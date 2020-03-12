-
Tickets will be on-sale to the general public from 9.00am AWST / 12.00pm AEDT Wednesday, November 19 via Ticketmaster .
How many Tickets can I Purchase?
Transaction limit will be ten (10), with members able to purchase additional tickets up to the transaction limit.
I purchased a ticket into the Western Australia or Victoria supporter zone, how do I get my hat?
This package includes 1 hat per paid ticket.
Customers will be required to collect their hat from the venue on match day.
Hats cannot be posted or collected after the event, so please ensure you pick up your hat on the day.
Further details on collection will be emailed directly to customers prior to match day.
How do junior tickets work?
Children aged 6-14 as at 1 January 2026 are eligible to purchase a Junior ticket
Persons aged 15 and over as at 1 January 2026 are classified as an adult, unless they hold valid Concession identification.
How do concession tickets work?
Concession Policy:
- Persons aged 15 and over as at 1 January in the current year are classified as an adult, unless they hold valid Concession identification.
- A person must have the appropriate form of concession to purchase a concession ticket. They must present the relevant concession documentation at point of purchase and upon entry to the ground. A second form of identification (e.g. drivers’ licence, Medicare card, credit card) may be requested when purchasing or utilising a concession ticket to verify the concession entitlement.
- Patrons holding one of the following cards are eligible to purchase a ticket at the concession rate:
- Centrelink issued: Pensioner Concession Card (PCC)*
- Department of Veterans’ Affairs card or Department of Veterans’ Affairs issued Pensioner Concession Card*
- Full time secondary or tertiary student cards**
- Centrelink issued: Health Care Card (HCC)*
*Primary cardholder only (not dependents) is entitled to the concession price.
** Does not include International Student cards
The AFL is a National Affiliate of the Companion Card program and we agree to provide an admission ticket for the cardholder's companion at no charge. The Companion Card program is applicable at all AFL Venues.
How do Family Tickets work?
A family ticket admits 2 Adults and 2 Juniors (under 15 years of age, as per the Junior policy)
How will my tickets be delivered?
All tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can easily be accessed on your phone via your ticket agent account or app. We strongly encourage you to add them straight to your phone's ticket wallet and share them with your friends and family using the ticket forward function.
If you have used Ticket Forward to send tickets to your friends, please ensure they have accepted and downloaded their tickets to avoid issues at the venue.
For more information on how mobile tickets work please click the relevant link below:
If you have any difficulty accessing your mobile ticket, a customer service representative will be available at each venue to provide assistance.
Can I enter using my membership?
Club and AFL members will have exclusive pre-sale access. All patrons are required to purchase a ticket using their provided access code for the match.
When will I receive my tickets?
Tickets will be available following purchase. You will be able to download your tickets on your mobile phone via your ticket account or accessing them via the ticket agent app.
To support the efficient transfer of tickets, we strongly encourage the use of Ticket Forward to send tickets to the individuals attending within your group.
If you have used Ticket Forward to send tickets to your friends, please ensure they have accepted and downloaded their tickets to avoid issues at the venue.
How do I purchase Accessible?
If you have a requirement for accessible tickets, please submit a request to Ticketmaster via the webform here.
Further details on how to book an accessible ticket is also available on the Ticketmaster website.