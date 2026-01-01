Matt Rowell can't wait to run out for Victoria in February's State of Origin match against Western Australia

Matt Rowell celebrates with fans following the match between Essendon and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS the perfect message to end an almost perfect 2025 for Matt Rowell.

The Gold Coast midfield star had already helped his team to a maiden finals appearance, earned his first All-Australian jacket and then stunningly won his first Brownlow Medal.

Then, a message from Victoria coach Chris Scott was the icing on the cake.

"I got a message asking to give him a call when I could," Rowell told AFL.com.au.

"I gave him a call and he said: 'We'd love to have you in the team'.

"It's a massive honour. Any time you put on the Big V and you're representing your state is massive.

"I was lucky enough to make Vic schoolboy teams in under-12 and 15s and into Vic Metro (under-16s and 18s), which was a massive honour."

The enormity of the selection hit the former No.1 pick when he realised who he'd be playing alongside.

The smile on his face broadened when he rattled off the players he was looking forward to lacing up alongside: Marcus Bontempelli, Nick Daicos and Zak Butters in the midfield, and Jeremy Cameron and Toby Greene ahead of the ball.

Marcus Bontempelli during a State of Origin media opportunity at Marvel Stadium on November 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The latest accolade for the 24-year-old came after what he described as a "whirlwind" end to his past season.

Rowell's Brownlow triumph led to a huge Grand Final week with a role in the parade, the day itself and various functions to speak at.

"Nothing's changed much now, but that week after the Brownlow was pretty hectic," he said.

Matt Rowell in Vic Metro gear during the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships at Marvel Stadium on July 2, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

"I was knackered after the week, mentally more than anything, and emotionally.

"I went to Japan for a few weeks with a few of the boys to chill out, then I was back in Melbourne with my family, and they always bring me back to earth.

"To be honest, not too much has changed.

"Now it's just back to trying to get better and trying to win that premiership."