Lachie Neale speaks to the media after stepping down as Brisbane co-captain

Lachie Neale speaks to the media on January 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DUAL Brisbane premiership player Lachie Neale's future with the club beyond 2026 remains unclear after he quit as Lions co-captain amid a marriage breakdown.

Neale, who has lifted the last two premiership cups aloft with Harris Andrews, will vacate his leadership role for 2026.

"I can say that I have let my family down, and I apologise for my actions, which have hurt those closest to me, and for that I am deeply sorry," Neale said on Friday as he confirmed he and wife Jules have separated.

"I accept this is a consequence of my actions, and I need to focus on rebuilding that trust with Jules, as the future wellbeing of our children remains the number one priority.

"I'm extremely disappointed in myself and I've put plans in place to do the work on myself so that I can be the best version of myself."

Neale's marriage had been at the centre of tabloid speculation in recent weeks, and Jules has returned to Western Australia, where she grew up, with the pair's two children.

During the press conference, Neale - wearing a white t-shirt and no club apparel - declined to elaborate when asked numerous questions about the nature of his marriage ending.

Neale added that he had brought up the prospect of stepping down as co-captain with coach Chris Fagan 12 months ago, well before his recent personal issues.

The move of his family to the other side of Australia could prompt Neale to consider his future in Brisbane beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of this year.

Raised in South Australia, Neale spent seven years in Perth after being drafted by Fremantle, during which time he met Jules.

"I haven't really considered that yet," Neale said when asked if he might consider a move to Western Australia in 2027.

"My decision was always going to be put on hold with my contracts regardless, so we'll work that out in the next six months.

"We've got a bit of time.

"I'm going to be here (in Brisbane) this season coming up.

"Fully committed to putting everything I can into footy, getting into training."

Neale, who sought a trade from Fremantle to Brisbane at the end of 2018, is one of the most decorated players in the Lions' history.

In his seven seasons with Brisbane, he has claimed two Brownlow medals (2020, 2023), won four Merrett-Murray medals as the Lions' best-and-fairest, four All-Australians and starred in two Grand Final wins.

Neale's 2025 season appeared all but over after hurting his calf in the Lions' qualifying final loss to Geelong.

But the star midfielder made a remarkable recovery to prove his fitness and was picked as sub in the Lions' Grand Final re-match against the Cats.

Subbed into the Grand Final at the start of the third quarter, Neale's influence was pivotal in Brisbane's barnstorming second-half demolition of Geelong.

Neale had 17 possessions, seven clearances and kicked one classic goal to help inspire the Lions to a 47-point win.

The Lions said they will soon start the process of deciding on the club's leadership group for 2026.

"Being a captain of the Brisbane Lions comes with a high level of expectation and commitment to uphold our club values and lead by example," Lions footy boss Danny Daly said.

"We thank Lachie for his contribution as a leader of our club for the past three seasons during a highly successful period and look forward to Lachie remaining an important part of our club in the future.

"Our priority as a football club is to always support our people and their families. We've been doing this privately with both Lachie and Jules during this difficult time.

"We do ask that their privacy and that of their children and families is respected at this time."

Already the most successful club of the 21st century, Brisbane have a chance to claim a second premiership three-peat to add to the one led by Leigh Matthews and Michael Voss from 2001-03.