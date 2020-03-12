AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

 

2026 AAMI AFL Origin Ticketing FAQs

  • I am not a member, how do I purchase tickets?
  • How many Tickets can I Purchase?
  • I purchased a ticket into the Western Australia or Victoria supporter zone, how do I get my hat?
  • How do junior tickets work?
  • How do concession tickets work?
  • How do Family Tickets work?
  • How will my tickets be delivered?
  • Can I enter using my membership?
  • When will I receive my tickets?
  • How do I purchase Accessible?

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.