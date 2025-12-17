BRISBANE premiership pair Callum Ah Chee and Brandon Starcevich will reunite with former teammate Charlie Cameron for the return of State of Origin in February.
Ah Chee and Starcevich won back-to-back flags with the Lions before being traded in October to Adelaide and West Coast respectively, and they will be teammates again for Western Australia in the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin match against Victoria.
Port Adelaide forward Mitch Georgiades and defensive quartet Wil Powell (Gold Coast), Trent Rivers (Melbourne), Rory Lobb (Western Bulldogs) and Lawson Humphries (Geelong) have also been locked in to play for WA against the Vics on February 14 at Optus Stadium.
The seven players announced on Thursday join the 14 already confirmed for WA, including the likes of Cameron, Kysaiah Pickett, Chad Warner and Patrick Cripps. The remaining WA squad members will be announced in the new year.
Victoria has confirmed 14 players so far, with more announcements to come.
WA has also announced Adelaide assistant Nathan van Berlo, the former Crows captain, will join its coaching panel alongside head coach Dean Cox and assistant Justin Longmuir.
West Coast champion Glen Jakovich is chairing the WA selection panel and Melbourne great Garry Lyon doing the same for Victoria.
2026 AAMI AFL Origin squads
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Liam Baker
Tom Barrass
Shai Bolton
Charlie Cameron
Darcy Cameron
Jordan Clark
Patrick Cripps
Bradley Hill
Jesse Hogan
Luke Jackson
Aaron Naughton
Kozzy Pickett
Sam Taylor
Chad Warner
Callum Ah Chee
Mitch Georgiades
Lawson Humphries
Rory Lobb
Wil Powell
Trent Rivers
Brandon Starcevich
VICTORIA
Noah Anderson
Zak Butters
Marcus Bontempelli
Jeremy Cameron
Nick Daicos
Sam Darcy
Max Gawn
Toby Greene
Max Holmes
Hugh McCluggage
Matt Rowell
Jack Sinclair
Tom Stewart
Jacob Weitering
* more players still to be announced for both squads