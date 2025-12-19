The Geelong coach will join some of the game's greatest coaches during his new contract, announced on Thursday night

Chris Scott ahead of the 2025 Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong's two-time premiership coach Chris Scott is poised to move into elite company after signing a three-year contract extension with the AFL club.

The longest-serving coach in Cats history, Scott, who was already locked in for one more season, has extended his deal until the end of 2029.

The new agreement was announced at the club's AGM on Thursday night.

Scott, 49, has spent 15 seasons and 360 games in charge of Geelong, leading the club to four grand finals for two flags.

Only three coaches have coached one club in more than 400 AFL/VFL games: Collingwood legend Jock McHale (713), and Essendon pair Kevin Sheedy (634) and Dick Reynolds (415).

Scott will join them and overtake Reynolds before the end of his new deal, by which time he will only be 53 years old.

The former Brisbane Lions hard-man will also edge towards the top 10 for all-time games coached, behind record-holder Mick Malthouse, who led four clubs across a 718-game career.

Scott boasts a remarkable 68 per cent winning record in charge of Geelong - the best ratio of anyone in the competition's history with at least 100 games as coach.

He has repeatedly defied the league's equalisation measures to keep the Cats in premiership contention, missing the finals just twice during his tenure.

Scott, a two-time All-Australian coach, will also lead Victoria in February's State Of Origin game against Western Australia.