Tasmania CEO Brendon Gale. Pictures: AFL Photos

TASMANIA won't rely on bringing local talents back to join the Devils as part of its recruiting raids in coming seasons, but the fledgling club has already made a significant local signing – its first major sponsor.

Devils CEO Brendon Gale told AFL.com.au this week that while the club would have Tasmanians already playing in the AFL on its radar, its list build wasn't dependent on bringing them home.

North Melbourne's Colby McKercher has signed until the end of 2028, while fellow 2023 Tasmanian draftees Ryley Sanders (Western Bulldogs) and James Leake (Greater Western Sydney) will come out of contract this year.

The Devils have access to out-of-contract players as free agents in both 2027 and 2028, with Gale saying targeting Tasmanian products was not necessarily essential, pointing to the success of the NBL's Tasmanian team, the JackJumpers.

"I don't think it's critical. I think it's a nice story, but on the right terms," he said.



"But the JackJumpers have proven that it's not that important. Our focus will be at the other end of that as the kids, with the boys and girls coming up and the Academies. We've got an opportunity there and there's a really rich opportunity.



"There's a bubbling up of talent and aspiration, and it's investing and reaping what we sew on that."

Learn More 15:32

With the club having already met with players considering moves to the Devils ahead of their inaugural 2028 season, Gale said it was important to work through those seriously considering a move, and others using the new club for contract leverage.



"It is a challenge and I've even experienced that with off-field personnel. There is a real distinction you can tell between those who are exploring and having a bit of a look around, or those who would kick down the door or were dog-hungry for this opportunity," he said.

The Devils have made a major signing off-field, with the club announcing on Friday a seven-year partnership with Blundstone boots. The Blundstone logo will be on the front of the club's guernsey, as well as the top of the back of the jumper, and is what Gale describes as a "significant" financial agreement.

Learn More 01:09

"We're really proud to announce that our principal foundation partner will be Blundstone boots, which is an amazing company, they make amazing boots and footwear and are an amazing brand. I've been in sports management for a while and you have sports sponsorships and you have partnerships," he told AFL.com.au.



"Sometimes when partnerships are so strong they're connected in place and heritage and identity and it almost becomes destiny, and this is a partnership rooted in the fabric and the grit of Tasmania.

"We're not going to have all the eyeballs on us to start with, certainly not in the next couple of years, but there's been genuine enthusiasm about getting in and being associated at ground level.

"Certainly up until the Olympics, I think this will be the most compelling sporting narrative in the country so the opportunity to get in at the foundations of this grassroots movement has been really exciting."

Tasmania will play in the VFL this season and next year before joining the AFL in 2028.