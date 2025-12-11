Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S time to start preparing for the 2026 AFL Fantasy season.

The positions and prices for the new season have been confirmed, with coaches having $18,300,000 to spend.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Check out the full list of players below, including their 'priced-at' figure.

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Jordan Dawson MID $1,156,000 110.2 23 110.2
Rory Laird DEF $971,000 92.6 20 92.6
Reilly O'Brien RUC $953,000 90.9 23 90.8
Izak Rankine MID/FWD $915,000 87.2 22 87.2
Riley Thilthorpe FWD $870,000 82.9 23 82.9
Jake Soligo MID $868,000 82.8 23 82.7
Ben Keays FWD $831,000 79.3 23 79.2
James Peatling MID $815,000 77.7 21 77.7
Josh Worrell DEF $790,000 75.3 23 75.3
Lachlan Sholl MID $761,000 53 5 72.5
Wayne Milera DEF $756,000 72 22 72.1
Alex Neal-Bullen FWD $728,000 69.4 23 69.4
Mitchell Hinge DEF $704,000 67.1 22 67.1
Daniel Curtin MID $684,000 65.2 23 65.2
Callum Ah Chee FWD $656,000 62.5 22 62.5
Josh Rachele FWD $655,000 62.5 13 62.4
Sam Berry MID $655,000 62.4 17 62.4
Taylor Walker FWD $645,000 61.5 21 61.5
Isaac Cumming MID $644,000 61.4 22 61.4
Darcy Fogarty FWD $622,000 59.3 22 59.3
Luke Nankervis MID $616,000 45.1 7 58.7
Mark Keane DEF $575,000 54.8 23 54.8
Max Michalanney DEF $575,000 54.8 19 54.8
Chayce Jones MID $533,000 23.8 5 50.8
Billy Dowling MID/FWD $522,000 53 1 49.8
Luke Pedlar FWD $435,000 45.6 7 41.5
Zac Taylor FWD $429,000 40.9 15 40.9
Nick Murray DEF $395,000 37.7 10 37.7
James Borlase DEF $379,000 27 2 36.1
Brayden Cook MID/FWD $344,000 30 3 32.8
Finnbar Maley FWD $341,000 35.7 7 32.5
Hugh Bond DEF $313,000 30 4 29.8
Sid Draper MID/FWD $307,000 29.3 10 29.3
Lachlan McAndrew RUC $286,000 0 0 27.3
Jordon Butts DEF $276,000 26.3 10 26.3
Mitchell Marsh FWD $266,000 0 0 25.4
Oscar Ryan DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Charlie Edwards DEF/MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Toby Murray FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Indy Cotton FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Tyler Welsh FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Archie Ludowyke FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Josh Dunkley MID $1,128,000 107.5 23 107.5
Hugh McCluggage MID $1,072,000 102.2 23 102.2
Dayne Zorko DEF $1,065,000 101.5 23 101.5
Will Ashcroft MID $1,002,000 95.5 23 95.5
Lachie Neale MID $992,000 94.6 20 94.6
Jarrod Berry MID $892,000 85 21 85
Zac Bailey MID/FWD $876,000 83.5 22 83.5
Jaspa Fletcher DEF $871,000 83 23 83
Darcy Wilmot DEF $835,000 79.6 23 79.6
Levi Ashcroft MID $781,000 74.4 23 74.5
Cam Rayner FWD $736,000 70.1 23 70.2
Sam Draper RUC/FWD $731,000 82 5 69.7
Darcy Fort RUC $726,000 69.2 17 69.2
Harris Andrews DEF $653,000 62.2 23 62.2
Noah Answerth DEF $608,000 57.9 17 58
Logan Morris FWD $605,000 57.7 22 57.7
Ryan Lester DEF $601,000 57.3 22 57.3
Eric Hipwood FWD $576,000 54.9 22 54.9
Jack Payne DEF $569,000 54.2 13 54.2
Keidean Coleman DEF $559,000 73 1 53.3
Charlie Cameron FWD $559,000 53.3 21 53.3
Conor McKenna FWD $538,000 26 5 51.3
Oscar Allen FWD $522,000 49.8 12 49.8
Kai Lohmann FWD $486,000 46.3 14 46.3
Bruce Reville MID $461,000 43.9 10 43.9
Lincoln McCarthy FWD $452,000 0 0 43.1
Sam Marshall MID $439,000 46 7 41.8
Darcy Gardiner DEF $437,000 41.6 14 41.7
Tom Doedee DEF $360,000 47 1 34.3
Darragh Joyce DEF $352,000 0 0 33.6
Henry Smith FWD $335,000 42 2 31.9
Daniel Annable MID $330,000 0 0 31.5
Shadeau Brain DEF $275,000 0 0 26.2
Ty Gallop FWD $263,000 33 2 25.1
James Tunstill MID $254,000 30.7 3 24.2
Ben Murphy DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Zane Zakostelsky DEF/RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
Will McLachlan FWD $230,000 23.3 6 21.9
Luke Lloyd FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Cody Curtin FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Luke Beecken MID $230,000 10 1 21.9
Reece Torrent MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Koby Evans MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Tai Hayes MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
George Hewett MID $1,037,000 98.9 23 98.9
Adam Cerra MID $997,000 95.1 19 95
Sam Walsh MID $977,000 93.1 14 93.1
