SUPERSTAR Western Bulldogs forward Sam Darcy, Melbourne captain Max Gawn and two-time premiership Brisbane Lion Hugh McCluggage are three of the nine new players to sign for Victoria ahead of the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin clash.
The trio adds even more star power to the squads already announced for the Origin clash between Western Australia and Victoria, to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, February 14.
ORIGIN TICKETS Get your seats to WA v Victoria
Darcy, Gawn and McCluggage are set to don the Big V next to Noah Anderson (Gold Coast), Toby Greene (GWS), Max Holmes (Geelong), Jack Sinclair (St Kilda), Tom Stewart (Geelong) and Jacob Weitering (Carlton).
The latest additions to the Victoria squad come the day after nine players were added to the WA squad, including Charlie Cameron, Kozzy Pickett and Luke Jackson.
The WA team will be coached by Sydney's senior coach Dean Cox with Fremantle's Justin Longmuir as his assistant, while Geelong coach Chris Scott will helm Victoria along with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell assisting him.
Scott said he was happy with the balance and depth of the Victorian squad so far, while acknowledging there are some tough selection decisions ahead.
"It's exciting to have more than half of our squad locked in, and it's coming together as a well-balanced team that we feel represents what Victorian football is all about," Scott said.
"Sam and I will sit down with Garry Lyon in the coming weeks to lock away what the final squad could look like, and with the depth of talent available, there are going to be some very tough calls to make, but it's what makes the return of Origin football such an exciting prospect."
West Coast champion Glen Jakovich is chairing the WA selection panel and Melbourne great Garry Lyon doing the same for Victoria.
2026 AAMI AFL Origin squads
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Aaron Naughton
Patrick Cripps
Shai Bolton
Tom Barrass
Chad Warner
Liam Baker
Charlie Cameron
Darcy Cameron
Jordan Clark
Bradley Hill
Jesse Hogan
Luke Jackson
Kozzy Pickett
Sam Taylor
VICTORIA
Zak Butters
Marcus Bontempelli
Jeremy Cameron
Matt Rowell
Nick Daicos
Noah Anderson
Sam Darcy
Max Gawn
Toby Greene
Max Holmes
Hugh McCluggage
Jack Sinclair
Tom Stewart
Jacob Weitering
* more players still to be announced for both squads