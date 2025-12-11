A shot of the room at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

MORE than 650 players have nominated for next week's 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft. 

See the full list of AFLW hopefuls below, from top contenders Chloe Bown, Olivia Wolmarans, Chloe Baker-West and late bolter Scarlett Johnson, to the hundreds of players putting their hats in the ring for an AFLW shot. 

This year's draft will be held on Monday, December 15 at Marvel Stadium and broadcast live nationally on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7pm AEDT. 

You can also follow every pick LIVE on AFL.com.au, womens.afl, and the AFL and AFLW Official Apps on Monday, with expert analysis in our live blog from award-winning reporter Sarah Black.

2025 Telstra AFLW Draft nominees 

First name Last name Current Club
Charlotte  Adamson  Bond University AFC
Luella  Aldridge Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Paige Allan West Adelaide (SANFL)
Jordyn Allen Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Lottie Almond Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Melissa Anderson South Adelaide
Mia Anderson Tasmania Devils (Coates Talent League)
Mikaylah Antony  Central District
Shae Archbold South Adelaide
Matilda  Argus  Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Sophie Arkun Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Stephanie Asciak Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
London Ashcroft Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Grace Azzopardi Essendon (VFLW)
Addison Baars Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Brooke Bailey Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Zoe Bailey Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Janet Baird St Mary's (NTFL)
Chloe  Baker-West Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Isla Baldwin Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Ruby Ballard West Adelaide (SANFL)
Alexandra Ballard Sturt
Abbie Ballard  Adelaide Crows (AFL Womens)
Josephine  Bamford Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Natalie Banjavcic-Mills Casey Demons (VFLW)
Ciara Banville  
Alana  Barba North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Zoe Barbakos Sandringham (VFLW)
Lillee  Barendsen Geelong Amateur
India Barker Williamstown (VFLW)
Holly  Barnes South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Dekota  Baron Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
Ava Barraclough Manly Warringah Wolves
Emily Bartsch Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Mischa  Barwin Tasmania Devils (Coates Talent League)
Lily Bateman Essendon (VFLW)
Lily Baxter South Adelaide
Lulu Beatty Richmond Tigers (AFL Womens)
Ruby Benham Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Emily Bennett Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Christina Bernardi Essendon (VFLW)
Tamzyn Beros Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Aoife Berry UTS Australian Football Club
Monique Bessen Sturt
Ava  Bibby Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Hayley Bidefeld Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ebony   Bilcich  Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Harriet Bingley Tasmania Devils (Coates Talent League)
Ellie Bishop Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Dina Bizimana Brisbane Lions (AFL Womens)
Charlotte Blair  North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Kendra Blattman Bond University AFC
Alicia Blizard East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Makhaela Bluhm Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Georgia  Booth Port Melbourne (VFLW)
Jorja Borg Collingwood (VFLW)
Nayely Borg Port Melbourne (VFLW)
Issy Boulton Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Mackenzie Bourne Collingwood (VFLW)
Abi Boutchard Maroochydore AFC
Priya Bowering  Tasmania Devils (Coates Talent League)
Jaya Bowman  
Chloe Bown Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Cavalle Boxer Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Maddie Boyd Collingwood (VFLW)
Jacinta Boyd  Sandringham (VFLW)
Ellie Brady  
Sarah Branford Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Lauren  Brazzale Richmond Tigers (AFL Womens)
Holly  Britton Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Emily Brockhurst South Adelaide
Hannah  Brodie Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Nalu Brothwell Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Mizuki Brothwell Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Bonnie Brown Southern Districts (NTFL)
Chloe Bryant Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Tahlita  Buethke Woodville West-Torrens (SANFL)
Lucy Burke Carlton (VFLW)
Tylah Burn Casey Demons (VFLW)
Zahri Burn Casey Demons (VFLW)
Sienna Burnham Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
Hannah Burt South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Katelyn Busuttil Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Dominique Carbone Collingwood (VFLW)
Amy Cariss-Brett Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Marika Carlton Palmerston Magpies (NTFL)
Lauren Caruso Port Melbourne (VFLW)
Tess Cattle Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Selene Chadrawy  
El Chaston Essendon (VFLW)
Chelsea Chesterfield Coorparoo Senior AFC
Lily Childs Alkamilya
Julia Clark North Adelaide
Bella Clarke Collingwood (VFLW)
Brianna Cleggett East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lauren Clifton South Adelaide