Patrick Cripps MID $931,000 88.8 23 88.8
Harry McKay FWD $821,000 78.3 12 78.3
Oliver Hollands DEF $799,000 76.2 23 76.2
Nick Haynes DEF $794,000 75.7 23 75.7
Blake Acres MID $773,000 73.7 19 73.7
Nic Newman DEF $753,000 0 0 71.8
Adam Saad DEF $703,000 67 21 67
Marc Pittonet RUC $671,000 70.3 7 64
Lachlan Cowan DEF $665,000 63.4 14 63.4
Mitch McGovern DEF $657,000 62.6 17 62.6
Jacob Weitering DEF $645,000 61.5 23 61.5
Zac Williams FWD $643,000 61.3 19 61.3
Cooper Lord MID $630,000 60 21 60.1
Oliver Florent MID $629,000 60 16 60
Francis Evans FWD $616,000 58.7 10 58.7
Ben Ainsworth FWD $615,000 58.6 22 58.6
Matthew Cottrell MID/FWD $611,000 66.2 6 58.2
Brodie Kemp FWD $594,000 47.6 5 56.6
Will Hayward FWD $585,000 55.8 21 55.8
Lachie Fogarty FWD $584,000 55.7 20 55.7
Campbell Chesser MID $555,000 64.5 4 52.9
Jesse Motlop FWD $533,000 50.8 23 50.8
Matthew Carroll DEF $519,000 49.5 17 49.5
Lewis Young DEF $493,000 47 13 47
Jordan Boyd DEF $485,000 32.7 3 46.2
Flynn Young FWD $450,000 45.6 8 42.9
Harry O'Farrell DEF $434,000 47 6 41.4
Ashton Moir FWD $426,000 41.9 9 40.6
Billy Wilson DEF $421,000 49 4 40.1
Liam Reidy RUC/FWD $394,000 37 1 37.6
Lucas Camporeale MID $365,000 44 3 34.8
Harry Dean DEF $342,000 0 0 32.6
Hudson O'Keeffe FWD $342,000 38.4 5 32.6
Matt Duffy DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Harry Charleson DEF/MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Rob Monahan FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Jagga Smith MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Ben Camporeale MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Jack Ison MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Talor Byrne MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Nick Daicos MID $1,134,000 108.1 23 108.1
Darcy Cameron RUC $1,070,000 102 23 102
Josh Daicos DEF $988,000 94.2 23 94.2
Scott Pendlebury MID $908,000 86.6 20 86.6
Steele Sidebottom MID $905,000 86.2 21 86.3
Jack Crisp MID $883,000 84.2 23 84.2
Jordan De Goey MID/FWD $812,000 52.7 9 77.4
Ned Long MID $808,000 77 23 77
Lachie Schultz FWD $804,000 76.6 14 76.6
Jamie Elliott FWD $711,000 67.8 23 67.8
Patrick Lipinski MID/FWD $702,000 66.9 21 66.9
Dan Houston DEF $701,000 66.8 19 66.8
Brayden Maynard DEF $696,000 66.4 18 66.3
Harry Perryman DEF $660,000 63 23 62.9
Isaac Quaynor DEF $630,000 60 23 60.1
Daniel McStay FWD $593,000 56.6 18 56.5
Beau McCreery FWD $568,000 54.2 17 54.1
Jeremy Howe DEF $544,000 51.9 18 51.9
Tim Membrey FWD $543,000 51.8 21 51.8
Edward Allan MID $508,000 48.4 13 48.4
Bobby Hill FWD $483,000 46.1 14 46
Jack Buller FWD $481,000 47.2 9 45.9
Darcy Moore DEF $466,000 44.4 20 44.4
Lachlan Sullivan FWD $460,000 43.9 14 43.9
Billy Frampton DEF $445,000 42.4 14 42.4
Roan Steele MID $381,000 46 3 36.3
William Hayes FWD $359,000 45 2 34.2
Wil Parker DEF $302,000 31.7 3 28.8
Harvey Harrison FWD $300,000 0 0 28.6
Reef McInnes DEF $285,000 34.3 3 27.2
Jakob Ryan DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Joel Cochran DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Tew Jiath DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Charlie West FWD $230,000 19 1 21.9
Jai Saxena FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Noah Howes FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Angus Anderson MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Harry DeMattia MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Sam Swadling MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Tyan Prindable MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Iliro Smit RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
Alex Condon RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
Oscar Steene RUC/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Zac McCarthy RUC/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Jye Caldwell MID $1,087,000 103.6 11 103.6
Zach Merrett MID $1,078,000 102.8 22 102.8
Nic Martin MID/FWD $1,022,000 97.4 16 97.4
Archie Roberts DEF $901,000 85.9 23 85.9
Mason Redman DEF $900,000 85.8 19 85.8
Brayden Fiorini MID $900,000 85.8 16 85.8
Xavier Duursma MID $826,000 78.8 22 78.7
Sam Durham MID $822,000 78.4 20 78.4
Zach Reid DEF $791,000 75.4 10 75.4
Andrew McGrath DEF $786,000 74.9 23 74.9
Peter Wright FWD $776,000 73.9 19 74
Darcy Parish MID $759,000 85.3 3 72.4
