St Kilda has given Eastern Ranges graduate Blake Chambers a chance to trial for a spot on the list

Blake Chambers kicks the ball during the Talent League Boys Preliminary Final between Eastern Ranges and GWV Rebels at Casey Fields on September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has invited Eastern Ranges winger Blake Chambers to trial ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline next month, after releasing its two other triallists over the past week.

Chambers signed with the Saints' VFL program late last year and has been rewarded with a trial after impressing when training with Ross Lyon's squad across the pre-season.

The Saints rated Chambers in his draft year and contemplated selecting him in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft and Rookie Draft.

Chambers played in the Talent League premiership last year alongside draftees Sullivan Robey, Xavier Taylor, Oskar Taylor, Lachy Dovaston and Ollie Greeves, where he picked up 29 disposals and seven marks.

Now the 18-year-old is set to train full-time at RSEA Park for the next month after the AFL extended the SSP deadline until March 2.

St Kilda released Tex Wanganeen on Thursday but wants the former Bomber to join the VFL program at Moorabbin and work closely with Brendon Goddard and new development coach Dylan Shiel after an injury-interrupted 18 months.

Tex Wanganeen during the VFL R5 match between Essendon and Collingwood at Victoria Park on April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Wanganeen didn't train with the main group during his trial after requiring two bouts of shoulder surgery after last season, which required longer than the Saints first expected to recover from.

St Kilda remains open to recruiting Wanganeen down the track if he can get his body right.

Former Western Jets forward Oskar Ainsworth had his trial ended last week after joining the club in December, before soft tissue injuries limited his chances to impress.