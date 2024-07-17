Lance Collard's season is effectively over after receiving a huge ban for using homophobic slurs in a VFL game

FIRST-year St Kilda forward Lance Collard has received a six-game ban for using homophobic slurs against his opponents during a VFL game last weekend.

Collard, 19, pleaded guilty to using the slurs during Sandringham's VFL clash with Williamstown on Saturday. He has since apologised to the Williamstown players involved, and to their club as a whole.

While the offence took place during a VFL game, Collard is an AFL-listed player and is bound by AFL rules. The incident was investigated by the AFL Integrity Unit, and Collard will not be available to play at AFL or VFL level during his suspension.

He will also be required to undergo a Pride in Sport education program, which he will personally pay for.

“There is no excuse for using the language that Collard used on the weekend. Everyone understands it is totally unacceptable in any setting, ever,” AFL general counsel Stephen Meade said.

“The AFL is very clear that homophobia has no place in our game, nor in society. We want everyone to feel safe playing in our game and Collard’s behaviour does not help this.

“As a code we will continue to work together to improve our game as a safe and inclusive environment for all.”

"I am incredibly remorseful for my comments and any hurt they may have caused," Collard said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.



"I'm disappointed in myself and fully accept the consequences for my behaviour.



"What I did doesn't represent my values, or the values of the club. I have apologised to the Williamstown players who were impacted by my behaviour, and unreservedly reiterate that apology to anyone else my conduct affected."

St Kilda executive general manager of football David Misson said there was no excuse for Collard's comments.

"At St Kilda we have a strong policy of supporting the person but challenging the behaviour. Lance’s behaviour in this instance is totally unacceptable, but we will also be strong in our support and education for Lance," he said.



"We have met with Lance and made sure he understands the seriousness of the situation and the depths to which comments of this nature can cause harm.



"We have spoken to Pride Cup, a long-term partner of the club, who will continue to support the club and now look to provide additional education to Lance and the rest of our playing group to ensure that this never happens again."

Collard's ban comes after Gold Coast defender Wil Powell copped a five-game suspension for a slur made against Brisbane in the QClash in May.

Port Adelaide key forward Jeremy Finlayson was suspended for three games following a homophobic slur during Gather Round in April.

North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson was also fined $20,000 and handed a suspended two-game sanction for using inappropriate language directed at two St Kilda players during an AAMI Community Series in March.

Collard was selected at pick No. 28 in last year’s AFL Draft and made his debut as the sub in round one.

The West Australian has played three senior games in his first season at RSEA Park.