Kyle Langford FWD $718,000 49.9 9 68.4
Jordan Ridley DEF $663,000 63.2 10 63.2
Jaxon Prior DEF $655,000 62.5 23 62.4
Angus Clarke DEF/MID $653,000 62.2 14 62.2
Nick Bryan RUC $614,000 57.8 4 58.5
Archie Perkins FWD $597,000 57 21 56.9
Jade Gresham FWD $563,000 53.6 19 53.7
Nate Caddy FWD $562,000 53.5 17 53.6
Harrison Jones MID/FWD $523,000 50 7 49.9
Zak Johnson DEF $513,000 50.4 9 48.9
Isaac Kako FWD $493,000 47 23 47
Archer May FWD $490,000 51.3 7 46.7
Saad El-Hawli MID $450,000 44.2 9 42.9
Matt Guelfi FWD $445,000 42.4 12 42.4
Elijah Tsatas MID $444,000 49.8 5 42.3
Ben McKay DEF $409,000 39 10 39
Lachlan Blakiston DEF $399,000 38 11 38
Lewis Hayes DEF $398,000 52 1 37.9
Vigo Visentini RUC $395,000 49.5 2 37.7
Nik Cox MID $388,000 0 0 37
Liam McMahon FWD $337,000 35.3 7 32.1
Thomas Edwards FWD $319,000 40 2 30.4
Sullivan Robey MID/FWD $318,000 0 0 30.3
Jayden Nguyen DEF $314,000 35.2 5 29.9
Jacob Farrow DEF/MID $314,000 0 0 29.9
Dyson Sharp MID $302,000 0 0 28.8
Archer Day-Wicks FWD $294,000 33 5 28
Rhys Unwin FWD $238,000 28.7 3 22.7
Max Kondogiannis DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Hussien El Achkar FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Kayle Gerreyn RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Andrew Brayshaw MID $1,060,000 101 23 101
Luke Jackson RUC $995,000 94.9 20 94.9
Caleb Serong MID $970,000 92.4 23 92.5
Jordan Clark DEF $946,000 90.2 23 90.2
Hayden Young MID $916,000 62.5 8 87.3
Luke Ryan DEF $859,000 81.9 23 81.9
Matthew Johnson MID $740,000 70.5 18 70.5
Shai Bolton MID/FWD $734,000 70 22 70
Nathan O'Driscoll MID $675,000 64.4 13 64.3
Corey Wagner MID $674,000 64.2 17 64.3
Sean Darcy RUC $674,000 64.3 16 64.3
Jaeger O'Meara MID $663,000 63.2 13 63.2
Josh Treacy FWD $658,000 62.7 23 62.7
Michael Frederick FWD $617,000 58.8 23 58.8
Neil Erasmus MID $596,000 56.8 15 56.8
Murphy Reid FWD $581,000 55.4 23 55.4
Karl Worner DEF $579,000 55.2 22 55.2
Sam Switkowski FWD $578,000 55.1 17 55.1
Patrick Voss FWD $575,000 54.8 19 54.8
Judd McVee DEF $571,000 54.5 17 54.4
Heath Chapman DEF $562,000 53.6 22 53.6
Bailey Banfield DEF $556,000 53 20 53
Jeremy Sharp MID $505,000 48.1 14 48.1
Mason Cox RUC/FWD $497,000 42.8 8 47.4
Alex Pearce DEF $482,000 45.9 15 45.9
Oscar McDonald DEF $472,000 49.4 7 45
Brennan Cox DEF $466,000 44.4 23 44.4
Brandon Walker DEF $439,000 34 2 41.8
Jye Amiss FWD $430,000 41 23 41
Isaiah Dudley FWD $385,000 36.7 15 36.7
Sam Sturt FWD $355,000 0 0 33.8
Cooper Simpson DEF $340,000 41 3 32.4
Joshua Draper DEF $330,000 31.5 11 31.5
Adam Sweid MID $254,000 0 0 24.2
Hugh Davies DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Ollie Murphy DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Jaren Carr FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Charlie Nicholls FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Ryda Luke FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Tobyn Murray FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Toby Whan MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Leon Kickett MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Aiden Riddle RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Bailey Smith MID $1,220,000 116.3 20 116.3
Max Holmes MID $1,059,000 100.9 23 101
Gryan Miers FWD $984,000 93.8 21 93.8
Shaun Mannagh FWD $924,000 88.1 20 88.1
Tom Atkins MID $921,000 87.8 23 87.8
Jeremy Cameron FWD $877,000 83.6 23 83.6
Tom Stewart DEF $844,000 80.5 18 80.5
Zach Guthrie DEF $805,000 76.7 23 76.7
James Worpel MID $775,000 73.8 18 73.9
Jack Martin FWD $766,000 73 10 73
Oliver Dempsey MID $763,000 72.7 23 72.7
Mark Blicavs RUC $744,000 70.9 22 70.9
Lawson Humphries DEF $740,000 70.5 22 70.5
Mark O'Connor DEF $676,000 64.5 22 64.4
Rhys Stanley RUC $675,000 64.4 18 64.3
Patrick Dangerfield FWD $667,000 63.6 20 63.6
Tyson Stengle FWD $647,000 61.7 21 61.7
Shannon Neale FWD $643,000 61.3 22 61.3
Jack Henry DEF $632,000 60.2 18 60.2
Jack Bowes MID $617,000 58.8 18 58.8
Connor O'Sullivan DEF $603,000 57.5 22 57.5
Sam De Koning DEF $586,000 55.9 20 55.9
Brad Close FWD $566,000 54 23 54
Toby Conway RUC $552,000 0 0 52.6
Jed Bews DEF $523,000 60.8 4 49.9
Tanner Bruhn MID $517,000 0 0 49.3
Mitch Knevitt MID $495,000 51.9 7 47.2
Oisin Mullin DEF/MID $489,000 46.6 22 46.6
Jhye Clark MID $451,000 37.7 7 43
Jake Kolodjashnij DEF $434,000 0 0 41.4