Nikki Clover Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Zoe Clubb Darebin (VFLW)
Litonya Cockatoo-Motlap South Adelaide
Gabby Collingwood Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Teigan Collisterr North Shore Bombers AFC
Stephanie Condon Heathmont (Eastern Football Netball League)
Evelyn Connolly Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Elsie Conroy Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Elise Cook Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Bridget Corcoran UTS Australian Football Club
Monique Corrigan  Brisbane Lions Academy (Coates Talent League)
Dakodah Cott Mayne AFC
Maddison  Cotten Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Tricia Cowan North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Evie Cowcher Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jess Cox Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Olivia Crane Subiaco Womens
Isabelle Creaton Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
maya Crestani Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Hunter Cronin South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Tamsin Crook Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Aprille Crooks North Adelaide
Jasmina Curtis Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Carys D'Addario Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Omolara  Dahunsi   
Jasmine Dallimore North Adelaide
Sarah  D'Arcy Tiwi Bombers (NTFL)
Tia Davidge Essendon (VFLW)
Georja Davies Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
Isabella Davies Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Giselle Davies Sydney (AFL Womens)
Zoe Davies  
Ella Davis Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Luka Davis Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ailbhe Davoren  
Elsie Day Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Kaitlyn Ellyse Day Aspley Hornets WFC
Lataya De Pauw Aspley Hornets AFC
Maya  Dear  
Bridget Deed North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Niamh Delaney Mooroolbark (Eastern Football Netball League)
Gabrielle Deller Nightcliff (NTFL)
Stephanie Demeo Carlton (VFLW)
Fina Dethlefsen Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Madeleine Di Cosmo North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Octavia  Di Donato Carlton (VFLW)
Emma  Di Petta  Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Mouna Dib Therry Penola AFC
Melissa Diggerman Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Emma Dineen  
Gemma Dix Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Madison Dodd Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Rain Dodd Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Nyakoat Dojiok Airport West (EDFL)
Montana Doubell St George Dragons
Jemmika Douglas North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Tiger Doultree Casey Demons (VFLW)
Tessa Doumanis Central District
Hannah Dowling Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Eva Downie Aspley Hornets WFC
Amelia Drage Horsham Demons Female Football Club
Isabella Drew Sturt
Taylor Drummond East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Laoise Duffy  
Asha  Dufour  Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Monique Dufty Aspley Hornets WFC
Molly Eastman Collingwood (VFLW)
Sophie Eaton Central District
Emily Eaves Williamstown (VFLW)
Ahlani Eddy UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
Hayley Edgar Maroochydore AFC
Isabella Edgley Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Brooke  Edwards  East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jorja Elisseou East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Emily Elkington Carlton (VFLW)
Amelia Ella Bond University AFC
Gemma Ellis Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Annabelle Embelton Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Natasha Entwistle East Fremantle Womens
Madison Evans East Fremantle Womens
Imogen Evans Sandringham (VFLW)
Giaan Evans Peel Thunder (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sally Evans Nightcliff (NTFL)
Maisy Evans Bond University AFC
Tora Fagan Wesley College
Macy Fair Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Shree Fairchild Casey Demons (VFLW)
Zimmorlei Farquharson Western Bulldogs (AFL Womens)
Abby Favell Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Asher Fearn-Wannan Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Gabbi Featherston Geelong Cats (AFL Womens)
Jasmin Fejo Sturt
Tahlia Fellows Collingwood (VFLW)
Layla Firns East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sophie Fisher Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
tyla  fitzgerald Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Rebecca Fitzpatrick  Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Zara Flanigan North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Kadie Fletcher Wilston Grange WFC
Ayla Flynn Newcastle City (Seniors)
Jae Flynn East Fremantle Womens
Annabelle Foat Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
Olivia Fogarty Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Maighan Fogas Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
Isabella Foletta  
Jemma Foley Brisbane Lions (Coates Talent League)
Georgia Foran Port Melbourne (VFLW)
Sarah Ford Essendon (VFLW)
Maddison  Ford  Essendon (VFLW)
Alira  Fotu South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Georgie Fowler North Shore Bombers AFC
Erica Fowler Geelong Cats (AFL Womens)
Grace Freeman East Fremantle Womens
Olivia Fuller East Coast Eagles
Scarlett Funcke Minyip Murtoa Football & Netball Club
Meghan Gaffney GWS Giants (AFL Womens)
