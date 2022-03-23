The AFL is giving fans access to state league and talent pathway football like never with free live streaming via afl.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

More than 500 matches will be live streamed free and in full in 2022 across a range of competitions including VFL, VFLW, WAFL, NAB League Girls and Boys and NAB AFL/AFLW National Championships.

As part of the commitment, the AFL and West Australian Football Commission have agreed to all 72 WAFL matches not shown on the Seven Network in the WA market to be live streamed free and exclusively on AFL platforms.

Meanwhile, all VFL and VFLW matches will be live streamed throughout 2022, with VFL matches and a weekly VFLW feature match available on AFL platforms and remaining VFLW matches live streamed on VFLW channels.

All NAB League Girls and Boys matches will be live streamed also, with one match from each competition exclusive to NewsCorp channels and the remaining matches via the NAB League App. Some NAB AFL/AFLW National Championships matches, featuring the future stars of men’s and women’s football across the country, will also be live streamed as part of the commitment.