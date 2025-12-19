IF SAM Collins is to end one of the longest goalkicking droughts in VFL/AFL history, he may need a little help from the umpires.
Collins has become one of the best players in the competition at stopping goals, but through 149 games at the top level, he is yet to kick one himself.
The Gold Coast defender is one of three players, along with Luke Ryan (147 games) and Connor Idun (119), who will enter 2026 with a goalkicking drought that stretches beyond 100 games.
But the trio can take inspiration from Port Adelaide veteran Aliir Aliir and Greater Western Sydney star Sam Taylor, who both broke significant goalkicking droughts in 2025, albeit with some assistance.
Aliir, who kicked five goals for Sydney early in his career, had not kicked a major in 111 games for Port Adelaide before the round 22 game against Fremantle back in August.
But having taken a mark on centre wing, Aliir benefitted from a 50m penalty when Dockers forward Isaiah Dudley ran over the mark, bringing the Power defender to within scoring range, and he kicked truly.
It was an almost carbon copy of Taylor's breakthrough goal in Opening Round against Collingwood, his first major in 94 games; Magpies forward Dan McStay caught Taylor high after the defender had taken a mark on the wing, leading to a 50m penalty and handing Taylor a shot at goal from 30m out.
Others to break long droughts in 2025 were Sydney pair Joel Hamling (96 games) and Tom McCartin (89), while Noah Answerth (69) and Brady Hough (62) also found the big sticks after a long wait.
While Ryan kicked three goals for Fremantle early in his career, Collins and Idun have never found the big sticks at AFL level, while Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (90 games) and Jordon Butts (85) are also riding long goalless streaks since their debuts. Cal Wilkie (89 games), Darcy Moore (88), Dougal Howard (86) and Jacob Weitering (82) have all kicked goals before, but not for some time.
The unwanted record for the most career games without a goal belongs to former Collingwood defender Ted Potter (182 games), while former Fitzroy and Sydney defender Rod Carter holds the record for the most games - 214 - before kicking his first goal.
See below for the longest active goal droughts at your club and the players yet to kick a goal at AFL level (not including those yet to debut).
Longest active goalkicking droughts
Sam Collins - 149 games
Luke Ryan - 147 games
Connor Idun - 117 games
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher - 90 games
Callum Wilkie - 89 games
Darcy Moore - 88 games
Dougal Howard - 86 games
Jordon Butts - 85 games
Jacob Weitering - 82 games
Jordon Butts
Drought: 85 games
Last goal: Never kicked a goal
Yet to kick a goal: Jordon Butts, 85 games; Mark Keane, 56 games; Josh Worrell, 55 games; Hugh Bond, 12 games; Lachlan McAndrew, two games
Jack Payne
Drought: 63 games
Last goal: v Haw in R10, 2022
Yet to kick a goal: Darragh Joyce, 24 games; Shadeau Brain, nine games; Luke Beecken, one game
Jacob Weitering
Drought: 82 games
Last goal: v NM in R7, 2022
Yet to kick a goal: Billy Wilson, four games; Liam Reidy, three games; Lucas Camporeale, three games
Darcy Moore
Drought: 88 games
Last goal: v BL in R5, 2022
Yet to kick a goal: Roan Steele, five games; Jakob Ryan, one game; Tew Jiath, one game
Ben McKay
Drought: 59 games
Last goal: v Adel in R15, 2022
Yet to kick a goal: Zach Reid, 19 games; Zak Johnson, nine games; Jayden Nguyen, five games; Vigo Visentini, two games; Lewis Hayes, one game
Luke Ryan
Drought: 147 games
Last goal: v NM in R1, 2019
Yet to kick a goal: Josh Draper, 31 games; Karl Worner, 31 games; Hugh Davies, two games
Jack Henry
Drought: 50 games
Last goal: v NM in R17, 2023
Yet to kick a goal: Connor O’Sullivan, 26 games
Sam Collins
Drought: 149 games
Last goal: Never kicked a goal
Yet to kick a goal: Sam Collins, 149 games; Oscar Adams, eight games; Lachlan Gulbin, one game; Ben Jepson, one game
Connor Idun
Drought: 117 games
Last goal: Never kicked a goal
Yet to kick a goal: Connor Idun, 117 games; Leek Aleer, 25 games; Joe Fonti, 22 games; Nick Madden, three games; Josaia Delana, three games
Tom Barrass
Drought: 75 games
Last goal: v GC in R1, 2022
Yet to kick a goal: James Blanck, 24 games
Steven May
Drought: 25 games
Last goal: v StK in R12, 2024
Yet to kick a goal: Andy Moniz-Wakefield, six games; Jed Adams, one game
Luke McDonald
Drought: 47 games
Last goal: v Ess in R12, 2023
Yet to kick a goal: Jackson Archer, 26 games; Riley Hardeman, 20 games; Josh Goater, 12 games; Wil Dawson, eight games
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
Drought: 90 games
Last goal: Never kicked a goal
Yet to kick a goal: Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, 90 games; Harrison Ramm, one game
Nick Vlastuin
Drought: 51 games
Last goal: v Syd in R17, 2023
Yet to kick a goal: Kane McAuliffe, 14 games; Campbell Gray, three games
Callum Wilkie
Drought: 89 games
Last goal: v Rich in R3, 2022
Yet to kick a goal: Liam O'Connell, seven games; Alex Dodson, one game
Harry Cunningham
Drought: 25 games
Last goal: v Carl in R10, 2024
Yet to kick a goal: Jesse Dattoli, three games
Harry Edwards
Drought: 55 games
Last goal: Never kicked a goal
Yet to kick a goal: Harry Edwards, 55 games; Tylar Young, 35 games; Rhett Bazzo, 28 games; Sandy Brock, 14 games; Tom McCarthy, 10 games; Harvey Johnston, six games; Bo Allan, six games; Harry Barnett, two games; Malakai Champion, two games; Lucca Grego, one game
Nick Coffield
Drought: 21 games
Last goal: v Haw in R7, 2021
Yet to kick a goal: Jedd Busslinger, seven games