Kera  Galaminda Gellar Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Zali Gallagher Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Eva Galvin  
Catherine Gandolfo South Barwon
Shakaila  Gardiner-Dunn St Mary's (NTFL)
Poppy Gardner Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Bridie Garlick Claremont Womens
Coco Garton Morningside AFC
Sophia Gaukrodger GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
Ashleigh  George  North Adelaide
Ava Gerada North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Sienna Gerardi Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Keira Gibbs Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Kalliopi Gikas Woodville West-Torrens (SANFL)
Ella Gilbey Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Taylah Gilcrist Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Lokki  Gillett Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Lily Gilliland Maroochydore AFC
Tess Gillson Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Charlotte  Gilmore Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Astrid Gooley Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Alicia Gordon Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
Olivia Gorman  Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Marlo Graham Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Eden Grant Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Liliana Grassenis Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Emmy Graziano Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Megan Green Claremont Womens
Lucy Greenwood East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Tayla Gregory Gold Coast Suns (AFL Womens)
Shauna Hagan  
Jorja  Haines  Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jade Halfpenny Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Ellie  Hall GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
Brianna Hall North Shore Jets AFC
Summer Hall Carlton (VFLW)
Jenna  Halliday Scarborough (Perth Football League)
Summer Hamilton Wilston Grange WFC
Zara  Hamilton  Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Charlotte Hammans Casey Demons (VFLW)
Elsie  Harden Northern Territory Academy (Coates Talent League)
Phoebe Hargreaves Victoria Metro (AFLW National Championships)
Josii Hargreaves University of Queensland AFC
Jayme Harken Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Eva Harris Southern Districts (NTFL)
Meg Harrison Essendon (VFLW)
Patricia Hart North Cairns Tigers
Tayla Hart-Aluni Essendon (VFLW)
Isobel Hartog Sandringham (VFLW)
Charli Hazelhurst Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Zoe Hennessy Trinity Aquinas (Perth Football League)
Tamara Henry Collingwood (VFLW)
Kiara Henry Sandringham (VFLW)
Jaime  Henry  Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Freya Hibberd Essendon (VFLW)
Kaiya Hides Wilston Grange AFC
Grace Hill North Shore Bombers AFC
Avaa Hishongwa-Gibb Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Isobella  Hishongwa-Gibb Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Abby Hobson Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Grace Hodder Sandringham (VFLW)
Audrey Holt Woodville West-Torrens (SANFL)
Bree Horne Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Emma Horne Carlton (VFLW)
Scout Howden Carlton (VFLW)
Addison Howe Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Zoe Huggett South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Bailey Hunt South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Megan Hunt Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
Emily  Hurley  Carlton (VFLW)
Charlotte Hurn Ainslie Tricolours - Seniors
Jenna Hurring Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Stella Huxtable Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Mikayla Hyde Collingwood (AFL Womens)
Alexandra  Hynes Sandringham (VFLW)
Madison Ibrahim Essendon (VFLW)
Izabela Ignjic Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Rhianna Ingram Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
Sarah Ingram North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Jordan Ivey Collingwood (VFLW)
Elisabeth Jackson North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Zara Jackson Smith Park Orchards NRP Junior Football Club
Yasmeen Janschek North Shore Bombers AFC
Georgie Jaques Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Jessie Jarvis  Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Marnie Jarvis  Collingwood (VFLW)
Lauren Jatczak Casey Demons (VFLW)
Ella Jeffrey  Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Olivia Jesser Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Alice Jesser Heidelberg (NFNL)
Siena Jezierski-brown East Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Scarlett Johnson Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)
Storm Johnson Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Maggie Johnstone Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Lucy Jolly-Perrett Alexandra Hills AFC
Courtney Jones Collingwood (VFLW)
Mia Jones  GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
Lily  Jordan Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Ava Jordan Essendon (VFLW)
Emma Juneja Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Georgia Kavanagh Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Edith Kavanagh Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Jasmine  Kawa Aspley Hornets WFC
Zahra Kelly Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Juliet  Kelly Claremont Womens
Tshinta  Kendall Wilston Grange WFC
Dakota  Kendall North Adelaide
Montana Kerr Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Tiffany King South Adelaide
