Refer to the communication from your club (or AFL Membership), for the dedicated offer code, to access the member pre-sale.



Fans can choose from a range of seating and experience options:

Premiership Terrace – Enjoy a premium reserved seat on Level 3 with access to the Premiership Terrace. Take in the match from a prime seating area, while enjoying premium food and beverages available for purchase.

Western Australia and Victoria dedicated team supporter areas – Secure a Level 1 reserved seat in the dedicated supporter zones and receive a limited edition WA or VIC supporter bucket hat*. Family friendly alcohol-free seating will also be available within this area.

*Access to designated supporter zones is limited to the specific link and passcode provided by the supporting club. Allocation is subject to change.

General Reserved Seating – Great seats available across Levels 1, 3 and 5 to suit your preferred view and budget.

ON-SALE DATES AND TIMES

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster

Club and AFL Members Tuesday 18 November 9.00am AWST / 12.00pm AEDT Up to 10 tickets per transaction General Public Wednesday 19 November 9.00am AWST / 12.00pm AEDT Up to 10 tickets per transaction







PRICES & TICKET CATEGORIES

Ticket Category* Adult Concession Junior Family (2A,2J) Premiership Terrace $99.00 $74.00 $30.00 $198.00 Category 1 $85.00 $64.00 $26.00 $170.00 Category 2 $65.00 $49.00 $20.00 $130.00 Category 3 $50.00 $38.00 $15.00 $100.00 Category 4 $35.00 $25.00 $10.00 $70.00 Restricted View $35.00 $25.00 $10.00 $70.00 Team Supporter Zones incl bucket hat $55.00 $45.00 $30.00 $150.00

* An additional Ticketmaster transaction fee will apply