Check which player has the longest active goal drought at your club

Darcy Moore, Sam Collins and Aliir Aliir. Picture: AFL Photos

IF SAM Collins is to end one of the longest goalkicking droughts in VFL/AFL history, he may need a little help from the umpires.

Collins has become one of the best players in the competition at stopping goals, but through 149 games at the top level, he is yet to kick one himself.

The Gold Coast defender is one of three players, along with Luke Ryan (147 games) and Connor Idun (119), who will enter 2026 with a goalkicking drought that stretches beyond 100 games.

But the trio can take inspiration from Port Adelaide veteran Aliir Aliir and Greater Western Sydney star Sam Taylor, who both broke significant goalkicking droughts in 2025, albeit with some assistance.

Aliir, who kicked five goals for Sydney early in his career, had not kicked a major in 111 games for Port Adelaide before the round 22 game against Fremantle back in August.

But having taken a mark on centre wing, Aliir benefitted from a 50m penalty when Dockers forward Isaiah Dudley ran over the mark, bringing the Power defender to within scoring range, and he kicked truly.

It was an almost carbon copy of Taylor's breakthrough goal in Opening Round against Collingwood, his first major in 94 games; Magpies forward Dan McStay caught Taylor high after the defender had taken a mark on the wing, leading to a 50m penalty and handing Taylor a shot at goal from 30m out.

Others to break long droughts in 2025 were Sydney pair Joel Hamling (96 games) and Tom McCartin (89), while Noah Answerth (69) and Brady Hough (62) also found the big sticks after a long wait.

While Ryan kicked three goals for Fremantle early in his career, Collins and Idun have never found the big sticks at AFL level, while Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (90 games) and Jordon Butts (85) are also riding long goalless streaks since their debuts. Cal Wilkie (89 games), Darcy Moore (88), Dougal Howard (86) and Jacob Weitering (82) have all kicked goals before, but not for some time.

The unwanted record for the most career games without a goal belongs to former Collingwood defender Ted Potter (182 games), while former Fitzroy and Sydney defender Rod Carter holds the record for the most games - 214 - before kicking his first goal.

See below for the longest active goal droughts at your club and the players yet to kick a goal at AFL level (not including those yet to debut).

Longest active goalkicking droughts

Sam Collins - 149 games

Luke Ryan - 147 games

Connor Idun - 117 games

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher - 90 games

Callum Wilkie - 89 games

Darcy Moore - 88 games

Dougal Howard - 86 games

Jordon Butts - 85 games

Jacob Weitering - 82 games

Jordon Butts

Drought: 85 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Yet to kick a goal: Jordon Butts, 85 games; Mark Keane, 56 games; Josh Worrell, 55 games; Hugh Bond, 12 games; Lachlan McAndrew, two games

Jordon Butts and Sam Darcy compete for the ball during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Adelaide in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Payne

Drought: 63 games

Last goal: v Haw in R10, 2022

Yet to kick a goal: Darragh Joyce, 24 games; Shadeau Brain, nine games; Luke Beecken, one game

Jack Payne marks under pressure during the round 11 match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at the MCG, May 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Weitering

Drought: 82 games

Last goal: v NM in R7, 2022

Yet to kick a goal: Billy Wilson, four games; Liam Reidy, three games; Lucas Camporeale, three games

Jacob Weitering during Carlton's game against the Western Bulldoghs in R3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Moore

Drought: 88 games

Last goal: v BL in R5, 2022

Yet to kick a goal: Roan Steele, five games; Jakob Ryan, one game; Tew Jiath, one game

Darcy Moore marks the ball during the match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Ben McKay

Drought: 59 games

Last goal: v Adel in R15, 2022

Yet to kick a goal: Zach Reid, 19 games; Zak Johnson, nine games; Jayden Nguyen, five games; Vigo Visentini, two games; Lewis Hayes, one game

Saad El-Hawli and Ben McKay celebrate during Essendon's clash against Port Adelaide in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Ryan

Drought: 147 games

Last goal: v NM in R1, 2019

Yet to kick a goal: Josh Draper, 31 games; Karl Worner, 31 games; Hugh Davies, two games

Luke Ryan kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Collingwood in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Henry

Drought: 50 games

Last goal: v NM in R17, 2023

Yet to kick a goal: Connor O’Sullivan, 26 games

Jack Henry in action during Geelong's clash against Port Adelaide in round 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Collins

Drought: 149 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Yet to kick a goal: Sam Collins, 149 games; Oscar Adams, eight games; Lachlan Gulbin, one game; Ben Jepson, one game

Sam Collins in action during Gold Coast's clash against Fremantle in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Connor Idun

Drought: 117 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Yet to kick a goal: Connor Idun, 117 games; Leek Aleer, 25 games; Joe Fonti, 22 games; Nick Madden, three games; Josaia Delana, three games

Connor Idun during the R20 match between GWS and Sydney at Engie Stadium on July 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Barrass

Drought: 75 games

Last goal: v GC in R1, 2022

Yet to kick a goal: James Blanck, 24 games

Tom Barrass marks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Carlton in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Steven May

Drought: 25 games

Last goal: v StK in R12, 2024

Yet to kick a goal: Andy Moniz-Wakefield, six games; Jed Adams, one game

Steven May in action during the match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at People First Stadium in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Luke McDonald

Drought: 47 games

Last goal: v Ess in R12, 2023

Yet to kick a goal: Jackson Archer, 26 games; Riley Hardeman, 20 games; Josh Goater, 12 games; Wil Dawson, eight games

Luke McDonald spoils the ball during the R16 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn at University of Tasmania Stadium on June 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

Drought: 90 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Yet to kick a goal: Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, 90 games; Harrison Ramm, one game

Blake Acres and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher compete for the ball during Carlton's clash against Port Adelaide in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Nick Vlastuin

Drought: 51 games

Last goal: v Syd in R17, 2023

Yet to kick a goal: Kane McAuliffe, 14 games; Campbell Gray, three games

Nick Vlastuin during the round 21 match between Gold Coast and Richmond at People First Stadium, August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Callum Wilkie

Drought: 89 games

Last goal: v Rich in R3, 2022

Yet to kick a goal: Liam O'Connell, seven games; Alex Dodson, one game

Cal Wilkie in action during St Kilda's clash against Sydney in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Cunningham

Drought: 25 games

Last goal: v Carl in R10, 2024

Yet to kick a goal: Jesse Dattoli, three games

Harry Cunningham in action during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Edwards

Drought: 55 games

Last goal: Never kicked a goal

Yet to kick a goal: Harry Edwards, 55 games; Tylar Young, 35 games; Rhett Bazzo, 28 games; Sandy Brock, 14 games; Tom McCarthy, 10 games; Harvey Johnston, six games; Bo Allan, six games; Harry Barnett, two games; Malakai Champion, two games; Lucca Grego, one game

Harry Edwards handballs during West Coast's clash against Geelong in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Coffield

Drought: 21 games

Last goal: v Haw in R7, 2021

Yet to kick a goal: Jedd Busslinger, seven games