Kayley King Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Shanelle Kingston Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Marli Klaumanns-Moller Essendon (VFLW)
Zara Klein Casey Demons (VFLW)
Isabella Klein Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Amelia Klingbeil Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Harriet Knijff University of Queensland AFC
Chloe Kodagoda Darebin (VFLW)
Isabel Koster Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
leuca  krmpotic Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Isobel Kuiper Sturt
Olivia Lacy Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Saoirse Lally  
Briannnan Lambe Boronia (Eastern Football Netball League)
briannan lambe  Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Siena Lane Frankston Football Club Womens
Millie Lang Collingwood (VFLW)
Ally Lappin Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Meg Lappin Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Sunny Lappin Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
Zoe Larkins Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Jess Lavin Coorparoo Senior AFC
Genevieve Lawson Tavan North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Kiana Lee Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Evie Margaret Lee Carlton (VFLW)
Sienna Lehmann Immanuel College
Lilly Leighton Collingwood (VFLW)
Emma Lendrum Wilston Grange WFC
Kasey Lennox Collingwood (VFLW)
Isabella Levine Morningside AFC
Lucia Liessi Aspley Hornets WFC
Joanna Lin Casey Demons (VFLW)
Courtney Lindgren West Coast Eagles (AFL Womens)
Amanda Ling North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Ella Little Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Jorja Livingstone Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Sophie Locke Sandringham (VFLW)
Hannah  Looney  
Maya Louvel-Finn East Fremantle Womens
Kylie Lynch Port Melbourne (VFLW)
Bianca  Lyne  Casey Demons (VFLW)
Tess Lyons Subiaco Womens
Emma MacDonald Aspley Hornets WFC
Julia  Machliss UTS Australian Football Club
Eloise  Mackereth Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Peyton Mackie Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
Delany  Madigan Casey Demons (VFLW)
Sophie Mahar Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Cassidy Mailer Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Summer Malone West Adelaide (SANFL)
Olivia  Manfre Essendon (VFLW)
Lucy Marescuk South Barwon
Peggy  Martin Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Lucy Massie Maroochydore AFC
Keyshia Matenga Wilston Grange WFC
Jessica Matin Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Grace Matser Carlton (VFLW)
Ella Matthews South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Caitlin Matthews Collingwood (VFLW)
Cassidy  McArthur  North Shore Bombers AFC
Alexandra McBride-Loane Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Niamh McCarthy Aspley Hornets AFC
Lucy McCormick  Morningside AFC
Chelsea McDermott Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Danika Mcdonald Northern Territory Academy (Coates Talent League)
Abbey Mcdonald Essendon (VFLW)
Lily McDonald Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
Shauna McElligott Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Ellee McEvoy Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Brianna Mcfarlane Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Annabelle McHale St George Dragons
Athene McInerney Maroochydore AFC
Sophie McIntosh Essendon (VFLW)
Bonny McKean St Mary's (NTFL)
Erin McKinnon Collingwood (VFLW)
Jade McLay Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Mali McLeod Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Ellie McLinden Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Tayla McMillan Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Jesse Mcmillan Aspley Hornets AFC
Noa McNaughton East Fremantle Womens
Emma McNaughton Morningside AFC
Mara McSweeney North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Cassie McWilliam Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Olivia Meagher Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
Ashlea Melnikas Essendon (VFLW)
Jordan Membey Sandringham (VFLW)
Lila Micheletti North Shore Bombers AFC
Megan Mifsud Essendon (VFLW)
Imogen Milford Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Caitlin Miller Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
Jade Moir Southern Districts (NTFL)
Sophie  Molan Essendon (VFLW)
Michaela Molenberg Collingwood (VFLW)
Summer Mollross East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Soriah Moon South Adelaide
Renee Morgan South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Olivia Morris Casey Demons (VFLW)
Eleri  Morris Sandringham (VFLW)
Ella Morris Casey Demons (VFLW)
Mekah Morrissy Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Annie Muir Collingwood (VFLW)
Tahleah Mulder South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ana Mulholland  
Alana Mulvahil Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Ruby Murdoch Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Karly  Murphy Denver Bulldogs - Club
Teagan Murtic Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Juliet Muscroft Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Simone  Nalder Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Emmalyn Nekrep Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Zara Neuwirth Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Alex Neyland Sydney Swans Academy (Coates Talent League)
Zahlia Niemann Eagles (SANFL)
Lillian Ninyett East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Shannon Nolan Bond University AFC
Ceire Nolan  
