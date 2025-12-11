Check out the full list of players, positions and prices for AFL Fantasy 2026

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S time to start preparing for the 2026 AFL Fantasy season.

The positions and prices for the new season have been confirmed, with coaches having $18,300,000 to spend.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Check out the full list of players below, including their 'priced-at' figure.

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Jordan Dawson MID $1,156,000 110.2 23 110.2 Rory Laird DEF $971,000 92.6 20 92.6 Reilly O'Brien RUC $953,000 90.9 23 90.8 Izak Rankine MID/FWD $915,000 87.2 22 87.2 Riley Thilthorpe FWD $870,000 82.9 23 82.9 Jake Soligo MID $868,000 82.8 23 82.7 Ben Keays FWD $831,000 79.3 23 79.2 James Peatling MID $815,000 77.7 21 77.7 Josh Worrell DEF $790,000 75.3 23 75.3 Lachlan Sholl MID $761,000 53 5 72.5 Wayne Milera DEF $756,000 72 22 72.1 Alex Neal-Bullen FWD $728,000 69.4 23 69.4 Mitchell Hinge DEF $704,000 67.1 22 67.1 Daniel Curtin MID $684,000 65.2 23 65.2 Callum Ah Chee FWD $656,000 62.5 22 62.5 Josh Rachele FWD $655,000 62.5 13 62.4 Sam Berry MID $655,000 62.4 17 62.4 Taylor Walker FWD $645,000 61.5 21 61.5 Isaac Cumming MID $644,000 61.4 22 61.4 Darcy Fogarty FWD $622,000 59.3 22 59.3 Luke Nankervis MID $616,000 45.1 7 58.7 Mark Keane DEF $575,000 54.8 23 54.8 Max Michalanney DEF $575,000 54.8 19 54.8 Chayce Jones MID $533,000 23.8 5 50.8 Billy Dowling MID/FWD $522,000 53 1 49.8 Luke Pedlar FWD $435,000 45.6 7 41.5 Zac Taylor FWD $429,000 40.9 15 40.9 Nick Murray DEF $395,000 37.7 10 37.7 James Borlase DEF $379,000 27 2 36.1 Brayden Cook MID/FWD $344,000 30 3 32.8 Finnbar Maley FWD $341,000 35.7 7 32.5 Hugh Bond DEF $313,000 30 4 29.8 Sid Draper MID/FWD $307,000 29.3 10 29.3 Lachlan McAndrew RUC $286,000 0 0 27.3 Jordon Butts DEF $276,000 26.3 10 26.3 Mitchell Marsh FWD $266,000 0 0 25.4 Oscar Ryan DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Charlie Edwards DEF/MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Toby Murray FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Indy Cotton FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Tyler Welsh FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Archie Ludowyke FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Josh Dunkley MID $1,128,000 107.5 23 107.5 Hugh McCluggage MID $1,072,000 102.2 23 102.2 Dayne Zorko DEF $1,065,000 101.5 23 101.5 Will Ashcroft MID $1,002,000 95.5 23 95.5 Lachie Neale MID $992,000 94.6 20 94.6 Jarrod Berry MID $892,000 85 21 85 Zac Bailey MID/FWD $876,000 83.5 22 83.5 Jaspa Fletcher DEF $871,000 83 23 83 Darcy Wilmot DEF $835,000 79.6 23 79.6 Levi Ashcroft MID $781,000 74.4 23 74.5 Cam Rayner FWD $736,000 70.1 23 70.2 Sam Draper RUC/FWD $731,000 82 5 69.7 Darcy Fort RUC $726,000 69.2 17 69.2 Harris Andrews DEF $653,000 62.2 23 62.2 Noah Answerth DEF $608,000 57.9 17 58 Logan Morris FWD $605,000 57.7 22 57.7 Ryan Lester DEF $601,000 57.3 22 57.3 Eric Hipwood FWD $576,000 54.9 22 54.9 Jack Payne DEF $569,000 54.2 13 54.2 Keidean Coleman DEF $559,000 73 1 53.3 Charlie Cameron FWD $559,000 53.3 21 53.3 Conor McKenna FWD $538,000 26 5 51.3 Oscar Allen FWD $522,000 49.8 12 49.8 Kai Lohmann FWD $486,000 46.3 14 46.3 Bruce Reville MID $461,000 43.9 10 43.9 Lincoln McCarthy FWD $452,000 0 0 43.1 Sam Marshall MID $439,000 46 7 41.8 Darcy Gardiner DEF $437,000 41.6 14 41.7 Tom Doedee DEF $360,000 47 1 34.3 Darragh Joyce DEF $352,000 0 0 33.6 Henry Smith FWD $335,000 42 2 31.9 Daniel Annable MID $330,000 0 0 31.5 Shadeau Brain DEF $275,000 0 0 26.2 Ty Gallop FWD $263,000 33 2 25.1 James Tunstill MID $254,000 30.7 3 24.2 Ben Murphy DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Zane Zakostelsky DEF/RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9 Will McLachlan FWD $230,000 23.3 6 21.9 Luke Lloyd FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Cody Curtin FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Luke Beecken MID $230,000 10 1 21.9 Reece Torrent MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Koby Evans MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Tai Hayes MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT George Hewett MID $1,037,000 