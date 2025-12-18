Swan Taylor Adams will be in a moonboot for several weeks after suffering an Achilles injury

Taylor Adams in action during the Opening Round match between Sydney and Hawthorn at the SCG on March 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY veteran Taylor Adams' tough run with injury has continued, suffering a partial tear of his Achilles at training on Friday.

Adams, 32, "will be in a moonboot for several weeks before recommencing recovery and training in January", the Swans said.

The midfielder played just four AFL games in 2025, while featuring at VFL level five times.

Adams suffered multiple hamstring injuries this year in what was a tough season on the injury front for the Swans.

Taylor Adams in action during Sydney's training on February 26, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

He joined the Swans in a trade from Collingwood at the end of 2023 and has played 23 AFL games across his two seasons at the club.

Sydney opens the 2026 AFL season with a clash at home to Carlton on March 5.