Megan Norbury Western Australia (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Mikayla Nurse Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
Stephanie O'Brien Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
Taylor O'Connell Moreton Bay AFSC
Charlie O'Connor Moreira  Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Mackenzie O'Dea Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Scarlett O'Donnell Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Holly O'Flaherty Aspley Hornets WFC
Kaitlyn O'Keefe Port Melbourne (VFLW)
Taya Oliver Gold Coast Suns (AFL Womens)
Klaudia Onei Woodville West-Torrens (SANFL)
Addison Opalinski Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Scarlett Orritt Essendon (VFLW)
Taylah Orzel Claremont Womens
Grace Osborne Wilston Grange WFC
Axel Oswald Maroochydore AFC
Jess Owen Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Jess Pacevski Casey Demons (VFLW)
Bryany Parker East Coast Eagles
Ella Parker UTS Australian Football Club
Bronte  Parker Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
Grace  Parsons Sydney Swans Academy (Coates Talent League)
Ashley Patton Sandringham (VFLW)
Phoebe Pearce Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Lilly Pearce  
Amelia Peck Collingwood (VFLW)
Hayley Peck Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Ashleigh Perkins Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Tatyana Perry Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Sunni-Quay Peters Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Krstel Petrevski Subiaco Womens
Piper Phelan Sandringham (VFLW)
Cleo Phillips Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Kasey Phillips Casey Demons (VFLW)
Caitlin  Pickett Cardiff (Seniors)
Brooke  Plummer  Essendon (VFLW)
Tahlia Plunkett Carlton (VFLW)
Eva Popovsky Subiaco Womens
Bianca Portaro Woodville West-Torrens (SANFL)
Peppa Poultney Aspley Hornets WFC
Paige Price Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Layla Prince Essendon (VFLW)
Amelie Prosser-Shaw Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Gemma Proy Casey Demons (VFLW)
Baia Pugh Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Makayla  Pugliese-Thompson East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Tallia Pulcino West Preston-Lakeside Football Club
Faith Qoon Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Lily Quigley Ainslie Tricolours - Seniors
Madeleine Quinn UTS Australian Football Club
Layla Quinn-Schofield Subiaco Womens
Chloe Rafferty Carlton (VFLW)
Anjelique Raison East Fremantle Womens
Taylah Ramsay Alexandra Hills AFC
Jemma  Ramsdale Collingwood (VFLW)
Ella Randall  Belconnen Magpies - Senior
Ava Read Clarence (SFL) Tas
Tahlia Read Collingwood (VFLW)
Stella  Reid  North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Molly Reimers Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Jemma Reynolds Karingal Football Netball Club (MPFNL)
Saskia  Reynolds Sturt
Jayda Richardson Essendon (VFLW)
Grace Roberts-White Coorparoo Senior AFC
Marnie Robinson Essendon (VFLW)
Alice Robinson Casey Demons (VFLW)
Olivia  Robinson Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
Kayla Robran Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Aleesha Robran Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Isabella Robson Port Melbourne (VFLW)
Katelyn Rosenzweig Central District
Siobhan Ross Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
Summer Ross Sturt
Gracie Roy Morningside AFC
Laura Roy Morningside AFC
Emily Rundle Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Sienna Rushgrove Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Kiahni Russell Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Mia  Russo  
Drew Ryan Essendon (VFLW)
Charlotte Ryan North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Lilly-Ann Ryder Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
Aysha Sanchez East Coast Eagles
Mary Sandral Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Tahlia Sanger Collingwood (VFLW)
Sarah Sansonetti  Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Elly Sara East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Zoe Savarirayan North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Poppy Schaap Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Rianna Schipp Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
Esther Schirmer South Adelaide
Gypsy  Schirmer Sturt
Lana Schwerdt Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Hannah  Scott Carlton (VFLW)
Matilda Sergeant Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ella Sergi Central District
Ava Seton Port Melbourne (VFLW)
Isabella  Shannon Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Sienna Sharp Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Emily  Shepherd  Sandringham (VFLW)
Paige Sheppard  Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Brooke Sheridan Essendon (AFL Womens)
Indi  Sherritt Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Gabi Simpson University of Queensland WFC
Charlotte Simpson St Kilda (AFL Womens)
Jovie  Skewes-Clinton Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Lily Skinner Sandringham (VFLW)
Jessica Skinner South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Lily  Smart Sturt
Ella Smith Wilston Grange WFC
Taelah Smith Southern Districts (NTFL)
Amy Smith Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Taylor Smith Cardiff (Seniors)
Georgia Smith Aspley Hornets AFC
Chloe Smith  Bond University AFC
Alyssa Smogavec South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Milly Smyth Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Lillian Snow Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Taylor Sowden West Adelaide (SANFL)
