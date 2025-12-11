Fantasy
AFL Fantasy 2026: Every player, position and price
Check out the full list of players, positions and prices for AFL Fantasy 2026
By
Warnie from The Traders
Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos
IT'S time to start preparing for the 2026 AFL Fantasy season.
The positions and prices for the new season have been confirmed, with coaches having $18,300,000 to spend.
Check out the full list of players below, including their 'priced-at' figure.
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Jordan Dawson
MID
$1,156,000
110.2
23
110.2
Rory Laird
DEF
$971,000
92.6
20
92.6
Reilly O'Brien
RUC
$953,000
90.9
23
90.8
Izak Rankine
MID/FWD
$915,000
87.2
22
87.2
Riley Thilthorpe
FWD
$870,000
82.9
23
82.9
Jake Soligo
MID
$868,000
82.8
23
82.7
Ben Keays
FWD
$831,000
79.3
23
79.2
James Peatling
MID
$815,000
77.7
21
77.7
Josh Worrell
DEF
$790,000
75.3
23
75.3
Lachlan Sholl
MID
$761,000
53
5
72.5
Wayne Milera
DEF
$756,000
72
22
72.1
Alex Neal-Bullen
FWD
$728,000
69.4
23
69.4
Mitchell Hinge
DEF
$704,000
67.1
22
67.1
Daniel Curtin
MID
$684,000
65.2
23
65.2
Callum Ah Chee
FWD
$656,000
62.5
22
62.5
Josh Rachele
FWD
$655,000
62.5
13
62.4
Sam Berry
MID
$655,000
62.4
17
62.4
Taylor Walker
FWD
$645,000
61.5
21
61.5
Isaac Cumming
MID
$644,000
61.4
22
61.4
Darcy Fogarty
FWD
$622,000
59.3
22
59.3
Luke Nankervis
MID
$616,000
45.1
7
58.7
Mark Keane
DEF
$575,000
54.8
23
54.8
Max Michalanney
DEF
$575,000
54.8
19
54.8
Chayce Jones
MID
$533,000
23.8
5
50.8
Billy Dowling
MID/FWD
$522,000
53
1
49.8
Luke Pedlar
FWD
$435,000
45.6
7
41.5
Zac Taylor
FWD
$429,000
40.9
15
40.9
Nick Murray
DEF
$395,000
37.7
10
37.7
James Borlase
DEF
$379,000
27
2
36.1
Brayden Cook
MID/FWD
$344,000
30
3
32.8
Finnbar Maley
FWD
$341,000
35.7
7
32.5
Hugh Bond
DEF
$313,000
30
4
29.8
Sid Draper
MID/FWD
$307,000
29.3
10
29.3
Lachlan McAndrew
RUC
$286,000
0
0
27.3
Jordon Butts
DEF
$276,000
26.3
10
26.3
Mitchell Marsh
FWD
$266,000
0
0
25.4
Oscar Ryan
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Charlie Edwards
DEF/MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Toby Murray
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Indy Cotton
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Tyler Welsh
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Archie Ludowyke
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Josh Dunkley
MID
$1,128,000
107.5
23
107.5
Hugh McCluggage
MID
$1,072,000
102.2
23
102.2
Dayne Zorko
DEF
$1,065,000
101.5
23
101.5
Will Ashcroft
MID
$1,002,000
95.5
23
95.5
Lachie Neale
MID
$992,000
94.6
20
94.6
Jarrod Berry
MID
$892,000
85
21
85
Zac Bailey
MID/FWD
$876,000
83.5
22
83.5
Jaspa Fletcher
DEF
$871,000
83
23
83
Darcy Wilmot
DEF
$835,000
79.6
23
79.6
Levi Ashcroft
MID
$781,000
74.4
23
74.5
Cam Rayner
FWD
$736,000
70.1
23
70.2
Sam Draper
RUC/FWD
$731,000
82
5
69.7
Darcy Fort
RUC
$726,000
69.2
17
69.2
Harris Andrews
DEF
$653,000
62.2
23
62.2
Noah Answerth
DEF
$608,000
57.9
17
58
Logan Morris
FWD
$605,000
57.7
22
57.7
Ryan Lester
DEF
$601,000
57.3
22
57.3
Eric Hipwood
FWD
$576,000
54.9
22
54.9
Jack Payne
DEF
$569,000
54.2
13
54.2
Keidean Coleman
DEF
$559,000
73
1
53.3
Charlie Cameron
FWD
$559,000
53.3
21
53.3
Conor McKenna
FWD
$538,000
26
5
51.3
Oscar Allen
FWD
$522,000
49.8
12
49.8
Kai Lohmann
FWD
$486,000
46.3
14
46.3
Bruce Reville
MID
$461,000
43.9
10
43.9
Lincoln McCarthy
FWD
$452,000
0
0
43.1
Sam Marshall
MID
$439,000
46
7
41.8
Darcy Gardiner
DEF
$437,000
41.6
14
41.7
Tom Doedee
DEF
$360,000
47
1
34.3
Darragh Joyce
DEF
$352,000
0
0
33.6
Henry Smith
FWD
$335,000
42
2
31.9
Daniel Annable
MID
$330,000
0
0
31.5
Shadeau Brain
DEF
$275,000
0
0
26.2
Ty Gallop
FWD
$263,000
33
2
25.1
James Tunstill
MID
$254,000
30.7
3
24.2
Ben Murphy
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Zane Zakostelsky
DEF/RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Will McLachlan
FWD
$230,000
23.3
6
21.9
Luke Lloyd
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Cody Curtin
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Luke Beecken
MID
$230,000
10
1
21.9
Reece Torrent
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Koby Evans
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Tai Hayes
MID/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
