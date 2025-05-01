L-R: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Zach Merrett, Harris Andrews, Bailey Smith. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE was no shortage of drama surrounding the game's stars in 2025, with some of the biggest stories of the season centred around failed trade requests, re-signings, off-field missteps and one incredible match-winning performance.

A champion team created history as well as one of only four sides this century to win back-to-back premierships, with a massive selection call paying dividends.

In AFL.com.au's annual six-part series, we count down the biggest football stories of 2025 and the season's most memorable on-field moments, concluding with 5-1.

5. Smith shines on-field, but put on notice off it

Geelong coach Chris Scott was right to call Bailey Smith's first 12 months at the club an "outrageous success" when it came to the star midfielder's performances. Returning from an ACL injury and significant mental health challenges, Smith re-emerged as one of the most influential midfielders in the game, sharing the AFL Coaches Association's Player of the Year award with Noah Anderson and earning All-Australian selection for the first time. Adding context to his on-field achievements in 2025, Smith used his All-Australian acceptance interview to reveal he had spent time in a mental health facility last year, detailing a "really dark time" in his life in a raw interview. The other side of Smith's season was a series of off-field decisions that saw the 25-year-old put "on notice" by the AFL. They included a series of "inappropriate" social media posts at the club's Mad Monday event, which Geelong apologised for, and an altercation with a female photographer, with Smith himself apologising for verbally abusing her at a Cats training session. Smith was also twice fined in 2025 for raising his middle finger during games, with League CEO Andrew Dillon also driving to Smith's surf-coast home mid-season to counsel the popular star after a social media comment alluding to illicit drug use.

Bailey Smith during the round 14 match between Essendon and Geelong at the MCG, June 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

4. Rankine banned for homophobic slur

Izak Rankine's suspension for a homophobic slur against a Collingwood player in round 23 was a big story not only because of his initial actions and the implications for the Crows, but also for how it was dealt with in the aftermath. Rankine became the sixth AFL-listed player in 18 months to be banned for an on-field homophobic comment, and a precedent for at least five-game penalties had emerged, with West Coast recruit Jack Graham receiving a four-match ban in July because he had self-reported. Rankine did not self-report, but the Crows argued for a discounted ban and provided "compelling medical submissions" related to his mental health. The eventual four-game ban was heavily criticised and meant Rankine would be available for the Grand Final if the Crows lost their opening final but still got there the long way. Rankine also took time away from the club and trained at a facility in Italy during the height of the controversy before returning and addressing his teammates and the club's AFLW program. "I want to start by saying how deeply sorry I am for what I said. There was no excuse, it was wrong and I take full responsibility," Rankine told reporters after arriving home, adding that he was "in no way a victim".

Izak Rankine speaks to the media at Adelaide Airport on September 02, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

3. Nas takes over as Saints rejoice

The most stunning individual performance of the season came in round 20 when St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera orchestrated the biggest three-quarter time comeback in VFL/AFL history. In the midst of his own season-long contract negotiations, Wanganeen-Milera booted two goals in the final minute against Melbourne to seal a remarkable 46-point comeback at Marvel Stadium as the Demons made a meal of the final moments with a 6-6-6 infringement. Wanganeen-Milera's stunning performance further highlighted his vital importance to the Saints in a season that saw him elevate his game amid contract pressure. The 22-year-old became a top-five player in the competition, earning All-Australian selection for the first time, winning the Saints' club champion award and showing he can be a game-changing star in the midfield as well as across half-back. He signed a monstrous two-year deal in August, becoming the League's first player to earn $2 million a season. Pursued all season by Adelaide and Port Adelaide, his contract call had significant ramifications for the Saints, who needed a commitment from 'Nas' before securing their other list priorities. The two-year deal gives the club a window to prove itself now to one of the most talented and exciting players in the competition.

Learn More 04:10

2. Merrett "all in" on Hawks, but trade denied

The decision by star midfielder Zach Merrett to meet with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell during the finals set in motion one of the most dramatic trade stories in years. Essendon was unaware that Merrett wanted to explore a trade when he met with Mitchell and was immediately on the front foot, with coach Brad Scott declaring he would not be traded "under any circumstances". Teammates also spoke out soon after about their disappointment in the skipper, while Merrett navigated awkward appearances at the Brownlow Medal and again while accepting his sixth club champion award. The 29-year-old remained set on joining the Hawks as new president Andrew Welsh took the reins, but little ground was made as the Hawks waited to make their first and final offer late in the trade period, placing a seven-hour deadline on it. There were dramatic scenes on the final day of trade period as Merrett's manager, Tom Petroro, paced the halls at Marvel Stadium and attempted to broker a deal. None was forthcoming as the Bombers held firm, knocking back an offer that included three first-round picks. The fallout saw Merrett relinquish his captaincy, with Andrew McGrath taking over in a leadership group that no longer contains the Bombers' best player.

Zach Merrett leaves the field after his 250th game for Essendon in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

1. Back-to-back for brilliant Lions

Brisbane's 2025 flag came with no shortage of hurdles and included a selection masterstroke from coach Chris Fagan as the Lions became just the fourth team this century to win back-to-back premierships, joining Leigh Matthews' Lions (2001-03), Alastair Clarkson's Hawthorn (2013-15) and Damien Hardwick's Richmond (2019-20). The selection of co-captain Lachie Neale as substitute following a calf tear in the qualifying final proved inspired as Neale exerted a massive influence in the second half and helped turn the game, providing the signature moment of the premiership with an epic third-quarter goal from long range. Co-captain Harris Andrews and half-forward Zac Bailey produced big performances, while young star Will Ashcroft was best on ground as brother Levi became a premiership player alongside him. Oscar McInerney got his medal after missing out in 2024, with Brandon Starcevich and Callum Ah Chee leaving the club after key contributions to two premierships. The rest of the competition watched on as the Lions peaked in September with eight players aged 22 or under, and they only got better in the off-season as they target a three-peat in 2026.