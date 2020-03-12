2026 AAMI AFL Origin Ticketing Information
AAMI AFL Origin is back! Get your tickets to watch the return of the rivalry at Optus Stadium Saturday 14 February.
Club & AFL Members unlock 24-hour exclusive early access to 2026 AAMI AFL Origin tickets
Refer to the communication from your club (or AFL Membership), for the dedicated offer code, to access the member pre-sale.
Fans can choose from a range of seating and experience options:
Premiership Terrace – Enjoy a premium reserved seat on Level 3 with access to the Premiership Terrace. Take in the match from a prime seating area, while enjoying premium food and beverages available for purchase.
Western Australia and Victoria dedicated team supporter areas – Secure a Level 1 reserved seat in the dedicated supporter zones and receive a limited edition WA or VIC supporter bucket hat*. Family friendly alcohol-free seating will also be available within this area.
*Access to designated supporter zones is limited to the specific link and passcode provided by the supporting club. Allocation is subject to change.
General Reserved Seating – Great seats available across Levels 1, 3 and 5 to suit your preferred view and budget.
ON-SALE DATES AND TIMES
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster
|
Club and AFL Members
|
Tuesday 18 November
|
9.00am AWST / 12.00pm AEDT
|
Up to 10 tickets per transaction
|
General Public
|
Wednesday 19 November
|
9.00am AWST / 12.00pm AEDT
|
Up to 10 tickets per transaction
PRICES & TICKET CATEGORIES
|
Ticket Category*
|
Adult
|
Concession
|
Junior
|
Family (2A,2J)
|
Premiership Terrace
|
$99.00
|
$74.00
|
$30.00
|
$198.00
|
Category 1
|
$85.00
|
$64.00
|
$26.00
|
$170.00
|
Category 2
|
$65.00
|
$49.00
|
$20.00
|
$130.00
|
Category 3
|
$50.00
|
$38.00
|
$15.00
|
$100.00
|
Category 4
|
$35.00
|
$25.00
|
$10.00
|
$70.00
|
Restricted View
|
$35.00
|
$25.00
|
$10.00
|
$70.00
|
Team Supporter Zones incl bucket hat
|
$55.00
|
$45.00
|
$30.00
|
$150.00
* An additional Ticketmaster transaction fee will apply
ACCESSIBLE TICKETS
If you have a requirement for accessible tickets, please submit a request to Ticketmaster via the webform here.
Further details on how to book an accessible ticket is also available on the Ticketmaster website.
Companion Cards
The AFL is a National Affiliate of the Companion Card program and we agree to provide an admission ticket for the cardholder's companion at no charge. The Companion Card program is applicable at all AFL Venue