George Hewett
MID
$1,037,000
98.9
23
98.9
Adam Cerra
MID
$997,000
95.1
19
95
Sam Walsh
MID
$977,000
93.1
14
93.1
Patrick Cripps
MID
$931,000
88.8
23
88.8
Harry McKay
FWD
$821,000
78.3
12
78.3
Oliver Hollands
DEF
$799,000
76.2
23
76.2
Nick Haynes
DEF
$794,000
75.7
23
75.7
Blake Acres
MID
$773,000
73.7
19
73.7
Nic Newman
DEF
$753,000
0
0
71.8
Adam Saad
DEF
$703,000
67
21
67
Marc Pittonet
RUC
$671,000
70.3
7
64
Lachlan Cowan
DEF
$665,000
63.4
14
63.4
Mitch McGovern
DEF
$657,000
62.6
17
62.6
Jacob Weitering
DEF
$645,000
61.5
23
61.5
Zac Williams
FWD
$643,000
61.3
19
61.3
Cooper Lord
MID
$630,000
60
21
60.1
Oliver Florent
MID
$629,000
60
16
60
Francis Evans
FWD
$616,000
58.7
10
58.7
Ben Ainsworth
FWD
$615,000
58.6
22
58.6
Matthew Cottrell
MID/FWD
$611,000
66.2
6
58.2
Brodie Kemp
FWD
$594,000
47.6
5
56.6
Will Hayward
FWD
$585,000
55.8
21
55.8
Lachie Fogarty
FWD
$584,000
55.7
20
55.7
Campbell Chesser
MID
$555,000
64.5
4
52.9
Jesse Motlop
FWD
$533,000
50.8
23
50.8
Matthew Carroll
DEF
$519,000
49.5
17
49.5
Lewis Young
DEF
$493,000
47
13
47
Jordan Boyd
DEF
$485,000
32.7
3
46.2
Flynn Young
FWD
$450,000
45.6
8
42.9
Harry O'Farrell
DEF
$434,000
47
6
41.4
Ashton Moir
FWD
$426,000
41.9
9
40.6
Billy Wilson
DEF
$421,000
49
4
40.1
Liam Reidy
RUC/FWD
$394,000
37
1
37.6
Lucas Camporeale
MID
$365,000
44
3
34.8
Harry Dean
DEF
$342,000
0
0
32.6
Hudson O'Keeffe
FWD
$342,000
38.4
5
32.6
Matt Duffy
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Harry Charleson
DEF/MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Rob Monahan
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Jagga Smith
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Ben Camporeale
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Jack Ison
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Talor Byrne
MID/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Nick Daicos
MID
$1,134,000
108.1
23
108.1
Darcy Cameron
RUC
$1,070,000
102
23
102
Josh Daicos
DEF
$988,000
94.2
23
94.2
Scott Pendlebury
MID
$908,000
86.6
20
86.6
Steele Sidebottom
MID
$905,000
86.2
21
86.3
Jack Crisp
MID
$883,000
84.2
23
84.2
Jordan De Goey
MID/FWD
$812,000
52.7
9
77.4
Ned Long
MID
$808,000
77
23
77
Lachie Schultz
FWD
$804,000
76.6
14
76.6
Jamie Elliott
FWD
$711,000
67.8
23
67.8
Patrick Lipinski
MID/FWD
$702,000
66.9
21
66.9
Dan Houston
DEF
$701,000
66.8
19
66.8
Brayden Maynard
DEF
$696,000
66.4
18
66.3
Harry Perryman
DEF
$660,000
63
23
62.9
Isaac Quaynor
DEF
$630,000
60
23
60.1
Daniel McStay
FWD
$593,000
56.6
18
56.5
Beau McCreery
FWD
$568,000
54.2
17
54.1
Jeremy Howe
DEF
$544,000
51.9
18
51.9
Tim Membrey
FWD
$543,000
51.8
21
51.8
Edward Allan
MID
$508,000
48.4
13
48.4
Bobby Hill
FWD
$483,000
46.1
14
46
Jack Buller
FWD
$481,000
47.2
9
45.9
Darcy Moore
DEF
$466,000
44.4
20
44.4
Lachlan Sullivan
FWD
$460,000
43.9
14
43.9
Billy Frampton
DEF
$445,000
42.4
14
42.4
Roan Steele
MID
$381,000
46
3
36.3
William Hayes
FWD
$359,000
45
2
34.2
Wil Parker
DEF
$302,000
31.7
3
28.8
Harvey Harrison
FWD
$300,000
0
0
28.6
Reef McInnes
DEF
$285,000
34.3
3
27.2
Jakob Ryan
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Joel Cochran
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Tew Jiath
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Charlie West
FWD
$230,000
19
1
21.9
Jai Saxena
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Noah Howes
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Angus Anderson
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Harry DeMattia
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Sam Swadling
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Tyan Prindable
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Iliro Smit
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Alex Condon
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Oscar Steene
RUC/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Zac McCarthy
RUC/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Jye Caldwell
MID
$1,087,000
103.6
11
103.6
Zach Merrett
MID
$1,078,000
102.8
22
102.8
Nic Martin
MID/FWD
$1,022,000
97.4
16
97.4
Archie Roberts
DEF
$901,000
85.9
23
85.9
Mason Redman
DEF
$900,000
85.8
19
85.8
Brayden Fiorini
MID
$900,000
85.8
16
85.8
Xavier Duursma
MID
$826,000
78.8
22
78.7
Sam Durham
MID
$822,000
78.4
20
78.4
Zach Reid
DEF
$791,000
75.4
10
75.4
Andrew McGrath
DEF
$786,000
