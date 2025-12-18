After a big rebuild last year, plenty has been added to AFL Fantasy Draft for next season

Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE WAIT is over, Fantasy footy fans!

After the big rebuild last year (and a bunch of bug squashing afterwards) we're thrilled to announce AFL Fantasy Draft for 2026 is live on web (with app to follow) and contains a swag of all-new features that will make it the best yet.

Mark your calendars!

The AFL Fantasy Draft website is open, so you and your mates can create a league or bring your old crew back together nice and early. Don't worry if you're flat out with festive plans – the app will then launch in January, giving you plenty of time to tinker with your squad and get stuck in.

What's new for 2026?

After the big rebuild last year, we've listened to your feedback, added a stack of new toys, and made sure AFL Fantasy Draft is more flexible, strategic and fun than ever. Here's what's coming your way:

Draft pick trading: Wheel and deal your way to the perfect team by trading draft picks with your mates.

Wheel and deal your way to the perfect team by trading draft picks with your mates. Future pick trading: Think long-term! You can now trade picks not just for this season, but for the next two years as well. Start plotting your empire!

Think long-term! You can now trade picks not just for this season, but for the next two years as well. Start plotting your empire! Pre-draft trading: As soon as the game opens, you'll be able to trade picks, players, or a combination of both – even before your draft kicks off.

As soon as the game opens, you'll be able to trade picks, players, or a combination of both – even before your draft kicks off. Live draft trading: Love a bit of on-the-clock action? Now you can trade picks and players during your live draft, too! Particularly helpful for slow drafts with 12-24 hours between picks.

Love a bit of on-the-clock action? Now you can trade picks and players during your live draft, too! Particularly helpful for slow drafts with 12-24 hours between picks. Dynasty leagues: New this year! Keep your full squad from season to season and build a true Fantasy legacy.

New this year! Keep your full squad from season to season and build a true Fantasy legacy. 'Always on' mode for keeper/dynasty leagues: No more mucking around with re-invites. Your league is always active – view your team and picks all year round, send trades during the off-season, and your commissioner can lock in the draft details when ready.

No more mucking around with re-invites. Your league is always active – view your team and picks all year round, send trades during the off-season, and your commissioner can lock in the draft details when ready. Injury replacement slot improvements: Got a player on your IR? You can now shuffle your field and bench with an active IR player (but you can't bring in new players until they're off the IR).

Got a player on your IR? You can now shuffle your field and bench with an active IR player (but you can't bring in new players until they're off the IR). Player history imported: Track your league's history with full transaction data for every player – so you'll never forget that draft sleeper!

Track your league's history with full transaction data for every player – so you'll never forget that draft sleeper! Public mock drafts : Want to sharpen your draft skills? From January, you can join public mock drafts and test your strategy against real people – not just the computer.

: Want to sharpen your draft skills? From January, you can join public mock drafts and test your strategy against real people – not just the computer. Bonus points for big scores: Add spice to your league by letting the commissioner set a bonus point target. If your team hits or beats that score, enjoy some extra bragging rights (and points!).

Add spice to your league by letting the commissioner set a bonus point target. If your team hits or beats that score, enjoy some extra bragging rights (and points!). Emergency coverage setting: Never get caught short – a new option gives you emergency coverage for empty on-field slots.

Never get caught short – a new option gives you emergency coverage for empty on-field slots. Drop lowest score setting: Your league can now drop the lowest score per position, helping to take the sting out of a bad performance.

Let the fun begin!

With these exciting new features, there's never been a better time to jump in and have a crack at AFL Fantasy Draft. Whether you're a seasoned coach or a rookie ready to go, the 2026 season is shaping up to be an absolute cracker.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Stay tuned for more updates, tips, and guides as we get closer to kick-off. Until then, round up your mates, start plotting your rankings, and get ready for the most strategic, engaging, and entertaining Fantasy footy season yet!

See you in the draft room!

Matt Jeffries is the AFL Fantasy Product Lead.