Oliver Henry FWD $430,000 41 15 41
George Stevens MID $419,000 52.5 2 39.9
Oliver Wiltshire FWD $275,000 34.5 2 26.2
Harley Barker MID $258,000 0 0 24.6
Lennox Hofmann DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Cillian Burke DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Keighton Matofai-Forbes DEF/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Jay Polkinghorne FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Jesse Mellor FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Nicholas Driscoll MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Hunter Holmes MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Mitchell Edwards RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
Jacob Molier RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
Joe Pike RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Matt Rowell MID $1,062,000 101.2 23 101.2
Noah Anderson MID $1,044,000 99.5 23 99.5
Jarrod Witts RUC $969,000 92.4 22 92.4
Touk Miller MID $955,000 91 21 91
John Noble DEF $953,000 90.9 23 90.8
Christian Petracca MID/FWD $948,000 90.4 23 90.4
Joel Jeffrey DEF $794,000 75.7 23 75.7
Daniel Rioli DEF $747,000 71.2 18 71.2
Bailey Humphrey MID/FWD $717,000 68.3 21 68.4
Wil Powell DEF $701,000 66.9 23 66.8
Bodhi Uwland DEF $662,000 63.1 23 63.1
Ben Long FWD $652,000 62.2 22 62.2
Sam Clohesy MID $652,000 62.1 14 62.2
Ned Moyle RUC $643,000 51.7 3 61.3
Alex Davies MID $611,000 62 6 58.2
Mac Andrew DEF $587,000 56 22 56
Will Graham FWD $578,000 55.3 8 55.1
Lachie Weller MID $571,000 54.4 17 54.4
Jy Farrar FWD $565,000 61.2 6 53.9
Sam Collins DEF $544,000 51.9 20 51.9
Ben King FWD $528,000 50.3 23 50.3
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan FWD $458,000 0 0 43.7
Ethan Read FWD $453,000 43.2 19 43.2
Jed Walter FWD $397,000 37.9 16 37.8
Nick Holman MID/FWD $385,000 36.7 16 36.7
Charlie Ballard DEF $384,000 30 1 36.6
Lachlan Gulbin FWD $383,000 50 1 36.5
Elliott Himmelberg FWD $374,000 0 0 35.7
Jake Rogers FWD $362,000 27.3 9 34.5
Zeke Uwland DEF/MID $346,000 0 0 33
Dylan Patterson DEF $334,000 0 0 31.8
Ben Jepson MID $291,000 38 1 27.7
Jai Murray MID $286,000 0 0 27.3
Beau Addinsall MID $282,000 0 0 26.9
Oscar Adams DEF $260,000 26.4 8 24.8
Avery Thomas DEF $242,000 0 0 23.1
Caleb Graham DEF $238,000 0 0 22.7
Cooper Bell DEF/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Leonardo Lombard FWD $230,000 23 4 21.9
Caleb Lewis FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Asher Eastham FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Zak Evans MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Koby Coulson MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Max Knobel RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Lachie Whitfield DEF $1,104,000 105.2 22 105.2
Lachie Ash DEF $1,050,000 100.1 23 100.1
Finn Callaghan MID $1,038,000 99 20 99
Tom Green MID $1,023,000 97.5 22 97.5
Clayton Oliver MID $941,000 89.7 22 89.7
Toby Greene FWD $850,000 81 21 81
Josh Kelly MID $848,000 80.9 14 80.8
Harry Himmelberg DEF $820,000 78.2 23 78.2
Brent Daniels FWD $793,000 47.7 6 75.6
Stephen Coniglio MID $783,000 59.4 9 74.6
Connor Idun DEF $763,000 72.7 23 72.7
Kieren Briggs RUC $738,000 70.4 19 70.4
Jake Riccardi RUC/FWD $715,000 68.2 19 68.2
Ryan Angwin MID $695,000 68.3 9 66.3
Jayden Laverde DEF $689,000 65.6 14 65.7
Jesse Hogan FWD $685,000 65.3 15 65.3
Darcy Jones FWD $651,000 62.1 22 62.1
Sam Taylor DEF $649,000 61.9 19 61.9
Aaron Cadman FWD $623,000 59.4 23 59.4
Callum Brown FWD $607,000 57.9 21 57.9
Xavier O'Halloran MID $603,000 57.5 22 57.5
Toby Bedford MID/FWD $589,000 56.2 22 56.1
Jack Buckley DEF $579,000 55.2 19 55.2
Jake Stringer FWD $561,000 53.5 14 53.5
Harry Rowston MID $544,000 51.9 10 51.9
Harvey Thomas FWD $537,000 51.2 17 51.2
Nicholas Madden RUC $525,000 63.3 3 50
Joe Fonti DEF $521,000 49.7 16 49.7
Conor Stone DEF $485,000 50.9 7 46.2
Toby McMullin MID $443,000 42.3 11 42.2
Leek Aleer DEF $381,000 36.3 12 36.3
Cody Angove FWD $361,000 42 4 34.4
Max Gruzewski FWD $361,000 37.9 7 34.4
Oskar Taylor DEF $294,000 0 0 28
James Leake DEF/FWD $262,000 31.7 3 25
Josaia Delana FWD $232,000 28 3 22.1