74.9
23
74.9
Peter Wright
FWD
$776,000
73.9
19
74
Darcy Parish
MID
$759,000
85.3
3
72.4
Kyle Langford
FWD
$718,000
49.9
9
68.4
Jordan Ridley
DEF
$663,000
63.2
10
63.2
Jaxon Prior
DEF
$655,000
62.5
23
62.4
Angus Clarke
DEF/MID
$653,000
62.2
14
62.2
Nick Bryan
RUC
$614,000
57.8
4
58.5
Archie Perkins
FWD
$597,000
57
21
56.9
Jade Gresham
FWD
$563,000
53.6
19
53.7
Nate Caddy
FWD
$562,000
53.5
17
53.6
Harrison Jones
MID/FWD
$523,000
50
7
49.9
Zak Johnson
DEF
$513,000
50.4
9
48.9
Isaac Kako
FWD
$493,000
47
23
47
Archer May
FWD
$490,000
51.3
7
46.7
Saad El-Hawli
MID
$450,000
44.2
9
42.9
Matt Guelfi
FWD
$445,000
42.4
12
42.4
Elijah Tsatas
MID
$444,000
49.8
5
42.3
Ben McKay
DEF
$409,000
39
10
39
Lachlan Blakiston
DEF
$399,000
38
11
38
Lewis Hayes
DEF
$398,000
52
1
37.9
Vigo Visentini
RUC
$395,000
49.5
2
37.7
Nik Cox
MID
$388,000
0
0
37
Liam McMahon
FWD
$337,000
35.3
7
32.1
Thomas Edwards
FWD
$319,000
40
2
30.4
Sullivan Robey
MID/FWD
$318,000
0
0
30.3
Jayden Nguyen
DEF
$314,000
35.2
5
29.9
Jacob Farrow
DEF/MID
$314,000
0
0
29.9
Dyson Sharp
MID
$302,000
0
0
28.8
Archer Day-Wicks
FWD
$294,000
33
5
28
Rhys Unwin
FWD
$238,000
28.7
3
22.7
Max Kondogiannis
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Hussien El Achkar
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Kayle Gerreyn
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Andrew Brayshaw
MID
$1,060,000
101
23
101
Luke Jackson
RUC
$995,000
94.9
20
94.9
Caleb Serong
MID
$970,000
92.4
23
92.5
Jordan Clark
DEF
$946,000
90.2
23
90.2
Hayden Young
MID
$916,000
62.5
8
87.3
Luke Ryan
DEF
$859,000
81.9
23
81.9
Matthew Johnson
MID
$740,000
70.5
18
70.5
Shai Bolton
MID/FWD
$734,000
70
22
70
Nathan O'Driscoll
MID
$675,000
64.4
13
64.3
Corey Wagner
MID
$674,000
64.2
17
64.3
Sean Darcy
RUC
$674,000
64.3
16
64.3
Jaeger O'Meara
MID
$663,000
63.2
13
63.2
Josh Treacy
FWD
$658,000
62.7
23
62.7
Michael Frederick
FWD
$617,000
58.8
23
58.8
Neil Erasmus
MID
$596,000
56.8
15
56.8
Murphy Reid
FWD
$581,000
55.4
23
55.4
Karl Worner
DEF
$579,000
55.2
22
55.2
Sam Switkowski
FWD
$578,000
55.1
17
55.1
Patrick Voss
FWD
$575,000
54.8
19
54.8
Judd McVee
DEF
$571,000
54.5
17
54.4
Heath Chapman
DEF
$562,000
53.6
22
53.6
Bailey Banfield
DEF
$556,000
53
20
53
Jeremy Sharp
MID
$505,000
48.1
14
48.1
Mason Cox
RUC/FWD
$497,000
42.8
8
47.4
Alex Pearce
DEF
$482,000
45.9
15
45.9
Oscar McDonald
DEF
$472,000
49.4
7
45
Brennan Cox
DEF
$466,000
44.4
23
44.4
Brandon Walker
DEF
$439,000
34
2
41.8
Jye Amiss
FWD
$430,000
41
23
41
Isaiah Dudley
FWD
$385,000
36.7
15
36.7
Sam Sturt
FWD
$355,000
0
0
33.8
Cooper Simpson
DEF
$340,000
41
3
32.4
Joshua Draper
DEF
$330,000
31.5
11
31.5
Adam Sweid
MID
$254,000
0
0
24.2
Hugh Davies
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Ollie Murphy
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Jaren Carr
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Charlie Nicholls
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Ryda Luke
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Tobyn Murray
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Toby Whan
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Leon Kickett
MID/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Aiden Riddle
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Bailey Smith
MID
$1,220,000
116.3
20
116.3
Max Holmes
MID
$1,059,000
100.9
23
101
Gryan Miers
FWD
$984,000
93.8
21
93.8
Shaun Mannagh
FWD
$924,000
88.1
20
88.1
Tom Atkins
MID
$921,000
87.8
23
87.8
Jeremy Cameron
FWD
$877,000
83.6
23
83.6
Tom Stewart
DEF
$844,000
80.5
18
80.5
Zach Guthrie
DEF
$805,000
76.7
23
76.7
James Worpel
MID
$775,000
73.8
18
73.9
Jack Martin
FWD
$766,000
73
10
73
Oliver Dempsey
MID
$763,000
72.7
23
72.7
Mark Blicavs
RUC
$744,000
70.9
22
70.9
Lawson Humphries
DEF
$740,000
70.5
22
70.5
Mark O'Connor
DEF
$676,000
64.5
22
64.4
Rhys Stanley
RUC
$675,000
64.4
18
64.3
Patrick Dangerfield
FWD
$667,000
63.6
20
63.6
Tyson Stengle
FWD
$647,000
61.7
21
61.7
Shannon Neale
FWD
$643,000
61.3
22
61.3
Jack Henry
DEF
$632,000
60.2
18
60.2
Jack Bowes
MID
$617,000
58.8
18
58.8
Connor O'Sullivan
DEF
$603,000
57.5
22
57.5
Sam De Koning
DEF
$586,000
55.9
20
55.9
Brad Close
FWD
$566,000
54
23
54
Toby Conway
RUC
$552,000
0
0
52.6
Jed Bews
DEF
$523,000
60.8
4
49.9
Tanner Bruhn
MID
$517,000
0
0
49.3
Mitch Knevitt
MID
$495,000
51.9
7
47.2
Oisin Mullin
DEF/MID
