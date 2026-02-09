The AFL is pleased to announce a price freeze on general admission tickets for all matches at the MCG and Marvel Stadium across the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Western Bulldogs fans during their club's win over Essendon in round 20, 2025 at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce, for the eighth straight season, a price freeze on general admission tickets for all matches at the MCG and Marvel Stadium across the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

General admission tickets will remain at $27 for adults, $18 for concession and $5 for juniors aged 14 and under, while children aged four and under continue to be free.

A general admission ‘Family Ticket’ consisting of two adults and two children will also be frozen at $54 for all home and away season games at both the MCG and Marvel Stadium, strengthening its commitment to making the game affordable and accessible for fans.

2026 AFL and Club members will once again have a 24-hour member priority window to snap up tickets for MCG (Ticketek) and Marvel Stadium (Ticketmaster) matches, which go on sale from Tuesday 17 February, with the General Public able to purchase tickets from Wednesday 18 February. Exact times are listed at the bottom of this release.

Total attendance for the 2025 season across both AFL home and away, and finals matches was the second highest of all-time, with 8,253,649 fans attending matches.

Round One, 2025 became the highest-attended VFL/AFL round ever with 431,505 attendees, and two of the top four attended rounds of all-time occurred in 2025.

All 18 AFL Clubs set the ticket prices for their home matches, and the AFL appreciates the tenant clubs of the MCG and Marvel Stadium, in which there at 91 matches at the venues across the home and away season, for once again helping to deliver this price freeze for fans along with the commitment from all clubs across the competition to continue to keep matches as affordable and accessible as possible.

In 2025, the AFL held the price on all entry-level tickets for all matches across the first three weeks of the 2025 Toyota AFL Finals Series. Entry-level tickets for weeks one to three of the Finals Series remained at 2016 prices – a ten-year price freeze.

The Kids Go Free initiative ran nationally across the school holiday period in July and in Round 24 in Victoria, Marvel Stadium delivered the cheapest pies and chips in footy, and boys and girls under the age of 18 continued to be admitted free at all NAB AFLW matches.

In 2026, the price of all GA ticket prices at the MCG and Marvel Stadium are frozen for the eighth season in a row.

“The AFL is pleased to continue to freeze prices for general admission and family tickets - on any given weekend, there could be up to five games of footy in Victoria, and we are committed to providing quality and affordable games that everyone can enjoy,” AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.

“We can’t wait for the historic return of Origin next week in front of a sold-out crowd in Perth before we quickly turn our attention to next month’s Opening Round and Round 1. The feeling and excitement of footy is unrivalled, and the wait is nearly over.”

In 2026, there are 91 Home and Away matches spread across the two venues (45 matches at the MCG, 46 matches at Marvel Stadium).

Ticket on-sale dates are staggered for each individual state and venue, with full details below.

TICKET ON-SALE TIMES (AEDT):

Club Members & General Public (both MCG and Marvel, Rounds 1-15)

Tuesday 17 February

10am: Club Members

Wednesday 18 February 2026

10am: General Public

Round 7 - Essendon v Collingwood (Anzac Day)

* Anzac Day on-sale dates will be split across two days, based on feedback from members and fans.

Club Members – 10am (AEDT), Thursday 19 February 2026

General public – 10am (AEDT), Friday 20 February 2026

AFL Reserve (Marvel Stadium - 10am and MCG 2pm)