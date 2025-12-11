Gold Coast is expected to feature heavily at the top of Monday night's draft

Dekota Baron, Ava Usher, Alannah Welsh and Georja Davies pose during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy jumper presentation. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast Academy players have dominated the first round of invites to the Telstra AFLW Draft on Monday night.

Eleven players have already been officially invited, with the door open for further invites to be given.

The Suns are set to feature heavily at the top end of the draft, having amassed a large number of picks in the 20s and 30s to match incoming bids for their talented youngsters.

AFLW rules mean clubs only have to match bids with a selection within 18 picks of the original bid, meaning Gold Coast has loaded up on later draft picks.

Ava Usher, Sunny Lappin, Georja Davies, Dekota Baron and Alannah Welsh have all been invited to the event, and all are expected to be taken by the Suns in the first round.

Learn More 04:27

Sydney Academy prospect Ally Neyland (pronounced Nai-land) is on the list, with the Swans having been desperate to retain their first-round selection amid the Taylor Smith deal, in order to match an expected bid, possibly from neighbour Greater Western Sydney.

Peel Thunder intercept defender Evie Cowcher – who has long been seen as a top draft prospect – has been invited, alongside powerful Subiaco key forward Olivia Wolmarans.

Potential No.1 selections Scarlett Johnson and Chloe Bown (pronounced like "owl") are on the list, as well as tenacious inside midfielder Chloe Baker-West.

Learn More 03:52

Invites are based on club nominations, with players needing a certain amount in order to make the cut.

The Trade Period only finished on Wednesday night, meaning clubs weren't certain on the picks they will hold until then.

Their draft plans will kick into overdrive in the coming days, which means firmer indications around possible first-round selections, opening the door to possible additional invites.

AFL.com.au will live blog the draft on Monday night, providing expert commentary on selected players and how draftees will fit into their team.