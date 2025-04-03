The League has locked in the dates for the 2025 trade and draft periods for both the AFL and AFLW

The top five of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

THE DATES for the annual silly season in both the AFL and the AFLW have been confirmed.

The 2025 Mid-Season Rookie Draft will be held on Wednesday, May 28, in between rounds 12 and 13.

Once the men's season concludes with the Grand Final on Saturday, September 27, the free agency period will open on Friday, October 3 and run until the following Friday, October 10.

The 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period will start on Monday, October 6 and run until Deadline Day on Wednesday, October 15.

The 2025 Telstra AFL Draft will be held over two nights on November 19-20.

The AFLW Trade Period will commence on Thursday, December 4 (the Thursday after the Grand Final) and conclude on Wednesday, December 10.

The Telstra AFLW Draft will be held on Monday, December 15.

Wed May 28: 2025 Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Fri Oct 3 - Fri Oct 10: 2025 Free Agency Period

Mon Oct 6 - Wed Oct 15: 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

Wed Nov 19 - Thu Nov 20: 2025 Telstra AFL Draft

Thu Dec 4 - Wed Dec 10: AFLW Trade Period

Mon Dec 15: The Telstra AFLW Draft