Sam Darcy and Max Gawn have boosted Victoria's star power for the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin clash

Sam Darcy and Max Gawn do battle during the Western Bulldogs' clash with Melbourne in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SUPERSTAR Western Bulldogs forward Sam Darcy, Melbourne captain Max Gawn and two-time premiership Brisbane Lion Hugh McCluggage are three of the nine new players to sign for Victoria ahead of the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin clash.

The trio adds even more star power to the squads already announced for the Origin clash between Western Australia and Victoria, to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, February 14.

Darcy, Gawn and McCluggage are set to don the Big V next to Noah Anderson (Gold Coast), Toby Greene (GWS), Max Holmes (Geelong), Jack Sinclair (St Kilda), Tom Stewart (Geelong) and Jacob Weitering (Carlton).

The latest additions to the Victoria squad come the day after nine players were added to the WA squad, including Charlie Cameron, Kozzy Pickett and Luke Jackson.

The WA team will be coached by Sydney's senior coach Dean Cox with Fremantle's Justin Longmuir as his assistant, while Geelong coach Chris Scott will helm Victoria along with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell assisting him.

Scott said he was happy with the balance and depth of the Victorian squad so far, while acknowledging there are some tough selection decisions ahead.

Tom Stewart and Max Holmes during Geelong's clash with Adelaide in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's exciting to have more than half of our squad locked in, and it's coming together as a well-balanced team that we feel represents what Victorian football is all about," Scott said.

"Sam and I will sit down with Garry Lyon in the coming weeks to lock away what the final squad could look like, and with the depth of talent available, there are going to be some very tough calls to make, but it's what makes the return of Origin football such an exciting prospect."

West Coast champion Glen Jakovich is chairing the WA selection panel and Melbourne great Garry Lyon doing the same for Victoria.

2026 AAMI AFL Origin squads

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Aaron Naughton

Patrick Cripps

Shai Bolton

Tom Barrass

Chad Warner

Liam Baker

Charlie Cameron

Darcy Cameron

Jordan Clark

Bradley Hill

Jesse Hogan

Luke Jackson

Kozzy Pickett

Sam Taylor

VICTORIA

Zak Butters

Marcus Bontempelli

Jeremy Cameron

Matt Rowell

Nick Daicos

Noah Anderson

Sam Darcy

Max Gawn

Toby Greene

Max Holmes

Hugh McCluggage

Jack Sinclair

Tom Stewart

Jacob Weitering

* more players still to be announced for both squads