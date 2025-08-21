Izak Rankine in action during Adelaide's clash against Gold Coast in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE star Izak Rankine has expressed remorse for using a homophobic slur against a Collingwood player that has led to him being banned for four matches, leaving the door ajar for him to play in the Grand Final this season.

The Crow was suspended after the AFL Integrity Unit investigated an incident following Adelaide's thrilling win over Collingwood on Saturday night.

He is the sixth AFL player in the past two seasons to be suspended for a homophobic slur.

He could still play again this season, provided the Crows lose their qualifying final but still reach the Grand Final.

The AFL said "compelling medical submissions" from the Crows and Rankine were part of their considerations when determining the sanction.

Zak Butters tackles Izak Rankine during Port Adelaide's clash against Adelaide in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Following an investigation and submissions from Adelaide and Rankine including compelling medical submissions, Rankine has received a four-match sanction and has been ordered to undertake further Pride In Sport training," the League said in a statement.

"It should be noted that on Sunday, Rankine rang the Collingwood player to personally apologise and he fully cooperated with the subsequent investigation by the AFL Integrity Unit including by admitting the use of the homophobic slur and being remorseful for it.

"The AFL will continue to consider the specific circumstances in each incident in determining appropriate responses."

In a statement, Rankine expressed his remorse and said his comment 'did not reflect my values or those of the club'.

Izak Rankine takes a shot at goal for Kuwarna against Waalitj Marawar in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I regret using the word and I am very sorry for doing so, and that type of language has no place in football or the community," Rankine said.

"It was a mistake and I have apologised to the Collingwood player, and what happened does not reflect my values or those of the club.

"I'm committed to educating myself and being better."

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon would not be drawn on adding any detail to the "compelling medical reasons" behind the ban being cut back to four games after their initial provisional suspension of five games was delivered to the Crows on Tuesday.

The AFL boss said the timing of the suspension, on the eve of the finals series, did not impact the ban and that leaving a glimmer of hope for Rankine to play in a Grand Final was not a factor.

"A game is a game and that was what we took into account," Dillon said.



"There's a range when we look at [these cases] and we've had a range of instances when we look at these cases and there's been three, four and five-match suspensions in the AFL. We look at specific instances and in this one there were submissions made, including compelling medical submissions, that were taken into account when arriving at the sanction."

Andrew Dillon at a press conference on August 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Dillon defended the case taking four days before the determination was made and said he had not spoken to Rankine.

"It's serious and there's significant price to pay. We've taken our time and got to the outcome," he said.

The AFL Players Association has pushed for a framework to be in place for these incidents in the competition, but Dillon said there will always need to be flexibility in the sanction process to include relevant circumstances.

"It's something we've been working on with the Players Association. I don't really want to be working on that, though. Ultimately wherever we end up there will be ranges because there'll be specific circumstances in every case and they will have to be taken into account," he said.

The ban is a huge blow for the Crows, who can claim the minor premiership with a win over North Melbourne on Saturday.

Rankine has averaged 20.6 disposals and 1.4 goals a game this season having spent more time in the midfield.

While his on-ball time has increased in 2025, he's still been a threat up forward and has kicked multiple goals in eight games this season, including a bag of five against Melbourne in round 17 and three against Hawthorn three weeks ago.

"The language used was offensive, hurtful and highly inappropriate. Our players have a very clear understanding of what is acceptable on the football field. Importantly, in this instance it was called out by players and acknowledged by Izak himself as wrong — and that reflects the standards we expect and demand in our game," AFL General Counsel Stephen Meade said in a statement.

Izak Rankine before the round 23 match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Izak has said he knew it was not acceptable. Adelaide have said they know it is not acceptable. In an AFL environment, this behaviour is not acceptable. Homophobia has no place in football. The suspension is significant, but stamping out vilification in our game is incredibly important. Everyone in football understands the rules, and there are consequences of breaching them.

"We recognise this is a challenging time for the players and clubs involved, and appropriate support has been offered. But our responsibility is also to every player, official and fan who deserves respect when they come to our game. In 2025, the players know this more than anyone.

"We know people in the LGBTQI+ community and allies hurt when an incident like this happens. One incident of this nature is too many, and the fact there have been multiple this year shows we still have more work to do and we are committed to that."

Izak Rankine handballs during Adelaide's clash against Gold Coast in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Rankine is the sixth player since April last year to be suspended for a homophobic slur.

Last month, young Sydney defender Riak Andrew copped a five-week ban and West Coast midfielder Jack Graham a four-week suspension for using homophobic slurs in games.

In 2024, three AFL players were suspended for using homophobic slurs in games.

Gold Coast defender Wil Powell (five matches) and Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson (three) served bans over incidents in AFL matches.

St Kilda's Lance Collard served a six-match penalty for "unprompted and highly offensive" slurs towards two Williamstown players in a VFL game.

"Such language is unacceptable and at odds with the values of our organisation, and we are committed to being a club that fosters a respectful and inclusive environment," Adelaide CEO Tim Silvers said of Rankine.

"We are obviously frustrated and disappointed however, player welfare is always a priority and we will provide Izak with the appropriate support and education."