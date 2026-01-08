Caleb Serong celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Port Adelaide in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NEXT up in our 2026 Fantasy preview series is Fremantle.

What happened last season?

Average points ranking: 16th

Top three averaging players: Andrew Brayshaw (101), Luke Jackson (94.9), Caleb Serong (92.4)

Biggest price increase: Karl Worner (+$242,000)

Biggest price drop: Jeremy Sharp (-$340,000)

List changes

IN: Mason Cox (SSP), Leon Kickett (Rookie Draft), Ryda Luke (Category B rookie), Judd McVee (trade, Melbourne), Tobyn Murray (No.40 draft pick), Adam Sweid (No.25 draft pick), Toby Whan (Category B rookie)

OUT: James Aish (retired), Will Brodie (trade, Port Adelaide), Jack Delean (delisted), Nat Fyfe (retired), Odin Jones (delisted), Quinton Narkle (retired), Liam Reidy (trade, Carlton), Michael Walters (retired)

Fixture watch

Given the Dockers are one of the eight teams without an early bye, almost no player is off limits. Following an initial game against Geelong at the Cattery, it's hard to ignore back-to-back games at home against easy match-up in the Dees and Tigers to chase some ceiling scores and get your season off to a flying start.

So, who should coaches be considering in 2026?

Lock them in

Caleb Serong (MID, $970,000) looks an absolute steal after struggling with the tag at times last season which eventuated in a significant drop in average from 104 to 92.5 … and it's even more jaw dropping when you consider he averaged an impressive 108.1 in 2023. He is one of the genuine under-priced premium options given he doesn't have the bye and his easy early draw gives him every chance to hit a ceiling score, as we saw last year with a high of 146. His partner in crime Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $1,060,000) also offers some value if history is anything to go by. His three averages of 113, 110 and 105 leading into last year suggests he is capable of far better than his 2025 average of 101 which included just one hundred in the last nine weeks and an average of 85 between rounds 19 and 24.

Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw celebrate a goal during Fremantle's clash against Essendon in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

It's always a hard read, especially while sharing the ruck load, but Sean Darcy (RUCK, $674,000) needs to be mentioned given his average has dropped significantly the last two years from 95 in 2023 to just 64 last season. Until we know how the new rules will impact the big men, we don't want to over-spend in that department, and at least Darcy won't have a bye. Keep an eye on the role of Luke Jackson (RUCK, $995,000) as a unique ruck option because he is one of the few rucks likely to maintain their output given he is capable of scoring in multiple roles around the ground.

Bargain basement

Last year, Cooper Simpson (DEF, $340,000) was available as a forward but earned a game via impressive form off half-back. He fit into the senior team seamlessly in rounds nine and 10 with scores of 59 and 64 before disaster struck in round 11 with an injury on zero ending his season. It leaves him priced at an average of 32, so if he earns a spot in the starting line-up, he will prove to be a great cash cow. Also keep an eye on Adam Sweid (MID, $254,000) who joined the Dockers via pick 25. He averaged 27 disposals in the Coates Talent League for 97 points per game while also earning All-Australian honours following the under-18 championships.

Michael Frederick and Cooper Simpson during the round seven match between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

Hayden Young (MID, $916,000) only managed eight games last year for an average of just 63 due to injury. Based on average, that will drop him well down the draft board despite watching him average as much as 93 in 2024. He is always a player capable of adding flexibility to your side via potential DPP at either end of the ground and could be a steal to round out your midfield or be a great bargain bench option.

Custom stat star

If your league shows some extra love to goalkickers, Josh Treacy (FWD, $658,000) showed he would be worth a late look in a deep draft. He finished the season strongly, kicking 12 goals in his last five outings which could be handy given the lack of depth in the forward line this year.

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

We all know with the right gameplan, Luke Ryan (DEF, $859,000) can score with the best of them, as we saw in 2024 when he averaged an elite 102. He was a far cry from those heights last year, dropping 20 points to record his lowest total since 2019 which included no 100s in the last nine weeks while averaging just 75 in that stretch.