Harrison Oliver DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Finnegan Davis DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Phoenix Gothard FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Nathan Wardius FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Jack Ough MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Oliver Hannaford MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Riley Hamilton MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Logan Smith RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Lloyd Meek RUC $978,000 93.3 22 93.2
Karl Amon DEF $930,000 88.6 22 88.7
Jai Newcombe MID $907,000 86.4 23 86.5
Dylan Moore FWD $858,000 81.8 23 81.8
James Sicily DEF $830,000 79.1 20 79.1
Jarman Impey DEF $810,000 77.2 21 77.2
Will Day MID $802,000 86.8 6 76.5
Josh Ward MID $796,000 75.9 22 75.9
Jack Ginnivan FWD $790,000 75.3 22 75.3
Jack Gunston FWD $777,000 74.1 20 74.1
Conor Nash MID $777,000 74.1 19 74.1
Harry Morrison MID $744,000 70.9 20 70.9
Massimo D'Ambrosio MID $739,000 70.4 23 70.4
Josh Battle DEF $737,000 70.3 23 70.3
Josh Weddle DEF $731,000 69.7 15 69.7
Connor Macdonald FWD $714,000 68 21 68.1
Blake Hardwick DEF $658,000 62.7 23 62.7
Cam Mackenzie MID $656,000 62.5 12 62.5
Mabior Chol FWD $627,000 59.8 21 59.8
Jack Scrimshaw DEF $564,000 53.8 13 53.8
Nick Watson FWD $523,000 49.9 22 49.9
Finn Maginness FWD $513,000 48.9 13 48.9
Sam Butler MID/FWD $489,000 59 3 46.6
Ned Reeves RUC $482,000 63 1 45.9
Max Ramsden FWD $458,000 53.3 4 43.7
Henry Hustwaite MID $443,000 51.5 4 42.2
Tom Barrass DEF $432,000 41.1 22 41.2
Calsher Dear FWD $427,000 42.9 8 40.7
Mitch Lewis FWD $420,000 45.5 6 40
Cameron Nairn MID/FWD $274,000 0 0 26.1
Aidan Schubert RUC/FWD $262,000 0 0 25
James Blanck DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
William McCabe DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Bodie Ryan DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Bailey Macdonald DEF $230,000 18.8 6 21.9
Noah Mraz DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Matt Hill DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Cody Anderson MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Oliver Greeves MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Jack Dalton MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Matthew LeRay MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Jaime Uhr-Henry RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Max Gawn RUC $1,188,000 113.3 23 113.3
Jack Steele MID $1,006,000 95.9 21 95.9
Christian Salem DEF $975,000 93 23 92.9
Jack Viney MID $927,000 88.4 18 88.4
Kysaiah Pickett MID/FWD $915,000 87.3 20 87.2
Jake Bowey DEF $907,000 86.4 23 86.5
Trent Rivers DEF $865,000 82.4 23 82.5
Ed Langdon MID/FWD $778,000 74.2 23 74.2
Steven May DEF $757,000 72.1 16 72.2
Kade Chandler FWD $720,000 68.7 23 68.6
Bayley Fritsch FWD $665,000 63.4 22 63.4
Harvey Langford MID $658,000 62.7 22 62.7
Tom Sparrow FWD $641,000 61.1 22 61.1
Tom McDonald DEF $624,000 59.5 17 59.5
Brody Mihocek FWD $616,000 58.7 20 58.7
Daniel Turner DEF $610,000 58.2 19 58.2
Jake Melksham FWD $571,000 54.5 19 54.4
Caleb Windsor DEF $565,000 53.9 17 53.9
Changkuoth Jiath DEF $563,000 53.6 17 53.7
Jacob van Rooyen FWD $563,000 53.7 16 53.7
Koltyn Tholstrup FWD $555,000 33.8 9 52.9
Jake Lever DEF $553,000 52.3 8 52.7
Xavier Lindsay MID $550,000 52.4 18 52.4
Jai Culley MID $514,000 59.8 4 49
Harrison Petty FWD $505,000 48.1 19 48.1
Blake Howes DEF $459,000 43.8 12 43.8
Andy Moniz-Wakefield DEF $384,000 0 0 36.6
Max Heath RUC/FWD $376,000 43.8 4 35.8
Jack Henderson FWD $369,000 41.4 5 35.2
Shane McAdam FWD $326,000 0 0 31.1
Harry Sharp FWD $321,000 30.6 18 30.6
Xavier Taylor DEF $310,000 0 0 29.6
Latrelle Pickett FWD $306,000 0 0 29.2
Tom Campbell RUC $297,000 0 0 28.3
Aidan Johnson FWD $275,000 30.8 5 26.2
Bailey Laurie FWD $274,000 12 1 26.1
Matthew Jefferson FWD $274,000 28.7 7 26.1
Thomas Matthews FWD $234,000 0 0 22.3
Jed Adams DEF $230,000 27 1 21.9
Oscar Berry DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Ricky Mentha DEF/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Luker Kentfield FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Riley Onley MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Kalani White RUC/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Harry Sheezel MID/FWD $1,145,000 109.2 23 109.2
Tristan Xerri RUC $1,101,000 105 20 105
Luke Davies-Uniacke MID $920,000 87.7 22 87.7
Tom Powell MID $912,000 86.9 23 86.9