$489,000
46.6
22
46.6
Jhye Clark
MID
$451,000
37.7
7
43
Jake Kolodjashnij
DEF
$434,000
0
0
41.4
Oliver Henry
FWD
$430,000
41
15
41
George Stevens
MID
$419,000
52.5
2
39.9
Oliver Wiltshire
FWD
$275,000
34.5
2
26.2
Harley Barker
MID
$258,000
0
0
24.6
Lennox Hofmann
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Cillian Burke
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Keighton Matofai-Forbes
DEF/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Jay Polkinghorne
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Jesse Mellor
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Nicholas Driscoll
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Hunter Holmes
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Mitchell Edwards
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Jacob Molier
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Joe Pike
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Matt Rowell
MID
$1,062,000
101.2
23
101.2
Noah Anderson
MID
$1,044,000
99.5
23
99.5
Jarrod Witts
RUC
$969,000
92.4
22
92.4
Touk Miller
MID
$955,000
91
21
91
John Noble
DEF
$953,000
90.9
23
90.8
Christian Petracca
MID/FWD
$948,000
90.4
23
90.4
Joel Jeffrey
DEF
$794,000
75.7
23
75.7
Daniel Rioli
DEF
$747,000
71.2
18
71.2
Bailey Humphrey
MID/FWD
$717,000
68.3
21
68.4
Wil Powell
DEF
$701,000
66.9
23
66.8
Bodhi Uwland
DEF
$662,000
63.1
23
63.1
Ben Long
FWD
$652,000
62.2
22
62.2
Sam Clohesy
MID
$652,000
62.1
14
62.2
Ned Moyle
RUC
$643,000
51.7
3
61.3
Alex Davies
MID
$611,000
62
6
58.2
Mac Andrew
DEF
$587,000
56
22
56
Will Graham
FWD
$578,000
55.3
8
55.1
Lachie Weller
MID
$571,000
54.4
17
54.4
Jy Farrar
FWD
$565,000
61.2
6
53.9
Sam Collins
DEF
$544,000
51.9
20
51.9
Ben King
FWD
$528,000
50.3
23
50.3
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
FWD
$458,000
0
0
43.7
Ethan Read
FWD
$453,000
43.2
19
43.2
Jed Walter
FWD
$397,000
37.9
16
37.8
Nick Holman
MID/FWD
$385,000
36.7
16
36.7
Charlie Ballard
DEF
$384,000
30
1
36.6
Lachlan Gulbin
FWD
$383,000
50
1
36.5
Elliott Himmelberg
FWD
$374,000
0
0
35.7
Jake Rogers
FWD
$362,000
27.3
9
34.5
Zeke Uwland
DEF/MID
$346,000
0
0
33
Dylan Patterson
DEF
$334,000
0
0
31.8
Ben Jepson
MID
$291,000
38
1
27.7
Jai Murray
MID
$286,000
0
0
27.3
Beau Addinsall
MID
$282,000
0
0
26.9
Oscar Adams
DEF
$260,000
26.4
8
24.8
Avery Thomas
DEF
$242,000
0
0
23.1
Caleb Graham
DEF
$238,000
0
0
22.7
Cooper Bell
DEF/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Leonardo Lombard
FWD
$230,000
23
4
21.9
Caleb Lewis
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Asher Eastham
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Zak Evans
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Koby Coulson
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Max Knobel
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Lachie Whitfield
DEF
$1,104,000
105.2
22
105.2
Lachie Ash
DEF
$1,050,000
100.1
23
100.1
Finn Callaghan
MID
$1,038,000
99
20
99
Tom Green
MID
$1,023,000
97.5
22
97.5
Clayton Oliver
MID
$941,000
89.7
22
89.7
Toby Greene
FWD
$850,000
81
21
81
Josh Kelly
MID
$848,000
80.9
14
80.8
Harry Himmelberg
DEF
$820,000
78.2
23
78.2
Brent Daniels
FWD
$793,000
47.7
6
75.6
Stephen Coniglio
MID
$783,000
59.4
9
74.6
Connor Idun
DEF
$763,000
72.7
23
72.7
Kieren Briggs
RUC
$738,000
70.4
19
70.4
Jake Riccardi
RUC/FWD
$715,000
68.2
19
68.2
Ryan Angwin
MID
$695,000
68.3
9
66.3
Jayden Laverde
DEF
$689,000
65.6
14
65.7
Jesse Hogan
FWD
$685,000
65.3
15
65.3
Darcy Jones
FWD
$651,000
62.1
22
62.1
Sam Taylor
DEF
$649,000
61.9
19
61.9
Aaron Cadman
FWD
$623,000
59.4
23
59.4
Callum Brown
FWD
$607,000
57.9
21
57.9
Xavier O'Halloran
MID
$603,000
57.5
22
57.5
Toby Bedford
MID/FWD
$589,000
56.2
22
56.1
Jack Buckley
DEF
$579,000
55.2
19
55.2
Jake Stringer
FWD
$561,000
53.5
14
53.5
Harry Rowston
MID
$544,000
51.9
10
51.9
Harvey Thomas
FWD
$537,000
51.2
17
51.2
Nicholas Madden
RUC
$525,000
63.3
3
50
Joe Fonti
DEF
$521,000
49.7
16
49.7
Conor Stone
DEF
$485,000
50.9
7
46.2
Toby McMullin
MID
$443,000
42.3
11
42.2
Leek Aleer
DEF
$381,000
36.3
12
36.3
Cody Angove
FWD
$361,000
42
4
34.4
Max Gruzewski
FWD
$361,000
37.9
7
34.4
Oskar Taylor
DEF
$294,000
0
0
28
James Leake
DEF/FWD
$262,000
31.7
3
25
Josaia Delana
FWD
$232,000
28
3
22.1
Harrison Oliver
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Finnegan Davis
