An early bye might scare coaches off, but plenty of Lions shape as potential Fantasy options in 2026

Will Ashcroft celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Hawthorn in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FIRST up in our 2026 Fantasy preview series is Brisbane.

What happened last season?

Average points ranking: First

Top three averaging players: Josh Dunkley (107.5), Hugh McCluggage (102.2), Dayne Zorko (101.5)

Biggest price increase: Levi Ashcroft (+$387,000)

Biggest price drop: Conor McKenna (-$222,000)

List changes

IN: Oscar Allen (free agent, West Coast), Daniel Annable (No.6 draft pick, Academy), Cody Curtin (No.43 draft pick), Sam Draper (free agent, Essendon), Koby Evans (No.38 draft pick), Tai Hayes (No.44 draft pick), Ben Murphy (Category B rookie)

OUT: Callum Ah Chee (delisted), Darcy Craven (delisted), Sam Day (retired), Oscar McInerney (retired), Deven Robertson (delisted), Brandon Ryan (delisted), Brandon Starcevich (trade, West Coast)

Daniel Annable poses for a photo after being picked by Brisbane at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Fixture watch

A bye in round two is not the greatest start from a Fantasy perspective. However, a great score from a player in the first two rounds can always twist the arm of some of the most experienced Fantasy coaches... hey Warnie?

From round three onwards, the Lions are set to face St Kilda, Collingwood and the Kangaroos. Two of the three would be deemed as an 'easy' match-up based on last year's data, but it's the round two bye that is the biggest speed bump here.

So, who should coaches be considering in 2026?

Lock them in

Since debuting in 2023, Will Ashcroft (MID, $1,002,000) has improved on his average every single season to the 96 it sits at today. This big-game player not only won his second Norm Smith Medal by scoring 135 on Grand Final day, he backed up his amazing finals series after scores of 100, 111 and 115. Is this the Ashcroft we will see in 2026?

Once he eradicates those smaller scores we saw throughout the year, an average of 110 is not out of the question.

Will Ashcroft with the Norm Smith Medal and Premiership Medal after the AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

Another pre-season is upon us, and once again we need to talk about Keidean Coleman (DEF, $559,000) who is having a horrid run with injuries.

Coleman played one game last year and now receives a discount to be priced at an average of 53. Coleman is capable of averaging 75 and will be a serious option for our teams (once again) if he is back fit and firing.

Keidean Coleman during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on February 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Draper (RUCK/FWD, $731,000) has made his way north, seeking the opportunity to be the No.1 ruckman with the back-to-back premiers. After a promising start to 2025, Draper was averaging 82 and even had 101 against Max Gawn in round five before a devastating Achilles injury in round six sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Fingers crossed the 205cm big man is back to his best!

Bargain basement

Since the age of 12, Daniel Annable (MID, $330,000) has been with the Brisbane Academy and with pick No.6 in the Telstra AFL Draft he finally joins the big league.

Annable is an elite talent and dominated in his three Coates Talent League games, averaging 113 from 29 disposals and six tackles a game. But what's more impressive is the fact he played eight games in the VFL where he averaged 76.

He's a star of the future and even though Brisbane will be a tough team to crack into... it will be bending over backwards to squeeze him in.

Draft sleeper

One to keep an eye on this year is Jaspa Fletcher (DEF, $871,000). Firstly, he averaged 91 after his bye and even scored 106 in the Grand Final from 29 disposals and eight marks. Fletcher has a Fantasy game... he takes kick-ins and links-up for those easy +6s (mark/kick) across half-back that we all love.

The 21-year-old is entering his fourth season at the club and his responsibilities in the defensive half are only going to increase, just like his average of 83.

Jaspa Fletcher during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Custom stat star

Tackles are worth four points in AFL Fantasy and when you get it right and claim a holding the ball... more points are added on!

Josh Dunkley (MID, $1,128,000) laid the second most tackles in the League last year and averaged 107.5 across his 23 games.... mirroring his 2024 season.

If you're a fan of Dunkley and his tackling ability – then he can be a premium midfielder you can lock in from the word go.

Josh Dunkley tackles Jake Rogers during round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Firstly, there is no bigger fan of Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,065,000) than myself. I have his poster in my bedroom and his badge on my chest, and using his name under this heading hurts.

For the second year running, Zorko played all games and once again averaged over 100. The Fantasy legend does turn 37 next season and took the foot off the gas after his bye, only averaging 90 in his last eight games as Fletcher and Darcy Wilmot stepped up around him.

With that said, he did average 119 across Brisbane's finals campaign so maybe there is still plenty of run in those legs after all.