98.9 23 98.9 Adam Cerra MID $997,000 95.1 19 95 Sam Walsh MID $977,000 93.1 14 93.1 Patrick Cripps MID $931,000 88.8 23 88.8 Harry McKay FWD $821,000 78.3 12 78.3 Oliver Hollands DEF $799,000 76.2 23 76.2 Nick Haynes DEF $794,000 75.7 23 75.7 Blake Acres MID $773,000 73.7 19 73.7 Nic Newman DEF $753,000 0 0 71.8 Adam Saad DEF $703,000 67 21 67 Marc Pittonet RUC $671,000 70.3 7 64 Lachlan Cowan DEF $665,000 63.4 14 63.4 Mitch McGovern DEF $657,000 62.6 17 62.6 Jacob Weitering DEF $645,000 61.5 23 61.5 Zac Williams FWD $643,000 61.3 19 61.3 Cooper Lord MID $630,000 60 21 60.1 Oliver Florent MID $629,000 60 16 60 Francis Evans FWD $616,000 58.7 10 58.7 Ben Ainsworth FWD $615,000 58.6 22 58.6 Matthew Cottrell MID/FWD $611,000 66.2 6 58.2 Brodie Kemp FWD $594,000 47.6 5 56.6 Will Hayward FWD $585,000 55.8 21 55.8 Lachie Fogarty FWD $584,000 55.7 20 55.7 Campbell Chesser MID $555,000 64.5 4 52.9 Jesse Motlop FWD $533,000 50.8 23 50.8 Matthew Carroll DEF $519,000 49.5 17 49.5 Lewis Young DEF $493,000 47 13 47 Jordan Boyd DEF $485,000 32.7 3 46.2 Flynn Young FWD $450,000 45.6 8 42.9 Harry O'Farrell DEF $434,000 47 6 41.4 Ashton Moir FWD $426,000 41.9 9 40.6 Billy Wilson DEF $421,000 49 4 40.1 Liam Reidy RUC/FWD $394,000 37 1 37.6 Lucas Camporeale MID $365,000 44 3 34.8 Harry Dean DEF $342,000 0 0 32.6 Hudson O'Keeffe FWD $342,000 38.4 5 32.6 Matt Duffy DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Harry Charleson DEF/MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Rob Monahan FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Jagga Smith MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Ben Camporeale MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Jack Ison MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Talor Byrne MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Nick Daicos MID $1,134,000 108.1 23 108.1 Darcy Cameron RUC $1,070,000 102 23 102 Josh Daicos DEF $988,000 94.2 23 94.2 Scott Pendlebury MID $908,000 86.6 20 86.6 Steele Sidebottom MID $905,000 86.2 21 86.3 Jack Crisp MID $883,000 84.2 23 84.2 Jordan De Goey MID/FWD $812,000 52.7 9 77.4 Ned Long MID $808,000 77 23 77 Lachie Schultz FWD $804,000 76.6 14 76.6 Jamie Elliott FWD $711,000 67.8 23 67.8 Patrick Lipinski MID/FWD $702,000 66.9 21 66.9 Dan Houston DEF $701,000 66.8 19 66.8 Brayden Maynard DEF $696,000 66.4 18 66.3 Harry Perryman DEF $660,000 63 23 62.9 Isaac Quaynor DEF $630,000 60 23 60.1 Daniel McStay FWD $593,000 56.6 18 56.5 Beau McCreery FWD $568,000 54.2 17 54.1 Jeremy Howe DEF $544,000 51.9 18 51.9 Tim Membrey FWD $543,000 51.8 21 51.8 Edward Allan MID $508,000 48.4 13 48.4 Bobby Hill FWD $483,000 46.1 14 46 Jack Buller FWD $481,000 47.2 9 45.9 Darcy Moore DEF $466,000 44.4 20 44.4 Lachlan Sullivan FWD $460,000 43.9 14 43.9 Billy Frampton DEF $445,000 42.4 14 42.4 Roan Steele MID $381,000 46 3 36.3 William Hayes FWD $359,000 45 2 34.2 Wil Parker DEF $302,000 31.7 3 28.8 Harvey Harrison FWD $300,000 0 0 28.6 Reef McInnes DEF $285,000 34.3 3 27.2 Jakob Ryan DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Joel Cochran DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Tew Jiath DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Charlie West FWD $230,000 19 1 21.9 Jai Saxena FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Noah Howes FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Angus Anderson MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Harry DeMattia MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Sam Swadling MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Tyan Prindable MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Iliro Smit RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9 Alex Condon RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9 Oscar Steene RUC/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Zac McCarthy RUC/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Jye Caldwell MID $1,087,000 103.6 11 103.6 Zach Merrett MID $1,078,000 102.8 22 102.8 Nic Martin MID/FWD $1,022,000 97.4 16 97.4 Archie Roberts DEF $901,000 85.9 23 85.9 Mason Redman DEF $900,000 85.8 19 85.8 Brayden Fiorini MID $900,000 85.8 16 85.8 Xavier Duursma MID $826,000 78.8 22 78.7 Sam Durham MID $822,000 78.4 20 78.4 Zach Reid DEF $791,000 75.4 10 75.4 Andrew McGrath DEF $786,000 74.9 23 74.9 Peter