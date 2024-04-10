Power forward suspended, must complete education course after ugly insult aimed at Essendon rival

Jeremy Finlayson in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Adelaide Oval in Gather Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has been suspended for three matches for making a homophobic slur towards an Essendon player on Friday night.

He will also complete a Pride in Sport education course, at his own cost, as part of the penalty handed down by the AFL on Wednesday.

As AFL.com.au first reported on Saturday, the League launched an investigation after a homophobic comment from Finlayson was picked up by the on-field umpires' microphones and called out by Bombers players during the match at Adelaide Oval.

Finlayson, 28, apologised to the target of his slur post-match, and on Sunday made a formal apology, describing his words as "unacceptable". The League took his contrition into account when determining the penalty.

AFL general counsel Stephen Meade on Wednesday reiterated the AFL's stance that there was no place for homophobia in football.

"Everyone, including Jeremy, understands the word he used is both hurtful and totally unacceptable in any setting, ever," Meade said.

"The AFL is very clear that homophobia has no place in our game, nor in society. We want all people in LGBTQI+ communities to feel safe playing or attending our games and we know the incident that happened on the weekend does not assist this goal. As a code we will continue to work together to improve our game as a safe and inclusive environment for all.

"The AFL will continue to consider the specific circumstances in each incident in determining appropriate responses. Jeremy's sanction would have been higher if he didn't immediately understand and take ownership of his mistake both privately and publicly."

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Finlayson reaffirmed his regret for making the comment.

"The word I used has no place in our society or our game," Finlayson said.

"Words can be very hurtful and what I said on Friday night was totally unacceptable.

"I unreservedly apologise again to the Essendon player, my teammates, Port Adelaide members and supporters and the LGBTQIA+ community for the distress I have caused.

"I accept the AFL's sanction and now look forward to reflecting on my behaviour and seeking education to improve myself and understand the impact such comments can have on the broader community."

Jeremy Finlayson warms up head of round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch reiterated Finlayson's apology.

"On behalf of the Port Adelaide Football Club, I extend an apology to the Essendon player, the Port Adelaide community of members and supporters and the LGBTQIA+ community," Koch said.

"What was said is totally unacceptable and comments of this nature do not align with what our club stands for. Port Adelaide is a place for everyone so we are very disappointed with what occurred on Friday night.

"Importantly, Jeremy self-reported and apologised to the player on the night and has publicly expressed his remorse.

"We will now provide education for Jeremy and offer him and his family support during this time.

"We do not underestimate the seriousness of this matter and look forward to the AFL applying consistency to such cases in the future."

Port Adelaide, which is 3-1, will play Fremantle this weekend before games against Collingwood, St Kilda and the Showdown against Adelaide.

The finding against Finlayson comes a month after North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson was fined $20,000 and handed a suspended two-match ban for using a homophobic slur towards St Kilda defenders Jimmy Webster and Dougal Howard during a pre-season game after Webster had concussed Roos co-captain Jy Simpkin with a high bump.

In 2021, Adelaide forward Taylor Walker received a six-game ban for uttering a racist remark about a rival reserves player.

Both AFL CEO Andrew Dillon and EGM of Football Laura Kane had refrained from making comparisons to recent incidents of vilification by players and coaches, saying the League would treat each case on its own merits.

"The really important thing to note here is the consistency with vilification matters is how seriously we take them," Kane told Footy Feed Extra on Monday.

"They're incredibly important integrity investigation processes for us because this is not something we want to hear or see on the field, off the field, or in fact in society, and we take all vilification matters incredibly seriously.

"In terms of comparing and contrasting, we investigate all these matters individually and we make sure that any sanction is connected to the incident that we are investigating and that we are dealing with."