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Phoenix Gothard
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Nathan Wardius
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Jack Ough
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Oliver Hannaford
MID/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Riley Hamilton
MID/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Logan Smith
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Lloyd Meek
RUC
$978,000
93.3
22
93.2
Karl Amon
DEF
$930,000
88.6
22
88.7
Jai Newcombe
MID
$907,000
86.4
23
86.5
Dylan Moore
FWD
$858,000
81.8
23
81.8
James Sicily
DEF
$830,000
79.1
20
79.1
Jarman Impey
DEF
$810,000
77.2
21
77.2
Will Day
MID
$802,000
86.8
6
76.5
Josh Ward
MID
$796,000
75.9
22
75.9
Jack Ginnivan
FWD
$790,000
75.3
22
75.3
Jack Gunston
FWD
$777,000
74.1
20
74.1
Conor Nash
MID
$777,000
74.1
19
74.1
Harry Morrison
MID
$744,000
70.9
20
70.9
Massimo D'Ambrosio
MID
$739,000
70.4
23
70.4
Josh Battle
DEF
$737,000
70.3
23
70.3
Josh Weddle
DEF
$731,000
69.7
15
69.7
Connor Macdonald
FWD
$714,000
68
21
68.1
Blake Hardwick
DEF
$658,000
62.7
23
62.7
Cam Mackenzie
MID
$656,000
62.5
12
62.5
Mabior Chol
FWD
$627,000
59.8
21
59.8
Jack Scrimshaw
DEF
$564,000
53.8
13
53.8
Nick Watson
FWD
$523,000
49.9
22
49.9
Finn Maginness
FWD
$513,000
48.9
13
48.9
Sam Butler
MID/FWD
$489,000
59
3
46.6
Ned Reeves
RUC
$482,000
63
1
45.9
Max Ramsden
FWD
$458,000
53.3
4
43.7
Henry Hustwaite
MID
$443,000
51.5
4
42.2
Tom Barrass
DEF
$432,000
41.1
22
41.2
Calsher Dear
FWD
$427,000
42.9
8
40.7
Mitch Lewis
FWD
$420,000
45.5
6
40
Cameron Nairn
MID/FWD
$274,000
0
0
26.1
Aidan Schubert
RUC/FWD
$262,000
0
0
25
James Blanck
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
William McCabe
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Bodie Ryan
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Bailey Macdonald
DEF
$230,000
18.8
6
21.9
Noah Mraz
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Matt Hill
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Cody Anderson
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Oliver Greeves
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Jack Dalton
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Matthew LeRay
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Jaime Uhr-Henry
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Max Gawn
RUC
$1,188,000
113.3
23
113.3
Jack Steele
MID
$1,006,000
95.9
21
95.9
Christian Salem
DEF
$975,000
93
23
92.9
Jack Viney
MID
$927,000
88.4
18
88.4
Kysaiah Pickett
MID/FWD
$915,000
87.3
20
87.2
Jake Bowey
DEF
$907,000
86.4
23
86.5
Trent Rivers
DEF
$865,000
82.4
23
82.5
Ed Langdon
MID/FWD
$778,000
74.2
23
74.2
Steven May
DEF
$757,000
72.1
16
72.2
Kade Chandler
FWD
$720,000
68.7
23
68.6
Bayley Fritsch
FWD
$665,000
63.4
22
63.4
Harvey Langford
MID
$658,000
62.7
22
62.7
Tom Sparrow
FWD
$641,000
61.1
22
61.1
Tom McDonald
DEF
$624,000
59.5
17
59.5
Brody Mihocek
FWD
$616,000
58.7
20
58.7
Daniel Turner
DEF
$610,000
58.2
19
58.2
Jake Melksham
FWD
$571,000
54.5
19
54.4
Caleb Windsor
DEF
$565,000
53.9
17
53.9
Changkuoth Jiath
DEF
$563,000
53.6
17
53.7
Jacob van Rooyen
FWD
$563,000
53.7
16
53.7
Koltyn Tholstrup
FWD
$555,000
33.8
9
52.9
Jake Lever
DEF
$553,000
52.3
8
52.7
Xavier Lindsay
MID
$550,000
52.4
18
52.4
Jai Culley
MID
$514,000
59.8
4
49
Harrison Petty
FWD
$505,000
48.1
19
48.1
Blake Howes
DEF
$459,000
43.8
12
43.8
Andy Moniz-Wakefield
DEF
$384,000
0
0
36.6
Max Heath
RUC/FWD
$376,000
43.8
4
35.8
Jack Henderson
FWD
$369,000
41.4
5
35.2
Shane McAdam
FWD
$326,000
0
0
31.1
Harry Sharp
FWD
$321,000
30.6
18
30.6
Xavier Taylor
DEF
$310,000
0
0
29.6
Latrelle Pickett
FWD
$306,000
0
0
29.2
Tom Campbell
RUC
$297,000
0
0
28.3
Aidan Johnson
FWD
$275,000
30.8
5
26.2
Bailey Laurie
FWD
$274,000
12
1
26.1
Matthew Jefferson
FWD
$274,000
28.7
7
26.1
Thomas Matthews
FWD
$234,000
0
0
22.3
Jed Adams
DEF
$230,000
27
1
21.9
Oscar Berry
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Ricky Mentha
DEF/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Luker Kentfield
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Riley Onley
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Kalani White
RUC/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Harry Sheezel
MID/FWD
$1,145,000
109.2
23
109.2
Tristan Xerri
RUC
$1,101,000
105
20
105
Luke Davies-Uniacke
MID
$920,000