Wright FWD $776,000 73.9 19 74 Darcy Parish MID $759,000 85.3 3 72.4 Kyle Langford FWD $718,000 49.9 9 68.4 Jordan Ridley DEF $663,000 63.2 10 63.2 Jaxon Prior DEF $655,000 62.5 23 62.4 Angus Clarke DEF/MID $653,000 62.2 14 62.2 Nick Bryan RUC $614,000 57.8 4 58.5 Archie Perkins FWD $597,000 57 21 56.9 Jade Gresham FWD $563,000 53.6 19 53.7 Nate Caddy FWD $562,000 53.5 17 53.6 Harrison Jones MID/FWD $523,000 50 7 49.9 Zak Johnson DEF $513,000 50.4 9 48.9 Isaac Kako FWD $493,000 47 23 47 Archer May FWD $490,000 51.3 7 46.7 Saad El-Hawli MID $450,000 44.2 9 42.9 Matt Guelfi FWD $445,000 42.4 12 42.4 Elijah Tsatas MID $444,000 49.8 5 42.3 Ben McKay DEF $409,000 39 10 39 Lachlan Blakiston DEF $399,000 38 11 38 Lewis Hayes DEF $398,000 52 1 37.9 Vigo Visentini RUC $395,000 49.5 2 37.7 Nik Cox MID $388,000 0 0 37 Liam McMahon FWD $337,000 35.3 7 32.1 Thomas Edwards FWD $319,000 40 2 30.4 Sullivan Robey MID/FWD $318,000 0 0 30.3 Jayden Nguyen DEF $314,000 35.2 5 29.9 Jacob Farrow DEF/MID $314,000 0 0 29.9 Dyson Sharp MID $302,000 0 0 28.8 Archer Day-Wicks FWD $294,000 33 5 28 Rhys Unwin FWD $238,000 28.7 3 22.7 Max Kondogiannis DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Hussien El Achkar FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Kayle Gerreyn RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Andrew Brayshaw MID $1,060,000 101 23 101 Luke Jackson RUC $995,000 94.9 20 94.9 Caleb Serong MID $970,000 92.4 23 92.5 Jordan Clark DEF $946,000 90.2 23 90.2 Hayden Young MID $916,000 62.5 8 87.3 Luke Ryan DEF $859,000 81.9 23 81.9 Matthew Johnson MID $740,000 70.5 18 70.5 Shai Bolton MID/FWD $734,000 70 22 70 Nathan O'Driscoll MID $675,000 64.4 13 64.3 Corey Wagner MID $674,000 64.2 17 64.3 Sean Darcy RUC $674,000 64.3 16 64.3 Jaeger O'Meara MID $663,000 63.2 13 63.2 Josh Treacy FWD $658,000 62.7 23 62.7 Michael Frederick FWD $617,000 58.8 23 58.8 Neil Erasmus MID $596,000 56.8 15 56.8 Murphy Reid FWD $581,000 55.4 23 55.4 Karl Worner DEF $579,000 55.2 22 55.2 Sam Switkowski FWD $578,000 55.1 17 55.1 Patrick Voss FWD $575,000 54.8 19 54.8 Judd McVee DEF $571,000 54.5 17 54.4 Heath Chapman DEF $562,000 53.6 22 53.6 Bailey Banfield DEF $556,000 53 20 53 Jeremy Sharp MID $505,000 48.1 14 48.1 Mason Cox RUC/FWD $497,000 42.8 8 47.4 Alex Pearce DEF $482,000 45.9 15 45.9 Oscar McDonald DEF $472,000 49.4 7 45 Brennan Cox DEF $466,000 44.4 23 44.4 Brandon Walker DEF $439,000 34 2 41.8 Jye Amiss FWD $430,000 41 23 41 Isaiah Dudley FWD $385,000 36.7 15 36.7 Sam Sturt FWD $355,000 0 0 33.8 Cooper Simpson DEF $340,000 41 3 32.4 Joshua Draper DEF $330,000 31.5 11 31.5 Adam Sweid MID $254,000 0 0 24.2 Hugh Davies DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Ollie Murphy DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Jaren Carr FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Charlie Nicholls FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Ryda Luke FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Tobyn Murray FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Toby Whan MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Leon Kickett MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Aiden Riddle RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Bailey Smith MID $1,220,000 116.3 20 116.3 Max Holmes MID $1,059,000 100.9 23 101 Gryan Miers FWD $984,000 93.8 21 93.8 Shaun Mannagh FWD $924,000 88.1 20 88.1 Tom Atkins MID $921,000 87.8 23 87.8 Jeremy Cameron FWD $877,000 83.6 23 83.6 Tom Stewart DEF $844,000 80.5 18 80.5 Zach Guthrie DEF $805,000 76.7 23 76.7 James Worpel MID $775,000 73.8 18 73.9 Jack Martin FWD $766,000 73 10 73 Oliver Dempsey MID $763,000 72.7 23 72.7 Mark Blicavs RUC $744,000 70.9 22 70.9 Lawson Humphries DEF $740,000 70.5 22 70.5 Mark O'Connor DEF $676,000 64.5 22 64.4 Rhys Stanley RUC $675,000 64.4 18 64.3 Patrick Dangerfield FWD $667,000 63.6 20 63.6 Tyson Stengle FWD $647,000 61.7 21 61.7 Shannon Neale FWD $643,000 61.3 22 61.3 Jack Henry DEF $632,000 60.2 18 60.2 Jack Bowes MID $617,000 58.8 18 58.8 Connor O'Sullivan DEF $603,000 57.5 22 57.5 Sam De Koning DEF $586,000 55.9 20 55.9 Brad Close FWD $566,000 54 23 54 Toby Conway RUC $552,000 0 0 52.6 Jed Bews DEF $523,000 60.8 4 49.9 Tanner Bruhn MID $517,000 0 0 49.3 Mitch Knevitt MID $495,000 51.9 7 47.2 Oisin Mullin DEF/MID $489,000 46.6 22 46.6 