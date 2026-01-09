Forward Bobby Hill is taking time away from the Magpies

Bobby Hill kicks a goal during the R13 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD forward Bobby Hill is taking a leave of absence as he deals with a personal matter.

Hill, his management and the Magpies made the decision, which was announced by the club on Friday.

The forward dealt with personal issues during 2025 and only made one AFL appearance in the final three months of the season – as a substitute.

"We care for Bobby and his health and wellbeing remain the priority as he continues to work through his personal situation," Magpies executive general manager of football Charlie Gardiner said.

"While on leave from the AFL program, we will continue to support Bobby so that he can be in the best possible position to return to the club in a full-time capacity when appropriate."

Bobby Hill looks on at Collingwood training on December 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Hill, 25, attempted to make a late charge at featuring in the finals last year but was unable to get enough training and VFL minutes in to make the Magpies’ team that was eliminated by Brisbane in a preliminary final.

While there was a brief run of trade speculation, West Australian Hill, who is contracted until 2030, stayed at Collingwood.