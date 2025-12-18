Victoria has announced seven more players for the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin match against Victoria

Zach Merrett leaves the field after his 250th game for Essendon in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG skipper and eight-time All-Australian Patrick Dangerfield is among the latest group of players to commit to playing for Victoria for the return of State of Origin in February.

Dangerfield will add to a strong Cats flavour for the Big V, with Jeremy Cameron, Max Holmes and Tom Stewart already confirmed starters and Chris Scott named as coach for the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin against Western Australia in Perth.

ORIGIN TICKETS Get your seats to WA v Victoria

Also joining the Victoria squad on Friday is Hawthorn pair Josh Battle and Blake Hardwick, Greater Western Sydney defender Lachie Ash and star midfield trio Caleb Serong, Ed Richards and Zach Merrett.

The presence of Merrett means he will get to work with Hawthorn senior coach Sam Mitchell, who earlier this month was announced as one of Scott's assistants for the game. The Origin clash will come just months after Merrett's failed trade push to join Mitchell at Hawthorn.

The latest announcement means Victoria has 10 All-Australian midfielders among the 21 players named so far - Dangerfield, Serong, Richards, Merrett, Noah Anderson, Zak Butters, Marcus Bontempelli, Nick Daicos, Hugh McCluggage and Matt Rowell - with more announcements still to come.

"Growing up I dreamt of playing footy, winning premierships and representing Victoria, so when Chris gave me a call to be a part of the return of Origin, I jumped at the opportunity to finally pull on the Big V," Dangerfield said.

"(Selector) Garry (Lyon), Chris and the wider coaching team are pulling together a great squad that epitomises what Victorian football is all about, we have a great mix of experience and youth, and no doubt everyone involved is looking forward seeing the Big V and Black Swan return in Perth next year."

Dangerfield is no stranger to pulling on the Big V jumper having played for Victoria against the All Stars in the Bushfire Relief game in early 2020.

Friday's announcement comes after WA confirmed another seven players for the match on February 14, headlined by former Brisbane pair Callum Ah Chee and Brandon Starcevich.

Patrick Dangerfield in action for Victoria during the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief in February 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

2026 AAMI AFL Origin squads

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Callum Ah Chee

Liam Baker

Tom Barrass

Shai Bolton

Charlie Cameron

Darcy Cameron

Jordan Clark

Patrick Cripps

Mitch Georgiades

Bradley Hill

Jesse Hogan

Lawson Humphries

Luke Jackson

Rory Lobb

Aaron Naughton

Kozzy Pickett

Wil Powell

Trent Rivers

Brandon Starcevich

Sam Taylor

Chad Warner

VICTORIA

Noah Anderson

Zak Butters

Marcus Bontempelli

Jeremy Cameron

Nick Daicos

Sam Darcy

Max Gawn

Toby Greene

Max Holmes

Hugh McCluggage

Matt Rowell

Jack Sinclair

Tom Stewart

Jacob Weitering

Lachie Ash

Josh Battle

Patrick Dangerfield

Blake Hardwick

Zach Merrett

Ed Richards

Caleb Serong

* more players still to be announced for both squads