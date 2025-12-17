Western Australia has announced seven more players for the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin match against Victoria

Brandon Starcevich and Callum Ah Chee celebrate after the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE premiership pair Callum Ah Chee and Brandon Starcevich will reunite with former teammate Charlie Cameron for the return of State of Origin in February.

Ah Chee and Starcevich won back-to-back flags with the Lions before being traded in October to Adelaide and West Coast respectively, and they will be teammates again for Western Australia in the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin match against Victoria.

Port Adelaide forward Mitch Georgiades and defensive quartet Wil Powell (Gold Coast), Trent Rivers (Melbourne), Rory Lobb (Western Bulldogs) and Lawson Humphries (Geelong) have also been locked in to play for WA against the Vics on February 14 at Optus Stadium.

The seven players announced on Thursday join the 14 already confirmed for WA, including the likes of Cameron, Kysaiah Pickett, Chad Warner and Patrick Cripps. The remaining WA squad members will be announced in the new year.

Victoria has confirmed 14 players so far, with more announcements to come.

WA has also announced Adelaide assistant Nathan van Berlo, the former Crows captain, will join its coaching panel alongside head coach Dean Cox and assistant Justin Longmuir.

West Coast champion Glen Jakovich is chairing the WA selection panel and Melbourne great Garry Lyon doing the same for Victoria.

2026 AAMI AFL Origin squads

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Liam Baker

Tom Barrass

Shai Bolton

Charlie Cameron

Darcy Cameron

Jordan Clark

Patrick Cripps

Bradley Hill

Jesse Hogan

Luke Jackson

Aaron Naughton

Kozzy Pickett

Sam Taylor

Chad Warner

Callum Ah Chee

Mitch Georgiades

Lawson Humphries

Rory Lobb

Wil Powell

Trent Rivers

Brandon Starcevich

VICTORIA

Noah Anderson

Zak Butters

Marcus Bontempelli

Jeremy Cameron

Nick Daicos

Sam Darcy

Max Gawn

Toby Greene

Max Holmes

Hugh McCluggage

Matt Rowell

Jack Sinclair

Tom Stewart

Jacob Weitering

* more players still to be announced for both squads