern's son produced 'the bird of the year'

- Sam Darcy's return after his Easter Sunday knee injury had everyone fearing the worst

- The biggest story of the year? Izak Rankine's homophobic slur which saw him miss the finals

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts