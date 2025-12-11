MORE than 650 players have nominated for next week's 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft.
See the full list of AFLW hopefuls below, from top contenders Chloe Bown, Olivia Wolmarans, Chloe Baker-West and late bolter Scarlett Johnson, to the hundreds of players putting their hats in the ring for an AFLW shot.
DRAFT HUB All you need to know ahead of the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft
DRAFT ORDER Every club's picks after the trade period
This year's draft will be held on Monday, December 15 at Marvel Stadium and broadcast live nationally on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7pm AEDT.
You can also follow every pick LIVE on AFL.com.au, womens.afl, and the AFL and AFLW Official Apps on Monday, with expert analysis in our live blog from award-winning reporter Sarah Black.
2025 Telstra AFLW Draft nominees
|First name
|Last name
|Current Club
|Charlotte
|Adamson
|Bond University AFC
|Luella
|Aldridge
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Paige
|Allan
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Jordyn
|Allen
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Lottie
|Almond
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Melissa
|Anderson
|South Adelaide
|Mia
|Anderson
|Tasmania Devils (Coates Talent League)
|Mikaylah
|Antony
|Central District
|Shae
|Archbold
|South Adelaide
|Matilda
|Argus
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Sophie
|Arkun
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Stephanie
|Asciak
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|London
|Ashcroft
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Grace
|Azzopardi
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Addison
|Baars
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Brooke
|Bailey
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Zoe
|Bailey
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Janet
|Baird
|St Mary's (NTFL)
|Chloe
|Baker-West
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Isla
|Baldwin
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Ruby
|Ballard
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Alexandra
|Ballard
|Sturt
|Abbie
|Ballard
|Adelaide Crows (AFL Womens)
|Josephine
|Bamford
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Natalie
|Banjavcic-Mills
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Ciara
|Banville
|Alana
|Barba
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Zoe
|Barbakos
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Lillee
|Barendsen
|Geelong Amateur
|India
|Barker
|Williamstown (VFLW)
|Holly
|Barnes
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Dekota
|Baron
|Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Ava
|Barraclough
|Manly Warringah Wolves
|Emily
|Bartsch
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Mischa
|Barwin
|Tasmania Devils (Coates Talent League)
|Lily
|Bateman
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Lily
|Baxter
|South Adelaide
|Lulu
|Beatty
|Richmond Tigers (AFL Womens)
|Ruby
|Benham
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Emily
|Bennett
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Christina
|Bernardi
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Tamzyn
|Beros
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Aoife
|Berry
|UTS Australian Football Club
|Monique
|Bessen
|Sturt
|Ava
|Bibby
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Hayley
|Bidefeld
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ebony
|Bilcich
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Harriet
|Bingley
|Tasmania Devils (Coates Talent League)
|Ellie
|Bishop
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Dina
|Bizimana
|Brisbane Lions (AFL Womens)
|Charlotte
|Blair
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Kendra
|Blattman
|Bond University AFC
|Alicia
|Blizard
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Makhaela
|Bluhm
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Georgia
|Booth
|Port Melbourne (VFLW)
|Jorja
|Borg
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Nayely
|Borg
|Port Melbourne (VFLW)
|Issy
|Boulton
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Mackenzie
|Bourne
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Abi
|Boutchard
|Maroochydore AFC
|Priya
|Bowering
|Tasmania Devils (Coates Talent League)
|Jaya
|Bowman
|Chloe
|Bown
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Cavalle
|Boxer
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Maddie
|Boyd
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Jacinta
|Boyd
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Ellie
|Brady
|Sarah
|Branford
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Lauren
|Brazzale
|Richmond Tigers (AFL Womens)
|Holly
|Britton
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Emily
|Brockhurst
|South Adelaide
|Hannah
|Brodie
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Nalu
|Brothwell
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Mizuki
|Brothwell
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Bonnie
|Brown
|Southern Districts (NTFL)
|Chloe
|Bryant
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Tahlita
|Buethke
|Woodville West-Torrens (SANFL)
|Lucy
|Burke
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Tylah
|Burn
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Zahri
|Burn
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Sienna
|Burnham
|Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
|Hannah
|Burt
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Katelyn
|Busuttil
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Dominique
|Carbone
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Amy
|Cariss-Brett
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Marika
|Carlton
|Palmerston Magpies (NTFL)
|Lauren
|Caruso
|Port Melbourne (VFLW)
|Tess
|Cattle
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Selene
|Chadrawy
|El
|Chaston
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Chelsea
|Chesterfield
|Coorparoo Senior AFC
|Lily
|Childs
|Alkamilya
|Julia
|Clark
|North Adelaide
|Bella
|Clarke
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Brianna
|Cleggett
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lauren
|Clifton
|South Adelaide
|Nikki
|Clover
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Zoe
|Clubb
|Darebin (VFLW)
|Litonya
|Cockatoo-Motlap
|South Adelaide
|Gabby
|Collingwood
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Teigan
|Collisterr
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Stephanie
|Condon
|Heathmont (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Evelyn
|Connolly
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Elsie
|Conroy
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Elise
|Cook
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Bridget
|Corcoran
|UTS Australian Football Club
|Monique
|Corrigan
|Brisbane Lions Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Dakodah
|Cott
|Mayne AFC
|Maddison
|Cotten
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Tricia
|Cowan
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Evie
|Cowcher
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jess
|Cox
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Olivia
|Crane
|Subiaco Womens
|Isabelle
|Creaton
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|maya
|Crestani
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Hunter
|Cronin
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Tamsin
|Crook
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Aprille
|Crooks
|North Adelaide
|Jasmina
|Curtis
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Carys
|D'Addario
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Omolara
|Dahunsi
|Jasmine
|Dallimore
|North Adelaide
|Sarah
|D'Arcy
|Tiwi Bombers (NTFL)
|Tia
|Davidge
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Georja
|Davies
|Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Isabella
|Davies
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Giselle
|Davies
|Sydney (AFL Womens)
|Zoe
|Davies
|Ella
|Davis
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Luka
|Davis
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ailbhe
|Davoren
|Elsie
|Day
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Kaitlyn Ellyse
|Day
|Aspley Hornets WFC
|Lataya
|De Pauw
|Aspley Hornets AFC
|Maya
|Dear
|Bridget
|Deed
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Niamh
|Delaney
|Mooroolbark (Eastern Football Netball League)
|Gabrielle
|Deller
|Nightcliff (NTFL)
|Stephanie
|Demeo
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Fina
|Dethlefsen
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Madeleine
|Di Cosmo
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Octavia
|Di Donato
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Emma
|Di Petta
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Mouna
|Dib
|Therry Penola AFC
|Melissa
|Diggerman
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Emma
|Dineen
|Gemma
|Dix
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Madison
|Dodd
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Rain
|Dodd
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Nyakoat
|Dojiok
|Airport West (EDFL)
|Montana
|Doubell
|St George Dragons
|Jemmika
|Douglas
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Tiger
|Doultree
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Tessa
|Doumanis
|Central District
|Hannah
|Dowling
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Eva
|Downie
|Aspley Hornets WFC
|Amelia
|Drage
|Horsham Demons Female Football Club
|Isabella
|Drew
|Sturt
|Taylor
|Drummond
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Laoise
|Duffy
|Asha
|Dufour
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Monique
|Dufty
|Aspley Hornets WFC
|Molly
|Eastman
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Sophie
|Eaton
|Central District
|Emily
|Eaves
|Williamstown (VFLW)
|Ahlani
|Eddy
|UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
|Hayley
|Edgar
|Maroochydore AFC
|Isabella
|Edgley
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Brooke
|Edwards
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jorja
|Elisseou
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Emily
|Elkington
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Amelia
|Ella
|Bond University AFC
|Gemma
|Ellis
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Annabelle
|Embelton
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Natasha
|Entwistle
|East Fremantle Womens
|Madison
|Evans
|East Fremantle Womens
|Imogen
|Evans
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Giaan
|Evans
|Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sally
|Evans
|Nightcliff (NTFL)
|Maisy
|Evans
|Bond University AFC
|Tora
|Fagan
|Wesley College
|Macy
|Fair
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Shree
|Fairchild
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Zimmorlei
|Farquharson
|Western Bulldogs (AFL Womens)
|Abby
|Favell
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Asher
|Fearn-Wannan
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Gabbi
|Featherston
|Geelong Cats (AFL Womens)
|Jasmin
|Fejo
|Sturt
|Tahlia
|Fellows
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Layla
|Firns
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sophie
|Fisher
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|tyla
|fitzgerald
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Rebecca
|Fitzpatrick
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Zara
|Flanigan
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Kadie
|Fletcher
|Wilston Grange WFC
|Ayla
|Flynn
|Newcastle City (Seniors)
|Jae
|Flynn
|East Fremantle Womens
|Annabelle
|Foat
|Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Olivia
|Fogarty
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Maighan
|Fogas
|Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
|Isabella
|Foletta
|Jemma
|Foley
|Brisbane Lions (Coates Talent League)
|Georgia
|Foran
|Port Melbourne (VFLW)
|Sarah
|Ford
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Maddison
|Ford
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Alira
|Fotu
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Georgie
|Fowler
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Erica
|Fowler
|Geelong Cats (AFL Womens)
|Grace
|Freeman
|East Fremantle Womens
|Olivia
|Fuller
|East Coast Eagles
|Scarlett
|Funcke
|Minyip Murtoa Football & Netball Club
|Meghan
|Gaffney
|GWS Giants (AFL Womens)
|Kera
|Galaminda Gellar
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Zali
|Gallagher
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Eva
|Galvin
|Catherine
|Gandolfo
|South Barwon
|Shakaila
|Gardiner-Dunn
|St Mary's (NTFL)
|Poppy
|Gardner
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Bridie
|Garlick
|Claremont Womens
|Coco
|Garton
|Morningside AFC
|Sophia
|Gaukrodger
|GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Ashleigh
|George
|North Adelaide
|Ava
|Gerada
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Sienna
|Gerardi
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Keira
|Gibbs
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Kalliopi
|Gikas
|Woodville West-Torrens (SANFL)
|Ella
|Gilbey
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Taylah
|Gilcrist
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Lokki
|Gillett
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Lily
|Gilliland
|Maroochydore AFC
|Tess
|Gillson
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Charlotte
|Gilmore
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Astrid
|Gooley
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Alicia
|Gordon
|Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
|Olivia
|Gorman
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Marlo
|Graham
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Eden
|Grant
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Liliana
|Grassenis
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Emmy
|Graziano
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Megan
|Green
|Claremont Womens
|Lucy
|Greenwood
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Tayla
|Gregory
|Gold Coast Suns (AFL Womens)
|Shauna
|Hagan
|Jorja
|Haines
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jade
|Halfpenny
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Ellie
|Hall
|GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Brianna
|Hall
|North Shore Jets AFC
|Summer
|Hall
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Jenna
|Halliday
|Scarborough (Perth Football League)
|Summer
|Hamilton
|Wilston Grange WFC
|Zara
|Hamilton
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Charlotte
|Hammans
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Elsie
|Harden
|Northern Territory Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Phoebe
|Hargreaves
|Victoria Metro (AFLW National Championships)
|Josii
|Hargreaves
|University of Queensland AFC
|Jayme
|Harken
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Eva
|Harris
|Southern Districts (NTFL)
|Meg
|Harrison
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Patricia
|Hart
|North Cairns Tigers
|Tayla
|Hart-Aluni
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Isobel
|Hartog
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Charli
|Hazelhurst
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Zoe
|Hennessy
|Trinity Aquinas (Perth Football League)
|Tamara
|Henry
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Kiara
|Henry
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Jaime
|Henry
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Freya
|Hibberd
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Kaiya
|Hides
|Wilston Grange AFC
|Grace
|Hill
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Avaa
|Hishongwa-Gibb
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Isobella
|Hishongwa-Gibb
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Abby
|Hobson
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Grace
|Hodder
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Audrey
|Holt
|Woodville West-Torrens (SANFL)
|Bree
|Horne
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Emma
|Horne
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Scout
|Howden
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Addison
|Howe
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Zoe
|Huggett
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Bailey
|Hunt
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Megan
|Hunt
|Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
|Emily
|Hurley
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Charlotte
|Hurn
|Ainslie Tricolours - Seniors
|Jenna
|Hurring
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Stella
|Huxtable
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Mikayla
|Hyde
|Collingwood (AFL Womens)
|Alexandra
|Hynes
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Madison
|Ibrahim
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Izabela
|Ignjic
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Rhianna
|Ingram
|Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
|Sarah
|Ingram
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Jordan
|Ivey
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Elisabeth
|Jackson
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Zara
|Jackson Smith
|Park Orchards NRP Junior Football Club
|Yasmeen
|Janschek
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Georgie
|Jaques
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Jessie
|Jarvis
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Marnie
|Jarvis
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Lauren
|Jatczak
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Ella
|Jeffrey
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Olivia
|Jesser
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Alice
|Jesser
|Heidelberg (NFNL)
|Siena
|Jezierski-brown
|East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Scarlett
|Johnson
|Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
|Storm
|Johnson
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Maggie
|Johnstone
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Lucy
|Jolly-Perrett
|Alexandra Hills AFC
|Courtney
|Jones
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Mia
|Jones
|GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Lily
|Jordan
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Ava
|Jordan
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Emma
|Juneja
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Georgia
|Kavanagh
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Edith
|Kavanagh
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Jasmine
|Kawa
|Aspley Hornets WFC
|Zahra
|Kelly
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Juliet
|Kelly
|Claremont Womens
|Tshinta
|Kendall
|Wilston Grange WFC
|Dakota
|Kendall
|North Adelaide
|Montana
|Kerr
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Tiffany
|King
|South Adelaide
|Kayley
|King
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Shanelle
|Kingston
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Marli
|Klaumanns-Moller
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Zara
|Klein
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Isabella
|Klein
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Amelia
|Klingbeil
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Harriet
|Knijff
|University of Queensland AFC
|Chloe
|Kodagoda
|Darebin (VFLW)
|Isabel
|Koster
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|leuca
|krmpotic
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Isobel
|Kuiper
|Sturt
|Olivia
|Lacy
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Saoirse
|Lally
|Briannnan
|Lambe
|Boronia (Eastern Football Netball League)
|briannan
|lambe
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Siena
|Lane
|Frankston Football Club Womens
|Millie
|Lang
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Ally
|Lappin
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Meg
|Lappin
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Sunny
|Lappin
|Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Zoe
|Larkins
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Jess
|Lavin
|Coorparoo Senior AFC
|Genevieve
|Lawson Tavan
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Kiana
|Lee
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Evie Margaret
|Lee
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Sienna
|Lehmann
|Immanuel College
|Lilly
|Leighton
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Emma
|Lendrum
|Wilston Grange WFC
|Kasey
|Lennox
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Isabella
|Levine
|Morningside AFC
|Lucia
|Liessi
|Aspley Hornets WFC
|Joanna
|Lin
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Courtney
|Lindgren
|West Coast Eagles (AFL Womens)
|Amanda
|Ling
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Ella
|Little
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Jorja
|Livingstone
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Sophie
|Locke
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Hannah
|Looney
|Maya
|Louvel-Finn
|East Fremantle Womens
|Kylie
|Lynch
|Port Melbourne (VFLW)
|Bianca
|Lyne
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Tess
|Lyons
|Subiaco Womens
|Emma
|MacDonald
|Aspley Hornets WFC
|Julia
|Machliss
|UTS Australian Football Club
|Eloise
|Mackereth
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Peyton
|Mackie
|Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
|Delany
|Madigan
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Sophie
|Mahar
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Cassidy
|Mailer
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Summer
|Malone
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Olivia
|Manfre
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Lucy
|Marescuk
|South Barwon
|Peggy
|Martin
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Lucy
|Massie
|Maroochydore AFC
|Keyshia
|Matenga
|Wilston Grange WFC
|Jessica
|Matin
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Grace
|Matser
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Ella
|Matthews
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Caitlin
|Matthews
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Cassidy
|McArthur
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Alexandra
|McBride-Loane
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Niamh
|McCarthy
|Aspley Hornets AFC
|Lucy
|McCormick
|Morningside AFC
|Chelsea
|McDermott
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Danika
|Mcdonald
|Northern Territory Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Abbey
|Mcdonald
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Lily
|McDonald
|Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
|Shauna
|McElligott
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Ellee
|McEvoy
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Brianna
|Mcfarlane
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Annabelle
|McHale
|St George Dragons
|Athene
|McInerney
|Maroochydore AFC
|Sophie
|McIntosh
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Bonny
|McKean
|St Mary's (NTFL)
|Erin
|McKinnon
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Jade
|McLay
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Mali
|McLeod
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Ellie
|McLinden
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Tayla
|McMillan
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Jesse
|Mcmillan
|Aspley Hornets AFC
|Noa
|McNaughton
|East Fremantle Womens
|Emma
|McNaughton
|Morningside AFC
|Mara
|McSweeney
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Cassie
|McWilliam
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Olivia
|Meagher
|Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
|Ashlea
|Melnikas
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Jordan
|Membey
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Lila
|Micheletti
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Megan
|Mifsud
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Imogen
|Milford
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Caitlin
|Miller
|Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
|Jade
|Moir
|Southern Districts (NTFL)
|Sophie
|Molan
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Michaela
|Molenberg
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Summer
|Mollross
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Soriah
|Moon
|South Adelaide
|Renee
|Morgan
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Olivia
|Morris
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Eleri
|Morris
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Ella
|Morris
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Mekah
|Morrissy
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Annie
|Muir
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Tahleah
|Mulder
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ana
|Mulholland
|Alana
|Mulvahil
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Ruby
|Murdoch
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Karly
|Murphy
|Denver Bulldogs - Club
|Teagan
|Murtic
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Juliet
|Muscroft
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Simone
|Nalder
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Emmalyn
|Nekrep
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Zara
|Neuwirth
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Alex
|Neyland
|Sydney Swans Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Zahlia
|Niemann
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Lillian
|Ninyett
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Shannon
|Nolan
|Bond University AFC
|Ceire
|Nolan
|Megan
|Norbury
|Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Mikayla
|Nurse
|Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Stephanie
|O'Brien
|Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
|Taylor
|O'Connell
|Moreton Bay AFSC
|Charlie
|O'Connor Moreira
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Mackenzie
|O'Dea
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Scarlett
|O'Donnell
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Holly
|O'Flaherty
|Aspley Hornets WFC
|Kaitlyn
|O'Keefe
|Port Melbourne (VFLW)
|Taya
|Oliver
|Gold Coast Suns (AFL Womens)
|Klaudia
|Onei
|Woodville West-Torrens (SANFL)
|Addison
|Opalinski
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Scarlett
|Orritt
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Taylah
|Orzel
|Claremont Womens
|Grace
|Osborne
|Wilston Grange WFC
|Axel
|Oswald
|Maroochydore AFC
|Jess
|Owen
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Jess
|Pacevski
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Bryany
|Parker
|East Coast Eagles
|Ella
|Parker
|UTS Australian Football Club
|Bronte
|Parker
|Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
|Grace
|Parsons
|Sydney Swans Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Ashley
|Patton
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Phoebe
|Pearce
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Lilly
|Pearce
|Amelia
|Peck
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Hayley
|Peck
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Ashleigh
|Perkins
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Tatyana
|Perry
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Sunni-Quay
|Peters
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Krstel
|Petrevski
|Subiaco Womens
|Piper
|Phelan
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Cleo
|Phillips
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Kasey
|Phillips
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Caitlin
|Pickett
|Cardiff (Seniors)
|Brooke
|Plummer
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Tahlia
|Plunkett
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Eva
|Popovsky
|Subiaco Womens
|Bianca
|Portaro
|Woodville West-Torrens (SANFL)
|Peppa
|Poultney
|Aspley Hornets WFC
|Paige
|Price
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Layla
|Prince
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Amelie
|Prosser-Shaw
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Gemma
|Proy
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Baia
|Pugh
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Makayla
|Pugliese-Thompson
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Tallia
|Pulcino
|West Preston-Lakeside Football Club
|Faith
|Qoon
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Lily
|Quigley
|Ainslie Tricolours - Seniors
|Madeleine
|Quinn
|UTS Australian Football Club
|Layla
|Quinn-Schofield
|Subiaco Womens
|Chloe
|Rafferty
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Anjelique
|Raison
|East Fremantle Womens
|Taylah
|Ramsay
|Alexandra Hills AFC
|Jemma
|Ramsdale
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Ella
|Randall
|Belconnen Magpies - Senior
|Ava
|Read
|Clarence (SFL) Tas
|Tahlia
|Read
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Stella
|Reid
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Molly
|Reimers
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Jemma
|Reynolds
|Karingal Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
|Saskia
|Reynolds
|Sturt
|Jayda
|Richardson
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Grace
|Roberts-White
|Coorparoo Senior AFC
|Marnie
|Robinson
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Alice
|Robinson
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Olivia
|Robinson
|Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
|Kayla
|Robran
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Aleesha
|Robran
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Isabella
|Robson
|Port Melbourne (VFLW)
|Katelyn
|Rosenzweig
|Central District
|Siobhan
|Ross
|Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
|Summer
|Ross
|Sturt
|Gracie
|Roy
|Morningside AFC
|Laura
|Roy
|Morningside AFC
|Emily
|Rundle
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Sienna
|Rushgrove
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Kiahni
|Russell
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Mia
|Russo
|Drew
|Ryan
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Charlotte
|Ryan
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Lilly-Ann
|Ryder
|Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
|Aysha
|Sanchez
|East Coast Eagles
|Mary
|Sandral
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Tahlia
|Sanger
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Sarah
|Sansonetti
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Elly
|Sara
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Zoe
|Savarirayan
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Poppy
|Schaap
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Rianna
|Schipp
|Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
|Esther
|Schirmer
|South Adelaide
|Gypsy
|Schirmer
|Sturt
|Lana
|Schwerdt
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Hannah
|Scott
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Matilda
|Sergeant
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ella
|Sergi
|Central District
|Ava
|Seton
|Port Melbourne (VFLW)
|Isabella
|Shannon
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Sienna
|Sharp
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Emily
|Shepherd
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Paige
|Sheppard
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Brooke
|Sheridan
|Essendon (AFL Womens)
|Indi
|Sherritt
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Gabi
|Simpson
|University of Queensland WFC
|Charlotte
|Simpson
|St Kilda (AFL Womens)
|Jovie
|Skewes-Clinton
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Lily
|Skinner
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Jessica
|Skinner
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Lily
|Smart
|Sturt
|Ella
|Smith
|Wilston Grange WFC
|Taelah
|Smith
|Southern Districts (NTFL)
|Amy
|Smith
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Taylor
|Smith
|Cardiff (Seniors)
|Georgia
|Smith
|Aspley Hornets AFC
|Chloe
|Smith
|Bond University AFC
|Alyssa
|Smogavec
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Milly
|Smyth
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Lillian
|Snow
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Taylor
|Sowden
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Nikhita
|Spiteri
|Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
|Madison
|Spring-Brown
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Jess
|Stallard
|Aspley Hornets AFC
|Melanie
|Staunton
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Lisa
|Steane
|Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Tiara
|Steel
|Coorparoo Senior AFC
|Tahlee
|Steele
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Stasia
|Stevenson
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Ava
|Stewart
|Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Emma
|Stilve
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Ella
|Stoddart
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Jemma
|Stokes
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Tara
|Stribley
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Taya
|Strickland
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Tilly
|Stringer
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Aleah
|Stringer
|Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Taylah
|Suda
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Johanna
|Sunderland
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Chelsea
|Sutton
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Acacia
|Sutton
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Bonnie
|Swan
|Cardiff (Seniors)
|Lauren
|Szigeti
|Collingwood (VFLW)
|Jaimi
|Tabb
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Maddison
|Tallis
|Aspley Hornets WFC
|Emily
|Tassiopoulos
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Charlotte
|Taylor
|Collingwood (AFL Womens)
|Freya
|Taylor
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Tiani
|Teakle
|East Fremantle Womens
|Alice
|Tentye
|Woodville West-Torrens (SANFL)
|Ashleigh
|Thatcher
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Felicity
|Theodore
|Oak Park
|Molly
|Thomas
|Singleton (Seniors)
|Ruby
|Thomas
|Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
|Lucy
|Thompson
|Essendon (VFLW)
|Sophie
|Thredgold
|Sturt
|Renee
|Tierney
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|sienna
|Timmermans
|Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Poppy
|Tindal
|Maroochydore AFC
|Charlotte
|Tompkin
|Subiaco Womens
|Chloe
|Tonkin
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Djimila
|Totham
|North Adelaide
|Paige
|Trajkovski
|Westbourne Grammarians Football Club
|Stephanie
|Tredwell
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Abbey
|Tregellis
|Sandringham (VFLW)
|Imogen
|Trengove
|Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL)
|Tara
|Trethowan
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Kiara
|Triep
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Amy
|Trindade
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Makaela
|Tuhakaraina
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Asha
|Turner Funk
|Carlton (VFLW)
|Brooke
|Tuszynski
|Caulfield Grammarians
|Camryn
|Tyrrell
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Georgia
|Tyrrell
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Louise
|Tyson
|Aspley Hornets WFC
|Hope
|Ugle-Hayward
|East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Ava
|Usher
|Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Jacinta
|Valentini
|Claremont Womens
|Matilda
|Van Berkel
|Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
|Mia
|Van Dyke
|Essendon (AFL Womens)
|Charlotte
|Van Loon
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Zoe
|Venning
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Jacqui
|Vogt
|North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
|Zoe
|Vozzo
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Anna
|Vrsecky
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Amaia
|Wain
|UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
|Mykaela
|Walker
|Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Sarah
|Wall
|Zara
|Walsh
|Sturt
|Caity
|Walsh
|Cairns Post Womens All Stars
|Brook
|Ward
|Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
|Jasmine
|Ware
|Wilston Grange WFC
|Macy
|Watkins
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Lucinda
|Watson
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Madeleine
|Watt
|Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
|Melita
|Watts
|Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
|Lucy
|Waye
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Georgia
|Webb
|Claremont Womens
|Mackenzie
|Webb
|Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Jasmine
|Wellings
|Warners Bay (Seniors)
|Alannah
|Welsh
|Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
|Kaylah
|Whitby
|Fitzroy FC
|Seisia
|White
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Skye
|White
|Bond University AFC
|Charlotte
|White
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Kaitey
|Whittaker
|Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
|Holly
|Wickham
|Manly Warringah Wolves
|Isla
|Wiencke
|GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
|Steph
|Wilkins
|Sydney Swans (Coates Talent League)
|Madizen
|Wilkins
|South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
|Mathilde
|Wilkinson
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Zoe
|Wilkinson
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Bonnie
|Williams
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Mackenzie
|Williams
|Casey Demons (VFLW)
|Dakota
|Williams
|Central District
|Zoe-Grace
|Willis
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Olivia
|Wolmarans
|Subiaco Womens
|Olivia
|Wolter
|South Warrnambool Roosters Female Football Club
|Eliza
|Wood
|Carlton (AFL Womens)
|Jemima
|Woods
|Geelong Cats (VFLW)
|Hannah
|Woolf
|Manly Warringah Wolves
|Jemima
|Wrigley
|Williamstown (VFLW)
|Lucy
|Yates
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Kiera
|Yerbury
|North Shore Bombers AFC
|Melanie
|Young
|Tamworth Kangaroos AFC
|Isobella
|Yze
|Kew Football Club
|Courtney
|Zappara
|Donnybrook (South West Football League)
|Kaitlyn
|Zelinski
|Coorparoo Senior AFC
|Kierra
|Zerafa
|Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
|Mia
|Zielinski
|Williamstown (VFLW)
|Haneen
|Zreika
|Auburn Giants Womens
|Georgia
|Zuchowski
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)