Luke Parker MID $909,000 86.7 22 86.7
Caleb Daniel DEF $892,000 85 23 85
Jy Simpkin MID/FWD $872,000 83.1 21 83.1
Colby McKercher DEF $823,000 78.5 23 78.5
Zac Fisher FWD $787,000 42.3 7 75
Paul Curtis FWD $745,000 71 19 71
George Wardlaw MID $713,000 68 13 68
Dylan Stephens MID $670,000 63.9 22 63.9
Luke McDonald DEF $636,000 60.7 15 60.6
Nick Larkey FWD $615,000 58.6 17 58.6
Cameron Zurhaar FWD $605,000 57.6 22 57.7
Aidan Corr DEF $576,000 54.9 10 54.9
Finn O'Sullivan DEF/MID $564,000 53.7 22 53.8
Jack Darling FWD $536,000 51.1 22 51.1
Riley Hardeman DEF $504,000 48.1 17 48
Charlie Comben DEF $500,000 47.7 20 47.7
Cooper Trembath FWD $500,000 60.3 3 47.7
Toby Pink DEF $496,000 47.3 17 47.3
Griffin Logue DEF $494,000 47.1 16 47.1
Bailey Scott MID $469,000 44.7 12 44.7
Jacob Konstanty FWD $457,000 43.6 23 43.6
Cooper Harvey FWD $442,000 46.3 7 42.1
Charlie Spargo FWD $422,000 40.2 10 40.2
Wil Dawson DEF $380,000 42.6 5 36.2
Jackson Archer DEF $363,000 27 3 34.6
Robert Hansen Jr MID/FWD $348,000 33.2 12 33.2
Zane Duursma DEF/FWD $325,000 31 10 31
Lachy Dovaston FWD $290,000 0 0 27.6
Zac Banch FWD $271,000 31.5 4 25.8
Blake Thredgold DEF $250,000 0 0 23.8
Josh Goater DEF $235,000 0 0 22.4
Matt Whitlock DEF/FWD $230,000 23.5 2 21.9
Brayden George FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Luke Urquhart MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
River Stevens MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Hugo Mikunda MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Callum Coleman-Jones RUC $230,000 3 1 21.9
Taylor Goad RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Connor Rozee DEF/MID $1,092,000 104.1 21 104.1
Zak Butters MID $1,047,000 99.9 20 99.8
Ollie Wines MID $938,000 89.5 20 89.4
Jason Horne-Francis MID $862,000 82.2 15 82.2
Jordon Sweet RUC $854,000 81.4 19 81.4
Miles Bergman DEF $822,000 78.3 19 78.4
Kane Farrell DEF $818,000 78 21 78
Willem Drew MID $788,000 75.1 23 75.1
Jase Burgoyne DEF/MID $778,000 74.2 20 74.2
Mitch Georgiades FWD $727,000 69.3 23 69.3
Joe Richards FWD $685,000 65.3 22 65.3
Sam Powell-Pepper FWD $673,000 64.2 16 64.2
Aliir Aliir DEF $597,000 57 22 56.9
Mani Liddy MID $597,000 58.7 9 56.9
Darcy Byrne-Jones FWD $593,000 56.5 22 56.5
Jack Lukosius FWD $585,000 47.3 7 55.8
Ewan Mackinlay MID $574,000 75 1 54.7
Ivan Soldo RUC/FWD $555,000 26 1 52.9
Jacob Wehr DEF/MID $548,000 52.3 14 52.2
Dante Visentini RUC $539,000 53.9 8 51.4
Jackson Mead MID $538,000 51.3 20 51.3
Logan Evans DEF $518,000 49.4 10 49.4
Esava Ratugolea DEF $516,000 49.2 13 49.2
Christian Moraes MID $497,000 47.4 14 47.4
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher DEF $496,000 47.3 13 47.3
Josh Sinn DEF $476,000 45.4 20 45.4
Will Brodie MID $457,000 0 0 43.6
Lachie Jones DEF $452,000 43.1 18 43.1
Will Lorenz MID $437,000 47.3 6 41.7
Corey Durdin FWD $425,000 40.5 16 40.5
Joe Berry FWD $415,000 39.6 12 39.6
Todd Marshall FWD $394,000 0 0 37.6
Jack Whitlock FWD $368,000 42.8 4 35.1
Ollie Lord FWD $308,000 29.4 15 29.4
Harrison Ramm DEF $268,000 35 1 25.5
Tom Cochrane FWD $265,000 32 3 25.3
Jacob Moss DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Xavier Walsh FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Tom Anastasopoulos FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Benny Barrett MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Josh Lai MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Jack Watkins MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Tim Taranto MID $985,000 93.9 21 93.9
Toby Nankervis RUC $956,000 91.1 22 91.1
Jayden Short DEF $913,000 87 15 87
Jacob Hopper MID $884,000 84.3 23 84.3
Sam Banks DEF $831,000 79.2 22 79.2
Dion Prestia MID $827,000 78.8 12 78.8
Nick Vlastuin DEF $811,000 77.3 22 77.3
Jack Ross MID/FWD $767,000 73.1 23 73.1
Kane McAuliffe MID $656,000 73.6 5 62.5
Nathan Broad DEF $638,000 60.9 22 60.8
Rhyan Mansell FWD $613,000 58.4 20 58.4
Seth Campbell FWD $613,000 58.4 22 58.4
Ben Miller DEF $607,000 57.8 23 57.9
Tyler Sonsie MID/FWD $604,000 57.6 16 57.6
Tom Brown DEF $599,000 57.1 23 57.1
Hugo Ralphsmith MID $594,000 56.7 12 56.6
Luke Trainor DEF $576,000 55 21 54.9
Sam Lalor FWD $567,000 54.1 11 54.1
Noah Balta DEF/FWD $553,000 52.7 13 52.7
Tom Lynch FWD $551,000 52.5 16 52.5
James Trezise MID $487,000 46.4 16 46.4