Jhye Clark MID $451,000 37.7 7 43 Jake Kolodjashnij DEF $434,000 0 0 41.4 Oliver Henry FWD $430,000 41 15 41 George Stevens MID $419,000 52.5 2 39.9 Oliver Wiltshire FWD $275,000 34.5 2 26.2 Harley Barker MID $258,000 0 0 24.6 Lennox Hofmann DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Cillian Burke DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Keighton Matofai-Forbes DEF/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Jay Polkinghorne FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Jesse Mellor FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Nicholas Driscoll MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Hunter Holmes MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Mitchell Edwards RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9 Jacob Molier RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9 Joe Pike RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Matt Rowell MID $1,062,000 101.2 23 101.2 Noah Anderson MID $1,044,000 99.5 23 99.5 Jarrod Witts RUC $969,000 92.4 22 92.4 Touk Miller MID $955,000 91 21 91 John Noble DEF $953,000 90.9 23 90.8 Christian Petracca MID/FWD $948,000 90.4 23 90.4 Joel Jeffrey DEF $794,000 75.7 23 75.7 Daniel Rioli DEF $747,000 71.2 18 71.2 Bailey Humphrey MID/FWD $717,000 68.3 21 68.4 Wil Powell DEF $701,000 66.9 23 66.8 Bodhi Uwland DEF $662,000 63.1 23 63.1 Ben Long FWD $652,000 62.2 22 62.2 Sam Clohesy MID $652,000 62.1 14 62.2 Ned Moyle RUC $643,000 51.7 3 61.3 Alex Davies MID $611,000 62 6 58.2 Mac Andrew DEF $587,000 56 22 56 Will Graham FWD $578,000 55.3 8 55.1 Lachie Weller MID $571,000 54.4 17 54.4 Jy Farrar FWD $565,000 61.2 6 53.9 Sam Collins DEF $544,000 51.9 20 51.9 Ben King FWD $528,000 50.3 23 50.3 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan FWD $458,000 0 0 43.7 Ethan Read FWD $453,000 43.2 19 43.2 Jed Walter FWD $397,000 37.9 16 37.8 Nick Holman MID/FWD $385,000 36.7 16 36.7 Charlie Ballard DEF $384,000 30 1 36.6 Lachlan Gulbin FWD $383,000 50 1 36.5 Elliott Himmelberg FWD $374,000 0 0 35.7 Jake Rogers FWD $362,000 27.3 9 34.5 Zeke Uwland DEF/MID $346,000 0 0 33 Dylan Patterson DEF $334,000 0 0 31.8 Ben Jepson MID $291,000 38 1 27.7 Jai Murray MID $286,000 0 0 27.3 Beau Addinsall MID $282,000 0 0 26.9 Oscar Adams DEF $260,000 26.4 8 24.8 Avery Thomas DEF $242,000 0 0 23.1 Caleb Graham DEF $238,000 0 0 22.7 Cooper Bell DEF/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Leonardo Lombard FWD $230,000 23 4 21.9 Caleb Lewis FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Asher Eastham FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Zak Evans MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Koby Coulson MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Max Knobel RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Lachie Whitfield DEF $1,104,000 105.2 22 105.2 Lachie Ash DEF $1,050,000 100.1 23 100.1 Finn Callaghan MID $1,038,000 99 20 99 Tom Green MID $1,023,000 97.5 22 97.5 Clayton Oliver MID $941,000 89.7 22 89.7 Toby Greene FWD $850,000 81 21 81 Josh Kelly MID $848,000 80.9 14 80.8 Harry Himmelberg DEF $820,000 78.2 23 78.2 Brent Daniels FWD $793,000 47.7 6 75.6 Stephen Coniglio MID $783,000 59.4 9 74.6 Connor Idun DEF $763,000 72.7 23 72.7 Kieren Briggs RUC $738,000 70.4 19 70.4 Jake Riccardi RUC/FWD $715,000 68.2 19 68.2 Ryan Angwin MID $695,000 68.3 9 66.3 Jayden Laverde DEF $689,000 65.6 14 65.7 Jesse Hogan FWD $685,000 65.3 15 65.3 Darcy Jones FWD $651,000 62.1 22 62.1 Sam Taylor DEF $649,000 61.9 19 61.9 Aaron Cadman FWD $623,000 59.4 23 59.4 Callum Brown FWD $607,000 57.9 21 57.9 Xavier O'Halloran MID $603,000 57.5 22 57.5 Toby Bedford MID/FWD $589,000 56.2 22 56.1 Jack Buckley DEF $579,000 55.2 19 55.2 Jake Stringer FWD $561,000 53.5 14 53.5 Harry Rowston MID $544,000 51.9 10 51.9 Harvey Thomas FWD $537,000 51.2 17 51.2 Nicholas Madden RUC $525,000 63.3 3 50 Joe Fonti DEF $521,000 49.7 16 49.7 Conor Stone DEF $485,000 50.9 7 46.2 Toby McMullin MID $443,000 42.3 11 42.2 Leek Aleer DEF $381,000 36.3 12 36.3 Cody Angove FWD $361,000 42 4 34.4 Max Gruzewski FWD $361,000 37.9 7 34.4 Oskar Taylor DEF $294,000 0 0 28 James Leake DEF/FWD $262,000 31.7 3 25 Josaia Delana FWD $232,000 28 3 22.1 Harrison Oliver DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Finnegan Davis DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Phoenix Gothard FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Nathan Wardius FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Jack Ough MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Oliver Hannaford MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Riley Hamilton MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Logan Smith RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Lloyd Meek RUC $978,000 93.3 22 93.2 Karl Amon DEF $930,000 88.6 22 88.7 Jai Newcombe MID $907,000 86.4 23 86.5 Dylan Moore FWD $858,000 81.8 23 81.8 James Sicily DEF $830,000 79.1 20 79.1 Jarman Impey DEF $810,000 77.2 21 77.2 Will Day MID $802,000 86.8 6 76.5 Josh Ward MID $796,000 75.9 22 75.9 Jack Ginnivan FWD $790,000 75.3 22 75.3 Jack Gunston FWD $777,000 74.1 20 74.1 Conor Nash MID $777,000 74.1 19 74.1 Harry Morrison MID $744,000 70.9 20 70.9 Massimo D'Ambrosio MID $739,000 70.4 23 70.4 Josh Battle DEF $737,000 70.3 23 70.3 Josh Weddle DEF $731,000 69.7 15 69.7 Connor Macdonald FWD $714,000 68 21 68.1 Blake Hardwick DEF $658,000 62.7 23 62.7 Cam Mackenzie MID $656,000 62.5 12 62.5 Mabior Chol FWD $627,000 59.8 21 59.8 Jack Scrimshaw DEF $564,000 53.8 13 53.8 Nick Watson FWD $523,000 49.9 22 49.9 Finn Maginness FWD $513,000 48.9 13 48.9 Sam Butler MID/FWD $489,000 59 3 46.6 Ned Reeves RUC $482,000 63 1 45.9 Max Ramsden FWD $458,000 53.3 4 43.7 Henry Hustwaite MID $443,000 51.5 4 42.2 Tom Barrass DEF $432,000 41.1 22 41.2 Calsher Dear FWD $427,000 42.9 8 40.7 Mitch Lewis FWD $420,000 45.5 6 40 Cameron Nairn MID/FWD $274,000 0 0 26.1 Aidan Schubert RUC/FWD $262,000 0 0 25 James Blanck DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 William McCabe DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Bodie Ryan DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Bailey Macdonald DEF $230,000 18.8 6 21.9 Noah Mraz DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Matt Hill DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Cody Anderson MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Oliver Greeves MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Jack Dalton MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Matthew LeRay MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Jaime Uhr-Henry RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Max Gawn RUC $1,188,000 113.3 23 113.3 Jack Steele MID $1,006,000 95.9 21 95.9 Christian Salem DEF $975,000 93 23 92.9 Jack Viney MID $927,000 88.4 18 88.4 Kysaiah Pickett MID/FWD $915,000 87.3 20 87.2 Jake Bowey DEF $907,000 86.4 23 86.5 Trent Rivers DEF $865,000 82.4 23 82.5 Ed Langdon MID/FWD $778,000 74.2 23 74.2 Steven May DEF $757,000 72.1 16 72.2 Kade Chandler FWD $720,000 68.7 23 68.6 Bayley Fritsch FWD $665,000 63.4 22 63.4 Harvey Langford MID $658,000 62.7 22 62.7 Tom Sparrow FWD $641,000 61.1 22 61.1 Tom McDonald DEF $624,000 59.5 17 59.5 Brody Mihocek FWD $616,000 58.7 20 58.7 Daniel Turner DEF $610,000 58.2 19 58.2 Jake Melksham FWD $571,000 54.5 19 54.4 Caleb Windsor DEF $565,000 53.9 17 53.9 Changkuoth Jiath DEF $563,000 53.6 17 53.7 Jacob van Rooyen FWD $563,000 53.7 16 53.7 Koltyn Tholstrup FWD $555,000 33.8 9 52.9 Jake Lever DEF $553,000 52.3 8 52.7 Xavier Lindsay MID $550,000 52.4 18 52.4 Jai Culley MID $514,000 59.8 4 49 Harrison Petty FWD $505,000 48.1 19 48.1 Blake Howes DEF $459,000 43.8 12 43.8 Andy Moniz-Wakefield DEF $384,000 0 0 36.6 Max Heath RUC/FWD $376,000 43.8 4 35.8 Jack Henderson FWD $369,000 41.4 5 35.2 Shane McAdam FWD $326,000 0 0 31.1 Harry Sharp FWD $321,000 30.6 18 30.6 Xavier Taylor DEF $310,000 0 0 29.6 Latrelle Pickett FWD $306,000 0 0 29.2 Tom Campbell RUC $297,000 0 0 28.3 Aidan Johnson FWD $275,000 30.8 5 26.2 Bailey Laurie FWD $274,000 12 1 26.1 Matthew Jefferson FWD $274,000 28.7 7 26.1 Thomas Matthews FWD $234,000 0 0 22.3 Jed Adams DEF $230,000 27 1 21.9 Oscar Berry DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Ricky Mentha DEF/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Luker Kentfield FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Riley Onley MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Kalani White RUC/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Harry Sheezel MID/FWD $1,145,000 109.2 23 109.2 Tristan Xerri RUC $1,101,000 105 20 105 Luke Davies-Uniacke MID $920,000 87.7 22 87.7 Tom Powell MID $912,000 86.9 23 86.9 Luke Parker MID $909,000 86.7 22 86.7 Caleb Daniel DEF $892,000 85 23 85 Jy Simpkin MID/FWD $872,000 83.1 21 83.1 Colby McKercher DEF $823,000 78.5 23 78.5 Zac Fisher FWD $787,000 42.3 7 75 Paul Curtis FWD $745,000 71 19 71 George Wardlaw MID $713,000 68 13 68 Dylan Stephens MID $670,000 63.9 22 63.9 Luke McDonald DEF $636,000 60.7 15 60.6 Nick Larkey FWD $615,000 58.6 17 58.6 Cameron Zurhaar FWD $605,000 57.6 22 57.7 Aidan Corr DEF $576,000 54.9 10 54.9 Finn O'Sullivan DEF/MID $564,000 53.7 22 53.8 Jack Darling FWD $536,000 51.1 22 51.1 Riley Hardeman DEF $504,000 48.1 17 48 Charlie Comben DEF $500,000 47.7 20 47.7 Cooper Trembath FWD $500,000 60.3 3 47.7 Toby Pink DEF $496,000 47.3 17 47.3 Griffin Logue DEF $494,000 47.1 16 47.1 Bailey Scott MID $469,000 44.7 12 44.7 Jacob Konstanty FWD $457,000 43.6 23 43.6 Cooper Harvey FWD $442,000 46.3 7 42.1 Charlie Spargo FWD $422,000 40.2 10 40.2 Wil Dawson DEF $380,000 42.6 5 36.2 Jackson Archer DEF $363,000 27 3 34.6 Robert Hansen Jr MID/FWD $348,000 33.2 12 33.2 Zane Duursma DEF/FWD $325,000 31 10 31 Lachy Dovaston FWD $290,000 0 0 27.6 Zac Banch FWD $271,000 31.5 4 25.8 Blake Thredgold DEF $250,000 0 0 23.8 Josh Goater DEF $235,000 0 0 22.4 Matt Whitlock DEF/FWD $230,000 23.5 2 21.9 Brayden George FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Luke Urquhart MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 River Stevens MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Hugo Mikunda MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Callum Coleman-Jones RUC $230,000 3 1 21.9 Taylor Goad RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Connor Rozee DEF/MID $1,092,000 104.1 21 104.1 Zak Butters MID $1,047,000 99.9 20 99.8 Ollie Wines MID $938,000 89.5 20 89.4 Jason Horne-Francis MID $862,000 82.2 15 82.2 Jordon Sweet RUC $854,000 81.4 19 81.4 Miles Bergman DEF $822,000 78.3 19 78.4 Kane Farrell DEF $818,000 78 21 78 Willem Drew MID $788,000 75.1 23 75.1 Jase Burgoyne DEF/MID $778,000 74.2 20 74.2 Mitch Georgiades FWD $727,000 69.3 23 69.3 Joe Richards FWD $685,000 65.3 22 65.3 Sam Powell-Pepper FWD $673,000 64.2 16 64.2 Aliir Aliir DEF $597,000 57 22 56.9 Mani Liddy MID $597,000 58.7 9 56.9 Darcy Byrne-Jones FWD $593,000 56.5 22 56.5 Jack Lukosius FWD $585,000 47.3 7 55.8 Ewan Mackinlay MID $574,000 75 1 54.7 Ivan Soldo RUC/FWD $555,000 26 1 52.9 Jacob Wehr DEF/MID $548,000 52.3 14 52.2 Dante Visentini RUC $539,000 53.9 8 51.4 Jackson Mead MID $538,000 51.3 20 51.3 Logan Evans DEF $518,000 49.4 10 49.4 Esava Ratugolea DEF $516,000 49.2 13 49.2 Christian Moraes MID $497,000 47.4 14 47.4 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher DEF $496,000 47.3 13 47.3 Josh Sinn DEF $476,000 45.4 20 45.4 Will Brodie MID $457,000 0 0 43.6 Lachie Jones DEF $452,000 43.1 18 43.1 Will Lorenz MID $437,000 47.3 6 41.7 Corey Durdin FWD $425,000 40.5 16 40.5 Joe Berry FWD $415,000 39.6 12 39.6 Todd Marshall FWD $394,000 0 0 37.6 Jack Whitlock FWD $368,000 42.8 4 35.1 Ollie Lord FWD $308,000 29.4 15 29.4 Harrison Ramm DEF $268,000 35 1 25.5 Tom Cochrane FWD $265,000 32 3 25.3 Jacob Moss DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Xavier Walsh FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Tom Anastasopoulos FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Benny Barrett MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Josh Lai MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Jack Watkins MID $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Tim Taranto MID $985,000 93.9 21 93.9 Toby Nankervis RUC $956,000 91.1 22 91.1 Jayden Short DEF $913,000 87 15 87 Jacob Hopper MID $884,000 84.3 23 84.3 Sam Banks DEF $831,000 79.2 22 79.2 Dion Prestia MID $827,000 78.8 12 78.8 Nick Vlastuin DEF $811,000 77.3 22 77.3 Jack Ross MID/FWD $767,000 73.1 23 73.1 Kane McAuliffe MID $656,000 73.6 5 62.5 Nathan Broad DEF $638,000 60.9 22 60.8 Rhyan Mansell FWD $613,000 58.4 20 58.4 Seth Campbell FWD $613,000 58.4 22 58.4 Ben Miller DEF $607,000 57.8 23 57.9 Tyler Sonsie MID/FWD $604,000 57.6 16 57.6 Tom Brown DEF $599,000 57.1 23 57.1 Hugo Ralphsmith MID $594,000 56.7 12 56.6 Luke Trainor DEF $576,000 55 21 54.9 Sam Lalor FWD $567,000 54.1 11 54.1 Noah Balta DEF/FWD $553,000 52.7 13 52.7 Tom Lynch FWD $551,000 52.5 16 52.5 James