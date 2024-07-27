You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Bruce Reville in action during the R13 match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba on May 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

With just four rounds remaining in the VFL home and away season, the race for a finals berth has never been hotter. Werribee is six points clear at the top and will be favoured to beat Port Melbourne, while Gold Coast and Brisbane meet in a QClash on Saturday and North Melbourne hosts Geelong. There are four games on Sunday, wth Box Hill v Williamstown the pick of the bunch.

In the WAFL, Claremont will be desperate to push into the top five but won't have it easy against first-placed East Perth, while South Fremantle meets Swan Districts in another finals-shaping encounter.

There's no bigger game in the SANFL this weekend than Glenelg taking on Norwood, while Central District hosts North Adelaide as the Roosters chase a finals berth. There's only one game on Sunday with Adelaide travelling to meet Woodville-West Torrens.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 18

Saturday, July 27

Casey v Greater Western Sydney, Casey Fields, 11.35am AEST

Southport v Sydney, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Gold Coast v Brisbane, People First Stadium, 12.50pm AEST

North Melbourne v Geelong, Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Werribee, ETU Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, July 28

Collingwood v Richmond, Swinburne Centre, 10.05am AEST

Box Hill v Williamstown, Box Hill City Oval, 12pm AEST

Coburg v Frankston, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Essendon v Sandringham, Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 16

Saturday, July 27

Glenelg v Norwood, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Central District v North Adelaide, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Sturt v Port Adelaide, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.10pm ACST

South Adelaide v West Adelaide, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Sunday, July 28

Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 17

Saturday, July 27

Subiaco v West Coast, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 1pm AWST

South Fremantle v Swan Districts, Fremantle Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Claremont v East Perth, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

Perth v Peel Thunder, Mineral Resources Park, 2.30pm AWST