Taj Hotton FWD $485,000 50.9 7 46.2
Maurice Rioli FWD $435,000 41.5 13 41.5
Kaleb Smith DEF $418,000 42.4 8 39.8
Thomas Sims FWD $393,000 37.5 11 37.5
Steely Green FWD $381,000 36.3 18 36.3
Campbell Gray DEF $370,000 44.7 3 35.3
Jonty Faull FWD $370,000 35.3 16 35.3
Mykelti Lefau FWD $342,000 11 1 32.6
Samson Ryan RUC $335,000 42 2 31.9
Samuel Cumming MID $326,000 0 0 31.1
Samuel Grlj DEF/MID $322,000 0 0 30.7
Harry Armstrong FWD $319,000 32.4 8 30.4
Josh Gibcus DEF $230,000 25 1 21.9
Liam Fawcett FWD $230,000 22 1 21.9
Judson Clarke FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Jasper Alger FWD $230,000 22.5 4 21.9
Patrick Retschko MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Josh Smillie MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Noah Roberts-Thompson MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Zane Peucker MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Oliver Hayes-Brown RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera DEF $1,163,000 110.8 23 110.9
Rowan Marshall RUC $1,110,000 105.8 23 105.8
Jack Sinclair DEF $1,057,000 100.7 23 100.8
Jack Macrae MID $954,000 90.9 21 90.9
Tom De Koning RUC $889,000 84.7 22 84.7
Marcus Windhager MID $860,000 82 23 82
Callum Wilkie DEF $846,000 80.7 23 80.6
Bradley Hill MID/FWD $782,000 74.5 22 74.5
Mason Wood MID/FWD $721,000 68.7 21 68.7
Sam Flanders FWD $716,000 68.3 21 68.3
Ryan Byrnes DEF $703,000 67.1 17 67
Max Hall FWD $694,000 66.1 23 66.2
Hugo Garcia MID $687,000 65.5 17 65.5
Jack Silvagni DEF $680,000 64.8 13 64.8
Darcy Wilson MID/FWD $668,000 63.7 18 63.7
Cooper Sharman FWD $667,000 63.6 21 63.6
Hunter Clark MID $644,000 61.4 13 61.4
Mitch Owens FWD $633,000 60.4 19 60.3
Mattaes Phillipou FWD $610,000 35.9 7 58.2
Liam Ryan FWD $599,000 57.1 20 57.1
Hugh Boxshall MID $576,000 54.9 11 54.9
Anthony Caminiti DEF $564,000 53.8 23 53.8
Jack Higgins FWD $545,000 52 23 52
Liam Henry FWD $529,000 30.3 6 50.4
Liam Stocker DEF $491,000 46.8 17 46.8
Tobie Travaglia DEF/MID $479,000 45.6 11 45.7
Dougal Howard DEF $475,000 57.3 3 45.3
Paddy Dow MID $465,000 0 0 44.3
Alixzander Tauru DEF $442,000 42.1 10 42.1
Dan Butler FWD $414,000 38.8 6 39.5
Isaac Keeler FWD $384,000 36.6 11 36.6
Angus Hastie DEF $379,000 37.2 9 36.1
Max King FWD $378,000 0 0 36
Liam O'Connell DEF $333,000 34.9 7 31.7
Jack Carroll MID $332,000 21 3 31.6
Lance Collard FWD $286,000 27.3 12 27.3
Eamonn Armstrong DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Kobe McDonald DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
James Barrat DEF/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Kye Fincher DEF/MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Alex Dodson FWD $230,000 22 1 21.9
Patrick Said MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Charlie Banfield MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Brodie Grundy RUC $1,122,000 107 22 107
Errol Gulden MID $1,073,000 102.3 10 102.3
Isaac Heeney MID $1,016,000 96.9 23 96.9
Callum Mills DEF $944,000 90 12 90
Chad Warner MID $924,000 88.1 23 88.1
Nick Blakey DEF $892,000 85 23 85
Jake Lloyd MID $883,000 84.1 22 84.2
Matt Roberts DEF $868,000 82.7 18 82.7
James Rowbottom MID $824,000 78.5 23 78.6
Justin McInerney MID/FWD $824,000 78.6 17 78.6
Charlie Curnow FWD $690,000 65.8 18 65.8
Angus Sheldrick MID $651,000 62.1 20 62.1
Tom Papley FWD $650,000 62 11 62
Harry Cunningham DEF $607,000 57.8 11 57.9
James Jordon MID $597,000 56.9 23 56.9
Riley Bice DEF $595,000 56.7 16 56.7
Braeden Campbell FWD $594,000 56.6 23 56.6
Sam Wicks DEF $587,000 56 21 56
Tom McCartin DEF $583,000 55.6 20 55.6
Dane Rampe DEF $582,000 55.5 21 55.5
Taylor Adams FWD $581,000 35.8 4 55.4
Hayden McLean FWD $548,000 52.3 19 52.2
Joel Amartey FWD $534,000 54.1 8 50.9
Peter Ladhams RUC/FWD $534,000 50.9 10 50.9
Corey Warner MID/FWD $519,000 49.4 14 49.5
Caiden Cleary FWD $495,000 47.2 12 47.2
Lewis Melican DEF $483,000 46 17 46
Logan McDonald FWD $432,000 0 0 41.2
Malcolm Rosas FWD $350,000 26.8 4 33.4
Joel Hamling DEF $348,000 33.1 14 33.2
Tom Hanily FWD $327,000 33.1 8 31.2
Harry Kyle DEF/MID $298,000 0 0 28.4
Jai Serong DEF $274,000 0 0 26.1
Jesse Dattoli FWD $273,000 33 3 26