Trezise MID $487,000 46.4 16 46.4 Taj Hotton FWD $485,000 50.9 7 46.2 Maurice Rioli FWD $435,000 41.5 13 41.5 Kaleb Smith DEF $418,000 42.4 8 39.8 Thomas Sims FWD $393,000 37.5 11 37.5 Steely Green FWD $381,000 36.3 18 36.3 Campbell Gray DEF $370,000 44.7 3 35.3 Jonty Faull FWD $370,000 35.3 16 35.3 Mykelti Lefau FWD $342,000 11 1 32.6 Samson Ryan RUC $335,000 42 2 31.9 Samuel Cumming MID $326,000 0 0 31.1 Samuel Grlj DEF/MID $322,000 0 0 30.7 Harry Armstrong FWD $319,000 32.4 8 30.4 Josh Gibcus DEF $230,000 25 1 21.9 Liam Fawcett FWD $230,000 22 1 21.9 Judson Clarke FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Jasper Alger FWD $230,000 22.5 4 21.9 Patrick Retschko MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Josh Smillie MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Noah Roberts-Thompson MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Zane Peucker MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Oliver Hayes-Brown RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera DEF $1,163,000 110.8 23 110.9 Rowan Marshall RUC $1,110,000 105.8 23 105.8 Jack Sinclair DEF $1,057,000 100.7 23 100.8 Jack Macrae MID $954,000 90.9 21 90.9 Tom De Koning RUC $889,000 84.7 22 84.7 Marcus Windhager MID $860,000 82 23 82 Callum Wilkie DEF $846,000 80.7 23 80.6 Bradley Hill MID/FWD $782,000 74.5 22 74.5 Mason Wood MID/FWD $721,000 68.7 21 68.7 Sam Flanders FWD $716,000 68.3 21 68.3 Ryan Byrnes DEF $703,000 67.1 17 67 Max Hall FWD $694,000 66.1 23 66.2 Hugo Garcia MID $687,000 65.5 17 65.5 Jack Silvagni DEF $680,000 64.8 13 64.8 Darcy Wilson MID/FWD $668,000 63.7 18 63.7 Cooper Sharman FWD $667,000 63.6 21 63.6 Hunter Clark MID $644,000 61.4 13 61.4 Mitch Owens FWD $633,000 60.4 19 60.3 Mattaes Phillipou FWD $610,000 35.9 7 58.2 Liam Ryan FWD $599,000 57.1 20 57.1 Hugh Boxshall MID $576,000 54.9 11 54.9 Anthony Caminiti DEF $564,000 53.8 23 53.8 Jack Higgins FWD $545,000 52 23 52 Liam Henry FWD $529,000 30.3 6 50.4 Liam Stocker DEF $491,000 46.8 17 46.8 Tobie Travaglia DEF/MID $479,000 45.6 11 45.7 Dougal Howard DEF $475,000 57.3 3 45.3 Paddy Dow MID $465,000 0 0 44.3 Alixzander Tauru DEF $442,000 42.1 10 42.1 Dan Butler FWD $414,000 38.8 6 39.5 Isaac Keeler FWD $384,000 36.6 11 36.6 Angus Hastie DEF $379,000 37.2 9 36.1 Max King FWD $378,000 0 0 36 Liam O'Connell DEF $333,000 34.9 7 31.7 Jack Carroll MID $332,000 21 3 31.6 Lance Collard FWD $286,000 27.3 12 27.3 Eamonn Armstrong DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Kobe McDonald DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 James Barrat DEF/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Kye Fincher DEF/MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Alex Dodson FWD $230,000 22 1 21.9 Patrick Said MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Charlie Banfield MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Brodie Grundy RUC $1,122,000 107 22 107 Errol Gulden MID $1,073,000 102.3 10 102.3 Isaac Heeney MID $1,016,000 96.9 23 96.9 Callum Mills DEF $944,000 90 12 90 Chad Warner MID $924,000 88.1 23 88.1 Nick Blakey DEF $892,000 85 23 85 Jake Lloyd MID $883,000 84.1 22 84.2 Matt Roberts DEF $868,000 82.7 18 82.7 James Rowbottom MID $824,000 78.5 23 78.6 Justin McInerney MID/FWD $824,000 78.6 17 78.6 Charlie Curnow FWD $690,000 65.8 18 65.8 Angus Sheldrick MID $651,000 62.1 20 62.1 Tom Papley FWD $650,000 62 11 62 Harry Cunningham DEF $607,000 57.8 11 57.9 James Jordon MID $597,000 56.9 23 56.9 Riley Bice DEF $595,000 56.7 16 56.7 Braeden Campbell FWD $594,000 56.6 23 56.6 Sam Wicks DEF $587,000 56 21 56 Tom McCartin DEF $583,000 55.6 20 55.6 Dane Rampe DEF $582,000 55.5 21 55.5 Taylor Adams FWD $581,000 35.8 4 55.4 Hayden McLean FWD $548,000 52.3 19 52.2 Joel Amartey FWD $534,000 54.1 8 50.9 Peter Ladhams RUC/FWD $534,000 50.9 10 50.9 Corey Warner MID/FWD $519,000 49.4 14 49.5 Caiden Cleary FWD $495,000 47.2 12 47.2 Lewis Melican DEF $483,000 46 17 46 Logan McDonald FWD $432,000 0 0 41.2 Malcolm Rosas FWD $350,000 26.8 4 33.4 Joel Hamling DEF $348,000 33.1 14 33.2 Tom Hanily FWD $327,000 33.1 8 31.2 Harry Kyle DEF/MID $298,000 0 0 28.4 Jai Serong DEF $274,000 0 0 26.1 Jesse Dattoli FWD $273,000 33 3 26 William Edwards DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Riak Andrew DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Patrick