87.7
22
87.7
Tom Powell
MID
$912,000
86.9
23
86.9
Luke Parker
MID
$909,000
86.7
22
86.7
Caleb Daniel
DEF
$892,000
85
23
85
Jy Simpkin
MID/FWD
$872,000
83.1
21
83.1
Colby McKercher
DEF
$823,000
78.5
23
78.5
Zac Fisher
FWD
$787,000
42.3
7
75
Paul Curtis
FWD
$745,000
71
19
71
George Wardlaw
MID
$713,000
68
13
68
Dylan Stephens
MID
$670,000
63.9
22
63.9
Luke McDonald
DEF
$636,000
60.7
15
60.6
Nick Larkey
FWD
$615,000
58.6
17
58.6
Cameron Zurhaar
FWD
$605,000
57.6
22
57.7
Aidan Corr
DEF
$576,000
54.9
10
54.9
Finn O'Sullivan
DEF/MID
$564,000
53.7
22
53.8
Jack Darling
FWD
$536,000
51.1
22
51.1
Riley Hardeman
DEF
$504,000
48.1
17
48
Charlie Comben
DEF
$500,000
47.7
20
47.7
Cooper Trembath
FWD
$500,000
60.3
3
47.7
Toby Pink
DEF
$496,000
47.3
17
47.3
Griffin Logue
DEF
$494,000
47.1
16
47.1
Bailey Scott
MID
$469,000
44.7
12
44.7
Jacob Konstanty
FWD
$457,000
43.6
23
43.6
Cooper Harvey
FWD
$442,000
46.3
7
42.1
Charlie Spargo
FWD
$422,000
40.2
10
40.2
Wil Dawson
DEF
$380,000
42.6
5
36.2
Jackson Archer
DEF
$363,000
27
3
34.6
Robert Hansen Jr
MID/FWD
$348,000
33.2
12
33.2
Zane Duursma
DEF/FWD
$325,000
31
10
31
Lachy Dovaston
FWD
$290,000
0
0
27.6
Zac Banch
FWD
$271,000
31.5
4
25.8
Blake Thredgold
DEF
$250,000
0
0
23.8
Josh Goater
DEF
$235,000
0
0
22.4
Matt Whitlock
DEF/FWD
$230,000
23.5
2
21.9
Brayden George
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Luke Urquhart
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
River Stevens
MID/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Hugo Mikunda
MID/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Callum Coleman-Jones
RUC
$230,000
3
1
21.9
Taylor Goad
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Connor Rozee
DEF/MID
$1,092,000
104.1
21
104.1
Zak Butters
MID
$1,047,000
99.9
20
99.8
Ollie Wines
MID
$938,000
89.5
20
89.4
Jason Horne-Francis
MID
$862,000
82.2
15
82.2
Jordon Sweet
RUC
$854,000
81.4
19
81.4
Miles Bergman
DEF
$822,000
78.3
19
78.4
Kane Farrell
DEF
$818,000
78
21
78
Willem Drew
MID
$788,000
75.1
23
75.1
Jase Burgoyne
DEF/MID
$778,000
74.2
20
74.2
Mitch Georgiades
FWD
$727,000
69.3
23
69.3
Joe Richards
FWD
$685,000
65.3
22
65.3
Sam Powell-Pepper
FWD
$673,000
64.2
16
64.2
Aliir Aliir
DEF
$597,000
57
22
56.9
Mani Liddy
MID
$597,000
58.7
9
56.9
Darcy Byrne-Jones
FWD
$593,000
56.5
22
56.5
Jack Lukosius
FWD
$585,000
47.3
7
55.8
Ewan Mackinlay
MID
$574,000
75
1
54.7
Ivan Soldo
RUC/FWD
$555,000
26
1
52.9
Jacob Wehr
DEF/MID
$548,000
52.3
14
52.2
Dante Visentini
RUC
$539,000
53.9
8
51.4
Jackson Mead
MID
$538,000
51.3
20
51.3
Logan Evans
DEF
$518,000
49.4
10
49.4
Esava Ratugolea
DEF
$516,000
49.2
13
49.2
Christian Moraes
MID
$497,000
47.4
14
47.4
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
DEF
$496,000
47.3
13
47.3
Josh Sinn
DEF
$476,000
45.4
20
45.4
Will Brodie
MID
$457,000
0
0
43.6
Lachie Jones
DEF
$452,000
43.1
18
43.1
Will Lorenz
MID
$437,000
47.3
6
41.7
Corey Durdin
FWD
$425,000
40.5
16
40.5
Joe Berry
FWD
$415,000
39.6
12
39.6
Todd Marshall
FWD
$394,000
0
0
37.6
Jack Whitlock
FWD
$368,000
42.8
4
35.1
Ollie Lord
FWD
$308,000
29.4
15
29.4
Harrison Ramm
DEF
$268,000
35
1
25.5
Tom Cochrane
FWD
$265,000
32
3
25.3
Jacob Moss
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Xavier Walsh
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Tom Anastasopoulos
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Benny Barrett
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Josh Lai
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Jack Watkins
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Tim Taranto
MID
$985,000
93.9
21
93.9
Toby Nankervis
RUC
$956,000
91.1
22
91.1
Jayden Short
DEF
$913,000
87
15
87
Jacob Hopper
MID
$884,000
84.3
23
84.3
Sam Banks
DEF
$831,000
79.2
22
79.2
Dion Prestia
MID
$827,000
78.8
12
78.8
Nick Vlastuin
DEF
$811,000
77.3
22
77.3
Jack Ross
MID/FWD
$767,000
73.1
23
73.1
Kane McAuliffe
MID
$656,000
73.6
5
62.5
Nathan Broad
DEF
$638,000
60.9
22
60.8
Rhyan Mansell
FWD
$613,000
58.4
20
58.4
Seth Campbell
FWD
$613,000
58.4
22
58.4
Ben Miller
DEF
$607,000
57.8
23
57.9
Tyler Sonsie
MID/FWD
$604,000
57.6
16
57.6
Tom Brown
DEF
$599,000
57.1
23
57.1
Hugo Ralphsmith
MID
$594,000
56.7
12
56.6
Luke Trainor
DEF
$576,000
55
21
54.9
Sam Lalor
FWD
$567,000
54.1
11
54.1
Noah Balta
DEF/FWD
$553,000
52.7
13
52.7
Tom Lynch
FWD
$551,000
52.5
16
52.5
James Trezise
