A COLLINGWOOD staff member has resigned after their involvement in an incident during a recent club camp in the Northern Territory.

The club investigated the alcohol-fuelled incident as soon as it became aware of the matter, and the staff member involved resigned during that process.

Collingwood said in a statement on Thursday morning that its "focus remains on supporting all team members and ensuring our environments remain professional and consistent with the values we stand for."

A group of Collingwood's AFL and AFLW players were joined by staff and some board members during the week-long camp, which is part of the annual induction and cultural immersion program for new Magpies players.

The camp was held in Tennant Creek, 500km north of Alice Springs, and the town lies in Collingwood's Next Generation Academy zone.

In an Instagram post last month, the club said the cultural immersion program was aimed at "fostering meaningful connection, deepening understanding and working 'Side by Side' with the local community".