William Edwards DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Riak Andrew DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Patrick Snell DEF/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Ned Bowman FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Noah Chamberlain FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Liam Hetherton FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Max King FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Jevan Phillipou MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Billy Cootee MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
William Green RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Tom McCarthy DEF $876,000 83.5 10 83.5
Jack Graham MID/FWD $867,000 82.7 18 82.7
Liam Baker DEF $833,000 79.4 23 79.4
Liam Duggan DEF $830,000 79.1 21 79.1
Matt Flynn RUC $826,000 78.7 18 78.7
Ryan Maric DEF $789,000 75.2 22 75.2
Jake Waterman FWD $755,000 60.9 8 72
Harley Reid MID $700,000 66.7 19 66.7
Tom Cole DEF $697,000 66.4 18 66.4
Brady Hough DEF/MID $673,000 64.1 22 64.2
Elliot Yeo MID $667,000 0 0 63.6
Tim Kelly MID/FWD $664,000 63.3 20 63.3
Elijah Hewett MID $639,000 61 20 60.9
Jack Hutchinson MID $614,000 58.5 16 58.5
Jamie Cripps FWD $610,000 58.2 21 58.2
Reuben Ginbey DEF $578,000 55.1 23 55.1
Clay Hall MID $577,000 55 13 55
Tylar Young DEF $558,000 58.4 7 53.2
Bailey J. Williams RUC/FWD $552,000 52.6 16 52.6
Tyler Brockman FWD $517,000 49.3 20 49.3
Tyrell Dewar DEF/MID $504,000 48 16 48
Jobe Shanahan FWD $487,000 47.9 9 46.4
Jack Williams FWD $485,000 46.2 13 46.2
Brandon Starcevich DEF $479,000 45.7 10 45.7
Sandy Brock DEF $462,000 44.1 14 44
Matthew Owies FWD $460,000 43.9 16 43.9
Rhett Bazzo DEF $449,000 47 7 42.8
Harry Edwards DEF $432,000 41.2 16 41.2
Lucca Grego DEF $429,000 56 1 40.9
Hamish Davis MID $424,000 43 8 40.4
Archer Reid FWD $375,000 35.7 14 35.7
Noah Long FWD $359,000 34.2 10 34.2
Willem Duursma MID $350,000 0 0 33.4
Tom Gross MID/FWD $344,000 34.9 8 32.8
Cooper Duff-Tytler RUC/FWD $338,000 0 0 32.2
Harry Schoenberg MID $320,000 23 1 30.5
Finlay Macrae MID/FWD $293,000 0 0 27.9
Josh Lindsay DEF $278,000 0 0 26.5
Bo Allan DEF $246,000 26.7 6 23.5
Sam Allen MID/FWD $238,000 0 0 22.7
Deven Robertson FWD $232,000 15.5 4 22.1
Harvey Johnston DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Jacob Newton FWD $230,000 24 2 21.9
Malakai Champion FWD $230,000 20.5 2 21.9
Fred Rodriguez FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Tylah Williams MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Harry Barnett RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9
PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT
Marcus Bontempelli MID $1,167,000 111.3 18 111.2
Tim English RUC $1,162,000 110.7 23 110.8
Tom Liberatore MID $1,044,000 99.6 23 99.5
Ed Richards MID $1,014,000 96.7 23 96.7
Matthew Kennedy MID $1,013,000 96.5 23 96.6
Bailey Dale DEF $965,000 92 23 92
Adam Treloar MID/FWD $946,000 69.8 4 90.2
Sam Darcy FWD $863,000 82.2 17 82.3
Bailey Williams DEF/MID $805,000 76.8 23 76.7
Aaron Naughton FWD $753,000 71.8 23 71.8
Joel Freijah MID/FWD $748,000 71.3 23 71.3
James Harmes MID $701,000 66.8 13 66.8
Lachlan Bramble DEF $696,000 66.3 23 66.3
Ryley Sanders MID/FWD $694,000 66.1 21 66.2
Sam Davidson MID $693,000 66.1 19 66.1
Rhylee West FWD $688,000 65.6 23 65.6
Riley Garcia MID/FWD $620,000 53.5 8 59.1
Oskar Baker DEF/MID $590,000 58 9 56.2
Rory Lobb DEF $578,000 55.1 23 55.1
Luke Cleary DEF $543,000 51.8 16 51.8
Connor Budarick FWD $506,000 48.2 17 48.2
Buku Khamis DEF/FWD $501,000 47.7 14 47.8
Harvey Gallagher DEF $489,000 41.8 5 46.6
James O'Donnell DEF $480,000 45.8 22 45.8
Jordan Croft FWD $478,000 60 2 45.6
Nick Coffield DEF $473,000 55 4 45.1
Laitham Vandermeer FWD $455,000 43.4 19 43.4
Cody Weightman FWD $449,000 0 0 42.8
Lachlan McNeil FWD $445,000 42.4 20 42.4
Jedd Busslinger DEF $348,000 36.4 7 33.2
Arthur Jones MID/FWD $327,000 20 4 31.2
Josh Dolan FWD $288,000 27.5 11 27.5
Lachlan Carmichael DEF/MID $270,000 0 0 25.7
Cooper Hynes FWD $267,000 27.1 8 25.5
Louis Emmett RUC $246,000 0 0 23.5
Ryan Gardner DEF $230,000 26 1 21.9
Michael Sellwood DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Lachie Jaques DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Zac Walker DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9
Will Darcy DEF/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9
Luke Kennedy MID $230,000 0 0 21.9
Lachlan Smith RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.