Snell DEF/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Ned Bowman FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Noah Chamberlain FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Liam Hetherton FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Max King FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Jevan Phillipou MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Billy Cootee MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 William Green RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Tom McCarthy DEF $876,000 83.5 10 83.5 Jack Graham MID/FWD $867,000 82.7 18 82.7 Liam Baker DEF $833,000 79.4 23 79.4 Liam Duggan DEF $830,000 79.1 21 79.1 Matt Flynn RUC $826,000 78.7 18 78.7 Ryan Maric DEF $789,000 75.2 22 75.2 Jake Waterman FWD $755,000 60.9 8 72 Harley Reid MID $700,000 66.7 19 66.7 Tom Cole DEF $697,000 66.4 18 66.4 Brady Hough DEF/MID $673,000 64.1 22 64.2 Elliot Yeo MID $667,000 0 0 63.6 Tim Kelly MID/FWD $664,000 63.3 20 63.3 Elijah Hewett MID $639,000 61 20 60.9 Jack Hutchinson MID $614,000 58.5 16 58.5 Jamie Cripps FWD $610,000 58.2 21 58.2 Reuben Ginbey DEF $578,000 55.1 23 55.1 Clay Hall MID $577,000 55 13 55 Tylar Young DEF $558,000 58.4 7 53.2 Bailey J. Williams RUC/FWD $552,000 52.6 16 52.6 Tyler Brockman FWD $517,000 49.3 20 49.3 Tyrell Dewar DEF/MID $504,000 48 16 48 Jobe Shanahan FWD $487,000 47.9 9 46.4 Jack Williams FWD $485,000 46.2 13 46.2 Brandon Starcevich DEF $479,000 45.7 10 45.7 Sandy Brock DEF $462,000 44.1 14 44 Matthew Owies FWD $460,000 43.9 16 43.9 Rhett Bazzo DEF $449,000 47 7 42.8 Harry Edwards DEF $432,000 41.2 16 41.2 Lucca Grego DEF $429,000 56 1 40.9 Hamish Davis MID $424,000 43 8 40.4 Archer Reid FWD $375,000 35.7 14 35.7 Noah Long FWD $359,000 34.2 10 34.2 Willem Duursma MID $350,000 0 0 33.4 Tom Gross MID/FWD $344,000 34.9 8 32.8 Cooper Duff-Tytler RUC/FWD $338,000 0 0 32.2 Harry Schoenberg MID $320,000 23 1 30.5 Finlay Macrae MID/FWD $293,000 0 0 27.9 Josh Lindsay DEF $278,000 0 0 26.5 Bo Allan DEF $246,000 26.7 6 23.5 Sam Allen MID/FWD $238,000 0 0 22.7 Deven Robertson FWD $232,000 15.5 4 22.1 Harvey Johnston DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Jacob Newton FWD $230,000 24 2 21.9 Malakai Champion FWD $230,000 20.5 2 21.9 Fred Rodriguez FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Tylah Williams MID/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Harry Barnett RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9

PLAYER POSITION PRICE 2025 AVERAGE 2025 GAMES PRICED AT Marcus Bontempelli MID $1,167,000 111.3 18 111.2 Tim English RUC $1,162,000 110.7 23 110.8 Tom Liberatore MID $1,044,000 99.6 23 99.5 Ed Richards MID $1,014,000 96.7 23 96.7 Matthew Kennedy MID $1,013,000 96.5 23 96.6 Bailey Dale DEF $965,000 92 23 92 Adam Treloar MID/FWD $946,000 69.8 4 90.2 Sam Darcy FWD $863,000 82.2 17 82.3 Bailey Williams DEF/MID $805,000 76.8 23 76.7 Aaron Naughton FWD $753,000 71.8 23 71.8 Joel Freijah MID/FWD $748,000 71.3 23 71.3 James Harmes MID $701,000 66.8 13 66.8 Lachlan Bramble DEF $696,000 66.3 23 66.3 Ryley Sanders MID/FWD $694,000 66.1 21 66.2 Sam Davidson MID $693,000 66.1 19 66.1 Rhylee West FWD $688,000 65.6 23 65.6 Riley Garcia MID/FWD $620,000 53.5 8 59.1 Oskar Baker DEF/MID $590,000 58 9 56.2 Rory Lobb DEF $578,000 55.1 23 55.1 Luke Cleary DEF $543,000 51.8 16 51.8 Connor Budarick FWD $506,000 48.2 17 48.2 Buku Khamis DEF/FWD $501,000 47.7 14 47.8 Harvey Gallagher DEF $489,000 41.8 5 46.6 James O'Donnell DEF $480,000 45.8 22 45.8 Jordan Croft FWD $478,000 60 2 45.6 Nick Coffield DEF $473,000 55 4 45.1 Laitham Vandermeer FWD $455,000 43.4 19 43.4 Cody Weightman FWD $449,000 0 0 42.8 Lachlan McNeil FWD $445,000 42.4 20 42.4 Jedd Busslinger DEF $348,000 36.4 7 33.2 Arthur Jones MID/FWD $327,000 20 4 31.2 Josh Dolan FWD $288,000 27.5 11 27.5 Lachlan Carmichael DEF/MID $270,000 0 0 25.7 Cooper Hynes FWD $267,000 27.1 8 25.5 Louis Emmett RUC $246,000 0 0 23.5 Ryan Gardner DEF $230,000 26 1 21.9 Michael Sellwood DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Lachie Jaques DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Zac Walker DEF $230,000 0 0 21.9 Will Darcy DEF/FWD $230,000 0 0 21.9 Luke Kennedy MID $230,000 0 0 21.9 Lachlan Smith RUC $230,000 0 0 21.9

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.