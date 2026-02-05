Chris Fagan took exception to Adelaide's comments following the breakdown in talks on a deal for Callum Ah Chee

Callum Ah Chee celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at The Gabba in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan said he was pleased Brisbane stood its ground during a messy negotiation with Adelaide that ultimately saw it walk away empty-handed for losing Callum Ah Chee.

Following six seasons and two premierships at the Lions, Ah Chee moved to the Crows via the pre-season draft after the clubs failed to reach an agreement during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Speaking to AFL.com.au, the two-time premiership coach said he would have preferred some compensation for the star utility, but Brisbane didn't budge on "principle".

"He's a first-round draft pick and a two-time premiership player, he's pretty handy," Fagan said.

"Adelaide wouldn't give us what we asked for, and we think what we asked for was pretty fair.

"We decided to stand our ground knowing that we might lose him for nothing and that's what ended up happening.

"It was more of a principle thing for us."

Callum Ah Chee and Chris Fagan celebrate after Brisbane's win over Sydney in the 2024 Grand Final at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Following the Trade Period stand-off, then Adelaide list boss Justin Reid and Ah Chee's manager, Ben Williams, fronted the media to express their frustration.

Williams said he was "disappointed" in the Lions, while Reid said the Crows would get their man and "treat him the way he should be".

Learn More 05:51

"We were just standing our ground, which we have every right to do, and they stood theirs and nothing got done, but we were OK with that because we wanted to stand up for something and we didn't think it was fair what they were asking for," Fagan said.

Ah Chee was central to both of Brisbane's Grand Final wins, kicking four goals against Sydney in 2024 and then doing a magnificent job in curtailing dangerous Geelong wingman Ollie Dempsey last year.

Callum Ah Chee after the AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After starting his career at Gold Coast, the 28-year-old joins his third club with 169 career games to his name.

