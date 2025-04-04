When Luke Parker left Sydney James Rowbottom wasn't happy, but now he's excited to take on his former teammate

Luke Parker and James Rowbottom celebrate during the Elimination Final between Carlton and Sydney at the MCG, September 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FEW PEOPLE were sadder to watch Luke Parker leave Sydney than fellow midfielder James Rowbottom.

But you will struggle to find anyone more excited to go toe-to-toe with North Melbourne's recruit than his former Swans understudy.

Former skipper Parker departed the harbour city after 293 games to join the Kangaroos on a two-year deal in last year's trade period.

He and Rowbottom will lock horns in midfield for the first time when North hosts Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

"I worked very closely with 'Parks' at the start of my career, and he's a massive mentor to me, so I was obviously very sad to see him go," Rowbottom said on Friday.

"But once that happens, footy clubs tend to move pretty quickly, and the team has found its feet this year and hopefully he hasn't left too big a space.

Luke Parker and James Rowbottom after the AAMI Community Series match between Sydney and North Melbourne at GIANTS Stadium, March 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm looking forward to seeing him tomorrow and seeing what he's got."

North coach Alastair Clarkson expected Parker to want to perform against his old club, but believed that incentive would only give him "a bit of a spike" in terms of motivation.

Rowbottom is prepared to trade verbal jabs with close friend Parker on the field - but knows their meeting could also deliver radio silence.

"Probably a bit scoreboard dependent with Parks. If they get their tails up, I suspect he'll be giving us a bit of lip," he said.

Learn More 00:48

"But he's a pretty smooth operator at the best of times."

Two other ex-Swans, Jacob Konstanty and Dylan Stephens, will also line up for the Kangaroos on Saturday night.

A pre-bye win over Fremantle gave Sydney a vital confidence boost.

But the Swans will have to overcome a big injury list to maintain winning ways.

Tom Papley (heel) will miss six to eight weeks, joining skipper Callum Mills, star winger Errol Gulden, Taylor Adams, Harry Cunningham and Robbie Fox among those sidelined.

"It is obviously another hurdle for us to come across," Rowbottom said.

"But as you've seen over the first couple of weeks, boys have stepped in and really taken the opportunity.

"It is a great opportunity for us to show off our depth.

Learn More 01:54

"And really, I think we've shown in the first two weeks, we've been in every game, in a position to win, regardless of whoever's been on the field.

"So we'll look to do that again tomorrow."

Rowbottom is raring to take on an impressive North midfield unit led by Harry Sheezel, Luke Davies-Uniacke and Tom Powell.

"Very handy," he said of the Roos' engine room.

"They're all in pretty good form as well across the park.

"We'll have to be on our game."