MID
$487,000
46.4
16
46.4
Taj Hotton
FWD
$485,000
50.9
7
46.2
Maurice Rioli
FWD
$435,000
41.5
13
41.5
Kaleb Smith
DEF
$418,000
42.4
8
39.8
Thomas Sims
FWD
$393,000
37.5
11
37.5
Steely Green
FWD
$381,000
36.3
18
36.3
Campbell Gray
DEF
$370,000
44.7
3
35.3
Jonty Faull
FWD
$370,000
35.3
16
35.3
Mykelti Lefau
FWD
$342,000
11
1
32.6
Samson Ryan
RUC
$335,000
42
2
31.9
Samuel Cumming
MID
$326,000
0
0
31.1
Samuel Grlj
DEF/MID
$322,000
0
0
30.7
Harry Armstrong
FWD
$319,000
32.4
8
30.4
Josh Gibcus
DEF
$230,000
25
1
21.9
Liam Fawcett
FWD
$230,000
22
1
21.9
Judson Clarke
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Jasper Alger
FWD
$230,000
22.5
4
21.9
Patrick Retschko
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Josh Smillie
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Noah Roberts-Thompson
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Zane Peucker
MID/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Oliver Hayes-Brown
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
DEF
$1,163,000
110.8
23
110.9
Rowan Marshall
RUC
$1,110,000
105.8
23
105.8
Jack Sinclair
DEF
$1,057,000
100.7
23
100.8
Jack Macrae
MID
$954,000
90.9
21
90.9
Tom De Koning
RUC
$889,000
84.7
22
84.7
Marcus Windhager
MID
$860,000
82
23
82
Callum Wilkie
DEF
$846,000
80.7
23
80.6
Bradley Hill
MID/FWD
$782,000
74.5
22
74.5
Mason Wood
MID/FWD
$721,000
68.7
21
68.7
Sam Flanders
FWD
$716,000
68.3
21
68.3
Ryan Byrnes
DEF
$703,000
67.1
17
67
Max Hall
FWD
$694,000
66.1
23
66.2
Hugo Garcia
MID
$687,000
65.5
17
65.5
Jack Silvagni
DEF
$680,000
64.8
13
64.8
Darcy Wilson
MID/FWD
$668,000
63.7
18
63.7
Cooper Sharman
FWD
$667,000
63.6
21
63.6
Hunter Clark
MID
$644,000
61.4
13
61.4
Mitch Owens
FWD
$633,000
60.4
19
60.3
Mattaes Phillipou
FWD
$610,000
35.9
7
58.2
Liam Ryan
FWD
$599,000
57.1
20
57.1
Hugh Boxshall
MID
$576,000
54.9
11
54.9
Anthony Caminiti
DEF
$564,000
53.8
23
53.8
Jack Higgins
FWD
$545,000
52
23
52
Liam Henry
FWD
$529,000
30.3
6
50.4
Liam Stocker
DEF
$491,000
46.8
17
46.8
Tobie Travaglia
DEF/MID
$479,000
45.6
11
45.7
Dougal Howard
DEF
$475,000
57.3
3
45.3
Paddy Dow
MID
$465,000
0
0
44.3
Alixzander Tauru
DEF
$442,000
42.1
10
42.1
Dan Butler
FWD
$414,000
38.8
6
39.5
Isaac Keeler
FWD
$384,000
36.6
11
36.6
Angus Hastie
DEF
$379,000
37.2
9
36.1
Max King
FWD
$378,000
0
0
36
Liam O'Connell
DEF
$333,000
34.9
7
31.7
Jack Carroll
MID
$332,000
21
3
31.6
Lance Collard
FWD
$286,000
27.3
12
27.3
Eamonn Armstrong
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Kobe McDonald
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
James Barrat
DEF/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Kye Fincher
DEF/MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Alex Dodson
FWD
$230,000
22
1
21.9
Patrick Said
MID/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Charlie Banfield
MID/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Brodie Grundy
RUC
$1,122,000
107
22
107
Errol Gulden
MID
$1,073,000
102.3
10
102.3
Isaac Heeney
MID
$1,016,000
96.9
23
96.9
Callum Mills
DEF
$944,000
90
12
90
Chad Warner
MID
$924,000
88.1
23
88.1
Nick Blakey
DEF
$892,000
85
23
85
Jake Lloyd
MID
$883,000
84.1
22
84.2
Matt Roberts
DEF
$868,000
82.7
18
82.7
James Rowbottom
MID
$824,000
78.5
23
78.6
Justin McInerney
MID/FWD
$824,000
78.6
17
78.6
Charlie Curnow
FWD
$690,000
65.8
18
65.8
Angus Sheldrick
MID
$651,000
62.1
20
62.1
Tom Papley
FWD
$650,000
62
11
62
Harry Cunningham
DEF
$607,000
57.8
11
57.9
James Jordon
MID
$597,000
56.9
23
56.9
Riley Bice
DEF
$595,000
56.7
16
56.7
Braeden Campbell
FWD
$594,000
56.6
23
56.6
Sam Wicks
DEF
$587,000
56
21
56
Tom McCartin
DEF
$583,000
55.6
20
55.6
Dane Rampe
DEF
$582,000
55.5
21
55.5
Taylor Adams
FWD
$581,000
35.8
4
55.4
Hayden McLean
FWD
$548,000
52.3
19
52.2
Joel Amartey
FWD
$534,000
54.1
8
50.9
Peter Ladhams
RUC/FWD
$534,000
50.9
10
50.9
Corey Warner
MID/FWD
$519,000
49.4
14
49.5
Caiden Cleary
FWD
$495,000
47.2
12
47.2
Lewis Melican
DEF
$483,000
46
17
46
Logan McDonald
FWD
$432,000
0
0
41.2
Malcolm Rosas
FWD
$350,000
26.8
4
33.4
Joel Hamling
DEF
$348,000
33.1
14
33.2
Tom Hanily
FWD
$327,000
33.1
8
31.2
Harry Kyle
DEF/MID
$298,000
0
0
28.4
Jai Serong
DEF
$274,000
0
0
26.1
Jesse Dattoli
FWD
$273,000
33
3
26
William Edwards
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Riak Andrew
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Patrick Snell