Nikhita  Spiteri Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)
Madison Spring-Brown Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Jess Stallard Aspley Hornets AFC
Melanie  Staunton  Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Lisa Steane Subiaco (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Tiara Steel Coorparoo Senior AFC
Tahlee Steele Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Stasia Stevenson Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Ava Stewart Swan Districts (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Emma Stilve Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Ella Stoddart Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Jemma Stokes Carlton (VFLW)
Tara Stribley  South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Taya Strickland Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Tilly  Stringer Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Aleah  Stringer  Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
Taylah  Suda East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Johanna Sunderland Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Chelsea Sutton Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Acacia Sutton Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Bonnie Swan Cardiff (Seniors)
Lauren Szigeti Collingwood (VFLW)
Jaimi Tabb Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Maddison Tallis  Aspley Hornets WFC
Emily Tassiopoulos Essendon (VFLW)
Charlotte Taylor Collingwood (AFL Womens)
Freya Taylor Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Tiani Teakle East Fremantle Womens
Alice Tentye Woodville West-Torrens (SANFL)
Ashleigh Thatcher Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Felicity Theodore Oak Park
Molly Thomas Singleton (Seniors)
Ruby  Thomas Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)
Lucy  Thompson Essendon (VFLW)
Sophie Thredgold Sturt
Renee Tierney North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
sienna  Timmermans  Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Poppy Tindal Maroochydore AFC
Charlotte Tompkin Subiaco Womens
Chloe  Tonkin  West Adelaide (SANFL)
Djimila  Totham  North Adelaide
Paige Trajkovski  Westbourne Grammarians Football Club
Stephanie Tredwell West Adelaide (SANFL)
Abbey Tregellis Sandringham (VFLW)
Imogen Trengove Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL)
Tara Trethowan Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Kiara Triep Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Amy Trindade Carlton (VFLW)
Makaela Tuhakaraina South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Asha Turner Funk Carlton (VFLW)
Brooke Tuszynski Caulfield Grammarians
Camryn Tyrrell Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Georgia Tyrrell Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Louise Tyson Aspley Hornets WFC
Hope Ugle-Hayward East Perth (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Ava  Usher Gold Coast Suns Academy (Coates Talent League)
Jacinta Valentini Claremont Womens
Matilda Van Berkel Box Hill Hawks (VFLW)
Mia Van Dyke Essendon (AFL Womens)
Charlotte Van Loon Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Zoe  Venning  West Adelaide (SANFL)
Jacqui Vogt North Melbourne Werribee (VFLW)
Zoe Vozzo Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Anna Vrsecky Casey Demons (VFLW)
Amaia Wain UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
Mykaela Walker Norwood (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Sarah Wall  
Zara Walsh Sturt
Caity Walsh Cairns Post Womens All Stars
Brook Ward Western Bulldogs (VFLW)
Jasmine Ware Wilston Grange WFC
Macy Watkins Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Lucinda  Watson  North Shore Bombers AFC
Madeleine Watt Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
Melita Watts Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
Lucy Waye West Adelaide (SANFL)
Georgia Webb Claremont Womens
Mackenzie Webb Claremont (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Jasmine Wellings Warners Bay (Seniors)
Alannah Welsh Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)
Kaylah Whitby Fitzroy FC
Seisia White Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Skye White Bond University AFC
Charlotte  White North Shore Bombers AFC
Kaitey Whittaker Glenelg (South Australia National Football League (SANFL)
Holly Wickham Manly Warringah Wolves
Isla Wiencke GWS Giants Academy (Coates Talent League)
Steph Wilkins Sydney Swans (Coates Talent League)
Madizen Wilkins South Fremantle (West Australian Football League (WAFL))
Mathilde Wilkinson Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Zoe Wilkinson  Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Bonnie Williams Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Mackenzie  Williams  Casey Demons (VFLW)
Dakota  Williams  Central District
Zoe-Grace  Willis Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Olivia Wolmarans Subiaco Womens
Olivia Wolter South Warrnambool Roosters Female Football Club
Eliza Wood Carlton (AFL Womens)
Jemima Woods Geelong Cats (VFLW)
Hannah Woolf Manly Warringah Wolves
Jemima Wrigley Williamstown (VFLW)
Lucy Yates North Shore Bombers AFC
Kiera Yerbury North Shore Bombers AFC
Melanie Young Tamworth Kangaroos AFC
Isobella Yze Kew Football Club
Courtney Zappara Donnybrook (South West Football League)
Kaitlyn Zelinski Coorparoo Senior AFC
Kierra Zerafa Southport WFC (AFL Queensland)
Mia Zielinski Williamstown (VFLW)
Haneen Zreika  Auburn Giants Womens
Georgia Zuchowski Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)