DEF/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Ned Bowman
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Noah Chamberlain
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Liam Hetherton
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Max King
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Jevan Phillipou
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Billy Cootee
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
William Green
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Tom McCarthy
DEF
$876,000
83.5
10
83.5
Jack Graham
MID/FWD
$867,000
82.7
18
82.7
Liam Baker
DEF
$833,000
79.4
23
79.4
Liam Duggan
DEF
$830,000
79.1
21
79.1
Matt Flynn
RUC
$826,000
78.7
18
78.7
Ryan Maric
DEF
$789,000
75.2
22
75.2
Jake Waterman
FWD
$755,000
60.9
8
72
Harley Reid
MID
$700,000
66.7
19
66.7
Tom Cole
DEF
$697,000
66.4
18
66.4
Brady Hough
DEF/MID
$673,000
64.1
22
64.2
Elliot Yeo
MID
$667,000
0
0
63.6
Tim Kelly
MID/FWD
$664,000
63.3
20
63.3
Elijah Hewett
MID
$639,000
61
20
60.9
Jack Hutchinson
MID
$614,000
58.5
16
58.5
Jamie Cripps
FWD
$610,000
58.2
21
58.2
Reuben Ginbey
DEF
$578,000
55.1
23
55.1
Clay Hall
MID
$577,000
55
13
55
Tylar Young
DEF
$558,000
58.4
7
53.2
Bailey J. Williams
RUC/FWD
$552,000
52.6
16
52.6
Tyler Brockman
FWD
$517,000
49.3
20
49.3
Tyrell Dewar
DEF/MID
$504,000
48
16
48
Jobe Shanahan
FWD
$487,000
47.9
9
46.4
Jack Williams
FWD
$485,000
46.2
13
46.2
Brandon Starcevich
DEF
$479,000
45.7
10
45.7
Sandy Brock
DEF
$462,000
44.1
14
44
Matthew Owies
FWD
$460,000
43.9
16
43.9
Rhett Bazzo
DEF
$449,000
47
7
42.8
Harry Edwards
DEF
$432,000
41.2
16
41.2
Lucca Grego
DEF
$429,000
56
1
40.9
Hamish Davis
MID
$424,000
43
8
40.4
Archer Reid
FWD
$375,000
35.7
14
35.7
Noah Long
FWD
$359,000
34.2
10
34.2
Willem Duursma
MID
$350,000
0
0
33.4
Tom Gross
MID/FWD
$344,000
34.9
8
32.8
Cooper Duff-Tytler
RUC/FWD
$338,000
0
0
32.2
Harry Schoenberg
MID
$320,000
23
1
30.5
Finlay Macrae
MID/FWD
$293,000
0
0
27.9
Josh Lindsay
DEF
$278,000
0
0
26.5
Bo Allan
DEF
$246,000
26.7
6
23.5
Sam Allen
MID/FWD
$238,000
0
0
22.7
Deven Robertson
FWD
$232,000
15.5
4
22.1
Harvey Johnston
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Jacob Newton
FWD
$230,000
24
2
21.9
Malakai Champion
FWD
$230,000
20.5
2
21.9
Fred Rodriguez
FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Tylah Williams
MID/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Harry Barnett
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
PLAYER
POSITION
PRICE
2025 AVERAGE
2025 GAMES
PRICED AT
Marcus Bontempelli
MID
$1,167,000
111.3
18
111.2
Tim English
RUC
$1,162,000
110.7
23
110.8
Tom Liberatore
MID
$1,044,000
99.6
23
99.5
Ed Richards
MID
$1,014,000
96.7
23
96.7
Matthew Kennedy
MID
$1,013,000
96.5
23
96.6
Bailey Dale
DEF
$965,000
92
23
92
Adam Treloar
MID/FWD
$946,000
69.8
4
90.2
Sam Darcy
FWD
$863,000
82.2
17
82.3
Bailey Williams
DEF/MID
$805,000
76.8
23
76.7
Aaron Naughton
FWD
$753,000
71.8
23
71.8
Joel Freijah
MID/FWD
$748,000
71.3
23
71.3
James Harmes
MID
$701,000
66.8
13
66.8
Lachlan Bramble
DEF
$696,000
66.3
23
66.3
Ryley Sanders
MID/FWD
$694,000
66.1
21
66.2
Sam Davidson
MID
$693,000
66.1
19
66.1
Rhylee West
FWD
$688,000
65.6
23
65.6
Riley Garcia
MID/FWD
$620,000
53.5
8
59.1
Oskar Baker
DEF/MID
$590,000
58
9
56.2
Rory Lobb
DEF
$578,000
55.1
23
55.1
Luke Cleary
DEF
$543,000
51.8
16
51.8
Connor Budarick
FWD
$506,000
48.2
17
48.2
Buku Khamis
DEF/FWD
$501,000
47.7
14
47.8
Harvey Gallagher
DEF
$489,000
41.8
5
46.6
James O'Donnell
DEF
$480,000
45.8
22
45.8
Jordan Croft
FWD
$478,000
60
2
45.6
Nick Coffield
DEF
$473,000
55
4
45.1
Laitham Vandermeer
FWD
$455,000
43.4
19
43.4
Cody Weightman
FWD
$449,000
0
0
42.8
Lachlan McNeil
FWD
$445,000
42.4
20
42.4
Jedd Busslinger
DEF
$348,000
36.4
7
33.2
Arthur Jones
MID/FWD
$327,000
20
4
31.2
Josh Dolan
FWD
$288,000
27.5
11
27.5
Lachlan Carmichael
DEF/MID
$270,000
0
0
25.7
Cooper Hynes
FWD
$267,000
27.1
8
25.5
Louis Emmett
RUC
$246,000
0
0
23.5
Ryan Gardner
DEF
$230,000
26
1
21.9
Michael Sellwood
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Lachie Jaques
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Zac Walker
DEF
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Will Darcy
DEF/FWD
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Luke Kennedy
MID
$230,000
0
0
21.9
Lachlan Smith
RUC
$230,000
0
0
21.9
